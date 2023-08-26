Keep reading to discover the best loafers for fall 2023, including Selena Gomez’s.

With popularity comes oversaturation, especially in fashion, so finding a pair of loafers you love can take a little bit of digging. Luckily for you, we spent the time looking in every corner of the internet and carefully analyzing dozens of styles to find the best loafers on the market this season.

“Think of them as the perfect hybrid between a dress shoe and a casual shoe, allowing you to look your best without compromising on comfort,” says John Smith, a textile designer and fashion stylist. “Loafers are also a great way to add a little sophistication to any outfit and can easily be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion.”

Nevertheless, the beauty of loafers is that, while they have some distinct details, the shoe can really transform to meet a variety of styles, including flats, boots, and even sneakers. So, no matter what your personal style or preference might be, there is a loafer out there for you.

We’re big fans of fashion finds that combine both style and comfort, and the iconic loafer is certainly up there on our list of must-have shoe styles for this reason. Loafers combine dressy and sophisticated with casual and cool, making them one of the most — if not, the most — versatile shoe styles in any given wardrobe. If you need some quick inspiration, though, just look to Selena Gomez, who was recently spotted in the $103 Gabine leather loafers from fast-fashion brand Charles & Keith.

Best Celeb Favorite Charles & Keith Gabine Leather Loafers Charles & Keith View On Charleskeith.com Who It’s Good For These reasonably priced loafers feature a classic silhouette, chunky metal accents, and are made from genuine leather — plus, Selena Gomez has them in her closet! Who It’s Not Good For Some may be looking for a loafer at an even more affordable price point or may be avoiding buying shoes made from genuine leather. Recently donned by Selena Gomez herself, these stylish loafers feature all the trending elements for this upcoming fall season: a classic silhouette, buckle detailing, and a square-toe design. Priced at around $100, this pair feels just as high-quality as its more expensive designer counterparts. For example, they’re actually constructed from genuine calf leather and feature interlocking U-shaped buckles that completely elevate the look of the shoe. Available in black, chalk, and houndstooth versions, these offer a sense of versatility and functionality that will get you through fall and beyond. Complete the look by pairing them with the matching Gabine leather crossbody bag, which currently retails for $136. Price at time of publish: $103 Size Range: 5-11 | Heel Height: 1.2 inches | Construction: Calf leather

Best Budget Amazon Essentials Women's Loafer Flat Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Anyone needing a basic loafer at a super reasonable price will appreciate this pair from Amazon (and they’re also part of Amazon’s Try Before You Buy program). Who It’s Not Good For Because they’re so inexpensive, these aren’t made for durability; if you’re looking for a loafer you can wear for seasons to come, there are better options on this list. For a budget-friendly loafer style that doesn’t sacrifice quality, consider the Amazon Essentials Women’s Loafer Flat. These flats are inspired by loafers but have a pointed toe and low heel (that’s functionally inexistent). Aside from their looks, we recommend these shoes because they cost less than $25 and come in an impressive range of sizes and colors (we love the gold version!), which includes options for wide feet, too. They also come highly recommended by over 8,000 Amazon customers for their lightweight design, comfort, and value. Last but not least, this shoe style is part of Amazon’s Try Before You Buy Program, so you can order multiple sizes and/or colors to try out and only pay for what you keep. Price at time of publish: $22 Size Range: 5-15 (wide sizes available) | Construction: Polyurethane

Best Heeled Universal Thread Maisy Loafer Heels Target View On Target Who It’s Good For If you’re looking for a budget-friendly loafer heel with a memory foam insole, you’ll be more than satisfied with this Universal Thread pair that’s available at Target. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone looking for a pair of heeled loafers with higher quality construction or a pair made from genuine leather will prefer other options on this list. When shopping online at Target, you don’t have to search long to find exactly what you need — and rest assured they’ll be as stylish as they are relatively wallet-friendly. These heels boast all the standard loafer details, from the leather-look upper and penny-keeper tongue. Despite them being one of the most affordable options we recommend, they still provide solid function and comfort, thanks to their memory foam insoles and treaded soles, which together make them a great all-day pair of heels. Price at time of publish: $39.99 Size Range: 5-12 | Heel Height: 2.55 inches | Construction: Leather

