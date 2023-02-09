Whether you’re on the hunt for the best pair of yoga leggings or you want a pair of leggings for everyday casual wear, we’re got you covered with our top picks for the best leggings, ahead.

“The past few years, we have seen a surge in the popularity of leggings because they can be dressed up or down,” says Michelle Wahler, CEO and co-founder of Beyond Yoga . “Leggings are an everyday wardrobe staple as they are comfortable and functional." In addition to their versatility, leggings are a fantastic wardrobe investment because they “never go out of style,” says Jeni Elizabeth , a network and celebrity wardrobe stylist. “If purchased in the right size, they are a great article of clothing that is versatile from day to night in a blink."

While they get their popularity from the athleisure world, leggings are far more than a pair of pants you can run, walk, lift, or do yoga in. Beyond the gym, you can wear leggings to the office, out with friends, while running errands, or as loungewear, making them a staple wardrobe item.

Best Overall Athleta Salutation Stash Tight Athleta View On Gap.com Who It's Good For Someone shopping for a buttery soft everyday legging that they can wear on and off the mat Who It's Not Good For Those looking for a more fashion-forward legging versus activewear Designed for athleisure and movement alike, the Athleta Salutation Stash Tight is our top pick for the overall best leggings for women. These yoga leggings have a buttery soft feel that can move with you on your mat but also look cute with a sweater and sneakers for a comfortable everyday look. They also feature one of the best size spectrums on our list with sizes XXS-3XL in regular, XS-XL in tall, and XXS-L in petite. Additionally, they come in a range of excellent color options, including neutrals like black and tan, as well as bright red, green, orange and a gorgeous burgundy brown, dubbed "Spiced Cabernet." Price at time of publish: $34.97-$109 Material: Nylon, lycra | Size Range: XXS-3XL (regular), XS-XL (tall), XXS-L (petite) | Colors: Rustic Beige, Spiced Cabernet, Seaweed Snack, Navy, Black, Candy Red, Foliage Orange

Best Budget Campsnail 4-Pack High-Waisted Leggings Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Someone looking for a budget-friendly legging that can be worn for fashion and athleisure purposes, as well as high-intensity workouts Who It’s Not Good For People needing more individualized sizing Budget-friendly and high-quality, this four-pack of leggings for $40 from Amazon is a total steal. The Campsnail High-Waisted Leggings set comes in 14 different color palettes and styles, including a pack of black, pink, blue, and green (as well as an all-black fleece-lined option) and is constructed from polyester with 8 percent stretch for maximum comfort and flexibility. Designed with durability in mind, these leggings are incredibly versatile and work well for everyday wear as well as high-intensity workouts, yoga, and running. Price at time of publish: $28.49 (orig. $30.99) Material: 92% polyester, 8% spandex | Size Range: S-XXL | Colors: Black, Pink Blue, Green, Navy, Gray, Wine, Dark Gray, Army Green, Camo, Black Leopard, Gray Slate, Dim Gray, White, Coffee

Best on Amazon Leggings Depot High Waisted Solid Yoga Leggings Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for basic, solid leggings on Amazon with a budget-friendly price tag Who It’s Not Good For Anyone shopping for a more high-end legging brand Amazon is overflowing with some fantastic legging picks, however, the Leggings Depot High Waisted Leggings for Women is considered the best. With an average 4.4 stars from over 37,000 customers, these leggings are ideal everyday basics, thanks to their simple design, comfortable high-waist fit, super soft fabric, and stretch. Plus, the color options and sizing bring a wow factor like no other with sizes XS-5XL and plus offered, along with 44 different colors. Whether you’re looking for a comfy option to wear with sweaters and boots to the office or need a new pair of yoga pants, you can’t go wrong with these ones from Amazon. Price at time of publish: $13.49 (orig. $19.99) Material: 92% polyester, 8% spandex | Size Range: S-5XL (plus One Size and One Size Plus) | Colors: Black, Burgundy, Charcoal Gray, Heather Gray, and 40 others

