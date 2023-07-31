Read on for the best linen dresses for an easy-breezy summer look, with prices starting at just $25.

To help find the right linen dress for you, we’ve pulled together editor-loved and celeb-worn linen dresses as well as bestsellers from some of the best places to buy dresses . Linen clothing can get expensive, so we’ve also provided some more affordable linen-blend options, too.

Last summer, I became obsessed with linen dresses. I wanted to elevate my summer style, and I’d always admired the beachy, easy-breezy white linen look. Having fallen in love with linen bedding , I had a good feeling I’d be equally in love with linen clothing, and I was right. I’m not alone in my love for linen dresses; celebrities like Meghan Markle have also been spotted wearing the casual wardrobe piece (more on that later). “You can’t go wrong with one,” says red carpet stylist Aleksandra Markovic. “Linen dresses are ultimate summer wardrobe staples, and they are so back this summer.”

Nothing gives off a cool and easy-going vibe quite like a linen dress. Linen is a breathable fabric that won’t stick to your skin in the summer heat, and a linen dress is an easy choice when deciding what to wear to a casual lunch, beach vacation, work, or even a special event.

Best Everyday Magic Linen Color Block Linen Dress Cetera Magic Linen View On Magiclinen.com Who It’s Good For This machine-washable linen dress is great for someone looking for a thicker fabric that will last for multiple seasons. Who It’s Not Good For While the fabric is thick, you’ll likely still need to pair it with a strapless bra. This is my all-time favorite linen dress for several reasons. I’ve owned this dress for over a year, and it still looks fabulous and has proved to be a versatile option for many outings (lunches with friends, vacations with the family, and even casual work events). Magic Linen’s dresses feel a little bit heavier than other linen (in a good way), so I don’t have to worry about my underwear showing (which is a concern with some linen clothing), and the dress doesn’t wrinkle quite as easily as lighter, thinner linen, in my opinion. Magic Linen offers this similar style in custom colors, but I’m partial to the white and gray color block design. It’s machine-washable, easy to remove stains, and it has pockets. It’s an investment, but it’s lasted me through two summers and is still my go-to linen dress for everyday wear. Price at time of publish: $88 (orig. $110) Sizes: XS-XL | Colors: White/gray, dusty blue | Fit: Oversized | Material: 100% linen | Pockets: Yes People / Erin Johnson

Best Everyday (Less Expensive) Universal Thread Linen Sleeveless Smocked Midi Sundress Target View On Target Who It’s Good For Those looking for a linen-blend dress under $40 will love this pick from Target. Who It’s Not Good For This dress is only 9 percent linen, so if you want to reap all the benefits of real linen clothing, this may not be for you. If you’re looking for an easy go-to option at a more affordable price, this linen-blend smocked dress from Target is calling your name. It comes in a variety of sizes and colors, and the smocked design makes for an easy fit. Technically, it’s only 9 percent linen, but it still gives off that casual linen look, and this is a great entry point if you’re unsure about the trend but willing to give it a try. Price at time of publish: $29.95 (orig. $35) Sizes: XS-4X | Colors: Black, orange, purple, white | Fit: Fitted | Material: 91% cotton, 9% linen | Pockets: Yes

Best Oversized Magic Linen Royal Toscana Linen Dress Magic Linen View On Magiclinen.com Who It’s Good For This high-quality dress from Magic Linen is great for anyone searching for a classic oversized linen dress that you can wear all summer long. Who It’s Not Good For If you’re looking for a more fitted linen dress, consider another option on our list. When Meghan Markle was spotted wearing this Magic Linen white linen dress, it sold out in 48 hours. This summer, it’s back and available in nine colors, from lilac to clay. The effortless dress strikes an incredible balance between casual and elevated, and the relaxed, loose fit will help keep you cool. It’s 100 percent linen, and it has pockets. Price at time of publish: $76 (orig. $95) Sizes: XS-XL | Colors: White/natural, ash rose, black, clay, light coral, lilac, teal blue, white, woodrose | Fit: Relaxed | Material: 100% linen | Pockets: Yes

