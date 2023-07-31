Lifestyle Fashion The 26 Best Linen Dresses of 2023 for an Easy, Breezy Look Casual cool never looked so good By Erin Johnson Erin Johnson Erin Johnson is the senior commerce editor for PEOPLE and was a commerce editor for The Spruce. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 31, 2023 07:15AM EDT In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews How to Pick FAQ Take Our Word for It We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. People / Alli Waataja Nothing gives off a cool and easy-going vibe quite like a linen dress. Linen is a breathable fabric that won’t stick to your skin in the summer heat, and a linen dress is an easy choice when deciding what to wear to a casual lunch, beach vacation, work, or even a special event. Last summer, I became obsessed with linen dresses. I wanted to elevate my summer style, and I’d always admired the beachy, easy-breezy white linen look. Having fallen in love with linen bedding, I had a good feeling I’d be equally in love with linen clothing, and I was right. I’m not alone in my love for linen dresses; celebrities like Meghan Markle have also been spotted wearing the casual wardrobe piece (more on that later). “You can’t go wrong with one,” says red carpet stylist Aleksandra Markovic. “Linen dresses are ultimate summer wardrobe staples, and they are so back this summer.” To help find the right linen dress for you, we’ve pulled together editor-loved and celeb-worn linen dresses as well as bestsellers from some of the best places to buy dresses. Linen clothing can get expensive, so we’ve also provided some more affordable linen-blend options, too. Read on for the best linen dresses for an easy-breezy summer look, with prices starting at just $25. Our Top Picks Best Everyday: Magic Linen Color Block Linen Dress Cetera at Magiclinen.com Jump to Review Best Everyday (Less Expensive): Universal Thread Linen Sleeveless Smocked Midi Sundress at Target Jump to Review Best Oversized: Magic Linen Royal Toscana Linen Dress at Magiclinen.com Jump to Review Best Oversized (Less Expensive): Amazhiyu High Low Midi Dress at Amazon Jump to Review Best Flare: Old Navy Fit & Flare Sleeveless Linen-Blend Midi Dress at Gap.com Jump to Review Best Puff Sleeve: Everlane Linen Puff Sleeve Dress at Everlane.com Jump to Review Best Puff Sleeve (Less Expensive): Gap Linen-Blend Puff Sleeve Mini Dress at Gap.com Jump to Review Best Tunic: Magic Linen Tunic Dress at Magiclinen.com Jump to Review Best Tunic (Less Expensive): Akivide Summer Cotton Linen Dress at Amazon Jump to Review Best Slip Dress: Wild Fable Ruched Linen Mini Slip Dress at Target Jump to Review Best Everyday Magic Linen Color Block Linen Dress Cetera Magic Linen View On Magiclinen.com Who It’s Good For This machine-washable linen dress is great for someone looking for a thicker fabric that will last for multiple seasons. Who It’s Not Good For While the fabric is thick, you’ll likely still need to pair it with a strapless bra. This is my all-time favorite linen dress for several reasons. I’ve owned this dress for over a year, and it still looks fabulous and has proved to be a versatile option for many outings (lunches with friends, vacations with the family, and even casual work events). Magic Linen’s dresses feel a little bit heavier than other linen (in a good way), so I don’t have to worry about my underwear showing (which is a concern with some linen clothing), and the dress doesn’t wrinkle quite as easily as lighter, thinner linen, in my opinion. Magic Linen offers this similar style in custom colors, but I’m partial to the white and gray color block design. It’s machine-washable, easy to remove stains, and it has pockets. It’s an investment, but it’s lasted me through two summers and is still my go-to linen dress for everyday wear. Price at time of publish: $88 (orig. $110) Sizes: XS-XL | Colors: White/gray, dusty blue | Fit: Oversized | Material: 100% linen | Pockets: Yes People / Erin Johnson Best Everyday (Less Expensive) Universal Thread Linen Sleeveless Smocked Midi Sundress Target View On Target Who It’s Good For Those looking for a linen-blend dress under $40 will love this pick from Target. Who It’s Not Good For This dress is only 9 percent linen, so if you want to reap all the benefits of real linen clothing, this may not be for you. If you’re looking for an easy go-to option at a more affordable price, this linen-blend smocked dress from Target is calling your name. It comes in a variety of sizes and colors, and the smocked design makes for an easy fit. Technically, it’s only 9 percent linen, but it