Best for Hot Yoga Alo 7/8 High-Waist Airbrush Legging 4.8 Alo Yoga View On Amazon View On Aloyoga.com View On Bergdorfgoodman.com Who It's Good For Anyone looking for a pair of comfortable, seamless, and sweat-wicking leggings for hot yoga Who It's Not Good For Those looking for leggings that have pockets If you're wearing a pair of leggings to a hot yoga class, they need to be able to withstand sweat and keep you cool and dry while you move. The Alo Yoga 7/8 High-Waist Airbrush Legging has these capabilities — and then some. Constructed from a four-way stretch fabric with sweat-wicking and odor-resistant features, these comfortable leggings allow you to get your flow on while helping to maintain dryness, despite the heat. They also come in lots of fun colors, including the classics like black and white and a beautiful dark plum, midnight green, and bright red. Price at time of publish: $98 Material: Polyester, spandex | Size Range: XXS-XL | Colors: Black, White, Cantaloupe, Blue Splash, Red Hot Summer, Oatmeal Heather, Lemonade, Chalk Blue, French Vanilla, Dark Plum, Green Glow, Midnight Green

Best Fleece-Lined Baleaf Women's Fleece-Lined Winter Leggings Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for a pair of warm leggings for everyday wear during the cold winter months Who It’s Not Good For Those shopping for more breathable, sweat-wicking styles If you’re on the hunt for a pair of leggings that will keep you warm and toasty during frigid winter months, the Baleaf fleece-lined leggings are our top pick for the best fleece-lined leggings. With 4.4 stars from over 25,000 Amazon customers, these leggings have rave reviews for their well-made construction, warm and comfortable design, and fit. Plus, they come in three different styles — water resistant, without pockets, and with pockets — so you can choose a style that best fits your needs. The fleece leggings are made from a durable polyester fabric with 13 percent spandex stretch — so, despite their warmth, they can still move with you. With that said, they’re ideal for everyday wear and might be a little too thick for workouts as they aren’t as breathable as more sweat-wicking styles. Price at time of publish: $26.88 (orig. $41.99) Material: 82% polyester, 18% spandex | Size Range: XS-3XL | Colors: Black, Army Green, Dark Blue, Gray, Purple, Wine, Niagara, White, Blue Ice, Brown

Most Comfortable Abercrombie & Fitch Contour Full-Length Leggings Abercrombie & Fitch View On Abercrombie.com Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for black leggings that double as comfy pants. Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking for leggings in a variety of colors. Ideal for everyday wear, the Abercrombie & Fitch Contour Full-Length Leggings might work well for workouts, but we prefer them as our comfy pants. The leggings are made from a buttery soft polyester and elastane blend fabric that moves with the body without restrictions. And, the high-waist design adds a layer of support to the waist and stomach area that feels ultra-comfortable for all-day wear. Whether you’re looking for a pair of leggings that double as pants or need something soft and comfortable for low-impact workouts, these Abercrombie leggings are it. Price at time of publish: $50.15 (orig. $59) Material: 80% polyester, 20% elastane | Size Range: XXS-XL | Colors: Black

Best for Training Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight with Pockets 25" Lululemon View On Lululemon Who It's Good For Someone looking for a slick pair of leggings that offers lots of support. Who It's Not Good For Anyone shopping for patterned leggings or a pair that is more affordable The Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight with Pockets are the best leggings for training as they are designed to withstand ultra-sweaty workouts with the brand's fastest drying fabric. On top of that, they are breathable, supportive, and have a flexible four-way stretch. And, despite all the movement, these leggings keep their shape with the addition of lycra fiber, which allows them to stretch without losing their structure. The leggings also come in a variety of vibrant and neutral colors, including classic black, pomegranate red, roasted brown, and cayenne orange, and they have pockets so you can keep your phone and keys close as needed; however, they do not offer any printed legging options at the moment if that's something you're after. Price at time of publish: $120 Material: Nylon, lycra, elastane | Size Range: 0-20 | Colors: Java, Blue Nile, Roasted Brown, Pomegranate, Cayenne, Heather Graphite Grey, Black