Best Oversized (Less Expensive) Amazhiyu High Low Midi Dress Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For If you want a similar oversized look for a fraction of the price, this is a great option. Who It’s Not Good For Those looking for a linen dress to last multiple seasons should opt for a higher-quality version of this style. For a similar Markle-inspired look, this oversized linen midi dress from Amazon is a great choice. It comes in eight colors (from white to violet) and has an extended size range. The fabric is pre-shrunk, so you can order your normal size and expect it to fit in a relaxed way. The material is listed as 100 percent linen, but at this price point, that’s hard to believe. But either way, reviewers are loving it, saying it “wears great, launders wonderfully and is very cool and comfortable.” Price at time of publish: $32.99 (orig. $70) Sizes: XS-3X | Colors: 8 options | Fit: Relaxed | Material: 100% linen | Pockets: Yes

Best Flare Old Navy Fit & Flare Sleeveless Linen-Blend Midi Dress Old Navy View On Gap.com Who It’s Good For We love this dress for pretty much anyone looking for a fun linen-blend option for the summer. Who It’s Not Good For This isn’t 100 percent linen, and that’s its only downside. We love everything about this “Fit & Flare” linen-blend dress from Old Navy. While it only comes in one color, that one color is a fabulous neutral that would look amazing on most skin tones. This fitted dress also comes in a plethora of sizes, and we feel confident that the fitted top with a sweetheart neckline combined with the flared dress body would look excellent on many body types. Price at time of publish: $39.99 Sizes: XS-4X, Regular, tall, petite | Colors: Ecru | Fit: Fitted; true to size | Material: 55% linen, 45% rayon | Pockets: Yes

Best Puff Sleeve Everlane Linen Puff Sleeve Dress Everlane View On Everlane.com Who It’s Good For Those looking to make a statement in linen will love this head-turning Everlane dress. Who It’s Not Good For Puff sleeves are a commitment, and we’ll admit: They aren’t everyone’s cup of tea. If you want to make a statement, a puff sleeve dress is the way to do it. This Everlane linen dress is a bit of an investment, but it’s a great option for summer special occasions such as birthdays, baby showers, or elevated outdoor dinners. This dress has a standard yet relaxed fit, and the dress shell is 100 percent linen while the lining is 100 percent cotton, so it’s sure to be breathable (without being see-through). Price at time of publish: $126 (orig. $158) Sizes: XXS-XL | Colors: Blue and white | Fit: Standard | Material: 100% linen with 100% cotton lining | Pockets: Yes

Best Puff Sleeve (Less Expensive) Gap Linen-Blend Puff Sleeve Mini Dress Gap View On Gap.com Who It’s Good For Those looking to make a statement for only $50 will love this linen-blend dress that comes in an extensive size range. Who It’s Not Good For This is a linen and rayon blend, so if you’re looking for 100 percent linen, this might not be for you. This linen-blend puff sleeve dress from Gap is an affordable alternative to Everlane’s puff sleeve option, and right now, it’s only $45. We love the casual, trendy vibes of this dress, and we also love that it comes in so many sizes and lengths (XXS to XXL and petite to tall). The stone beige color is particularly stunning, but the tiny orange floral pattern is a fun alternative if you’re looking to add some more color to your summer wardrobe. Price at time of publish: $49.97 (orig. $69.95) Sizes: XXS-XXL; Regular, tall, petite | Colors: Orange floral, stone beige, black | Fit: Relaxed | Material: 55% linen, 45% viscose rayon | Pockets: Yes

