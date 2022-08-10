People.com Shopping People Tested This Lip Plumper We Tested Has Eliminated the Need for Needles Skip the filler with these pout-plumping products. By Alyssa Brascia Alyssa Brascia Instagram Website Alyssa Brascia is a commerce writer PEOPLE, covering beauty, fashion, home and lifestyle products. She has previously written commerce content for Dotdash Meredith brands such as InStyle, Shape, Southern Living and more during her time as the E-Commerce Editorial Apprentice while she was an undergraduate fashion student at Iowa State University. Her passions include fashion and beauty writing as well as makeup artistry and styling. You can find her on Instagram to follow along on her creative journey. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 10, 2022 11:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. People / Jessica JUliao Full lips are definitely having a moment, with many people over-lining with lip pencils or turning to filler for a semi-permanent plumping effect. But if you want to avoid the doctor’s chair and achieve a voluptuous pout at home, then you may want to give lip plumpers a shot. With so many plumping products on the market, it’s hard to know which product is right for you. “[The] best ingredients to look for are hyaluronic filling spheres and vitamin E, and [be sure to] avoid parabens and sulfates,” says celebrity makeup artist Tobi Henney, formerly the L'Oréal Paris Makeup Director for Australia and MUA behind some of Megan Fox and Ashley Graham’s signature red carpet looks. With lip plumper often comes a tingling sensation, a result of the plumping agents within the product reacting to your skin. Henney states that you “should feel [it] a little, as that will mean the plumping effect is working. However, it should not hurt or feel super uncomfortable.” From sheer and pigmented shades to glosses and balms, there is an overwhelming amount of options to choose from. That’s why we took to the PEOPLE Testing lab to see which product reigns as the best once and for all. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Too Faced Lip Injection Maximum Plump Extra Strength Lip Plumper at Ulta Jump to Review Best Budget: e.l.f. Cosmetics Lip Plumping Gloss at Amazon Jump to Review Best Splurge: La Mer Lip Volumizer at Amazon Jump to Review Best Hydrating: PATRICK TA Major Volume Plumping Lip Gloss at Sephora Jump to Review Best Color Payoff: Tarte Maracuja Lip Plump at Ulta Jump to Review Best Application: LORAC Holy Lips Plumping Serum at Amazon Jump to Review Best Shade Range: Too Faced Lip Injection Plumping Lip Gloss at Ulta Jump to Review Best Non-Sticky: MAKE UP FOR EVER Lip Booster at Sephora Jump to Review Best Overall: Too Faced Lip Injection Maximum Plump Extra Strength Lip Plumper 4.7 View On Ulta View On Sephora Pros This Too Faced option had the longest-lasting and most significant plumping effects and didn’t have a sticky consistency. Cons This product packs a punch in its plumping agents, meaning you’ll feel the tingling sensation a bit more noticeably in this product than others. When a product is named “Lip Injection Maximum Plump Extra Strength Lip Plumper,” you know it’s going to put in work. This gloss from Too Faced scored 5 out of 5 stars for its plumping ability when it was tested in the PEOPLE lab, a score that was unrivaled (except for one other product by the same brand). Our tester reported that it “significantly and visibly plumps [the] lips and makes them look bigger. [It provided] a more long lasting plump than the others.” Available in five glossy shades, ranging from shimmery formulas to high-shine finishes, this plumper was the star of the show. We do want to warn you about the tingling sensation, however, as this plumper really does what it says. The paraben-free formula is made with “max-plumping technology” that makes the lips a bit sensitive. “It's not sticky, so texture-wise I enjoy it. But it definitely has a burning sensation, so proceed with caution,” our tester advised. But despite having a potentially uncomfortable tingling formula, its hydrating properties quickly erase any irritation. The tester pointed out how nice and soft their lips felt after wearing the plumper for 15 minutes and gently wiping it off. Living up to its name, she described this product as “one of the more intense lip plumpers out there.” Shade 5 Finish Shimmery Gloss Tingling sensation Yes Size 0.14 oz (mini size: 0.10 oz) Vegan No Cruelty-Free Yes People / Jessica Juliao Best Budget: e.l.f. Cosmetics Lip Plumping Gloss 4.3 Ulta View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Elfcosmetics.com Pros This cost-efficient option has a cooling sensation that both calms the skin and plumps your lips simultaneously. Cons While this plumper is great for color, there is not a clear gloss option for everyday wear or makeup application prep. Everyone knows e.l.f. for their budget-friendly and surprisingly great quality products, so it’s no surprise that this plumping gloss won for the cost-conscious category. This vegan and cruelty-free plumper is only $7, a stark contrast to the other contenders on this list. Our tester commented that this gloss was noticeably smooth and hydrating, accompanied by a cooling sensation on the lips compared with other plumpers’ tingling side effects. However, the plumping result was more subtle than the first product, partially due to its softer sensation on the lips. “I would say my lips look slightly fuller and ‘juicier’ if you will,” the tester wrote. With its selection of buildable colors and reasonable price tag, this e.l.f. product is a great option for those who