The Best Linen Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Parachute's Linen Sheet Set is so luxurious, it had to take our top spot By Theresa Holland Published on April 1, 2023 06:30 AM If you like the idea of laid-back yet luxurious bedding that's breathable and moisture-wicking, linen sheets might be right up your alley. "Linen is made from fibers of the flax plant's stems," says Preeti Gopinath, associate professor of textiles at The New School Parsons School of Design. "They have excellent strength and are among the strongest of all the natural plant fibers." This makes the fabric incredibly durable and resistant to damage, and in turn, it often gets softer with every wash. To help you narrow your options, we tested 15 sets of highly rated, best-selling linen sheets in the lab and at home. Each set was evaluated for quality before and after washing, texture, breathability, and overall value. (Learn more about our in-depth testing process below.) These are the best linen sheets PEOPLE Tested. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Parachute Linen Sheet Set at Parachute Jump to Review Best Value: Quince Linen Sheet Set at Onequince.com Jump to Review Best Investment: Saatva Linen Sheet at Saatva Jump to Review Best Lightweight: Brooklinen Linen Sheet Set at Brooklinen Jump to Review Best Linen-Cotton Blend: Southern Living Linen & Cotton Sheet Set at Dillards.com Jump to Review Softest: Saphyr Linen Sheet Set at Saphyrhome.com Jump to Review Best Color Range: The Citizenry Linen Sheet Set at The-citizenry.com Jump to Review Best for Hot Sleepers: Cozy Earth Linen Sheet Set at Cozy Earth Jump to Review Best for Cold Sleepers: Bokser Home French Linen Sheet Set at Target Jump to Review Best All-Season: West Elm Linen Sheet Set at West Elm Jump to Review Best Overall Parachute Linen Sheet Set 4.9 Parachute View On Parachute Pros Incredibly soft Relaxed, luxurious look Resists shrinking and fading Optional top sheet Cons Expensive Of all the sets we tested, Parachute's linen sheets are our favorite. Woven from European flax fibers, they seem to be well-made with a medium weight and reinforced stitching. They feel incredibly soft right out of the packaging with a slightly worn feel — but in a good way, like a lived-in t-shirt — and you can expect them to get even softer with time. The fitted sheet is 16 inches deep, and we had no problem securing it over a 14-inch-thick mattress. All the corners stayed put, and it didn't shift around throughout the night. Since the material is on the thicker side, not a whole lot of air passes through, but it still seems to be pretty breathable and moisture-wicking based on our tests. These sheets also performed well in our wash tests — no shrinkage, fading, or damage to speak of — as well as our stain-removal assessment. These Parachute bed sheets have a relaxed, luxurious appearance, with a superior quality that's obvious just by looking at them. We wish they were a little more affordable, but considering the high-quality design, we think they're worth the investment. And if you don't sleep with a top sheet, you can save a little money by ordering a set with just a fitted sheet. Price at Time of Publish: $329 Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king | Colors: White, bone, light gray, clay, terra cotta, blue, charcoal, cream, pink | Care: Machine-wash, tumble-dry People / Dera Burreson People / Dera Burreson Best Value Quince European Linen Sheet Set 4.2 Quince View On Onequince.com Pros Increasingly soft feel Breathable Consistent dye color Cons Fitted sheet could be more fitted Pillowcases are too big For a little more bang for your buck, consider Quince. The brand is known for offering high-quality textiles at reasonable prices, and this linen sheet set is no exception. Out of the packaging, the color appeared consistent, and the sheets had a lightweight yet lightly insulated feel reminiscent of flannel. After washing them three times, they were even softer. We also found these sheets breathable and all-around comfy to sleep with. A couple things to note are that the fitted sheet was a little too big for the mattress, and the pillowcases were entirely too large. But in the end, we still think this set is an excellent value and a great choice if you don't want to spend a fortune on linen sheets. Price at Time of Publish: $79.90 (orig. $159.80) Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king, Cal king | Colors: White, ivory, gray, terra cotta, olive, charcoal, blush, blue, sage, mauve, stripes | Care: Machine-wash cold, line or tumble-dry People / Dera Burreson People / Dera Burreson People / Dera Burreson Best Investment Saatva Linen Sheet Set 4.7 Saatva View On Saatva Pros Breathable and moisture-wicking Resists tears and pilling Increasingly soft Cons Slightly coarse at first Limited colors If you're open to spending a bit more on high-end bedding, Saatva won't let you down. These linen sheets feel luxurious and well-made but not overly heavy. They were slightly coarse out of the box, but we laundered them a few times, and they got softer with every wash. We found the fabric incredibly breathable and moisture-wicking, so it's a great choice for hot sleepers and anyone prone to night sweats. These sheets appear super durable, too, with excellent resistance to tears and pilling. The steep price might be hard to justify, but if you can swing it, you won't regret it. Other than the cost, we just wish they came in a few more colors. Price at Time of Publish: $375 Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king | Colors: White, ivory, gray | Care: Machine-wash cold, tumble-dry low People / Dera Burreson Best Lightweight Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set 4.6 Brooklinen View On Brooklinen Pros Cozy yet cooling Surprisingly durable Thoughtfully designed fitted sheet and pillowcases Cons Limited colors If you prefer lighter bedding materials, we recommend Brooklinen's Linen Core Sheet Set. These sheets have a super breathable, airy weave that helps you stay cool while you doze. They definitely won't make you overheat, but you also won't have to worry about being too cold on a chilly night. Despite the lightweight weave, we were pleasantly surprised by how well these bed sheets handled wear. They held up in the wash, with no damage in sight, and even stood up to a curious cat's claws. We also appreciated the "short" and "long" labels on the fitted sheet, which tell you the orientation to put it on, while the envelope-style pillowcases prevent them from sliding off. Although linen is inherently wrinklier than most other bedding materials, these sheets actually smooth out pretty well when you make the bed. All things considered, we think this set is absolutely worth buying. Price at Time of Publish: $220.15 (orig. $259) Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king | Colors: Gray, beige, burgundy, blue | Care: Machine-wash cold, tumble-dry low People / Dera Burreson Best Linen-Cotton Blend Southern Living Heirloom Linen & Cotton Sheet Set 4.8 Dillards View On Dillards.com Pros Reasonably priced Immediately soft Excellent fit Cons Prone to wrinkling Limited colors and sizes Linen blends are often more affordable than 100% linen. This sheet set from Southern Living is made of 55% linen and 45% cotton. The fabric felt immediately soft out of the packaging — softer than most of the linen sets we tested before they were washed — and they got softer with each wash. We thought the fit was just right and appreciated how well the corners of the fitted sheet stayed in place. Both linen and cotton are prone to wrinkling. Not surprisingly, these bed sheets were pretty wrinkly after washing them, but the fabric smoothed out after a day or two. We didn't notice any wear after a couple of weeks of use and think they'll hold up for at least a few years. This sheet set was also immensely breathable and sweat-wicking, making it an ideal choice for those who run hot while they sleep. In the end, we think the price is very reasonable. Price at Time of Publish: $179 Sizes: Queen, king | Colors: White, beige, gray | Care: Machine-wash, tumble-dry People / Dera Burreson The Best Cotton Sheets of 2023 for a Cozy, Cool Night, Tested and Reviewed Softest Saphyr Soft Washed Pure Linen Sheet Set 4.2 Saphyr Home View On Saphyrhome.com Pros Softer with every wash Breathable Impressive durability Cons May shrink slightly in the wash No twin or twin XL Saphyr Linen Sheets are the softest we tested. They seemed slightly heavy at first without any stretch, but once we began washing them, they got softer and more pliable. While the fabric held up well in the wash, it did appear to shrink slightly. However, the fitted sheet and pillowcases actually fit better after the first time we laundered them. In addition to being exceedingly soft, these sheets have a cozy yet not-too-hot feel and a breathable quality that'll work in all four seasons. Though the price is steep, it's about average for a set of high-quality linen sheets. Considering the comfortable feel, airy quality, and impressive durability, we think they're worth buying. Price at Time of Publish: $299 Sizes: Full, queen, king, Cal king | Colors: White, cream, blue, pink, natural | Care: Machine-wash warm, tumble-dry low People / Dera Burreson Best Color Range The Citizenry Stonewashed Linen Sheet Set 4.2 The Citizenry View On The-citizenry.com Pros Several designs and colors Durable and tear-resistant Sweat-wicking Cons Slightly coarse at first Not ideal for hot sleepers We also liked The Citizenry's Stonewashed Linen Sheets, which come in several chic, tasteful hues ranging from classic neutrals to bold colors and even a few printed designs. Not only that, but they are well-made and durable. While the fabric was a little coarse at first, you can expect it to soften up over time. Upon washing these bed sheets, we didn't notice any fading, snagging, or other damage. Though linen is a naturally breathable textile, the fabric is slightly thicker than average, so they don't offer as much airflow as other sets and may not be ideal for hot sleepers. Still, they passed our absorbency test and should be moisture-wicking enough for people who get night sweats. If you're looking for high-quality linen sheets in a particular color, we say go for it. Price at Time of Publish: $299 Sizes: Full, queen, king, Cal king | Colors: White, beige, gray, charcoal, olive, rose, indigo, currant, sienna, sage, camel, slate blue, striped, gingham | Care: Machine-wash, tumble-dry low People / Dera Burreson Best for Hot Sleepers Cozy Earth Linen Sheet Set 4.5 Cozy Earth View On Cozy Earth Pros Breathable and sweat-wicking Perfect, secure fit Oprah-approved brand Cons Pricey Some loose fibers before washing If you run hot at night, Cozy Earth is your best bet. These linen sheets are sweat-wicking and breathable but not so cool that you can't use them year-round. We also found the pillowcases supremely soft and easy to fall asleep on. Not only that, but the fitted sheet has top/bottom indicators, and it went on with a perfectly secure fit. Of course, we'd expect no less from this Oprah-favorited brand. We noticed a few loose fibers out of the packaging, but they disappeared after the first wash. These bed sheets also appeared durable, without any noticeable damage from washing and regular use. They seem like they'll last a long time, so while the price is pretty steep, they might be worth the investment since you likely won't have to replace them any time soon. Price at Time of Publish: $166.05 (orig. $369) Sizes: Twin/twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king, split king | Colors: White, natural, gray, navy, olive | Care: Machine-wash cold, tumble-dry Best for Cold Sleepers Bokser Home French Linen Sheet Set 4.8 Target View On Target View On Bokserhome.com Pros Luxuriously cozy Softer with every wash Excellent fit Cons Prone to minor pilling No twin or full size Breathable linen bedding is suitable for most types of sleepers, even those who tend to get chilly at night. If you run cold, we suggest Bokser. These linen bed sheets are slightly thicker and heavier than average, making them luxuriously cozy but also not so hot that you couldn't use them in the summer. In other words, cold sleepers will be plenty warm, but if you sleep with a partner who runs hot, they'll be comfortable too. The fitted sheet went on with ease — it was secure but not too tight or loose. We also loved how these sheets got softer every time we washed them. Though the fabric seems generally durable, we did observe some pilling after a few uses. That said, it was hardly noticeable and may just be a result of breaking in new sheets with a thicker weave. All things considered, these sheets are undoubtedly worth the price. Price at Time of Publish: $219.99 (orig. $274.99) Sizes: Queen, king, Cal king | Colors: White, beige, gray, olive, slate, blush, clay | Care: Machine-wash cold, tumble-dry low People / Dera Burreson Best All-Season West Elm European Flax Linen Sheet Set and Pillowcases 4.6 West Elm View On West Elm Pros Durable with a sturdy feel Thick yet breathable Cozy yet moisture-wicking Cons Slightly stiff at first No twin or twin XL Looking for something for year-round use? Go with West Elm. At first glance, these relatively thick sheets felt sturdy and well-made. Though they were a bit stiff out of the packaging, we wouldn't say they were coarse, and you can count on them to get softer over time. The fitted sheet was a somewhat tight fit, which can make it harder to make the bed but also helps it stay in place. The thicker, heavier material doesn't provide as much airflow as thinner weaves. Still, these breathable, moisture-wicking sheets won't make you overheat in the summer, and they're definitely cozy enough for winter use. They also proved durable during our tests, with no pilling, tears, or fading after washing them and using them for a few weeks. Price at Time of Publish: $229.50 (orig. $270) Sizes: Full, queen, king, Cal king | Colors: White, natural, gray, slate, blue, olive, marigold, amber, terra cotta, rose, blush, lilac, periwinkle, striped | Care: Machine-wash cold, tumble-dry low People / Dera Burreson How We Tested Linen Sheets First, we unboxed the linen sheets, evaluated the look and feel, and inspected them for any imperfections, like discoloration, loose threads, or snags. We then made the bed, noting how securely the fitted sheet went on and whether the pillowcases were the proper size. Each set was slept on for up to three weeks and laundered a few times. After washing them, we assessed whether the softness changed, whether the sheets shrunk, and if there was any noticeable damage. We also used a fan to check for breathability and airflow, then tested for absorbency and moisture-wicking abilities using a water dropper. Lastly, we ran a sanding block back and forth to evaluate the durability of the fabric. The linen sheet sets were rated for quality pre- and post-wash, texture, breathability, durability, and value. Those with the highest overall scores were taken home, where we slept on them for weeks before selecting our final picks for this roundup. People / Dera Burreson Things to Consider When Buying Linen Sheets Season and Climate Linen is inherently breathable (meaning air can pass through the fabric), and moisture-wicking (meaning it draws sweat away from your skin). That said, some linen sheets are more suitable for different climates and seasons than others. For humid climates and summertime use, go with something lighter like the Cozy Earth Linen Sheet Set. And if you live in a colder region or are looking for winter bedding, a thicker weave like the Bokser Home 100% French Linen Sheet Set might be a better choice. Durability As Gopinath explains, linen comes from flax plants, which have long fibers that don't break easily when spun into threads. "It can be washed and dry-cleaned and can withstand high temperatures while ironing," she says. In other words, linen is among the most durable fabrics on the market. It stands up well to daily wear and tear, gets softer with every wash, and lasts much longer than most other bedding materials. Price Due to the unique durability and long lifespan of the textile, linen sheets are usually priced higher than other bedding fabrics — often ranging from $200 to $300 or more for a set. If you're looking for a more affordable option, we recommend the Quince European Linen Sheet Set. But if you're open to investing in high-end sheets, go with the Saatva Linen Sheet Set. Frequently Asked Questions Which linen sheets are the softest? Based on our tests, Saphyr Home Soft Washed Pure Linen Sheets are the softest. But our best overall pick, the Parachute Linen Sheet Set, was also incredibly soft right out of the packaging. We should note that even when linen sheets feel coarse at first, you can expect them to get softer over time. What is the best-quality linen? The best-quality linen generally comes from Europe. European flax plants have long fibers, which makes the yarns they're spun into exceptionally strong. Due to this inherent strength, the finished fabric is less likely to tear, pill, or become otherwise damaged with regular use. Is Belgian linen better than French linen? Many people consider Belgian linen to be the best in the world. The country's Flanders region is known for growing top-quality flax plants with incredibly long fibers, which make for strong threads and ultimately, a durable, long-lasting fabric. However, French linen is a close second, and depending on how the fabric is produced, most people may not be able to tell the difference. What Is PEOPLE Tested? We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. 