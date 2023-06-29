With the benefits of LED teeth whitening devices on our minds, our PEOPLE Tested team set out to find the best options for sensitivity, stains, quick results, and more by conducting real-world testing of 19 top-rated kits. After weeks of testing, we narrowed it down to nine LED teeth whitening kits.

“LED whitening kits help break down and remove stains that can buildup in between whitening treatments,” Dr. Michael Kosdon, DDS, tells PEOPLE. “These easy-to-use kits offer an inexpensive and effective way to maintain the whiteness of your smile in the comfort of your own home.” While LED whitening kits are more of an investment compared to other treatments, such as whitening strips, board-certified endodontist Dr. Alexa Martin says that they are worth the investment because “the light helps activate the bleaching ingredient that breaks down the pigmented molecules in your tooth, so everything works faster.”

From coffee and tea to curry and pasta sauce, many of our favorite foods (okay, sauces) and beverages can stain our teeth yellow, making them anything but pearly whites. And while some at-home teeth whitening kits can help lift away pesky surface stains, LED whitening kits utilize the power of technology to brighten and whiten more effectively.

Some members of our PEOPLE Tested team experience regular sensitivity with whitening formulas; however, after testing the Byte BrightByte Pro, we found that we never experience discomfort with this whitening kit. The treatment formula also features carbamide peroxide as its active ingredient, which is known for being more gentle on the teeth and gums compared to other whitening methods. In addition to sensitivity, we love how versatile this whitening kit is: The LED light comes with four different modes, including purple light for combination whitening, blue light for basic whitening, light treatment for massaging the gums, and a red light feature for recovery — making it a more inclusive oral health kit.

The kit is a little pricey, but it also does more than just whiten the teeth.

Throughout the testing period, we never experienced sensitivity (which isn’t the norm for us).

In our opinion, the only thing missing from this experience is a mint-flavored gel. Since the gel was unflavored, it was a little unpleasant on the teeth (though we believe the results still make it worth it).

If whitening pens are more your speed, we found that the Periosciences LED Whitening Kit was highly effective throughout the testing period and gave us our desired results: noticeably whiter teeth. First, we loved how easy it was to apply the gel to the teeth using the pen. We also found that, since the formula (when combined with the light, of course) lightened our teeth by about half a shade every time we used it, we could use it to whiten teeth initially, of course, but also use it as a periodical treatment to target fresh stains caused by coffee and tea.

You get a lot of product in the kit, and depending on the frequency of use, it can last longer than the packaging claims

Because the whitening had a gradual effect, we could use this to remove new stains from coffee

What’s Included: 19 sets of whitening strips, 1 LED light device | Recommended Use: Apply whitening strips for 1 hour, then place the light device on teeth for five minutes | Active Ingredients: Hydrogen peroxide

The only thing we would change about this product is the treatment commitment. Despite it being marketed as an “express” formula, the treatment’s recommended usage is 1 hour of white strips followed by five minutes of LED light (on top of the white strips). By the end of it, we spent 19 hours whitening our teeth (though we would do it again considering the results).

With the Crest 3DWhitestrips 1 Hour Express + LED Light, you can have your white strips and your LED light. When testing this kit, we found that it was highly effective at brightening the teeth, and after the testing period, we saw our teeth brighten by six shades. While the price is a little high, we think it’s worth the money since it not only comes with 19 treatments (more than others on our list) but also actually brightens teeth effectively over time.

Since these are strips, you have to wear them for over an hour, which is much longer than other options on our list.

By the end of the testing period, we saw our teeth lighten by six shades.

The kit comes with 19 treatments, so you get a lot more compared to other options.

In addition to its comfortable fit, we found that the device was really easy to use and highly accessible, since it’s powered by your smartphone. While we wish we had more formula to continue the treatment beyond a few days, we did see a noticeable change in the color of our teeth after just a couple of uses.

Those who experience discomfort when whitening their teeth will experience relief with the Colgate ComfortFit LED Teeth Whitening Kit, our top pick for the most comfortable LED whitening kit. During testing, we were immediately impressed by how comfortable the device fit in the mouth — so comfortable that we hardly even noticed it. Additionally, the treatment pen features hydrogen peroxide, which is gentler on teeth compared to other teeth whitening ingredients which also contributes to the comfort aspect.

We went through the whitening pen quickly, so we wish it came with more formula (although we know it's only supposed to be a three-day treatment)

You power the device with your phone, so it’s easy and convenient to use (and travel with!)

We could see a change in color after only a couple of uses

Fits the mouth so well that we hardly even noticed it

In addition to relieving the teeth from stains, we also loved the whitening process as a whole, especially in terms of how long it takes, which is around 12 minutes. And, since it worked so well as showing results, we love that you could use this to upkeep whitened teeth in addition to using it as a treatment to diminish yellowing.

