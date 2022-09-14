These Are the 11 Best Lip Oils of 2022 for Shiny, Plump Pouts

To help you narrow down your choices, below are the lip oils that are really worth the hype.

Lip oils have become somewhat of a trend within the beauty space, with brands from Winky Lux to Dior debuting their signature blends of natural oils, sometimes featuring a tint to add a bit of color to your look. With so many brands and serums to choose from, we asked celebrity makeup artists, aestheticians, and our editors what the best lip oils were according to their expertise and our own research.

The first step to beautiful lipstick application is a great moisturizing agent, but if you’re growing tired of your run-of-the-mill balms, then a great (and perhaps more nourishing) alternative is lip oil . Often formulated with natural ingredients, lip oils aim to restore the thin skin of the lips to a smooth and moist state, especially after if you're experiencing dryness and chapping. “Maintaining healthy moisture levels is critical for the lips as they don’t have oil glands or any natural moisturizer,” explains celebrity aesthetician to Sofia Vergara and Rita Ora , and dermatological nurse Natalie Aguilar . So no matter how good you are about your daily water intake, your lips will most likely always need a little help from some sort of moisturizer.

This oil is recommended for use before bed, as a treatment throughout the day, or as a gloss over your lip color. However, Dorman thinks that the first suggestion is the way to go. “I would recommend applying [the] lip oil after completing your skincare routine before bed. That way, all the ingredients from your skincare sink in and any on your lips is sealed under the lip oil,” she adds. If you’re feeling a little fancy and want to rock a shiny lip out on the town or before hitting the hay, then this golden oil is sure to do the trick.

Who doesn’t want their pout to shine like gold? While there’s no gilded hue to this oil (we actually love that it’s clear), the Westmore Beauty Starlit 24K Gold Lip Treatment Oil is a regenerative serum that contains tiny gold flakes and a whole lot of nourishment. Celebrity makeup artist, Jamie Dorman , recommends the oil as it “contains squalane to prevent moisture loss and restore suppleness to the skin.” In addition to the nurturing effects of squalane, this treatment is made up of a few other restorative natural oils as well, including jojoba seed, sweet almond, and argan oils — a combination that the MUA is quite a fan of. “All of these oils are recognized by skin cells as similar to the oil they produce and quickly become part of the cell’s ecosystem,” she explains. “Ideally I look for [lip] oils that have a combination of oils that readily sink into the skin and stay on the surface to seal in moisture.”

The skincare-obsessed shopper who wants to use this oil as part of their morning and night routine.

In traditional lip oil fashion, you can use this product like a moisturizer throughout the day and then reapply before going to sleep to further strengthen the skin barrier. However, you’ll want to know about its fragrance. If you’re someone who loves a sweet scent then you’ll adore this lip oil, but if not, you’ll be happy we warned you. Upon testing the product, Fields felt that the cherry scent was very strong, but is “not at all sticky and has no flavor.” So if you want your lips to be as luscious as cherries and smell like them too, then we’ve found the lip oil for you.

Rihanna can do no wrong in our book, and her Fenty brands are no exception. The Fenty Skin Cherry Treat Conditioning + Strengthening Lip Oil is a juicy concoction of cherry, jojoba, and rosehip oils that when combined with cherry extract deliver ultra-hydrating results. Antioxidants are monumental in skincare, as they are utilized to strengthen the skin (which is especially important for the superficial outer layer of your lips). And since cherry oils are extremely rich in antioxidants, this serum provides extra protection from the elements so your lips can stay soft when the weather begins to cool.

This product is also free of sulfates, parabens, formaldehydes, and more to give you your softest lips without the fear of these controversial chemicals. It’s also just barely pink and fragrance-free, so you can enjoy the healing effects of the oil without a potent fragrance or color if you prefer products without them. Fragrance- and tint-free products are also great to double as overnight masks, so you can let the healing effects of the serum saturate your skin while you sleep.

If you’re looking for lip oil instead of a run-of-the-mill balm, then you’re most likely wanting to invest in some seriously hydrating stuff. Board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Dendy Engelman , M.D., shares that, “[Ingredients like] vitamin E and hydrators like avocado, jojoba, [and] castor oil,” are among those to look out for when choosing a moisturizing product. The Jouer Cosmetics Essential Hydrating Lip Oil is chock full of these natural ingredients, as well as apricot oil, which has ultra-hydrating properties thanks to its abundance of fatty acids. Rice bran oil, sunflower oil, and mulberry fruit extract round out this serum for a lush formula that truly soothes the skin.