are just starting to experiment with plumpers. Shades 8 Finish Sheer glass with pigment Tingling sensation Yes Size 0.09 oz Vegan Yes Cruelty-Free Yes People / Jessica JUliao Best Splurge: La Mer The Lip Volumizer 4.5 Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Neiman Marcus Pros This formula is ultra-hydrating and feels as luxurious as its price tag suggests. Cons Though the final product is nourishing and glossy, our tester’s lips were not noticeably plumper. If you’re not a fan of sticky lip products, join the club. The La Mer Lip Volumizer has a silky-smooth consistency that can be used alone, as a primer, or layered on top of any lip color you choose. Our tester was a fan of the slick formula, sharing that it was "nourishing my lips and hydrating in a way that won't wear off.” Our tester found the tingling sensation to be essentially non-existent with this product, which made for a very comfortable wear. They also approved of the large sea kelp-inspired applicator, as it added to the high-end feel of the product. However, the La Mer plumper was best for nourishing instead of pouting in the end, as our tester’s lips were left feeling more hydrated than before but just about the same when it came to plumpness. Shades 1 Finish Pearlescent gloss Tingling sensation Yes Size 0.23 oz Vegan No Cruelty-Free No People / Jessica Juliao Best Hydrating: PATRICK TA Major Volume Plumping Lip Gloss 4.7 Sephora View On Sephora View On Kohls.com Pros In addition to its incredible nourishing qualities, the Patrick Ta plumping gloss has a variety of high shine hues to fit your style. Cons You need to pack on the product to get the full effects of this plumper. If you’re looking for a plumper that’s going to double as a moisturizer, then the Patrick Ta Major Volume Plumping Lip Gloss is the product for you. Upon first application, our tester noticed the initial stickiness and tingling sensation of the product, but felt both of these effects die down as the 15 minutes of wear time went on. “If I kept [this gloss] on all day I feel like I could go most of the day without reapplying lip balm,” she shares. “I also felt like I didn't need lip balm underneath this, which I do for most glosses.” Though this product is formulated with cinnamon and ginger to naturally plump the lips, our tester goes on to say that she needed to apply a lot to notice a difference in lip volume. However, the hydrating effects of the gloss and color selection was enough to prove this plumper’s worth. This tester finished off her feedback by stating that this is “definitely a top pick for plumpers if you want even a little bit of volume.” Shades 5 Finish High-shine gloss Tingling Sensation Yes Size 0.30 oz Vegan No Cruelty Yes People / Jessica JUliao Best Color Payoff: Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump Tarte View On Ulta View On Sephora View On QVC Pros In addition to its multiple luscious shades, this high-shine lip plumper from Tarte includes maracuja oil for firmer and smoother lips. Cons The tube does not hold too much product, which means you may have to purchase it frequently if you fall in love. Most lip plumpers are oftentimes made as gloss formulas, but rarely do you see them in a balm, pseudo-lipstick form. What makes this plumper from Tarte different is the lipstick-like tube that you click at the bottom to push the product up, serving as a balm, gloss, and color all in one. And with a selection of nine glossy shades, it’s impossible to not talk about the great color payoff that this plumper provides. One swipe of the plumper gives off a sheer, moisturized look while two coats produce a glossy finish — a feat almost unheard of from a lipstick consistency. Thanks to the product’s vegan formula, our tester stated that the plant-based plumping agents produced a “minty feel” on the lips. They also raved about the hydration this plumper provides, saying, “[My] lips feel extremely hydrated and comfortable. [This] definitely moisturized my lips.” Hydration seems to be the key with this product, as our tester noticed that the lips were not significantly more plumped — “just more hydrated and full.” Shades 9 Finish High-pigment shine Tingling sensation Slight Size 0.095 Oz Vegan Yes Cruelty-Free Yes People/ Jessica Juliao Best Application: LORAC Holy Lips Plumping Serum 4.3 Ulta View On Amazon View On Ulta Pros Aside from its plush applicator, the hue of this plumping gloss is ideal for the illusion of larger lips. Cons The formula is scented like glazed doughnuts, which may not be for everyone. The Lorac Holy Lips Plumping Serum was a top contender for many reasons, but the standout quality of this product was the doe foot applicator that “was great for super strategic coverage,” according to our tester. She even went so far as to say that this plumper was “the best [she] tried all day,” touching on the gentle scent, subtle tingling, and the gloss’s honey hue. To add to the ever-growing list of pros, this plumper is also vegan and cruelty-free. This product was also one of the few that our tester truly did feel plumped up her lips — though the end result was nothing drastic. “They look slightly plumper, but not a huge difference,” she recorded after 15 minutes of wear. However, the hydration this plumper provided was a perk, as the serum left her lips feeling moisturized even after wiping it off. Shades 1 Finish Neutral, shiny gloss Tingling sensation Yes Size 0.16 oz Vegan Yes Cruelty-Free Yes People / Jessica Juliao Best Shade Range: Too Faced Lip Injection Power Plumping Lip Gloss Sephora View On Ulta View On Sephora Pros Complete with an array of shades to choose from (and plumping you can both see and feel), this gloss packs a punch. Cons This