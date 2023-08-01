The coastal grandmother trend is proving to be more than just an online moment as celebrities continue to sport the centerpiece of this fashion aesthetic: the white linen shirt. Julia Golden, an NYC-based celebrity stylist and creative director, stands behind the linen shirt as a summer must-have: “It’s a timeless piece and it’ll never go out of style, which makes it a perfect investment opportunity given the high cost.” The breezy neutral wardrobe staple evokes comfort, luxury, and ease.

This chic, versatile piece is the perfect beach cover-up or go-to outer layer that’ll transition any vacation outfit from day to night. Celebs like Meghan Markle, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Elizabeth Olsen can’t stop wearing this easy, breezy look, but since real linen shirts can cost a pretty penny, we’ve found affordable linen and linen-blend alternatives that’ll give you the same look for less.

Meghan Markle rocks the classic fitted linen shirt well, looking both effortless and put together at the same time. This more fitted silhouette looks great with a full or French tuck and can be dressed up or down with a pair of great-fitting jeans. Get Markle’s exact look with the same J.Crew linen shirt or scroll on for affordable alternatives that offer a similar classic slim fit at a low price point.

Best Fitted Linen Shirts

Read on for more fitted linen shirts and similar linen-blend styles, inspired by Meghan Markle.

Runcati Cotton Linen Long Button-Down Shirt

This Runcati linen-cotton blend button-down serves up a similar shape as Markle’s shirt, but at an incredible price. (And the single pocket is a nice touch.) Pair with some straight-leg jeans and roll up the sleeves just like Markle for a similar casual style.

Lulu's Breezy Energy Linen Long Sleeve Button-Up

The Lulu’s linen-rayon blend button-up is a great option if you’re looking for a similar style to Markle’s top but at a more affordable price point (and without pockets).



Everlane Relaxed Linen Shirt

Everlane is known for classic and timeless silhouettes that fit in with current trends. This shirt is 100 percent linen and built to last. Everlane’s ethical and transparent manufacturing make it a worthy investment for the eco-conscious and mindful trend consumer.

Astylish Womens Button-Down Blouse

This Astylish linen shirt dupe will give you the look of linen without the steep price. This polyester-spandex blend still delivers that lived-in linen aesthetic with a comfy stretch only synthetic fabrics can give.

Quince 100% Linen Long Sleeve Shirt

Quince is all about quality, sustainability, and affordability. This 100 percent European linen shirt is a terrific deal that’ll have you looking like royalty. This more fitted silhouette looks great dressed up with slacks or a skirt, and for $40, it's a steal.

Saovere Button-Up Linen Blend Shirt

This Saovere button-up is a great cotton linen blend option without pockets. With a high-low hem, it looks great untucked, as well.

If you’re looking for a more oversized linen shirt style, consider following in Sarah Jessica Parker’s footsteps. Parker takes the classic oversized linen look to another level, making it fresh and chic. We love that SJP has opted for a larger size and longer length. (She’s a maximalist after all.) Size up to get the same aesthetic that’ll look great breezing through airport security or lounging at the beach.



Best Oversized Linen Shirts

Keep scrolling for more oversized linen shirts and linen-blend alternatives, inspired by Sarah Jessica Parker.



Abercrombie Oversized Linen Blend Shirt

Abercrombie’s oversized cotton-linen blend shirt is an impressive 53 percent linen. We’d recommend sizing up if you want to achieve SJP’s exaggerated length. Also, we love the pocket detailing on this shirt.

J. Crew Linen Cotton Blend Beach Shirt

This J.Crew linen cotton blend shirt nails SJP’s look. The length hits above the knee similar to the And Just Like That star. This shirt could also be worn as a swimsuit cover-up or a mini dress. (We love a 3-for-1.) And, right now, it's 30 percent off with code SHOPNOW at checkout.

Runcati Linen Cotton Long Sleeve Tunic

This Runcata linen-cotton blend tunic will have you emulating SJP’s style for less than $30. If you're not sure about the trend, this is a great piece to start with.

Quince 100% Linen Long Sleeve Oversized Shirt

A 100 percent linen shirt for only $40? Adding to cart immediately. We love the high-low hemline on this shirt. This is similar to the fitted linen shirt mentioned above, but this one is intentionally oversized, so you can order your standard size and expect a relaxed fit.

Lands' End Linen Long Sleeve Oversized Relaxed Tunic Top

This 100 percent linen tunic from Lands’ End has that effortless, oversized shape and length we love, and while it's not the cheapest option on our list, we feel confident it will last you multiple seasons.

Fitted and oversized linen shirts aren’t the only styles that celebs are sporting this summer: Elizabeth Olsen’s crinkled linen shirt offers an alternative to the laid-back look. Worn open, her textured linen shirt is the perfect summer layer to complement any outfit. And, can we just say: Running errands and grocery shopping never looked so good.