If you have stains or discolorations on your teeth, you know how annoying it can be to manage. Our solution is the PurelyWHITE DELUXE Teeth Whitening Kit, which immediately improved the look of stains after just one use when we tested the formula out. While the LED light device is a little tricky to switch on at first when you get it on, it works really well at brightening the teeth, and depending on the color of your own pearly whites, can lighten teeth by up to nine shades.

Not initially the most user-friendly; turning the light on and off was a little tricky at first

The whole process only takes around 12 minutes, which isn’t too time-consuming compared to other options

Upon first use, we saw an immediate change on stained teeth

What’s Included: 4 treatment syringes, 1 LED light device | Recommended Use: Add one drop of whitening gel to teeth for two to four 16-minute segments | Active Ingredients: Carbamide peroxide

Some teeth whitening kits can lighten teeth by one or two shades with regular use. However, if you’re looking for brighter teeth over a shorter period of time, we suggest giving the Linhart The Whitening Collection a try, which gave us impressive results after just one week. The whitening process involves applying the treatment and LED light to teeth for between two and four 16-minute treatments. Albeit a bit of a time commitment on the daily, the multiple rounds of whitening helped to brighten teeth much faster than other options. With regular use, we saw our teeth go from a shade 24 to a shade 8 after just one week, which makes the $95 well worth the investment. In addition to the treatment, we love that this kit comes with a whitening gel toothpaste that you use in addition to your regular toothpaste to support the kit’s brightening efforts.

For an LED light, it takes a little longer per treatment (though it takes fewer treatments to see results)

We saw a significant change in our teeth color after just one week of use

If we could change one thing about this LED whitening kit, it would be the applicator on the syringes. We wish the whitening formula featured an applicator brush, making it much easier. Nonetheless, the kit is still really easy to use, especially for beginners, especially since you only have to use for 10 minutes each day.

If you’re new to teeth whitening kits with LED light devices, we think the MySmile Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light is an excellent option for beginners. Overall, we love how easy this kit is to use and were highly impressed by the results. Per the packaging, the brand recommends applying the treatment for 10 minutes per day over the course of seven days, but we actually saw results much sooner than that, around the four-day mark. Although our gums have experienced sensitivity with other whitening kit formulas, this one never felt uncomfortable on the teeth and gums.

We wish the treatment formula came with a brush for an even easier application

We are prone to gum sensitivity but didn’t experience any discomfort while using this whitening kit

Results are common around the seven-day mark, but we saw a change in brightness on day four

Testing out this kit was practically seamless thanks to its ease of use, which makes it a great pick for beginners, too. We were also impressed by the quality for a $30 formula and how effective it was at whitening our teeth. Although it’s not the most potent formula on our list, we saw our teeth lighten by two shades after regular use. Additionally, the gel formula doesn’t feel too thick on the teeth and has a minty taste which makes the whole experience a lot more pleasant.

If you want to whiten your teeth without the investment, you can find an excellent option in the Cali White Teeth Whitening Kit, which is available on Amazon. This budget-friendly LED whitening kit has everything you need to lighten up your smile, including one LED light, two gel syringes, two mouthpiece trays, and one comfort tray. Formulated with carbamide peroxide, which targets stains without causing sensitivity, the formula is gentle yet effective — and it only takes seven days to really see results.

Our sole hangup with this product is its more expensive price tag (at full price) compared to some other options on our list, especially considering its a drugstore brand. However, we believe that the whitening kit is well worth the results — plus you can regularly find it on sale.

Out of all the LED whitening kits we tested, the Crest Whitening Emulsion with LED Light impressed us the most. The Crest whitening kit might have a drugstore name, but the kit completely blew us away with how well it worked at whitening our teeth and how easy it was to use. Throughout the testing period, we were most impressed by how the teeth whitening product has a barely there feel that doesn't ever feel goopy and gross on the teeth. We also love how lightweight the LED device is; it never felt too heavy or uncomfortable during use. Although these are definitely perks, what sets the whitening kit apart from others is how often you can use it. According to Crest, the formula and LED light are safe enough to use up to four times per day for faster results, which we did notice when testing the product.

You can use the product up to four times daily for faster results

The LED light device is lightweight, and therefore never feels uncomfortable when holding it in your mouth

Things to Consider When Buying LED Whitening Kits

Active Ingredients

One of the first things to consider in an LED whitening kit is the active ingredients, says Dr. Kosdon. He recommends looking for whitening formulas that feature either hydrogen peroxide, carbamide peroxide, or a combination of both. “These are the same whitening [ingredients] we use in the office and give the best results,” he explains.

All of the whitening kits on our best list feature either hydrogen peroxide or carbamide peroxide, including the Crest Whitening Emulsion with LED Light, which is our pick for the best LED whitening kit overall, and the Cali White Teeth Whitening Kit, our pick for the most budget-friendly whitening kit.

