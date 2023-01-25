The 17 Best Lip Balms for Smooth, Hydrated Lips, According to Dermatologists and Shoppers

That being said, it’s important to protect your lips from the elements, whether that’s a freezing cold day or a blistering hot one (as well as protect them from your own neglectful habits!). Below, we’ve tapped three dermatologists for their favorite lip balms, as well as researched several consumer-approved choices (and, of course, included some of our own picks, too!).

The feeling of dry, chapped lips is incredibly uncomfortable. Just like the rest of your skin, your lips require regular moisture and TLC — especially considering the skin on your lips is one of the thinnest and most sensitive areas of skin on your body. Excessive licking, lip-picking, and general abandonment of the care of your lips can wreak havoc on the delicate area, which can have longterm effects such as the appearance of thinner lips and scarring.

Best Overall Paula's Choice LIP & BODY Emollient Treatment Balm Amazon View On Amazon View On Paulaschoice.com Who It’s Good For Anyone with dry lips (or rough, dry patches on their body). Who It’s Not Good For Those who prefer not to use their fingers when applying lip balm. There’s nothing else on the market that soothes, protects, and is as long-lasting as the Paula’s Choice Lip & Body Emollient Treatment Balm. We love its thick consistency, its super hydrating ingredients, and the fact that it’s multipurpose — this pick can be used on the lips, cuticles, heels, elbows, or anywhere else you might have a dry patch. Featuring ingredients like soothing esters, lanolin, castor oil, beeswax, and shea butter, this balm will stay on your lips for a long time, offering lasting protection from the elements. While we love the formula, the packaging isn’t ideal. Considering you have to dip your finger into the jar to apply the product to your skin, we don’t consider this balm the most hygienic of the bunch. However, a small spatula can help ameliorate the bacterial aspect. Price at time of publish: $15 Size: 0.5 ounces | Fragrance: None | Key Ingredients: Esters, lanolin



Best Natural Burt's Bees Original Beeswax Lip Balm 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Who It’s Good For Those looking for a more natural lip balm easily found at your local drugstore. Who It’s Not Good For Folks sensitive to peppermint oil. It doesn’t get more classic than the Burt’s Bees lip balm. This formula has been around since 1991, and continues to be Burt’s Bees bestseller. We love that it’s made with natural ingredients while doing a really effective job of hydrating the lips. Joshua Zeichner, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and an associate professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City loves Burt’s Bees. “The Burt’s Bees lip balm hydrates and protects the skin with beeswax along with soothing ingredients, like vitamin E.” One of the trademarks of this formula is that it tingles on the lips — folks love feeling that refreshing tickle after every application. (You can thank peppermint oil for that sensation.) Unfortunately, some folks might be sensitive to peppermint oil (or even essential oils in general), so make sure to do a patch test before applying to your lips. Price at time of publish: $8 for 4-pack Size: 0.15 ounces | Fragrance: Peppermint | Key Ingredients: Responsibly-sourced beeswax

Best Medicated Lip Balm Dr. Dan's Cortibalm Healing Lip Balm for Severely Chapped Lips Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who It’s Good For This is a great option for those with irritated, inflamed lips that need some extra TLC. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone who doesn’t need a clinical-level dose of moisturization. With over 5,000 reviews on Amazon, this balm from Dr. Dan is ideal for severely chapped or irritated lips. If your lips are suffering from harsh winter weather, cold sores, allergies, medications, eczema, lip licking, or any irritating cosmetics, this is a great option to add to your bag. Plus, folks on Accutane and those going through chemotherapy love the soothing benefits of this pick. The Dr. Dan Cortibalm lip balm is formulated with 1% hydrocortisone — this ingredient helps to quell inflammation and soothe the lips fast. Other ingredients include beeswax, mineral oil, and petroleum jelly, which trap in hydration. Price at time of publish: $8 Size: 0.15 ounces | Fragrance: None | Key Ingredients: 1% hydrocortisone