Someone who wants a fragrance-free and super hydrating lip oil that can double as makeup and an overnight mask.

This formula stands out from the rest with its intricate blend of hyaluronic acid for water absorption, peptides for subtle plumping, and evening primrose and avocado oils to lock in moisture. Lavinthal loves that this oil truly does give you fuller lips, stating that “It actually makes them look plumper (thanks to hyaluronic acids and peptides). Total win-win.” With its non-sticky feel and the healing benefits of hyaluronic acid, this lip oil and gloss combo is a victory in our book.

If you thought the viral Kosas concealer may have forever changed your makeup routine, then just wait until you add the Wet Lip Oil Gloss to the mix. With eight romantic shades to choose from, there’s a plumping hue ready to complete any look you’re going for. “When it comes to lip products, I'm all about the color and fairly agnostic about the formula. As long as it's a pale pink-y beige hue, I'm game,” shares Andrea Lavinthal, PEOPLE beauty and style director. “Kosas Wet Lip Oil Gloss in Unhooked nails my shade qualifications with the added bonus of feeling incredible on my lips (it has avocado oil and shea butter).”

Those who are looking for an oil’s skincare properties only and are not interested in a makeup product.

The lip gloss-obsessed shopper who wants something more hydrating and non-sticky than your typical gloss.

Jackie Fields, deputy beauty director at PEOPLE, loved the array of shades to choose from and felt that the selection was appropriate for any age. Fields shared that she thought the oil had, “A lovely application and pretty tint [while being] not at all drying.” The ingredients are free from harsh chemicals such as phthalates, formaldehyde, and drying alcohols which are harmful to the skin and can actually withdraw hydration (so, exactly what we do not want in a lip oil). For a product that not only provides top-notch nourishment but can fit in flawlessly with your other lipsticks, glosses, and more, you simply can’t go wrong with the Shade Slick from Merit.

Creamy in consistency yet weightless on the lips, the Merit Shade Slick is the ideal tinted lip product thanks to its dual role as a lip stain and restorative oil. This buildable formula becomes more pigmented as you layer it, with eight neutral shades to choose from for everyday wear. You can rest assured that your lips will be pillowy and soft after use thanks to the inclusion of shea butter, grapeseed, rosehip, and jojoba oil in this rich formula.

Someone who doesn't want the color to last on their lips long after application.

“Every time it's within my line of vision, I can't help but apply it and give my lips (and taste buds) a treat,” Metrus adds, speaking to its noticeably sweet flavor. “Plus, it gives a nice temporary plumping effect so I can fake a fuller pout while it lingers on my lips.” Plump and silky-smooth lips? Sign us up.

If you want the effects of a lip plumper but without the stinging sensation, then you’re in luck with the InnBeauty Project Glaze Lip Oil. “This product is everything you want in a lip oil: non-sticky gloss-like finish, big doe-foot applicator that perfectly pampers your lips with each swipe, and a delicious scent and flavor (I liken it to cherry Jell-O),” says PEOPLE commerce director, Lindsey Metrus. This oil is formulated with moisturizing natural red-root and jojoba oils with the extra benefits of fermented pomegranate and apple extract to nourish the delicate lip skin. It also features a plant-based plumping complex that exaggerates the contours of your natural lips.

Available in three adaptive shades plus one clear oil, the agents in this product react to the pH of your skin to produce a color that’s unique to you. “You can wear it alone for a hint of color (and super moisturized lips) or top your lip liner off with it for a layer of shine,” Brascia adds. “Or if you use the clear shade, you could wear it overnight as a nourishing mask.” Gaga knows the importance of individuality and this lip oil does just that, crafting a hue that’s exclusive to you with every wear.