Best Maternity Girlfriend Collective Black Maternity Legging Girlfriend Collective View On Girlfriend.com Who It’s Good For Moms-to-be looking for a comfortable legging they can move or workout in Who It’s Not Good For Those wanting more fashion-forward maternity leggings The best workout legging for moms-to-be is the Girlfriend Collective Seamless Maternity Legging. Much like other Girlfriend Collective leggings, these are constructed from eco-friendly fabric consisting of recycled nylon (derived from fishing nets in the ocean) and spandex. They’re designed with a foldable over-the-belly rise, has a second skin feel, and four-way stretch, allowing you to move comfortably in your workouts without worrying about restrictions. They’re also ideal for sweaty workouts with their moisture-wicking and breathable design, too. Price at time of publish: $88 Material: 83% recycled nylon, 17% spandex | Size Range: XXS-6XL (in two inseam lengths) | Colors: Black, Midnight, Moss, Plum, Smoke

Best with Phone Pocket Lorna Jane Superior Phone Pocket Ankle Biter Leggings Lorna Jane View On Lornajane.com Who It’s Good For Someone looking for a pair of super stretchy leggings with a pocket that is big enough to hold their phone and other essentials Who It’s Not Good For Those shopping for a pair of plain leggings without a logo If you need a pair of leggings with a phone pocket, we love ours from Lorna Jane. The Superior Phone Pocket Ankle Biter Leggings come in seven sizes and made with a comfortable, supportive high-rise waist. They feature a large side pocket that sits seamlessly against the leg when not in use but is still big enough to hold your smartphone, keys, and AirPods, too. Constructed from polyester with 29 percent elastane, the leggings are out-of-this-world stretchy, making them ideal for almost every kind of workout, especially pilates and yoga. On top of that, they have a fun logo design on the sides of the waist for added detail and flair. Price at time of publish: $110 Material: 71% polyester, 29% elastane | Size Range: XXS-XXL | Colors: Black, Sunset Orange

Best for Running Nike Epic Luxe Mid-Rise Pocket Trail Running Leggings Nike View On Nordstrom View On Nike.com Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for a pair of lightweight and flexible running tights Who It’s Not Good For Those who prefer the seamless style of leggings Runners need a pair of leggings — or running tights — with lots of stretch, comfort, and a lightweight feel. And, they’ll find those requirements in the Nike Epic Luxe Mid-Rise Pocket Trail Running Leggings. These leggings are designed from a blend of polyester (including 75 percent recycled polyester) and elastane for a comfortable, lightweight run. They also have a bunch of fun style and functional features, including a drawstring waist, several handy pockets for your phone, keys, earbuds, card, and other essentials, and are designed to withstand unexpected weather while running on trails. Price at time of publish: $110 Material: 80% polyester, 20% spandex | Size Range: XS-XL | Colors: Black, Mineral Clay, Medium Olive

Best Wrap Waist Beyond Yoga Spacedye That's A Wrap High Waisted Midi Legging Beyond Yoga View On Beyondyoga.com Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for a pair of wrap-waist leggings suitable for sweaty outdoor workouts Who It’s Not Good For Those wanting the wrapped look without the cut-out effect Wrap-waist leggings are a fun way to add some unique detail while keeping things simple — and we love the Beyond Yoga Spacedye That's A Wrap High Waisted Midi Legging for just that. These comfortable leggings are made from a moisture-wicking polyester and elastane fabric blend and feature a wrapped-looking waistband with two cut-outs at the sides. They’re also buttery soft and, therefore, form to the body like a glove, making them all the more comfortable. The four-way stretch and ability to wick away moisture allows them to easily move with you and keep you dry even during tough workouts. On top of that, these leggings are made for outdoor workouts as they also feature UV protection to keep your skin safer from the sun. Price at time of publish: $99 Material: 87% polyester, 13% elastane | Size Range: XS-XL | Colors: Black Charcoal