Best Tunic Magic Linen Tunic Dress Magic Linen View On Magiclinen.com Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for a simple, relaxed linen dress in a multitude of colors might just fall in love with this one. Who It’s Not Good For If you have decision fatigue, the overwhelming amount of color options may disarm you. This Magic Linen tunic dress is doing everything right: It’s 100 percent linen, offered in 21 colors, and the laid-back tunic style can be dressed up or down with minimal effort. This medium-weight linen dress isn’t cheap, but it’s not the most expensive on our list either. This is a great, high-quality basic linen dress for anyone looking to add this casual cool look to their summer wardrobe, and right now, the discounted price makes it even more appealing. Price at time of publish: $66.40 (orig. $83) Sizes: XS-XL | Colors: 21 options | Fit: Relaxed | Material:100% linen | Pockets: Yes

Best Tunic (Less Expensive) Akivide Summer Cotton Linen Dress Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For This $25 dress from Amazon is a great option for a light, breezy summer dress. Who It’s Not Good For The material is listed as “cotton linen,” so the exact material makeup and ratio is unclear. Looking for a simple, breezy summer dress that you can accessorize to your heart’s desire? This $25 tunic dress from Amazon is one of the most affordable options on our list, and it comes in 22 color options. While we’re not quite sure how much linen is actually in this dress, we appreciate its simple style, versatility, and affordable price point. Price at time of publish: $25.01 Sizes: S-XXL | Colors: 22 options | Fit: Relaxed | Material: Cotton Linen | Pockets: Yes

Best Slip Dress Wild Fable Ruched Linen Mini Slip Dress Target View On Target Who It’s Good For Anyone searching for a simple, linen-blend dress they can dress up or down might fall in love with this $25 option from Target. Who It’s Not Good For It’s a linen and rayon blend, so those looking for a flowy, 100 percent linen dress may want to consider other options. This simple ruched linen-blend dress from Target is so versatile, and reviewers are saying that it’s “very flattering even with a belly.” It comes in four colors and two floral patterns, but we’re partial to the lavender style. Wild Fable is known for producing fun takes on wardrobe basics, and this dress is a great example of that. Plus, at $25, it’s the most affordable option on our list. Price at time of publish: $25 Sizes: XXS-4X | Colors: Black, blue floral, green, lavender, red, yellow floral | Fit: Fitted | Material: 55% linen, 45% rayon | Pockets: No

Best for Work Magic Linen Color Block Linen Dress Adria Magic Linen View On Magiclinen.com Who It’s Good For Anyone wanting a little more skin coverage while reaping the breathability benefits of linen will love this work-appropriate dress. Who It’s Not Good For The boat-like neckline means you might get a peek at your bra strap every now and then. Looking for a linen dress that’s appropriate for the office? Here it is. Magic Linen’s color block 100 percent linen dress is one of my favorite dresses in my summer rotation. Every time I wear it — I’m not exaggerating — someone asks me to “send them the link” so they can purchase one, too. As a short and curvy woman, I worry about oversized dresses looking too boxy on me, but the color block design keeps that from happening while allowing me to feel breezy, cool, and work-appropriate. (And it has pockets!) The only downside is that the boat-like neckline means it doesn’t work with most of my bralettes, so I have to wear a standard bra to keep the straps from peeking out. Price at time of publish: $76 (orig. $95) Sizes: XS-XXL | Colors: White/gray | Fit: Relaxed/Oversized | Material: 100% linen | Pockets: Yes People / Erin Johnson The 11 Best Wireless Bras of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best for Work (Less Expensive) Frank and Oak Fluid Midi Shirt Dress Frank and Oak View On Frankandoak.com Who It’s Good For This linen-blend dress is great for someone looking for a little extra skin coverage for work or more conservative outings. Who It’s Not Good For It only comes in blue, so if you’re looking for a variety of colors, consider another option. This linen-blend shirt dress from Frank and Oak cinches at the waist, giving it just enough of an elevated look to make it work-appropriate. The dark blue color looks great for both Zoom meetings and in-office presentations, and the oversized yet put-together dress gives off a confident, cool vibe. Take note that reviewers suggest sizing down but agree that the dress is “very comfy," and I personally couldn't agree more. In person, this dress looks much more expensive than it's on-sale $70 price tag. Price at time of publish: $69.97 (orig. $119) Sizes: XXS-XL | Colors: Twilight Blue | Fit: Relaxed | Material: 69% TENCELL Lyocell, 31% linen | Pockets: Yes (single front pocket) People / Erin Johnson