still gives off that casual linen look, and this is a great entry point if you’re unsure about the trend but willing to give it a try. Price at time of publish: $29.95 (orig. $35) Sizes: XS-4X | Colors: Black, orange, purple, white | Fit: Fitted | Material: 91% cotton, 9% linen | Pockets: Yes Best Oversized Magic Linen Royal Toscana Linen Dress Magic Linen View On Magiclinen.com Who It’s Good For This high-quality dress from Magic Linen is great for anyone searching for a classic oversized linen dress that you can wear all summer long. Who It’s Not Good For If you’re looking for a more fitted linen dress, consider another option on our list. When Meghan Markle was spotted wearing this Magic Linen white linen dress, it sold out in 48 hours. This summer, it’s back and available in nine colors, from lilac to clay. The effortless dress strikes an incredible balance between casual and elevated, and the relaxed, loose fit will help keep you cool. It’s 100 percent linen, and it has pockets. Price at time of publish: $76 (orig. $95) Sizes: XS-XL | Colors: White/natural, ash rose, black, clay, light coral, lilac, teal blue, white, woodrose | Fit: Relaxed | Material: 100% linen | Pockets: Yes Best Oversized (Less Expensive) Amazhiyu High Low Midi Dress Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For If you want a similar oversized look for a fraction of the price, this is a great option. Who It’s Not Good For Those looking for a linen dress to last multiple seasons should opt for a higher-quality version of this style. For a similar Markle-inspired look, this oversized linen midi dress from Amazon is a great choice. It comes in eight colors (from white to violet) and has an extended size range. The fabric is pre-shrunk, so you can order your normal size and expect it to fit in a relaxed way. The material is listed as 100 percent linen, but at this price point, that’s hard to believe. But either way, reviewers are loving it, saying it “wears great, launders wonderfully and is very cool and comfortable.” Price at time of publish: $32.99 (orig. $70) Sizes: XS-3X | Colors: 8 options | Fit: Relaxed | Material: 100% linen | Pockets: Yes Best Flare Old Navy Fit & Flare Sleeveless Linen-Blend Midi Dress Old Navy View On Gap.com Who It’s Good For We love this dress for pretty much anyone looking for a fun linen-blend option for the summer. Who It’s Not Good For This isn’t 100 percent linen, and that’s its only downside. We love everything about this “Fit & Flare” linen-blend dress from Old Navy. While it only comes in one color, that one color is a fabulous neutral that would look amazing on most skin tones. This fitted dress also comes in a plethora of sizes, and we feel confident that the fitted top with a sweetheart neckline combined with the flared dress body would look excellent on many body types. Price at time of publish: $39.99 Sizes: XS-4X, Regular, tall, petite | Colors: Ecru | Fit: Fitted; true to size | Material: 55% linen, 45% rayon | Pockets: Yes Best Puff Sleeve Everlane Linen Puff Sleeve Dress Everlane View On Everlane.com Who It’s Good For Those looking to make a statement in linen will love this head-turning Everlane dress. Who It’s Not Good For Puff sleeves are a commitment, and we’ll admit: They aren’t everyone’s cup of tea. If you want to make a statement, a puff sleeve dress is the way to do it. This Everlane linen dress is a bit of an investment, but it’s a great option for summer special occasions such as birthdays, baby showers, or elevated outdoor dinners. This dress has a standard yet relaxed fit, and the dress shell is 100 percent linen while the lining is 100 percent cotton, so it’s sure to be breathable (without being see-through). Price at time of publish: $126 (orig. $158) Sizes: XXS-XL | Colors: Blue and white | Fit: Standard | Material: 100% linen with 100% cotton lining | Pockets: Yes Best Puff Sleeve (Less Expensive) Gap Linen-Blend Puff Sleeve Mini Dress Gap View On Gap.com Who It’s Good For Those looking to make a statement for only $50 will love this linen-blend dress that comes in an extensive size range. Who It’s Not Good For This is a linen and rayon blend, so if you’re looking for 100 percent linen, this might not be for you. This linen-blend puff sleeve dress from Gap is an affordable alternative to Everlane’s puff sleeve option, and right now, it’s only $45. We love the casual, trendy vibes of this dress, and we also love that it comes in so many sizes and lengths (XXS to XXL and petite to tall). The stone beige color is particularly stunning, but the tiny orange floral pattern is a fun alternative if you’re looking to add some more color to your summer wardrobe. Price at time of