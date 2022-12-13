The 10 Best LED Strip Lights of 2022

LED strip lights are an energy-efficient way to add holiday cheer to the interior or exterior of your home. These are also perfect for interior lighting and effects, whether you’re celebrating a fun family holiday or just want to amp up your Tuesday. They can even give you the perfect place to get a fantastic selfie — like Kylie Jenner who relied on her refrigerator lighting to capture that sought-after glow. Many of our top picks can be controlled remotely. This helps you adjust the color, turn them on and off, and even sync with music.

Want to go full Clark Griswold without losing your mind at the electricity bill that comes a few weeks later?

Best Overall Tenmiro 100 foot LED lights with Remote and App Control Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For People who want to set up two distinct areas or control their lights using a remote. Who It's Not Good For Anyone needing lights for low-key events and celebrations. This light strip has everything you need to create the perfect party atmosphere or a dazzling light display. It comes with two rolls that are each 50 feet long so you can customize your space or decor. You can sync the lights to music and they will pulse based on the volume and intensity of your jams. The included remote allows you to change the color, adjust the brightness, and choose from 25 preset modes. These aren't cheap LED lights and may be more than you need if you just want some soft lighting in your room. They do have a white mode that you can dim. If you think you may want the option to add different colors, put the lights on a timer, or sync to music in the future, these are good to keep that as an option. Price at time of publish: $35.99 Length: 100 feet | Color: Color changing | Power source: Corded electric

Best Budget Ksipze 100 foot Color Changing LED Lights with Smart App Control Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For People who need budget-conscious LED lights or some for one-time celebrations. Who It's Not Good For Anyone planning to set up lights on uneven surfaces. For something more budget-friendly, the strip LED lights from Ksipze provide 100 feet of adjustable lighting. It also has a remote and can be controlled via an app. These allow you to change color, set a timer, set the lights to music, and toggle between solid lights, flashing, jumping, or fading. You can use the precision color feature to select the exact hue that you want. These use an adhesive back to stick but it is not as sticky as some higher-end options. If your surface is uneven or resistant to sticky things, you might need to add double-sided tape to keep this light strip from peeling over time. Fortunately, these are super affordable and leave room in your budget to add extra adhesive if needed — they're typically on sale, too. Price at time of publish: $29.99 Length: 100 feet | Color: Color changing | Power source: Corded electric

Best Splurge Philips Hue Bluetooth Gradient Ambiance Smart Lightstrip Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For People who want to set up an entire lighting plan they can control from their smart home device or those who want the best color blending. Who It’s Not Good For Those with rooms that need a long light strip. This light strip does it all and looks great doing it. You can connect it to your smart home device, including Alexa, Google Home, and Apple Homekit. Phillips Hue also has other smart lighting so you can connect all of your lights and control them from one central place. The strip is more subdued than some others, with the lights hidden behind a thin opaque strip. The color-blending is seamless and more subtle than other less expensive options. There is a single-color option that is about half the price. There’s no denying that this is an expensive light strip and likely more than most people need if they just plan to use it once. But if you want to set up LED lights that will last and are easy to control, this is worth the cost. They are a bit shorter than other options but you can extend them up to 32 feet total without worry about pulling too much power. Price at time of publish: $179.99 Length: 6 feet | Color: Gradient color | Power source: Corded electric

Best Outdoor Commercial Electric 32 ft. Indoor/Outdoor LED Strip Light with RF Remote Home Depot View On Home Depot Who It's Good For People who don't want to put up and take down the lights a lot or those looking to save on energy costs. Who It's Not Good For Anyone needing lights for large-scale exterior decorations. The Commercial Electric lights are easy to hang outdoors and can stand up to the elements, even in a winter wonderland. The strip is made of copper, which resists corrosion and rust. So even if it snows and rains, you can leave your light strip up. The adhesive is strong but may be impact by moisture over time. These make great lights to use around the holidays. Because they are LEDs, they use less power than traditional Christmas lights. You can also adjust the color, brightness, and light pattern using the included remote. You can cut them to the length that you want, although if you are hanging them outside, keep in mind that each strip is only 32 feet long and you will need to plug it in for power. Price at time of publish: $44.97 Length: 32 feet | Color: Color changing | Power source: Corded electric

Best for TVs HitLights 4 Pre-Cut LED Light Strips Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For People who don't want to cut the strips themselves. Who It's Not Good For People with super large or super small TVs. These precut LED strip lights are the perfect setup for your TV. All you need to do is peel the backing off and use the built-in adhesive to stick them behind your TV. They also work great for shelves to add some interest and lighting that shows off your favorite collection. Each strip can be controlled via a remote or app to choose between 12 colors, 19 modes, flashing, and different brightness levels. If your TV is a different shape, you may be better off getting a strip that you can cut to custom lengths. Each strip is one foot long. Given that most TVs now are wider than they are tall, this may mean that you need to combine some strips or make adjustments to avoid gaps. Price at time of publish: $26.99 Length: Four 1-foot strips | Color: Color changing | Power source: Corded electric

Best for Bedrooms Keepsmile 100 foot LED Strip Lights Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For People who want to control lighting without getting out of bed or those who have rooms needing long strips of lighting. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone wanting lights for bathrooms or other places with steam. These lights have 100 feet of continuous lighting that is perfect for your bedroom. You can adjust the color and brightness to set the right mood or provide a nightlight effect using the included remote or by connecting to the app. With this easy-to-use feature, you don’t even need to get out of bed to change the lights. They also have a timer feature that allows you to set a shut off timer or a turn-on alarm. These are for indoor-use only and are not waterproof. They may not be the best option for a bathroom or other room that gets a lot of steam, since the adhesive back can become less effective over time if exposed to a lot of moisture. Price at time of publish: $21.99 Length: 100 feet | Color: Color changing | Power source: Corded electric

Best for Small Spaces MINGER 16.4 foot LED Strip Lights Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who It’s Good For Those with small spaces who want a super affordable option. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone who tends to lose remotes. At just 16.4 feet long, these lights are perfect for smaller spaces, like apartments and dorm rooms. They are dimmable and color changing using the included remote. Unfortunately, you can’t connect an app so make sure that you keep track of the remote if you want to adjust the lighting. You can choose between 16 colors and different modes, as well as adjust the brightness level. These are also some of the most affordable light strips on our list, perfect for broke college students or parents who want to surprise them with a little something to brighten their space. They are shorter, at just 16.4 feet long, but you can get a longer version if you need it — just expect to pay a bit more for the extra length. Price at time of publish: $13.99 Length: 16.4 feet | Lights/foot: 9.1 lights per foot | Color: Color changing | Power source: Corded electric

Best for Closets Govee Motion Sensor LED Light Strip with Memory Function Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For People who want some more lighting in their closet or those with shelving that have a lot of corners and tight spaces. Who It's Not Good For Anyone wanting the ability to change the color of the lights. Adding strip lighting to your closet will instantly elevate an otherwise practical space. These lights only come in soft white, but that makes them great for a closet so that you can see the colors of your clothing and accessories while still enjoying some mood lighting. They are also slightly shorter than other options, perfect for smaller closet spaces and shelving. The strip has a motion sensor that automatically turns it on when it sense motion and turns it off after 15 seconds of no motion. They also have built-in corners; These flexible joints let you frame your shelving and clothing racks securely without worrying about adhesive coming off of tricky corners. The built-in 3M adhesive is strong and keeps the lighting sections in place. They are a bit on the expensive side, given their shorter length. But the superior adhesive and corner joints make them ideal for closets, where you likely don't need a really long strip of lights. Price at time of publish: $23.99 Length: 9.8 feet | Lights/foot: 8.1 lights per foot | Color: Soft white | Power source: Corded electric

Best for Floors Daybetter 40 foot Dimmable White LED Strip Light Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For People with home theaters or walkways that need bright, even lighting. Who It’s Not Good For Those with rooms that need long lighting. LED strip lights are a great way to provide illumination to dark walkways without creating a tripping hazard in the process. These lights from Daybetter provide dimmable white lights, perfect for lighting up the floor without taking the focus off the rest of your decor. They are especially great for home theaters, where you want to recreate the movie theater experience while maintaining a reasonable budget. They also have a lot of lights per foot, resulting in a more even lighting effect. They come in daylight white or warm white and you can dim them to further customize the lighting. These strip lights do not have the capability to change color or a remote control, so they’re best to turn on and turn off without changing settings. You can adjust them using a knob on the control panel but it can be difficult to get it changed once you install them. Price at time of publish: $19.99 Length: 40 feet | Lights/foot: 18 lights per foot | Color: Daylight white or warm white | Power source: Corded electric