Sensitive Formulas

Teeth whitening can sometimes cause sensitivity in the teeth and gums. Although many at-home formulas feature more gentle ingredients and methods, some formulas might feel more irritating than others. If you are prone to tooth or gum sensitivity, Brittany Ang, DMD MDS MBS, an orthodontist at Curve Orthodontics says to “look for a gentler formula to reduce the risk of sensitivity.” She also recommends using a whitening toothpaste formulated with potassium nitrate, which reduces sensitivity and whitens teeth.

After testing several options, we found that the Byte BrightByte Pro was the best LED whitening kit for sensitivity. We also loved the MySmile Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light, which didn’t create any discomfort while testing.

Recommended Use

To get the best results, you’ll want to follow the whitening kits’ recommended usage. Not all LED whitening kits have the same application or time requirements, so it’s important to consider the recommended use and how that impacts your schedule, as some LED whitening kits require a longer commitment and others take just a few minutes. For example, the Crest 3DWhitestrips 1 Hour Express + LED Light takes about one hour and five minutes, while the MySmile Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light takes 10 minutes per day.

Smartphone Connection

Many LED lights require a power cord, which can make the whitening process a little less convenient. So, when shopping around for LED whitening kits, Dr. Martin says to look for options that connect to your smartphone for power “so you can whiten with your phone in your pocket.” This semi-cordless approach to LED teeth whitening makes whitening more accessible and allows you to multitask while brightening the teeth. Our top pick for the most comfortable whitening kit, the Colgate ComfortFit LED Teeth Whitening Kit, is an excellent option for those looking for a device that plugs into the phone and is super comfortable and easy to use.



How We Tested

To find the best LED whitening kits, the PEOPLE Tested team reviewed dozens of options. We then narrowed it down to our top selections and put 19 kits to the real-world test. To start, each tester assessed their teeth and carefully chose the color of their teeth based on a shade guide. They then used this starting shade as a baseline to compare how their teeth lightened throughout the testing period.

Since each LED whitening kit requires different timelines, we followed the manufacturer’s recommended usage, so, in some cases, we tested the kits for several days, and in other cases, they used them over a several-week period. Throughout the testing period, we took thorough notes about how the treatments changed the color of their teeth, whether or not our teeth and gums felt sensitive to the formulas, and how convenient the process was. We also paid close attention to how long it took for teeth to lighten and how their starting shade compared to their ending shade.

Once the testing period was complete, the team compiled their notes and compared experiences. We rated each whitening kit on a 1 to 5 scale (5 being the best) against the following testing attributes: ease of use, comfort, effectiveness, convenience, and value. The LED teeth whitening kits that scored the highest overall ratings were chosen for this list and earned our PEOPLE Tested seal of approval.

Frequently Asked Questions Which teeth whitening kit is most effective? Our top pick for the best whitening kit is the Crest Whitening Emulsion with LED Light, which can be used up to four times daily for fast results. We were also impressed by the Crest 3DWhitestrips 1 Hour Express + LED Light, which comes with 19 strip sets and made our teeth six shades lighter than when we first started using them.

What do dentists recommend for teeth whitening at home? Regarding dentist-recommended teeth whitening, Dr. Kosdon says either an LED whitening kit or whitening strips will work. “The strips require a little less work as they are ready to use out of the box, while the LED light activates the bleach in the gel, which works just like the light we have in the office.” If you want a combination of LED and strips, we recommend trying the Crest 3DWhitestrips 1 Hour Express + LED Light, which features Crest whitening strips and an LED light and lightened our teeth by six shades while testing.

What is the difference between an LED teeth whitening kit and one without? Typically, both LED kits and kits without LED use the same whitening agents (hydrogen peroxide or carbamide peroxide), so the biggest difference between an LED teeth whitening kit and one without is the use of the LED light. “It is believed that some light sources, including LED, decompose peroxide faster by increasing the temperature to form free radicals that can penetrate the tooth enamel,” says Ang. “This means that, in theory, using a kit with an LED light can whiten teeth faster and more effectively.”

Why Trust PEOPLE?

Jessie Quinn is a contributing commerce writer for PEOPLE and has written for publications such as Byrdie, InStyle, The Spruce, NYLON, and more. When covering the best LED whitening kits, Jessie thoroughly reviewed the PEOPLE Tested team’s insights and carefully considered the application process, recommended use, and how well each kit worked at whitening teeth throughout the testing period. She also reached out to dental experts Dr. Michael Kosdon, DDS, Brittany Ang, DMD MDS MBS, and Dr. Alexa Martin, DMD, to learn more about the benefits of LED whitening kits and what to look for when choosing one.

What Is PEOPLE Tested?

We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.

But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.

In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.