Best for Men Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm SPF 25 Amazon View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Walgreens Who It’s Good For While it's perfectly suitable for all genders, this balm is marketed toward a male audience. Who It’s Not Good For This pick isn’t super long-lasting. The Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm SPF 25 is a hydrating lip product that’s marketed toward men, but is suitable for all genders. This pick comes in five flavors and features multiple moisturizing ingredients — most notably beeswax, shea butter, and petrolatum. Another reason to love this pick is the sun protection component. With an SPF of 25, this lip balm does a great job of protecting your lips from harmful rays. Although we love the added protective element and its initial effects, we did notice that this Jack Black lip balm isn’t the most long-lasting of the bunch. You might find yourself reapplying often throughout the day. Price at time of publish: $8 Size: 0.25 ounces | Fragrance: Yes | Key Ingredients: 3% avobenzone, 7.5% octinoxate, 40.2% petrolatum

Best Original ChapStick Classic Original Lip Balm Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for a classic, inexpensive option. Who It’s Not Good For It has a specific scent that some folks might not love. ChapStick is a classic that never goes out of style. You can find this offering at multiple retailers, and it’s a great option to grab quickly from the store when your lips are dying of thirst. Blair Murphy-Rose, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and clinical assistant professor at New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center, recommends ChapStick to her patients. “I typically recommend a lip product that is a firm solid at room temperature, as I believe this form provides the best protection for lips,” explains Dr. Murphy-Rose. “Good old fashioned ChapStick brand [lip balm] is an excellent go-to.” One of the downsides of this pick is that the scent is a powdery floral, which could be off-putting to some. Price at time of publish: $3 for 3-pack Size: 0.15 ounces | Fragrance: Yes | Key Ingredients: 45% petrolatum

Best Crème Balm Payot Crème Nº2 Stick Lèvres Soothing Moisturizing Lip Care PAYOT View On Payot.com Who It’s Good For Anyone who loves a great French lip product with a natural formula. Who It’s Not Good For Folks wanting a lip balm they can easily pick up at the drugstore. A balm that's as fabulous to look at as it is to apply, the Payot lip balm features 99% ingredients of natural origin and is a favorite of Dr. Murphy-Rose. “The Payot Crème Nº2 Stick Lèvres Soothing Moisturizing Lip Care combines organic sunflower oil, castor oil, and beeswax in this unfragranced and natural lip balm,” she explains. “It helps to plump, soften, richly moisturize, and lock in hydration.” While we love a great French find, it’s not as easy to find European skincare brands in the States (but we've got your covered with the link above). Price at time of publish: $12 Size: 0.14 ounces | Fragrance: None | Key Ingredients: Sunflower seed oil, beeswax

Best Vegan Biossance Squalane + Rose Vegan Lip Balm Amazon View On Amazon View On Biossance.com View On Kohls.com Who It’s Good For Folks looking for a petroleum-free lip balm. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone looking to save money — this pick is on the pricey side. Biossance is known for its all-star, hydrating ingredient: squalane. Like most of its other products, they added the sugarcane-derived squalane into their lip balm to create a moisturizing, softening formula. “For those who prefer an ointment rather than a stick, Biossance’s reformulated petrolatum-free balm is ultra-moisturizing, containing squalane, ceramides, and hyaluronic acid plus algae to plump,” explains Dr. Murphy-Rose. “Plus, the packaging is made of renewable sugarcane.” The formula contains quality ingredients and does a great job at soothing irritated and dry lips. However, it definitely comes at a cost — this pick is $16 a tube. Price at time of publish: $16 Size: 0.52 ounces | Fragrance: None | Key Ingredients: Squalane, hyaluronic acid