publish: $49.97 (orig. $69.95) Sizes: XXS-XXL; Regular, tall, petite | Colors: Orange floral, stone beige, black | Fit: Relaxed | Material: 55% linen, 45% viscose rayon | Pockets: Yes Best Tunic Magic Linen Tunic Dress Magic Linen View On Magiclinen.com Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for a simple, relaxed linen dress in a multitude of colors might just fall in love with this one. Who It’s Not Good For If you have decision fatigue, the overwhelming amount of color options may disarm you. This Magic Linen tunic dress is doing everything right: It’s 100 percent linen, offered in 21 colors, and the laid-back tunic style can be dressed up or down with minimal effort. This medium-weight linen dress isn’t cheap, but it’s not the most expensive on our list either. This is a great, high-quality basic linen dress for anyone looking to add this casual cool look to their summer wardrobe, and right now, the discounted price makes it even more appealing. Price at time of publish: $66.40 (orig. $83) Sizes: XS-XL | Colors: 21 options | Fit: Relaxed | Material:100% linen | Pockets: Yes Best Tunic (Less Expensive) Akivide Summer Cotton Linen Dress Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For This $25 dress from Amazon is a great option for a light, breezy summer dress. Who It’s Not Good For The material is listed as “cotton linen,” so the exact material makeup and ratio is unclear. Looking for a simple, breezy summer dress that you can accessorize to your heart’s desire? This $25 tunic dress from Amazon is one of the most affordable options on our list, and it comes in 22 color options. While we’re not quite sure how much linen is actually in this dress, we appreciate its simple style, versatility, and affordable price point. Price at time of publish: $25.01 Sizes: S-XXL | Colors: 22 options | Fit: Relaxed | Material: Cotton Linen | Pockets: Yes Best Slip Dress Wild Fable Ruched Linen Mini Slip Dress Target View On Target Who It’s Good For Anyone searching for a simple, linen-blend dress they can dress up or down might fall in love with this $25 option from Target. Who It’s Not Good For It’s a linen and rayon blend, so those looking for a flowy, 100 percent linen dress may want to consider other options. This simple ruched linen-blend dress from Target is so versatile, and reviewers are saying that it’s “very flattering even with a belly.” It comes in four colors and two floral patterns, but we’re partial to the lavender style. Wild Fable is known for producing fun takes on wardrobe basics, and this dress is a great example of that. Plus, at $25, it’s the most affordable option on our list. Price at time of publish: $25 Sizes: XXS-4X | Colors: Black, blue floral, green, lavender, red, yellow floral | Fit: Fitted | Material: 55% linen, 45% rayon | Pockets: No Best for Work Magic Linen Color Block Linen Dress Adria Magic Linen View On Magiclinen.com Who It’s Good For Anyone wanting a little more skin coverage while reaping the breathability benefits of linen will love this work-appropriate dress. Who It’s Not Good For The boat-like neckline means you might get a peek at your bra strap every now and then. Looking for a linen dress that’s appropriate for the office? Here it is. Magic Linen’s color block 100 percent linen dress is one of my favorite dresses in my summer rotation. Every time I wear it — I’m not exaggerating — someone asks me to “send them the link” so they can purchase one, too. As a short and curvy woman, I worry about oversized dresses looking too boxy on me, but the color block design keeps that from happening while allowing me to feel breezy, cool, and work-appropriate. (And it has pockets!) The only downside is that the boat-like neckline means it doesn't work with most of my bralettes, so I have to wear a standard bra to keep the straps from peeking out. Price at time of publish: $76 (orig. $95) Sizes: XS-XXL | Colors: White/gray | Fit: Relaxed/Oversized | Material: 100% linen | Pockets: Yes People / Erin Johnson Best for Work (Less Expensive) Frank and Oak Fluid Midi Shirt Dress Frank and Oak View On Frankandoak.com Who It's Good For This linen-blend dress is great for someone looking for a little extra skin coverage for work or more conservative outings. Who It's Not Good For It only comes in blue, so if you're looking for a variety of colors, consider another option. This linen-blend shirt dress from Frank and Oak cinches at the waist, giving it just enough of an elevated look to make it work-appropriate. The dark blue color looks great for both Zoom meetings and in-office presentations, and the oversized yet put-together dress gives off a confident, cool vibe. Take note that reviewers