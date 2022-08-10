This Lip Plumper We Tested Has Eliminated the Need for Needles

Not unlike the other products out there, our tester felt that this gloss was not incredibly plumping, but “overall [she] can see a cute, pouty look.” We can thank not only the plumping agents within the formula but the tinted gloss for that, as the high-shine formula helps create the illusion of fuller lips sans needles.

Available in a range of 16 different shades, with your choice between shimmer, glitter, and high-shine finishes, this paraben-free gloss from Too Faced gives you a plethora of options to play with. The tester trying this product thinks “It would look nice over a lipstick or on its own,” and she even thought that she “would probably purchase this [herself].”

Complete with an array of shades to choose from (and plumping you can both see and feel), this gloss packs a punch.

To her surprise, the plumper was in fact doing its job in stealthy silence. “I would say it worked overall. They look rounder and I believe the high shine contributes to that as well,” she wrote after wearing the gloss for 15 minutes. No burning and a pain-free pout? Sign us up!

Expecting a smooth formula and getting a sticky gloss is never a great experience, and luckily, that’s not the case with this product from Make Up For Ever. In fact, this gloss glides on so buttery smooth that our tester remarks that she, “keeps forgetting [she] has it on.” Another notable quality about this plumper is the absence of the trademark tingle — a comfortable, yet concerning characteristic that made her wonder if it was even working.

Not only did this gloss feel smooth as glass going onto the lips, but there was none of the tingling or burning sensations that most plumpers have.

Things to Consider Before Buying Lip Plumper

Formula

As it is with all beauty products, formula is a huge factor when buying new makeup. There are many ingredients to look out for when purchasing a lip plumper, such as the hyaluronic filling spheres and vitamin E that Henney recommended earlier. In her same statement, she recommends steering clear of sulfates and parabens, which are harmful ingredients to apply to the skin. Another formulaic aspect to consider is the consistency you are looking for — whether it be heavy plumping with the accompanying tingling sensation, or a light pucker with a minty-clean feel.

Hydration

Though you may use plumpers just as a gloss, many use it to prep the lips as well for a fuller base. In this case, it’s vital to choose a moisturizing product that can nourish the lips while simultaneously providing that pout. Sticky formulas often lack in hydration, so be sure to select a plumper that feels weightless and smooth.

Finish

We all go for different makeup looks on a day-to-day basis, as different events call for different glam. However, the most common finishes you can find when it comes to plumpers are shimmer, glitter, and high-shine. The latter is ideal for everyday or formal events, whereas shimmer and glitter finishes are great for a night out or anything that warrants getting a little dressed up. But at the end of the day, however you want to wear it is how you should — just another factor to keep in mind as you shop!

People / Jessica Juliao

How We Tested Lip Plumpers

Our testers evaluated 27 different lip plumpers based on the three categories of feel, plumping ability, and hydration. Each tester was assigned to two different plumpers over the course of 30 minutes, wearing one product for 15 minutes before moving on to the next. Each category was rated on a scale of 1 to 5, 1 being the lowest score for each quality and 5 being the highest. After the tester’s wear time was up, they gently removed the plumper, using makeup remover if needed, and assessed the hydration of their lips in comparison to before application.

What Is People Tested?

We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.

But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.

In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.