You may know Lady Gaga for her chart-topping albums and growing silver screen accolades, but her beauty brand Haus Labs by Lady Gaga is no joke — especially when it comes to her ultra-hydrating PhD Hybrid Lip Oil. “I can’t get enough of this lip oil, it’s become my go-to for makeup prep and replaced my lip glosses,” shares PEOPLE commerce writer, Alyssa Brascia. The formula is made to act as a lip gloss, balm, and treatment all in one with its silky mixture of vegan collagen, prickly pear oil, and plant squalane. These ingredients come together to protect the barrier of the lips with fortifying amino acids.

And feel free to not skimp out on application — doctor’s orders. “Because these ingredients have no addictive properties and only continue to hydrate better with continued use, I recommend using as needed, or even daily,” she added. The eight glossy shades that this oil is available in makes this product a tint and moisturizer all in one, so you can give your lips some TLC while sporting a fun color as well.

If healing properties and punchy color is what you’re after, then the Clarins Lip Comfort Oil is the answer to your wishes. Dr. Rachel Nazarian , board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group in New York City, noted this product as her favorite for a number of reasons. Nourishment is at the forefront of this product’s benefits thanks to its rich formula of natural oils, making it a saving grace for dry lips. “This product contains a high level of omega fatty acids, which can improve the hydration barrier, but also antioxidants (such as rose oil and jojoba) which are quite calming to skin,” Nazarian commented.

Someone who wants a dermatologist-recommended oil that can provide both color and nourishment to dry, cracked lips.

Due to its thicker consistency, this oil feels a little more like a standard lip product than a lightweight oil. “While the formula feels a bit more like a gloss than an actual oil, it always leaves my lips feeling hydrated,” Talarico notes. “My only complaint is [that] it fades quickly after you eat or drink, so be ready to reapply,” she advises. If you want your lips to feel ultra luxurious, then this hydrating oil is the one for you.

This pick is definitely TikTok’s favorite lip oil, and with its luscious results, we can easily see why. The Dior Lip Glow Oil is given its slick and shiny glow thanks to its highlighted ingredient, cherry oil, which protects the thin skin of your lips against stress factors and dehydration. “There are a few reasons I always have this lip oil in my purse: It's not sticky, it adds an instant hit of hydration, and I love the high-shine finish,” says Brittany Talarico, PEOPLE deputy style director. “Plus, the doe foot applicator is cushiony and soft, which makes the experience of using it feel luxurious.”

This oil is packaged in a unique pen style with a brush tip, requiring you to click the bottom until the tinted serum is produced from the bristles. With six gorgeous shades to choose from, it’s hard not to find your perfect fit. At times when you need a quick swathe of color with the benefits of a balm, simply swipe on this tinted oil and get on with your day.

We love being able to pick up a quality product for a modest price tag, and that’s exactly what you get with the Burt’s Bees Tinted Lip Oil. Aguilar advises us to utilize products that are rich in fatty acids when looking for a quality lip oil, which makes this product stand out from the competition due to its friendly and effective ingredients at a drugstore price. There’s a whole lot of sustenance packed into this tube with the highlighted ingredients being meadowfoam seed and coconut oils, which are said to reduce fine lines and lock in hydration.

Johnson had a similar badge of approval when it came to this oil, recommending it to anyone who is looking for rapid hydration and a glow. “Some lip oils have a tinted color to them, but I love that this one is clear – it makes it more versatile,” she added. Whether you’re using this clear formula as a mask at night or swiping on for a bit of shine atop your lipstick, this vegan lip oil has the effects of a high-end product for an incredible value.

The Winky Lux Lip Oil was a standout of the bunch with this product being one of the most recommended by our editors and experts. This formula is full of moisturizing, earth-derived properties including avocado, sunflower, and jojoba oil, while being fortified with vitamin E and peptides. Both Aguilar and PEOPLE senior commerce editor, Erin Johnson, can vouch for this hydrating serum. “I applied it prior to bed and woke up with my lips still sealed in it,” Aguilar shared. “It’s also paraben-free and doesn’t contain irritating ingredients,” a huge win in the celebrity makeup artist’s book.

Someone who is looking for a stain or tint to complete their makeup look.

Someone who wants the versatility of a clear oil to use as a gloss or an overnight mask.

How to Pick the Right Lip Oil

It can be a challenge to find the lip oil that’s just right for you with how many options are out there, but there are a few factors that you can take into consideration while you hunt for the right one.