Best Faux Leather Spanx Faux Leather Leggings 4.8 Spanx View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Spanx Who It's Good For Someone shopping for a pair of comfortable faux leather leggings with built-in shapewear Who It's Not Good For Anyone wanting a more patent finish or those shopping for leggings made from real leather Leather pants are cute but not always the most comfortable. For a pair of leather pants that moves with you without restrictions, consider the Faux Leather Leggings from SPANX. These beloved leggings are a favorite amongst influencers like Dani Austin and celebrities like Kelly Clarkson and Hailee Steinfeld. They come in regular, petite, and tall sizes, too, so you don't have to worry about them bunching at the ankles. Since they are Spanx leggings, they do come with a side of shapewear, featuring a shaping waistband, a contoured design for shaping the booty, and built-in camel-toe prevention (which we highly appreciate in a legging). Price at time of publish: $98 Material: 87% nylon, 13% elastane with polyurethane coating | Size Range: XS-3X (regular, petite, tall) | Colors: Black

Best for Lounging Skims Cotton Rib Legging SKIMS View On Nordstrom View On Net-a-Porter View On Skims.com Who It's Good For Anyone shopping for super comfortable leggings that double as pajamas Who It's Not Good For Someone shopping for a pair of comfortable leggings they can work out and lounge in Leggings can often double as loungewear, especially when considering the Skims Cotton Rib Legging. These leggings are made from a super comfy and stretchy ribbed cotton jersey material with 5 percent spandex stretch for a glove-like fit. They're breathable, stylish, and have a boxer-like look that is Kardashian-approved. On top of that, they come in lots of amazing colors, including a range of skin tones, and neutrals like gray, white, and black, as well as bright red and cobalt blue. Price at time of publish: $54 Material: 95% cotton, 5% spandex | Size Range: XXS-4X | Colors: Cobalt, Ruby, Sangria, Umber, Sedona, Camel, Black, Kyanite, Mineral, Light Heather Gray, White

Best Flared Alo Yoga Airbrush High-Waist Bootcut Legging Alo Yoga View On Nordstrom View On Aloyoga.com View On Bloomingdales Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for a pair of workout leggings with a slight flare Who It’s Not Good For Anyone wanting a pair of leggings with a brighter color range Flare is back and the best way to get into the trend is with an adorable pair of bootcut leggings, like these ones from Alo Yoga. The Airbrush High-Waist Bootcut Legging has the perfect silhouette with a hem that reaches just beyond the ankle for a stylish fit. And much like the beloved Alo Yoga 7/8 High-Waist Airbrush Legging, these are constructed from an ultra stretchy polyester and spandex material that boasts lots of breathability while wicking away sweat to keep you nice and dry during your workouts. Additionally, these are the best trendy leggings for an athleisure look and can be worn with a pair of chunky white sneakers and an oversized sweater for an celeb-worthy ensemble. Price at time of publish: $108 Material: 87% nylon, 13% spandex | Size Range: XXS-XL| Colors: Black, White, Ivory, Espresso

Best Shapewear Spanx Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings Spanx View On Nordstrom View On Spanx View On Moosejaw.com Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for a pair of workout leggings with a side of excellent shapewear technology Who It’s Not Good For Those wanting a dressier pair of leggings for everyday wear The best shapewear leggings are undoubtedly the SPANX Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings, which are designed for an active lifestyle while providing just the right amount of life, support, and shape. These leggings are constructed from the brand’s unique sculpting performance fabric and featured a contoured waistline to help lift the booty and keep the waist feeling secure. In addition to its shapewear features, the leggings are also quick-dry, sweat-wicking, and breathable with four-way stretch so they can withstand high-intensity workouts, too. Plus, they feature a hidden phone pocket so you can keep your essentials close. Price at time of publish: $98 Material: 68% nylon, 32% elastane | Size Range: XS-3X | Colors: Dark Palm, Black, Navy Haze, Dark Fig, Rich Red, Maroon Purple, Storm Blue, Jade, Graphite Dust