Best SPF Protection EltaMD UV Lip Balm Sunscreen Dermstore View On Amazon View On Dermstore Who It’s Good For This pick is a great option for those who spend a lot of time in the sun. Who It’s Not Good For It’s probably not the best option for those with excessively dry lips. It’s easy to forget to apply sunscreen to your lips when heading out for an adventure under the sun. If you spend a lot of time outdoors, consider adding the EltaMD UV Lip Balm Broad Spectrum SPF 36 to your bag. “While not my first choice for preventing dryness, this mineral block for lips is great for protecting your pout from the sun,” explains Dr. Murphy-Rose. “I often recommend it to patients traveling to tropical destinations for extra protection and to patients prone to cold sores triggered by sunlight.” Like Murphy-Rose mentioned, this pick isn’t the most moisturizing of the bunch. We’d recommend this lip balm mostly for those who spend hours under the sun and need some protection and light moisturization. Price at time of publish: $13 Size: 0.28 ounces | Fragrance: None | Key Ingredients: 7.5% octinoxate, 7.0% zinc oxide

Best Multi-Purpose Vaseline Petroleum Jelly Target View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for a multi-use skincare product. Who It’s Not Good For If you don’t love the idea of applying mineral oil to your lips, this pick isn’t for you. Nothing beats good ‘ole Vaseline. It’s a staple in every medicine cabinet nationwide, and for good reason: it works in multiple ways to protect the skin from the elements. It’s been used for decades to help heal irritated skin, and is a great option for anyone who needs some moisture in a pinch. “The best-kept secret at the drugstore is Vaseline petroleum jelly,” explains Dr. Zeichner. “It is the ultimate multitasker and acts as a great lip balm. It contains triple purified petrolatum to form a protective seal over the lips, keeping hydration in and protecting the skin from environmental aggressors.” Price at time of publish: $14 for 3-pack Size: 13 ounces | Fragrance: None | Key Ingredients: Petroleum jelly

Best Splurge La Mer Lip Balm 3 Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Bluemercury.com View On Cremedelamer.com Who It’s Good For Those looking for a luxe lip-moisturizing experience. Who It’s Not Good For It’s a bit of a splurge, so this isn’t ideal for anyone looking to spend less on lip balm. Does it get ritzier than the La Mer The Lip Balm? We think not. This pick contains a plethora of good-for-your-lips ingredients and feels absolutely divine on the skin. “La Mer’s The Lip Balm is another favorite of mine because of its hydrating properties that work to strengthen the skin's moisture barrier,” explains Dendy Engelman, MD, a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist and Mohs surgeon at Shafer Clinic in New York City. “This formulation’s hero ingredient is La Mer’s Miracle Broth™ – a blend of algae, magnesium, potassium, vitamins, and vegetable oils that works to renew skin cells and nourish dry lips.” The star-studded ingredient list is what makes this pick so expensive. Plus, it smells like a peppermint patty which is divine. Is it a necessary lip balm to have in your bag? Not per se, but it certainly adds a moment of luxury to your day. Price at time of publish: $75 Size: 0.3 ounces | Fragrance: Yes | Key Ingredients: Miracle Broth, petrolatum



Best Lanolin-Based Lanolips The Original 101 Ointment Superbalm Lanolips View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Target Who It’s Good For Folks who want to avoid petroleum-based lip products. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who is sensitive or allergic to lanolin. Dr. Engelman recommends her patients try Lanolips. “The Original 101 Ointment Multipurpose Superbalm by Lanolips is a great alternative for petroleum-based balms,” she explains. “This formulation infuses ultra-pure grade Aussie lanolin to lock in moisture and deeply hydrate dry, chapped lips. I often recommend this lip balm to children and newborns because of its gentle yet effective ingredient list that is suitable for all skin types.”Dr. Zeichner also loves the lanolin aspect: “This emollient can help heal dry, cracked skin in a non-greasy formula.” Unfortunately, some folks are sensitive or allergic to the ingredient lanolin. Make sure to do a patch test on your wrist before applying this to your lips. Price at time of publish: $17 Size: 0.52 ounces | Fragrance: Yes | Key Ingredients: Lanolin