Price

The cost of a quality lip oil really runs the gamut. There are "clean" iterations like the INN Beauty Project Glaze Lip Oil that clocks in at $17, but if you wanted to spend significantly less and still enjoy naturally-derived ingredients, you can't go wrong with Burt's Bees Lip Oil for just $9. It really all depends on personal preference and budget.

Purpose



Lip oils are quite versatile beauty products, so the purpose in which you want to use them will help narrow your choices. Each will consist of hydrating ingredients, but are you looking to use it solely as a moisturizing product, or do you want to add it as a finishing touch in your makeup routine? Why not both? You can easily utilize lip oils as skincare by applying before bed to seal in those remedial properties, or you can swipe it on as you do your makeup to soften your lips into a smooth base. Think about your intended end use of this product and you’ll have a solid foundation to start your search.

Hue



Some oils are created in clear shades only, so as to act as a skincare product or lipstick topper all in one, while others are tinted or made to provide a rich hue for a gloss alternative. Clear oils have the most versatility, as they can be worn on their own or in addition to other lip products. On the other hand, tinted oils can provide that same level of moisturization and serve as a lip color. Each will provide that glossy result, but hues will differentiate one product from another.

Ingredients



As alluded to in the name, lip oils are made from just that – oils. But there are different healing properties to each ingredient being used, and some are objectively better than others. “Look for ingredients that are nourishing such as single-sourced oil extractions,” Aguilar advises. She goes on to explain that, “Vitamin E works as a natural preservative, so most clean, hydrating and minimal ingredient products have vitamin E oil.” Aguilar notes that her favorite oils for moisturization include rose, grapeseed, and nut oils, which are all rich in omegas and beneficial for proper hydration.

Frequently Asked Questions Is lip oil the same as lip gloss? Though it can be easy to confuse the two with how many lip products are on the market today, lip oils and lip glosses are actually quite different from one another. Glosses typically consist of a thicker formula, are made to be worn as a beauty product, and are usually non-moisturizing, whereas lip oils toe the line between makeup and skincare, offering both moisturization and a glossy shine. “Glosses usually rely on film forming polymers like hydrogenated polyisobutene and supplement with moisturizers, whereas oils use oils for shine and hydration,” Rachel Nussbaum, Senior Beauty writer, explains. Where glosses provide a film that sits atop the lips, oils absorb into the skin and moisturize the lips.

Which essential oils are good for lips? There are many plant-derived substances that are healing for our lips, but which are the oils that we should look for in our lip products? Aguilar is a self-proclaimed devotee to pure organic grapeseed oil, mixing this natural ingredient into almost all of her skincare products and even using it alone. “Grape seed oil is rich in omega fatty acids, especially linoleic acid and vitamin E, which help maintain healthy moisture levels in skin,” she explains. Dr. Nazarian agrees with her statement about vitamin E, sharing that she recommends products that include rose oils, jojoba oils, and aloe as well. However, there are some substances that should be avoided in your lip oil selection, which Nazarian helps us pinpoint. “I recommend avoiding ingredients such as menthol or alcohols [as they] often lead to loss of moisture and drying of the lips with chronic use,” she states. Nazarian later recommends the use of SPF in conjunction with your lip oil as well, as most formulas are engineered without it. Aguilar has a few more to add here, asking us to “Avoid stimulating oils such as peppermint, mint, cinnamon, and menthol, as these can cause irritation and allergies that make lips dry out faster, peel and crack.”

Are lip oils better than balms? While it’s not a competition, we do think that both lip balms and lip oils bring different qualities to the table. “The specific lip [products] which contain hydrating oils that improve the skin barrier can replace your everyday lip balms and moisturizer,” explains Nazarian, referring to the aforementioned natural oils that she recommends. While balms are nourishing in and of themselves, the waxy formula can hinder their staying power and even dry the lips out if they are concocted with alcohols. Oils are typically a gentler approach, offering fast-absorbing serums that are rich in natural ingredients for more hydrating (and immediate) results.

Take Our Word For It

We took the recommendations and guidance of celebrity aestheticians, dermatologists, and our own editorial research to uncover and rank the best lip oils that every beauty and skincare lover should have in their kits. Alyssa Brascia, a Commerce Writer for PEOPLE.com, compiled and contributed to this comprehensive guide.