suggest sizing down but agree that the dress is “very comfy," and I personally couldn't agree more. In person, this dress looks much more expensive than it's on-sale $70 price tag. Price at time of publish: $69.97 (orig. $119) Sizes: XXS-XL | Colors: Twilight Blue | Fit: Relaxed | Material: 69% TENCELL Lyocell, 31% linen | Pockets: Yes (single front pocket) People / Erin Johnson Best Button-Front Everlane The Linen Workwear Dress Everlane View On Everlane.com Who It’s Good For Those looking to push the boundaries of what a linen dress can be will love this boxy part-shirt, part-dress option from Everlane. Who It’s Not Good For If the boxy style gives you pause, consider another option on our list. This Everlane button-front linen dress is a modern spin on the classic linen look. The boxy style gives this piece a little more structure than you’d typically find in a linen dress, and the 100 percent linen material and short length will keep you cool. This dress has an oversized fit, so order your standard size and expect it to fit loosely. Take note: Petite shoppers have said this dress is “perfect” on a shorter frame. Price at time of publish: $98 Sizes: XXS-XL | Colors: Seagrass, Light blue, Black/canvas tan | Fit: Oversized | Material: 100% linen | Pockets: Yes Best Button-Front (Less Expensive) Old Navy Sleeveless Button-Front Linen-Blend Dress Old Navy View On Gap.com Who It’s Good For This dress has an amazing size range, and the tie-back feature is great for customizing it to fit your shape. Who It’s Not Good For It’s a linen and rayon blend, so if you’re looking for 100 percent linen, consider another option. Looking to spend a bit less? Old Navy has you covered. This long button-front dress screams “casual but cool,” and it’s half the price of others on our list. This linen-blend dress comes in a wide range of sizes (up to 4X), and the tie in the back allows you to adjust the fit any way you want (a great feature if you’re worried about losing your curves underneath an oversized dress). Price at time of publish: $37.49 at checkout (orig. $49.99) Sizes: XS-4X, Regular, tall | Colors: Neutral stripe| Fit: Relaxed | Material: 55% linen, 45% viscose rayon | Pockets: No Best Plus-Sized Madewell Plus Goldie Midi Linen Dress Madewell View On Madewell.com Who It’s Good For Those looking for a high-quality, chic 100 percent linen dress in extended sizes. Who It’s Not Good For At over $100, it’s an investment, and it’s fitted, so it’s not the classic, flowy, oversized style that some might prefer. Madewell has some excellent plus-sized options that are also high-quality, 100 percent linen. This white linen dress is simple and elegant, and we love the midi length. If you’re looking for a little more detail, this tie-back linen-blend dress is also a great option. Both of these dresses are fitted, not oversized, so they’re an excellent choice for anyone looking for an easy-going but fitted linen dress. Price at time of publish: $110 Sizes: 18W-28W | Colors: White | Fit: Fitted | Material: 100% linen | Pockets: Yes Best Linen Knit Lunya Linen Knit Side Slit Dress Lunya View On Lunya.co Who It’s Good For This linen knit dress is an excellent choice for those who prioritize comfort. Who It’s Not Good For The soft material is thin, so it’s best worn as a beach cover-up or in settings where you don’t mind your bathing suit or underwear peeking through. Lunya is known for its bestselling washable silk clothing, so our interest was piqued when they released a linen collection, and one of our shopping editors absolutely loved it. She raved that Lunya’s linen collection kept her “cool and comfy” throughout her vacation, and we think this side slit linen knit dress is exactly the thing we’d like to saunter around a resort in, too. In fact, the website even encourages you to “slip on for that vacay every night kinda feeling.” I received a sample of this dress, and I’m not embarrassed to say that I wore it for three days straight. It’s super comfy, lightweight, and every time I went to pick my outfit for the day, I couldn’t stop myself from reaching for it. The linen knit material is a really unique, soft feel, but take note that it’s thin, so it’s best worn over a bathing suit or nude underwear. Price at time of publish: $168 Sizes: XS-XL | Colors: Wheat, blue | Fit: Relaxed/easy | Material: 100% linen | Pockets: No People / Erin Johnson Best Shirt Dress Zara Linen Shirt Dress Zara View On Zara.com Who It’s Good For This is the most affordable all-linen dress on our list, so if you’re looking to save, this is a great option. Who It’s Not Good For It only comes in two colors, and neither is white (the most sought-after color for linen