product is a bit stickier than our other selections. Available in a range of 16 different shades, with your choice between shimmer, glitter, and high-shine finishes, this paraben-free gloss from Too Faced gives you a plethora of options to play with. The tester trying this product thinks “It would look nice over a lipstick or on its own,” and she even thought that she “would probably purchase this [herself].” Not unlike the other products out there, our tester felt that this gloss was not incredibly plumping, but “overall [she] can see a cute, pouty look.” We can thank not only the plumping agents within the formula but the tinted gloss for that, as the high-shine formula helps create the illusion of fuller lips sans needles. Shades 16 Finish Three types - shimmer, glitter and high shine glosses Tingling sensation Slight Size 0.22 oz Vegan Yes Cruelty-Free Yes People / Jessica Juliao Best Non-Sticky: MAKE UP FOR EVER Ultra HD Lip Booster Sephora View On Sephora View On Kohls.com Pros Not only did this gloss feel smooth as glass going onto the lips, but there was none of the tingling or burning sensations that most plumpers have. Cons This plumper did not deliver outrageously fuller lips, but it did make the lips more hydrated and plush. Expecting a smooth formula and getting a sticky gloss is never a great experience, and luckily, that’s not the case with this product from Make Up For Ever. In fact, this gloss glides on so buttery smooth that our tester remarks that she, “keeps forgetting [she] has it on.” Another notable quality about this plumper is the absence of the trademark tingle — a comfortable, yet concerning characteristic that made her wonder if it was even working. To her surprise, the plumper was in fact doing its job in stealthy silence. “I would say it worked overall. They look rounder and I believe the high shine contributes to that as well,” she wrote after wearing the gloss for 15 minutes. No burning and a pain-free pout? Sign us up! Shades 2 Finish High shine gloss Tingling sensation No Size 0.20 oz Vegan No Cruelty-Free No People / Jessica JUliao Things to Consider Before Buying Lip Plumper Formula As it is with all beauty products, formula is a huge factor when buying new makeup. There are many ingredients to look out for when purchasing a lip plumper, such as the hyaluronic filling spheres and vitamin E that Henney recommended earlier. In her same statement, she recommends steering clear of sulfates and parabens, which are harmful ingredients to apply to the skin. Another formulaic aspect to consider is the consistency you are looking for — whether it be heavy plumping with the accompanying tingling sensation, or a light pucker with a minty-clean feel. Hydration Though you may use plumpers just as a gloss, many use it to prep the lips as well for a fuller base. In this case, it’s vital to choose a moisturizing product that can nourish the lips while simultaneously providing that pout. Sticky formulas often lack in hydration, so be sure to select a plumper that feels weightless and smooth. Finish We all go for different makeup looks on a day-to-day basis, as different events call for different glam. However, the most common finishes you can find when it comes to plumpers are shimmer, glitter, and high-shine. The latter is ideal for everyday or formal events, whereas shimmer and glitter finishes are great for a night out or anything that warrants getting a little dressed up. But at the end of the day, however you want to wear it is how you should — just another factor to keep in mind as you shop! People / Jessica Juliao How We Tested Lip Plumpers Our testers evaluated 27 different lip plumpers based on the three categories of feel, plumping ability, and hydration. Each tester was assigned to two different plumpers over the course of 30 minutes, wearing one product for 15 minutes before moving on to the next. Each category was rated on a scale of 1 to 5, 1 being the lowest score for each quality and 5 being the highest. After the tester’s wear time was up, they gently removed the plumper, using makeup remover if needed, and assessed the hydration of their lips in comparison to before application. What Is People Tested? We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs. But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square. In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase. Want more product recommendations? Check out all of our People Tested content. Related Articles Our Testers Gave This Lip Mask a Perfect Score Across the Board These Are the 8 Lip Scrubs That Will Transform Dry Lips This Cream Blush Got a Perfect Score in All of Our Product Testing Categories Lisa Rinna Launches Lip Plumpers as She Reflects on Her Lip Injection Past: 'I'm the Pioneer!' These Makeup-Setting Sprays Lock Makeup in Place the Best Hilary Duff Is 'Here for' This Cherry Vanilla Lip-Plumping Gloss That's Packed with Anti-Aging Benefits These Brow Pencils Will Give You Fluffy, Natural-Looking Arches 12 Amazon Beauty Finds That Make Great Stocking Stuffers — All Under $25 We Tested 38 Air Purifiers—These 5 Were the Clear Winners We Tested 21 Kitchen Knife Block Sets—These 5 Were a Cut Above These Cooling Sheets Are So Soft, You Won’t Want to Leave Bed We Tested the Best Setting Powders for a Flawless Finish Keep Your Pup’s Food Fresh with Our Favorite Dog Food Storage Containers These Microwaves Make Quick Meals Feel Like a Gourmet Experience We Tested to See Which Tinted Moisturizers Deliver the Most Radiant Finish Billie Eilish Showed Off Her Sunburn Blush Skills in an Instagram Mirror Selfie Newsletter Sign Up Newsletter Sign Up By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookies Settings Accept All Cookies