Best Button-Front Everlane The Linen Workwear Dress Everlane View On Everlane.com Who It’s Good For Those looking to push the boundaries of what a linen dress can be will love this boxy part-shirt, part-dress option from Everlane. Who It’s Not Good For If the boxy style gives you pause, consider another option on our list. This Everlane button-front linen dress is a modern spin on the classic linen look. The boxy style gives this piece a little more structure than you’d typically find in a linen dress, and the 100 percent linen material and short length will keep you cool. This dress has an oversized fit, so order your standard size and expect it to fit loosely. Take note: Petite shoppers have said this dress is “perfect” on a shorter frame. Price at time of publish: $98 Sizes: XXS-XL | Colors: Seagrass, Light blue, Black/canvas tan | Fit: Oversized | Material: 100% linen | Pockets: Yes

Best Button-Front (Less Expensive) Old Navy Sleeveless Button-Front Linen-Blend Dress Old Navy View On Gap.com Who It’s Good For This dress has an amazing size range, and the tie-back feature is great for customizing it to fit your shape. Who It’s Not Good For It’s a linen and rayon blend, so if you’re looking for 100 percent linen, consider another option. Looking to spend a bit less? Old Navy has you covered. This long button-front dress screams “casual but cool,” and it’s half the price of others on our list. This linen-blend dress comes in a wide range of sizes (up to 4X), and the tie in the back allows you to adjust the fit any way you want (a great feature if you’re worried about losing your curves underneath an oversized dress). Price at time of publish: $37.49 at checkout (orig. $49.99) Sizes: XS-4X, Regular, tall | Colors: Neutral stripe| Fit: Relaxed | Material: 55% linen, 45% viscose rayon | Pockets: No

Best Plus-Sized Madewell Plus Goldie Midi Linen Dress Madewell View On Madewell.com Who It’s Good For Those looking for a high-quality, chic 100 percent linen dress in extended sizes. Who It’s Not Good For At over $100, it’s an investment, and it’s fitted, so it’s not the classic, flowy, oversized style that some might prefer. Madewell has some excellent plus-sized options that are also high-quality, 100 percent linen. This white linen dress is simple and elegant, and we love the midi length. If you’re looking for a little more detail, this tie-back linen-blend dress is also a great option. Both of these dresses are fitted, not oversized, so they’re an excellent choice for anyone looking for an easy-going but fitted linen dress. Price at time of publish: $110 Sizes: 18W-28W | Colors: White | Fit: Fitted | Material: 100% linen | Pockets: Yes

Best Linen Knit Lunya Linen Knit Side Slit Dress Lunya View On Lunya.co Who It’s Good For This linen knit dress is an excellent choice for those who prioritize comfort. Who It’s Not Good For The soft material is thin, so it’s best worn as a beach cover-up or in settings where you don’t mind your bathing suit or underwear peeking through. Lunya is known for its bestselling washable silk clothing, so our interest was piqued when they released a linen collection, and one of our shopping editors absolutely loved it. She raved that Lunya’s linen collection kept her “cool and comfy” throughout her vacation, and we think this side slit linen knit dress is exactly the thing we’d like to saunter around a resort in, too. In fact, the website even encourages you to “slip on for that vacay every night kinda feeling.” I received a sample of this dress, and I’m not embarrassed to say that I wore it for three days straight. It’s super comfy, lightweight, and every time I went to pick my outfit for the day, I couldn’t stop myself from reaching for it. The linen knit material is a really unique, soft feel, but take note that it’s thin, so it’s best worn over a bathing suit or nude underwear. Price at time of publish: $168 Sizes: XS-XL | Colors: Wheat, blue | Fit: Relaxed/easy | Material: 100% linen | Pockets: No People / Erin Johnson