dresses). When you think of a linen dress, a shirt dress may be one of the first things that come to mind. This 100 percent linen shirt dress from Zara serves up the classic casual look at an unbeatable price. It comes in khaki and light khaki, and the website states that it runs large, so your normal size will likely yield an “oversized” look, so keep that in mind when adding to your cart. (Because at this price, it’s definitely worth immediately adding to your cart.) Price at time of publish: $59.90 Sizes: XS-XL | Colors: Light khaki, khaki | Fit: Oversized | Material: 100% linen | Pockets: No Best Linen-Blend Shirt Dress Old Navy Long-Sleeve Linen-Blend Shirt Dress Old Navy View On Gap.com Who It’s Good For This linen-blend dress is offered in a plethora of sizes and lengths, and the neutral stripe is a great look for summer. Who It’s Not Good For If you’re looking for a white linen dress or a different color or pattern, consider another option on our list as this only comes in neutral stripe. Since linen shirt dresses are so popular, we’re going to recommend one more. This linen-blend Old Navy shirt dress is — unsurprisingly — a bestseller. Its button-front long-sleeve style makes this dress an excellent swimsuit cover-up or an easy wardrobe choice for running errands or casual date nights. While it only comes in one color (neutral stripe), we love that it’s offered in so many sizes and lengths. Price at time of publish: $54.99 Sizes: XS-4X; Regular, tall, petite | Colors: Neutral stripe | Fit: Relaxed | Material: 55% linen, 45% viscose rayon | Pockets: Yes Best Tie-Back Abercrombie Premium Linen Bow Back Maxi Dress Abercrombie View On Abercrombie.com Who It’s Good For Those looking to still show off their shape while donning a linen maxi dress. Who It’s Not Good For This 100 percent linen dress is selling quickly, so sizes are limited. Abercrombie has made a comeback with incredibly well-made clothing for many body types — we especially love their high-waisted jeans — so we were pleased to see this 100 percent linen tie-back dress in their current summer line-up. While many linen dresses are oversized, this one is fitted at the top, making it a bit dressier than other options on this list. This style is also great for shoppers with larger chests who want to avoid an oversized fit. The only downside (besides the higher price) is that it’s selling quickly, so in-stock sizes are limited. Price at time of publish: $120 (orig. $150) Sizes: XXS-XL, Regular, tall, petite | Colors: Cream, navy | Fit: Fitted; true to size | Material: 100% linen with 100% cotton lining | Pockets: Yes Best Tie-Back (Less Expensive) Gap Linen-Blend Tie-Back Corset Midi Dress View On Gap.com Who It’s Good For This fitted dress is another great option for those looking to show off their shape while still wearing linen. Who It’s Not Good For For a linen-blend dress, $80 is on the higher end, but right now, it’s on sale, so it’s worth the discounted price. This linen-blend tie-back dress from Gap is another fantastic option if you’re looking for a fitted linen dress (at a lower price). It comes in hot pink, brown, off-white, and a wide range of sizes. Reviewers are saying this is a comfy summer dress for a variety of body types, specifically curvy, tall, and/or petite. Price at time of publish: $35.99 at checkout (orig. $79.95) Sizes: XXS-XXL; Regular, tall, petite | Colors: Pink, brown, off-white | Fit: Fitted; true to size | Material: Linen/Rayon blend | Pockets: No Best for Special Occasions Reformation Baela Linen Dress Reformation View On Reformation Who It’s Good For This showstopping linen dress is a shoo-in for a summer wedding guest dress or special night out. Who It’s Not Good For This is the most expensive dress on our list, and it’s fitted, so while it may last for years to come, it may not be friendly to those who fluctuate sizes. Leave it to Reformation to blow us away with a linen dress that’s even wedding appropriate. This stunning off-the-shoulder linen dress kicks the word “casual” to the corner; you could wear this dress to any upscale event while still enjoying the benefits of its breathable 100 percent linen fabric. The white linen dress is breathtaking, but it’s also offered in two other colors and patterns — all of which are sure to be showstoppers. Plus, Reformation offers free alterations to ensure you get the perfect fit. Price at time of publish: $278 Sizes: 0-12 | Colors: Cherry, Danube, white, willow pattern, heavenly pattern | Fit: Fitted | Material: 100% linen | Pockets: Yes Best Maxi Vitamin A Mari Maxi Dress Vitamin A View On Vitaminaswim.com Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for a soft linen breezy