Best with Ankle Slits Athleta Elation Split Flare Pant Athleta View On Gap.com Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for a pair of ankle slit leggings that end just below the ankle Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking for floor-length flare leggings Flares with slits at the ankles are another popular legging style at the moment. For the best pair of leggings in this style, consider the Athleta Elation Split Flare Pant, which features a flared hem silhouette with a slit up the front of the ankles. We love these because they are designed to reach just beyond the ankles (so they don’t drag on the floor) and have a slit size that is just big enough to expose our favorite chunky sneakers. Additionally, the leggings have a comfortable high-waist fit with a sweat-wicking lycra and nylon material that helps evaporate moisture during challenging workouts. Price at time of publish: $54.99 (orig. $109) Material: Nylon and lycra | Size Range: XXS-3XL (regular, petite, tall) | Colors: Black, ancient mahogany, noble blue

Best Cropped Good American The Icon Capri Legging Good American View On Goodamerican.com Who It’s Good For Someone looking for a lightweight and breathable pair of capri leggings with enough compression for high-intensity workouts Who It’s Not Good For Those who prefer leggings with thicker waistbands The Icon Capri Legging from Good American is our top pick for the best-cropped legging, thanks to its sleek matte compression fabric, high-waisted fit, and slim waistband. With a silhouette that stretches just below the knee, a four-way flexible stretch, and quick dry capabilities, these leggings are excellent for sweaty and challenging workouts, too. Additionally, they have built-in UV protection, making them great leggings for hiking, walking, and other outdoor exercises. Plus, their more minimalistic design makes them a more versatile choice for athleisure looks, too. Price at time of publish: $69 Size Range: XS-4XL | Colors: Black

Best for Going Out Good American Vinyl Leggings Good American View On Nordstrom View On Goodamerican.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue Who It’s Good For Someone looking for a pair of statement-making leggings for a night out on the town Who It’s Not Good For People who want dressy leggings but prefer something more subtle than patent leather The best leggings for going out are the Good American Vinyl Leggings, which feature a glossy patent leather-like finish. These faux leather leggings are ultra shiny and slick and come in an inclusive size range of XS through 5X. They’re constructed from a stretchy, lightweight, and breathable faux leather fabric that boasts lots of comfort, too, making them ideal for a night of dancing and fun. Price at time of publish: $99 Material: 50% polyester, 46% cotton, 4% elastane | Size Range: XS-5X | Colors: Black, Dark Cocoa

Best Ribbed Year of Ours Ribbed Football Legging Year of Ours View On Yearofours.com Who It’s Good For Shoppers wanting a pair of ribbed leggings with unique yet subtle details Who It’s Not Good For Those wanting a more traditional legging waistband instead of a lace-up look or anyone searching for ribbed leggings that are a bit more affordable Ribbed leggings not only provide a nice texture, but also a comfortable design detail we love. Our top pick for the best-ribbed leggings is the Year of Ours Ribbed Football Legging, which we live in. These leggings are inspired by retro football pants (hence the name) and feature a minimalistic ribbed detail with a comfortable lace-up waistline that allows for a more custom fit. Constructed from nylon and spandex, the leggings are ideal for sweaty workouts with their breathable and moisture-wicking technology, plus they boast lots of style, making them a dreamy for athleisure days, too. Price at time of publish: $125 Material: 85% nylon, 15% spandex | Size Range: XS-2X | Colors: Rose Violet, Blue Flame, Black, Navy, Dune, White, Desert Rose, Honeycomb, Dark Oak, Bone, Deep Teal, Terra-cotta, Heather Gray, Hot Pink