Best Shirt Dress Zara Linen Shirt Dress Zara View On Zara.com Who It’s Good For This is the most affordable all-linen dress on our list, so if you’re looking to save, this is a great option. Who It’s Not Good For It only comes in two colors, and neither is white (the most sought-after color for linen dresses). When you think of a linen dress, a shirt dress may be one of the first things that come to mind. This 100 percent linen shirt dress from Zara serves up the classic casual look at an unbeatable price. It comes in khaki and light khaki, and the website states that it runs large, so your normal size will likely yield an “oversized” look, so keep that in mind when adding to your cart. (Because at this price, it’s definitely worth immediately adding to your cart.) Price at time of publish: $59.90 Sizes: XS-XL | Colors: Light khaki, khaki | Fit: Oversized | Material: 100% linen | Pockets: No

Best Linen-Blend Shirt Dress Old Navy Long-Sleeve Linen-Blend Shirt Dress Old Navy View On Gap.com Who It’s Good For This linen-blend dress is offered in a plethora of sizes and lengths, and the neutral stripe is a great look for summer. Who It’s Not Good For If you’re looking for a white linen dress or a different color or pattern, consider another option on our list as this only comes in neutral stripe. Since linen shirt dresses are so popular, we’re going to recommend one more. This linen-blend Old Navy shirt dress is — unsurprisingly — a bestseller. Its button-front long-sleeve style makes this dress an excellent swimsuit cover-up or an easy wardrobe choice for running errands or casual date nights. While it only comes in one color (neutral stripe), we love that it’s offered in so many sizes and lengths. Price at time of publish: $54.99 Sizes: XS-4X; Regular, tall, petite | Colors: Neutral stripe | Fit: Relaxed | Material: 55% linen, 45% viscose rayon | Pockets: Yes

Best Tie-Back Abercrombie Premium Linen Bow Back Maxi Dress Abercrombie View On Abercrombie.com Who It’s Good For Those looking to still show off their shape while donning a linen maxi dress. Who It’s Not Good For This 100 percent linen dress is selling quickly, so sizes are limited. Abercrombie has made a comeback with incredibly well-made clothing for many body types — we especially love their high-waisted jeans — so we were pleased to see this 100 percent linen tie-back dress in their current summer line-up. While many linen dresses are oversized, this one is fitted at the top, making it a bit dressier than other options on this list. This style is also great for shoppers with larger chests who want to avoid an oversized fit. The only downside (besides the higher price) is that it’s selling quickly, so in-stock sizes are limited. Price at time of publish: $120 (orig. $150) Sizes: XXS-XL, Regular, tall, petite | Colors: Cream, navy | Fit: Fitted; true to size | Material: 100% linen with 100% cotton lining | Pockets: Yes

Best Tie-Back (Less Expensive) Gap Linen-Blend Tie-Back Corset Midi Dress View On Gap.com Who It’s Good For This fitted dress is another great option for those looking to show off their shape while still wearing linen. Who It’s Not Good For For a linen-blend dress, $80 is on the higher end, but right now, it’s on sale, so it’s worth the discounted price. This linen-blend tie-back dress from Gap is another fantastic option if you’re looking for a fitted linen dress (at a lower price). It comes in hot pink, brown, off-white, and a wide range of sizes. Reviewers are saying this is a comfy summer dress for a variety of body types, specifically curvy, tall, and/or petite. Price at time of publish: $35.99 at checkout (orig. $79.95) Sizes: XXS-XXL; Regular, tall, petite | Colors: Pink, brown, off-white | Fit: Fitted; true to size | Material: Linen/Rayon blend | Pockets: No