beach cover-up with straps you can wear three different ways. Who It’s Not Good For This is one of the more expensive options on our list, so it’s definitely an investment. Quite a few of our shopping editors love Vitamin A swimwear, but the brand’s linen collection caught our eye when Sydney Sweeney stepped out in one of their oversized linen shirts and matching shorts last summer. At the moment, they only offer one linen dress, but it’s so dreamy, we had to include it. This 100 percent linen maxi dress is an excellent breezy beach cover-up or resort date night dress, and the tie straps can be worn three different ways, making it all the more versatile. Price at time of publish: $158 Sizes: XS-L | Colors: Black | Fit: Oversized | Material:100% linen | Pockets: No Best Mini Madewell Goldie Mini Dress in 100 Percent Linen Madewell View On Nordstrom View On Madewell.com View On Zappos Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for a fitted 100 percent linen dress (with pockets!) will love this option from Madewell. Who It’s Not Good For While it comes in a few fun colors, it’s not available in white. This strappy mini dress from Madewell is 100 percent linen, fits true to size, and has pockets. What more could you ask for? We love this dress for anyone looking to show a bit more skin or wanting a more fitted style. It comes in four fun colors, but if you’re looking for a similar style in white, opt for the Goldie Midi Dress instead. Price at time of publish: $98 Sizes: 00-16 | Colors: Black, bluestone, retro pink, citrus lime | Fit: Standard | Material: 100% linen | Pockets: Yes Best Cutout Madewell Double-Tie Cutout Linen Dress Madewell View On Madewell.com Who It’s Good For If you’re looking for a summer date night dress, this is it. Who It’s Not Good For For a linen-blend dress, the price is high, but that’s due to the sustainability costs associated with Lenzing Ecovero viscose. If you can afford the higher price point, add this cutout dress to your cart immediately. This linen-blend dress from Madewell is such a quintessential summer look, and you could easily dress it up or down, depending on the occasion. The smocking and tie-front features ensure a great fit, while the rest of the dress capitalizes on comfort. Price at time of publish: $99 (orig. $148) Sizes: 00-16 | Colors: White | Fit: Fitted | Material: 55% linen, 45% Lenzing™ Ecovero™ viscose | Pockets: Yes Best Sleeveless Reformation Jessi Linen Dress Reformation View On Reformation Who It’s Good For Those looking to spend a bit more on a chic linen dress will love this option from Reformation. Who It’s Not Good For The higher price tag might give some shoppers pause. This sleeveless 100 percent linen dress from Reformation made us stop in our tracks. It’s so simple yet so elegant. It comes in three colors and two patterns, and if you can swing the price, we’re sure it will become a summer staple in your wardrobe for years to come. Price at time of publish: $128 Sizes: 0-12 | Colors: Danube, dried herbs, white, poolside, and Capri pattern | Fit: Relaxed | Material: 100% linen | Pockets: No Best V-Neck DKNY V-Neck Linen Maxi Dress Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Macy's Who It’s Good For Those searching for a mix between a body-skimming dress and an oversized look will love this “slightly relaxed” DKNY linen dress. Who It’s Not Good For If middle-of-the-road isn’t your style, this classic option might not be for you. This DKNY V-neck 100 percent linen dress is a chic, high-quality choice for anyone looking for a classic sleeveless maxi linen dress. It comes in three basic colors (black, white, and light blush), and fits true to size. The side slits keep it casual while the V-neck elevates the look, making it a versatile choice for any summer outing. Price at time of publish: $115 Sizes: XS-XL | Colors: Black, white, pink kiss | Fit: Slightly relaxed; true to size | Material: 100% linen | Pockets: No How to Pick the Right Linen Dress Linen vs. Linen-Blend Fabric While linen is a highly sought after fabric, it’s expensive, so those looking to cut costs may want to consider a linen-blend dress. A linen-blend dress is almost always more affordable than an all-linen dress, but there’s still some variety to this option, too. On the lower end, linen and rayon blends give you a little bit of the breathable linen feel, but the mix with rayon (or viscose rayon) keeps production costs (and the final price) down. If you’re looking to opt for a more sustainable blend, look for linen mixed with Tencel. You may have heard of Tencel as a sustainable fabric in cooling sheets, but it’s also possible to mix Tencel and linen for clothing, as well. Some