Best Crinkled Linen Shirts

Keep reading for more crinkled linen shirts and linen-blend alternatives, inspired by Elizabeth Olsen.

Karlywindow Long Sleeve Button-Down Cotton Linen Shirt

This button-up cotton-linen shirt from Amazon has a crinkled texture for a casual, relaxed look. And at under $30, you can’t go wrong.

J.Crew Double Gauze Shirt

Cotton gauze is a great linen alternative that can be easier to care for as it’s machine washable. This J.Crew shirt gives the same textured look as Olsen’s, which looks great buttoned up or worn open. You might even find that you enjoy wearing cotton gauze more than linen as it’s a softer fabric.

Wolf & Badger Izzy Crinkle Linen Shirt

The Izzy Crinkle Linen shirt from Wolf & Badger is a fun spin on Olsen’s look, featuring a fly front and cap sleeves. We love the sheer textured linen that will look equally great lounging by the pool or out to dinner.

Zoye Chen Button Down Long Sleeve Blouse

Made of a viscose polyester blend, this shirt perfectly emulates the crinkle linen texture on a budget. The sheer fabric is perfect for summer months, adding an extra layer of coverage without weight or bulk.

Lulus White Crinkle Button-Up Top

We’re in love with this crinkle button-up top from Lulus. It’s a fun version of the casual trend that can be styled with more formal or trendy elements for various looks. This would look great tucked into a mini skirt or paired with a simple tank and jeans. The possibilities are endless.

How to Pick the Right Linen or Linen-Blend Shirt

Material

When shopping for 100 percent linen shirt alternatives, look for ones made with a blend of linen and other fabrics, such as rayon, Tencel, or traditional cotton. Linen blends will usually be more affordable than 100 percent linen shirts. For example, Markle's exact J. Crew white linen shirt is 100 perecent linen, and it's $98, while a similar style from Amazon is only $17 right now. This is likely due to the fact that the Amazon shirt is composed of 80 percent cotton and 20 percent linen, making it a great example of a linen-blend shirt.

Sizing

“When it comes sizing, it’s important to keep in mind the desired fit — oversized or more tailored,” says Golden. “As a stylist, I’d recommend going for the oversized look given the fabric texture and movement; overall, this fit looks more elevated.”

Golden also has a hack for online shopping: over-order and then return. “It’s important to keep in mind that different brands have different sizing measurements as well as fit, so I’d recommend ordering a few shirts from the different brands in different sizes, trying them on, and deciding which one is the right choice for you.” It’s helpful to note that brands often include the ‘relaxed’ fit into the design of oversized shirts, so ordering your normal size will often get you the desired oversized look.

FAQs

Should you size up or down in linen for an oversized fit?

Linen does not stretch or have a lot of give so it’s best to size up if you want a more oversized fit with a traditional linen shirt. Keep in mind, many styles of linen shirts are intentionally cut to be oversized so you might not need to size up at all. Check the product details to find out if the shirt runs true to size or is designed to fit loosely.

Can you put 100% linen in the dryer?

“Personally, I hand wash mine in cold water (soaking for 10-15 minutes) and let it dry naturally. It could also be dry cleaned or machine washed in lukewarm water on the delicate cycle. No need to use fabric softener as linen naturally gets softer after every wash and wear,” shares Golden.

She also stresses the importance of always reading the care instructions on the label. Each brand may use different linen producers and the differences in the fibers or their thickness could require special care to avoid shrinking. She advises to “never use the highest heat setting on the dyer” to keep your linen in top shape.

Why is linen so expensive?

"Linen is a very special fabric due to its high moisture absorbance and breathability (which makes it perfect for summer), as well as its unique ability to get softer over time," says Golden. "Normally, clothing would start losing its softness and appearance after a while; with linen...it’s actually getting better over time.” She adds that linen production costs can add up because you can't grow the crop anywhere you want. “Flax could be grown only in a few regions with a particular climate, plus it’s not easy to harvest, and it takes a long time to weave the actual fabric — which makes the production process very slow. Ideally, linen should be woven by hand only due to the fragility of the fibers (which some high-end brands do, and it drives up the cost drastically).”

Take Our Word For It

L.A Hubilla is a freelance commerce writer for PEOPLE and Brides with a focus on lifestyle and fashion content. She is also a product tester for various media outlets including People, Byrdie, and InStyle. For this piece, she sourced affordable linen styles inspired by celebrities and asked fashion stylist and creative director Julia Golden for expert insight on wearing and styling linen. Golden’s editorial styling work has been featured in international publications such as Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, and Elle, among others.