Best for Special Occasions Reformation Baela Linen Dress Reformation View On Reformation Who It’s Good For This showstopping linen dress is a shoo-in for a summer wedding guest dress or special night out. Who It’s Not Good For This is the most expensive dress on our list, and it’s fitted, so while it may last for years to come, it may not be friendly to those who fluctuate sizes. Leave it to Reformation to blow us away with a linen dress that’s even wedding appropriate. This stunning off-the-shoulder linen dress kicks the word “casual” to the corner; you could wear this dress to any upscale event while still enjoying the benefits of its breathable 100 percent linen fabric. The white linen dress is breathtaking, but it’s also offered in two other colors and patterns — all of which are sure to be showstoppers. Plus, Reformation offers free alterations to ensure you get the perfect fit. Price at time of publish: $278 Sizes: 0-12 | Colors: Cherry, Danube, white, willow pattern, heavenly pattern | Fit: Fitted | Material: 100% linen | Pockets: Yes

Best Maxi Vitamin A Mari Maxi Dress Vitamin A View On Vitaminaswim.com Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for a soft linen breezy beach cover-up with straps you can wear three different ways. Who It’s Not Good For This is one of the more expensive options on our list, so it’s definitely an investment. Quite a few of our shopping editors love Vitamin A swimwear, but the brand’s linen collection caught our eye when Sydney Sweeney stepped out in one of their oversized linen shirts and matching shorts last summer. At the moment, they only offer one linen dress, but it’s so dreamy, we had to include it. This 100 percent linen maxi dress is an excellent breezy beach cover-up or resort date night dress, and the tie straps can be worn three different ways, making it all the more versatile. Price at time of publish: $158 Sizes: XS-L | Colors: Black | Fit: Oversized | Material:100% linen | Pockets: No

Best Mini Madewell Goldie Mini Dress in 100 Percent Linen Madewell View On Nordstrom View On Madewell.com View On Zappos Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for a fitted 100 percent linen dress (with pockets!) will love this option from Madewell. Who It’s Not Good For While it comes in a few fun colors, it’s not available in white. This strappy mini dress from Madewell is 100 percent linen, fits true to size, and has pockets. What more could you ask for? We love this dress for anyone looking to show a bit more skin or wanting a more fitted style. It comes in four fun colors, but if you’re looking for a similar style in white, opt for the Goldie Midi Dress instead. Price at time of publish: $98 Sizes: 00-16 | Colors: Black, bluestone, retro pink, citrus lime | Fit: Standard | Material: 100% linen | Pockets: Yes

Best Cutout Madewell Double-Tie Cutout Linen Dress Madewell View On Madewell.com Who It’s Good For If you’re looking for a summer date night dress, this is it. Who It’s Not Good For For a linen-blend dress, the price is high, but that’s due to the sustainability costs associated with Lenzing Ecovero viscose. If you can afford the higher price point, add this cutout dress to your cart immediately. This linen-blend dress from Madewell is such a quintessential summer look, and you could easily dress it up or down, depending on the occasion. The smocking and tie-front features ensure a great fit, while the rest of the dress capitalizes on comfort. Price at time of publish: $99 (orig. $148) Sizes: 00-16 | Colors: White | Fit: Fitted | Material: 55% linen, 45% Lenzing™ Ecovero™ viscose | Pockets: Yes

Best Sleeveless Reformation Jessi Linen Dress Reformation View On Reformation Who It’s Good For Those looking to spend a bit more on a chic linen dress will love this option from Reformation. Who It’s Not Good For The higher price tag might give some shoppers pause. This sleeveless 100 percent linen dress from Reformation made us stop in our tracks. It’s so simple yet so elegant. It comes in three colors and two patterns, and if you can swing the price, we’re sure it will become a summer staple in your wardrobe for years to come. Price at time of publish: $128 Sizes: 0-12 | Colors: Danube, dried herbs, white, poolside, and Capri pattern | Fit: Relaxed | Material: 100% linen | Pockets: No