brands have alternative reasons for producing this type of linen blend besides cost. “Our fluid midi shirt dress is made from a unique blend of Tencel Lyocell (a fiber made from ethically sourced eucalyptus wood) and linen (a fiber entirely derived from the flax plant),” says Elisabeth de Gramont, head of impact at Frank and Oak. “These natural, cellulosic fibers are recyclable and biodegradable under industrial, soil, and marine conditions — lessening the waste that goes from your closet to the landfill.” She also adds that this type of blend yields itself to less wrinkling than 100 percent linen. Each brand will blend linen and their secondary choice of fabric differently (and at different ratios), so if this is important to you, make sure to check the specs for specifics. We’ve included all fabric materials and blend percentages in this list to help give you a better idea of the quality and breathability of each dress. Oversized vs. Regular Fit Many linen dresses have a relaxed or oversized fit, but that detail is built into the design, so you should order your regular size and expect it to fit you in a relaxed way. Some linen dresses, such as the Madewell Goldie Linen Dress, are meant to fit your body, so order your standard size (or whatever size you feel comfortable in). Others, such as the Meghan Markle-worn Magic Linen Royal Toscana Dress, are meant to fit in a very oversized way; you should still order your standard size (or size down if you’d prefer it to be a little less oversized). Each site will specify the type of fit (oversized vs. regular), and we’ve noted that in our list, as well. Price There’s no way around it: Linen is expensive. The 100 percent linen options on our list range from $60 (Zara Shirt Dress) to $278 (Reformation Baela Linen Dress). Of the 16 linen-only dresses we recommend, the average price is $120, so you can expect to spend a little over $100 for this kind of wardrobe piece. Linen-blend dresses are usually made with a combination of linen and viscose rayon, so they are more affordable than 100 percent linen pieces. Of the 10 linen-blend dresses on our list, the prices range from $25 (Wild Fable Ruched Slip Dress) to $148 (Madewell Double-Tie Cutout Dress). The average price of the linen-blend dresses we recommend comes in at around $58, so that’s about half the price of 100 percent linen pieces. People / Erin Johnson Frequently Asked Questions Why is 100% linen so expensive? “Because of high production costs,” says Markovic. Growing, harvesting, spinning, weaving, and sewing linen takes time and special attention to detail, and the cost of that labor trickles down to the consumer. “On the other hand, comparable to cotton, it's a very eco-friendly and sustainable fabric as it needs very little water and no pesticides,” adds Markovic. Is a linen dress too casual for a wedding or special occasion? Markovic says this depends on the wedding, location, and your accessories. A linen dress may not be black-tie appropriate, but a fitted or well-accessorized linen dress could absolutely be a contender for a summer wedding guest dress or a special night out. One of the great things about linen is its versatility, so the same linen dress (such as the Magic Linen Tunic Dress) could work well for lunch with friends (when paired with flat sandals) or an outdoor wedding (when accompanied by nicer sandals and jewelry). How do you wear a linen dress without wrinkles? Markovic swears by wrinkle-release spray. “It's my favorite thing to use for shoots on locations or if I'm wearing something.” She adds that it’s very convenient for freshening up your look mid-event since you can’t always have a steamer in your bag. Pro tip: If you’re planning to pack a linen dress for vacation, Markovic suggests placing it in a plastic bag to reduce wrinkling. People / Erin Johnson Take Our Word for It Erin Johnson is a senior commerce editor at PEOPLE who specializes in providing thorough product reviews to help consumers spend their money wisely. She also wears linen dresses multiple times a week in the summer, so she can speak to the breathability, fit, and quality of 100 percent linen vs. linen-blend fabric. As a curvy, petite shopper and a comfort-first consumer, a garment’s fit is always top of mind for her. For this article, Erin used her own experience with linen dresses and interviewed stylist Aleksandra Markovic for her tips on styling and working with linen clothing. Erin also sampled linen dresses from Magic Linen, Lunya, Frank and Oak, and Vitamin A. Additional insight was provided by Elisabeth de Gramont, head of impact at Frank and Oak, on sustainability and the reasoning behind Tencel Lyocell blends.