Best Chubby Stick Drunk Elephant Lippe Balm Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Ulta Who It’s Good For Those who love a good chubby stick lip balm. Who It’s Not Good For If you like a more precise lip balm application, this pick isn’t for you. Although this pick has “lip balm” in the title, it’s actually an ideal product for using on multiple areas — think: lips, cuticles, and any other dry patches on your body (just don't apply directly to keep things hygienic). Dr. Zeichner is a fan of this pick because of its stellar ingredient list. “Drunk Elephant Lippe Balm combines avocado oil with peptides to hydrate and protect the skin,” he explains. “Avocado oil is rich in omega fatty acids that soften rough cells and protect the outer skin layer.” We love the chubby stick, but some folks might prefer a more precise application when applying lip balm to their lips. If that’s the case, consider one of the other lip balms on this list. Price at time of publish: $18 Size: 0.013 ounces | Fragrance: None | Key Ingredients: Mongongo oil, tripeptide-1

Best Squeeze Tube Aquaphor Healing Ointment Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Who It’s Good For Aquaphor is ideal for those who want to use a product that’s been tested and proven to protect the skin. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone who is looking for a petrolatum-free lip hydrator. Aquaphor Healing Ointment is another cabinet staple that never fails to disappoint. It’s made with skin-protective ingredients like petrolatum, mineral oil, and glycerin, to name a few. Not only can you use Aquaphor on your lips during super dry months, but you can also slather this onto any area of your body that needs some extra help. Some folks aren’t a fan of applying petrolatum products to their lips. If this is the case for you, consider skipping Aquaphor Healing Ointment, as it’s the active ingredient in this formulation. Price at time of publish: $11 Size: 7 ounces | Fragrance: None | Key Ingredients: Petrolatum

Best Tinted Laneige Lip Glowy Balm Amazon View On Amazon View On Kohls.com View On Sephora Who It’s Good For Anyone who is looking for a balm that adds a bit of color and shine. Who It’s Not Good For This is not a great option for those looking for a bare-bones, basic lip balm. The Laneige Lip Glowy Balm is the sister product to the best-selling Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. This pick comes in four shades and with four different scents: gummy bear, grapefruit, berry, and peach. We love this pick because, not only does it hydrate the lips thanks to shea butter, but it also adds a very subtle color and shine to your pout. The Laneige Lip Glowy Balm is not a good option for those who want a basic, non-glossy lip balm to moisturize their dry lips. While this product adds a nice shine and tint, it's a bit more of a "dressed up" version of your typical balm offering. Price at time of publish: $17 Size: 0.35 ounces | Fragrance: Yes | Key Ingredients: Shea butter

Most Fun Packaging eos Natural & Organic Lip Balm Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ulta Who It’s Good For Folks with sensitive, easily irritated skin. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone who needs deep moisturization. Eos has reformulated its lip balm to cater specifically to those with sensitive lips. This pick is 100% natural and organic, and comes in four lovely flavors. Shea butter and jojoba oil work to soften dry lips in this super cute, spherical packaging. Although the packaging is what really sets this product apart from the rest, it’s not a great option for those who like a more precise lip balm application. Considering it’s a round spherical shape, you might find that some of this product gets outside your lip line when applying. (Thankfully, there’s no tint added to these little guys, so it shouldn’t be a big issue.) It's also not a deeply hydrating lip balm and does require multiple applications throughout the day. Price at time of publish: $4 Size: 0.25 ounces | Fragrance: Yes | Key Ingredients: Beeswax, shea butter



Best Anti-Aging PCA Skin Hyaluronic Acid Lip Booster Walmart View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Walmart Who It’s Good For This is a great product for those who want to add a bit of volume and plumpness to aging lips. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone who wants to spend less than $5 on a lip balm. The PCA Skin Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Lip Booster features ingredients you’d find in a high-end anti-aging serum like hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and peptides to increase collagen production. We love that, with continued use, it works to improve lip volume, suppleness, and hydration over time. The biggest downside of this product is the high price tag. At $50 a tube, it’s certainly a luxury item that’s a nice-to-have pick. Price at time of publish: $50 Size: 0.24 ounces | Fragrance: None | Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid