It goes without saying that it’s been a brutally hot summer, so the materials you wear can make all the difference between a comfortable summer outfit, and one you want to strip off as soon as you find the AC.

“Linen pants are all the rage this season because they are highly versatile, très chic, and absolutely perfect for an elevated look during the warmer weather months,” celebrity stylist Chelsea Volpe tells PEOPLE. Linen is a highly breathable fabric that creates some airflow on days when a good breeze is nowhere to be found, and celebrities have taken note.

Emma Watson showed up to Wimbledon sporting a pair of Barbie-pink drawstring linen pants, while Meghan Markle rocked some striped linen pants for her daughter’s first birthday party. Sandra Bullock is taking advantage of the high-waisted breezy look while Gigi Hadid, Katie Holmes, and Gwyneth Paltrow are leaning toward the capris comeback that currently has a chokehold on Hollywood.

Read on for our favorite celebrity linen pants trends of 2023, in a variety of silhouettes and prices (including some that are on sale), so you can find your perfect summer ‘fit.

Our Top Picks

High-Waisted Wide-Leg Linen Pant

“Linen pants have always been a staple for a sun-soaked summer, but only in recent years have they become a must-have, trend-forward wardrobe piece,” says Volpe. She credits this to their versatility and “wide array of silhouettes and colorways.” Volpe says a trend she most enjoys is “a repeat-offender: the high-waisted, ultra wide-leg linen pants,” which Sandra Bullock recently wore around New York City.

This long-standing trend creates a more defined shape on many body types and is highly breathable. “For those average to above average in height, this silhouette lengthens the leg and reduces the width of the waist by cinching at the center of your midsection,” says Volpe. She suggests styling it with a crop top or loose blouse.

splash news

Get the Look:

Madewell Harlow Wide-Leg Pant in 100% Linen

Madewell

A wide-leg trouser creates so much breathability and an air of sophistication that cannot be matched. Volpe recommends the Harlow Linen Pant at Madewell because the brand offers a wide range of sizes for a fair price. With this particular pair, Volpe says, “The silhouette and colorway is season-transitional and can be worn with strappy heels for a night out or platform sneakers for a casual park stroll.” Grab classic black, or venture into brighter hues like royal blue and yellow lemon for further discounts.

Price at time of publish: $88

Material: Linen | Sizes: 00–14 | Fit: Petite, standard, tall | Colors: 5 | Machine Washable: Yes

Farm Rio Pink Linen Pants

FarmRio

Farm Rio embodies the Rio De Janeiro spirit with brightly-colored designs like these hot pink linen pants. “The brand offers styles that are fun, festive, flirty, eye-catching, and refreshing,” says Volpe, adding that FarmRio also plants a tree for each dollar spent. She calls the silhouette of the pink linen pants “body-hugging” and “unique” compared to a more traditional pair of linen pants. The belt detail and pockets create a bold look that stands out with major Barbie energy.

Price at time of publish: $126 (orig. $180)

Material: Linen | Sizes: XS–XL | Colors: 1 | Machine Washable: Yes, gentle cycle, cold wash, tumble dry low

Dissh Norah Black Linen Pant

Dissh

Dissh is a unique Australian fashion brand “owned, run, and led by women," praises Volpe. It aims to let wearers create effortless style as part of their everyday habits. The Norah Linen Pant creates the classic trouser silhouette in a way that screams “effortless, elevated, simple but stylish” per Volpe. A few things to keep in mind: The waist is fitted without any stretch so you should buy it in your actual size, and it comes in four chic colors — black, buttery yellow, white, and cream. Dissh pieces usually cost close to $200, but these pants lie at $100.

Price at time of publish: $99.99

Material: Linen | Sizes: 2–12 | Colors: 4 | Machine Washable: Yes, cold hand wash or machine wash, delicate cycle, line dry

Reformation Stevie Linen Pant

Reformation

Besides having an incredible name (this writer’s dog may or may not share it), the Stevie Linen Pant is quite unique in design, creating a neckline silhouette at your waist, with a collar to boot. In general, Reformation is known for sustainability as well as timeless mix-and-match pieces that make the price worth the investment. As Volpe says, the Stevie pant is “a new take on the traditional linen pant — elevated, funky, and fashion-forward with a pinch of Annie Hall inspiration.”

Price at time of publish: $198

Material: Linen | Sizes: 0–12 | Fit: Petite, standard | Colors: 2 | Machine Washable: Yes, wash cold, line dry

Drawstring Linen Pant

Another trend we’re seeing pop off this summer is the drawstring linen pant, worn by Emma Watson at Wimbledon in a show of Barbiecore pink. Watson paired the whimsical pants with a collared sleeveless button-up and a pair of ballet flats. Volpe likes “an expandable drawstring for comfort” as well as offering a “casual look versus a zip-up” closure.

Many drawstring styles of linen bottoms take on a jogger-like appearance, much like the breezy pair Kate Hudson took for a ride around England earlier this month. Volpe suggests embracing the informal look of drawstring linen pants, and styling them with a “torn-up vintage band T-shirt or raw edge tank.”

Getty

Get the Look:

Free People Livin' In It Cotton Linen Pants

Free People

Even a linen blend can offer much of the same ventilation as pure linen, especially when combined with another breathable fabric like cotton. These linen pants from Free People come in “an array of fun colors” (Volpe’s favorites are Mazarine blue and Scales green), and are “made of a durable yet soft linen-organic cotton blend,” she says. At $68, the versatile pants are a solid value, with a wide-leg silhouette that can be dressed down or up with a “printed crop top and Simon Miller slide.”

Price at time of publish: $68

Material: Cotton-Linen blend | Sizes: XS–XL | Colors: 6 | Machine Washable: Yes, cold wash

Amazon Essentials Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Pant

Amazon

As the most budgeted pair of linen pants on our list, the Amazon Essentials Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Pant might seem like an underdog, but with almost 2,000 5-star ratings on Amazon, their quality might surprise you. They feature the same drawstring look with a straighter silhouette that hugs your natural leg line, as compared to our other wide-leg flare picks. And as a linen-cotton blend, they’re easy to wash; just throw them in the laundry machine and you're good to go.

Price at time of publish: $29 (orig. $34.80)

Material: Linen-cotton blend | Sizes: XS–6X | Colors: 16 | Machine Washable: Yes

Athleta Retreat Linen Wide Leg Pant

Athleta

The Retreat Linen Wide Leg Pant from Athleta is reminiscent of the style Meghan Markle wore to her daughter’s first birthday party. It features a breathable fabric, wide-leg silhouette, classic striped pattern, and drawstring waist to cinch in your midsection if desired. The devil’s in the details, like ventilation slits along the side seam lines and spacious pockets. Based on reviews, these pants fit true to size, so add your normal size to cart for a seamless fit.

Price at time of publish: $39.99 (orig. $89)

Material: Linen | Sizes: 0–26 | Colors: 3 | Machine Washable: Yes, wash inside-out

Capri Linen Pant

The last trend we’ll dive into is the hallowed capris, the crop-at-your-shin pant that has made a vengeful comeback this year with celebrities like Katie Holmes, Gwyneth Paltrow, and even Gigi Hadid. “Capri pants have always been a hit or miss for me, however, one unique and playful linen pant trend I’m seeing is the linen capri,” admits Volpe.

Capris generally offer a more tailored fit, so you have the flexibility of styling them up or down. For a more casual look, throw on a fitted T-shirt, or elevate the pants with a blouse of some kind. Holmes wore an ivory sweater with her capris, whereas Paltrow went with a stylish collared shirt combo. Either way, capris are here to stay, so here’s where to grab similar styles.

The Image Direct

Get the Look:

Banana Republic Linen Blend Cropped Wide-Leg Pant

Banana Republic Factory

Whether you’re petite or just prefer a cropped look, the Linen Blend Cropped Wide-Leg Pant from Banana Republic offers the silhouette of a high-waisted wide-leg linen pant, but with a slightly shorter frame. It has an elastic waistband for extra comfort and a sophisticated pleat design to create a little texture and movement when you walk. And if you’re on the taller side, there’s even a tall option that will keep these pants the right length on you.

Price at time of publish: $35 (orig. $70)

Material: Linen-rayon blend | Sizes: XXS–XL | Fit: Regular, tall | Colors: 5 | Machine Washable: Yes



LaovanIn Linen Cropped Pants Tapered Ankle Capris

Amazon

The LaovanIn Linen Cropped Pants almost have a trash bag pant shape to them, even though they’re tailored — a funky design element that we love. Made with 100 percent linen, the pants are highly breathable, soft on your skin, and available in a few whimsical colors like a neon yellow, burnt sienna, black, beige, and white (though the white is a little see-through). And for just $40, the LaovanIn pants are the second least expensive option on our list.

Price at time of publish: $39.99

Material: Linen | Sizes: M–XXL | Fit: N/A | Colors: 6 | Machine Washable: Yes

Athleta Voyager Linen Pant

Athleta

If cargo pants got a sexy facelift, it would look like the Athleta Voyager Linen Pant. The pants have a similar look with oversized pockets and graphic lines around the frame, but they are much more fitted and tailored in the cut than a standard cargo. With a hook and zipper closure on the front and elastic waistband on the back, the pants allow for flexibility in the waistline. You could style the pants with sneakers, gladiator sandals, or even small heels depending on the vibe of your outfit. Though a little over $100, we believe these versatile pants are worth the cost if you can swing it.

Price at time of publish: $109

Material: Linen | Sizes: 0–26 | Fit: Petite, regular, tall | Colors: 4 | Machine Washable: Yes, machine wash and dry



How to Pick the Best Linen Pants

Price

Linen is a wonderfully versatile fabric, but depending on the brand, it can cost you a pretty penny. We’ve done our best to find top picks at, around, or under $100 (with the one outlier being the Reformation Stevie Pant because it’s worthy of the $200 tag, if you can swing it). That said, if you want the feeling of linen on a slightly more budget-friendly price point, consider a linen blend since they tend to run a little less — like the Amazon Essentials drawstring pants ($29) and the Free People cotton-linen pants ($68).

Silhouette

Obviously, we’re talking about trends, and the biggest three that stylists like Volpe have seen are the high-waisted wide-leg silhouette, drawstring A-line silhouette, and the longstanding capri silhouette. Certain silhouettes will be more flattering on various body types, but it all comes down to what will make you feel comfortable and confident.

If you’re tall, a capri pant might not be the best silhouette, but a long wide-leg linen trouser — like the Madewell Harlow Wide-Leg Pant — could look amazing. Those who like a little forgiveness in the midsection (personally, I love an elastic waistband!) might find favor with a drawstring linen pant like the Athleta Retreat Linen Wide Leg Pant. And if you want to give your shoes a moment to shine or like to show a little skin, then capris like the Banana Republic Linen Blend Cropped Wide-Leg Pant could be a fabulous option.

Color

Linen can be sheer, which adds to its breathability, but you have to keep that in mind when selecting colors. If you’re in a tropical climate, it makes sense to go for whites, beiges, and nude colors (however, prepare accordingly with a pair of period underwear). There are so many fun prints and patterns to play with when wearing linen, but on our list, we really honed in on color blocks and solids. For instance, a burnt sienna like the one available with the LaovanIn Linen Cropped Pants Tapered Ankle Capris could be a perfect transitional piece as we move into fall.

FAQs

Why is linen so popular in the summer?

It comes down to how cool it feels. Linen is a material you can walk down the street in and still feel some airflow — a relief on hot summer days. Plus, Volpe points out that “linen pants now come in a wide array of silhouettes and colorways that can be worn for an upscale pool party out East or to a sizzling Sunday brunch at Sant Ambroeus.” Whether you wear them “uptown, downtown, midtown, around town, beachside, poolside, inside, outside — linen pants are the grab-and-go item for all of your summer outings,” says Volpe.

What is the best linen trend?

Jury’s out on this one. “To limit linen pants to one trend is to limit an apple to the Gala,” says Volpe. “There are so many new and exciting variations — front pleats, embroidery, drawstrings, embellishment, cropped, cargo, wide-leg, mid-rise, low-rise — the fierce and fabulous linen pant trend is abundant!” So, for now, we’ll say the best linen trend is the one you feel your best wearing — whether linen pants, linen dresses, or linen shirts.

Take Our Word for It

Madison Yauger is a senior commerce writer for PEOPLE who’s tested hundreds of lifestyle products across all categories. With a background in news and lifestyle journalism, she has a wide network of expert sources and a penchant for accuracy. For this story, she interviewed celebrity stylist Chelsea Volpe to learn about the latest trends surrounding linen pants. She also researched the linen pants market, paying close attention to the styles celebrities have been spotted wearing all summer. We looked at the percentage of linen in each style, as well as the size options, colors, prices, silhouettes, and washability to provide a range of options for everyone.