Best Lug Sole Franco Sarto Franco Balin Lug Sole Penny Loafer Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Zappos Who It’s Good For These chunky lug sole loafers feature a classic penny loafer design, great traction, and cushioned insoles, making them a comfortable option for those who deal with foot pain. Who It’s Not Good For Someone shopping for a lug sole loafer in a more minimalistic design may prefer other pairs on this list. Lug soles add a nice texture to the classic loafer style and we adore this under-$75 option by Franco Sarto. The Balin loafers feature a chunky lug sole and about a 1.5-inch heel that adds plenty of height and traction. With the breathable lining and extra-cushioned footbed, they also offer stellar comfort to boot. Aside from function, the shoes are also super stylish, with the patent accent, contrast stitching, and penny-keeper detail at the vamp — they will surely turn heads and capture hearts. Price at time of publish: $57 (orig. $99) Size Range: 5-11 | Heel Height: 1.57 inches | Construction: Synthetic leather

Best Metallic Nine West Garren Lug Sole Loafers Nine West View On Amazon View On Dsw.com View On Ninewest.com Who It’s Good For If you're wanting to partake in the silver frenzy this fall, these under-$100 metallic loafers are for you. Who It’s Not Good For Some may prefer a less chunky style than these lug-soled loafers. Add a bit of sophisticated shimmer to your wardrobe with these Garren lug sole loafers from Nine West. These glossy loafers boast a ‘90s punk rock aesthetic and feature a comfortable 1.5-inch heel so they aren’t too tall yet still give you a little bit of height. They’re also a solid option if you’re having to commute in less-than-ideal conditions, since they have a toothy lug sole for added texture and traction. If you’re not feeling bold enough for the silver, they’re also available in classic black as well as a moody red hue that’s perfect for fall. Price at time of publish: $89 Size Range: 5-12 | Heel Height: 1.5 inches | Construction: Synthetic

Best Classic G.H. Bass Women's Whitney Weejuns Laofer 4.5 Bloomingdale's View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Freepeople.com Who It’s Good For These classic leather loafers are hand-sewn in El Salvador and feature the iconic penny loafer design the heritage brand is known for. Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking for classic style loafers at a more budget-friendly price point, or someone shopping for vegan leather loafers. Everything about the G.H. Bass Whitney Weejuns Loafer feels classic and timeless — and PEOPLE’s Senior Shopping Editor Erika Reals has proof to back it up. One of her absolute favorite pairs of loafers (she owns too many pairs to count at this point), these slip-on shoes are constructed from genuine leather (that are expertly handcrafted in El Salvador) and have an overall dressy design that styles flawlessly with a pantsuit for the office. However, they can also complement a pair of jeans and a T-shirt quite effortlessly, making them a super versatile staple in your wardrobe. While they are a bit of an investment, these loafers are a pair of shoes you’ll be able to wear forever, given the nature of their classic beefroll design and quality handmade construction. Price at time of publish: $175 Size Range: 5-11 | Heel Height: 0.83 inches | Construction: Leather

Best Mules Birdies The Phoebe Birdies View On Nordstrom View On Zappos View On Birdies.com Who It’s Good For If you're in the market for a pair of luxe mule loafer slippers, you'll fall in love with this comfortable offering from Birdies. Who It’s Not Good For Some may prefer the full loafer look (as opposed to a mule) or may be wanting something a little more budget-friendly (if so, check out the Fericzot Slip On Mule Backless Loafers Flats). A velvet loafer slipper such as The Phoebe Black Velvet Faux Fur Slippers from Birdies adds a touch of luxury to your loungewear look (or let’s face it — for your late-night grocery store run). We adore these slippers because they are a mule style, making them easier to slide in and out of, and they feature a faux fur lining for added warmth. The slippers also have a little bit of a heel (precisely 1 inch) and an outsole made of rubber so if you wanted to wear them out, you totally could. In fact, we recommend it. Price at time of publish: $85 Size Range: 5-12 | Heel Height: 1 inch | Construction: Rubber, velvet, faux fur

Best Mules, Less Expensive Fericzot Slip On Mule Backless Loafers Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For This pair of velvet loafers is designed in a flat style with some added flair — and are available for under $50. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who prefers a more classic loafer look should look to other recommendations. Add some flair to your wardrobe with the Fericzot Slip On Mule Backless Loafers Flats from Amazon. These velvet loafers are super fun with their monochrome design and pom pom detail. Plus, they’re super practical thanks to their durable slip-resistant rubber sole. In addition to their design, the shoes also come in lots of bright colors — including hot pink, red, olive green, and a gorgeous rose purple color — making them a good statement piece and an easy way to add a pop of color to your look. Price at time of publish: $41.21 (orig. $58.88) Size Range: 5-13 | Construction: Velvet

Best Driver Rothy’s The Driver Rothy's View On Rothys.com Who It’s Good For This classic driver loafer is impressively machine washable and constructed from a material made from recycled water bottles. Who It’s Not Good For These aren’t made of leather, like most classic loafer drivers. Rothy’s is our go-to for comfortable flats that are easy to care for and a more sustainable option — and its Driver Loafer is equally as impressive. We love this loafer because it’s constructed from recycled plastic water bottles that are spun into a stretchy and breathable fabric, giving them an eco-friendly edge. Due to the nature of the material (and overall shoe construction), the shoes are also machine washable, so you can keep them good as new no matter how often you wear them. In addition to the fabric material, the loafers feature a durable outsole with raised nubs to give you plenty of traction while you walk. Plus, they come in a variety of fun and neutral colors, too. Price at time of publish: $189 Size Range: 5-13 | Construction: Made from recycled plastic water bottles

Best Penny Loafer Free People Liv Penny Loafer Free People View On Nordstrom View On Zappos View On Dillards.com Who It’s Good For For anyone seeking a classic penny loafer style at a great discount, these Free People Liv loafers are for you. Who It’s Not Good For As these feature a slimmer lug sole than others on our list, some may be looking for a chunkier penny loafer style. The Free People Liv Penny Loafer features a classic penny loafer design — but with a twist. This pretty pair is made in playful hues that you don’t typically find in penny loafers, such as cantaloupe, coral, and green apple, and also features a metal coin inside the penny slot (adorable). Despite not having a lug sole bottom, the shoes are designed with a slip resistant outsole, and they have a cushioned footbed for further support and comfort. Price at time of publish: $51.20 (orig. $128) Size Range: 5-11 | Heel Height: 1 inch | Construction: Leather suede

Best Loafer Boots Charles & Keith Metallic Accent Loafer Boots Charles & Keith View On Charleskeith.com Who It’s Good For Those going for something a bit different this fall will love these loafer-inspired boots that are currently on sale. Who It’s Not Good For As these are inspired by chunkier loafer styles, some may prefer a more streamlined, classic loafer boot. If you want something a little different for fall, go for a pair of loafer-inspired boots like these ones from Charles & Keith. The Metallic Accent Loafer Boot features a chunky platform lug sole design with a shaft that stretches just beyond the ankles. Despite being constructed from faux leather, these stylish fall boots have this buttery texture that make it seem like the real thing. In addition to transforming loafers into boots, the design also elevates the classic penny loafer design with a gorgeous geometric brooch inspired by a locking mechanism on top, adding a nice golden accent to the all-black design. Price at time of publish: $66 (orig. $93) Size Range: 5-11 | Heel Height: 1.96 inches | Construction: Faux leather, jersey

Best Sneaker Matisse Bess Platform Loafer DSW View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On QVC Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for a pair of sneakers with loafer-inspired accents and details will appreciate the comfort these bring. Who It’s Not Good For These are not made from genuine suede or leather which may be a preference for some. Loafers are already super comfortable, but if you want to up the ante, a pair of sneakers inspired by loafers is the way to go. The Matisse Bess Platform Loafer is a sophisticated sneaker with a retro design and touches of loafer accents, like the tassels and chain on the top of the foot. We love that they are a little dressier compared to most sneakers, so they boast versatile style potential, but they are also just as comfortable as your favorite running shoes, thanks to the EVA outsole, padded insole, and platform design. The sneakers also come in lots of color options, including suede black, glossy metallic gold, shimmering silver, and a soft saddle brown color — all of which would be great for fall styling opportunities. Price at time of publish: $79.95 (orig. $95) Size Range: 5-11 | Heel Height: 1 inch | Construction: Synthetic suede

Best Investment Coach Leah Loafer Coach View On Zappos View On Coach.com View On Macy's Who It’s Good For These designer loafers boast a platform design that still manages to feel sleek and sophisticated. Who It’s Not Good For Obviously, this is the most expensive option on our list and won’t fit everyone’s budget. If you want a pair of platform loafers but don’t want to go too sky high, consider the Coach Leah Loafer, which are on regular rotation in PEOPLE contributor Jessie Quinn’s wardrobe. These slip on shoes are designed with buttery soft leather uppers and feature a cushion memory foam padding inside for long-lasting comfort. Inspired by the ‘90s lug sole loafer, these have an element of timelessness while remaining modern and even a little trendy, thanks to the iconic C logo on top. Price at time of publish: $195 Size Range: 5-11 | Heel Height: 1.75 inches | Construction: Leather upper and footbed; manmade leather lining