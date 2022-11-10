The 10 Best Leather Sofas of 2022, According to Design Experts

Keep reading for our PEOPLE-approved picks of the best leather sofas.

“Leather sofas are the perfect combination of luxury, comfort, and durability,” Jessica Harris, Manager of Production Design at Living Spaces says. “The classic material works beautifully with many different sofa designs, making it a great addition to any living space.”

Now that I’ve had a leather couch for more than two years, I can’t say I would ever go back to anything else. Not only are leather couches great for cats and dogs, but they’re also great for hosting large groups and withstanding the stains and scratches that come with kids, guests, and more. But they can also be pretty stylish, too.

As someone who grew up in a home that always had a fabric-covered couch instead of a leather couch, I always assumed I would make similar interior design choices as an adult. To me, leather seemed like it wouldn’t be as warm and cozy as the couches I was used to. But after growing up, adopting a dog, and realizing said dog would be spending a lot of time on the couch with me, too, I realized that a leather couch would be the best option for both of us.

Best Overall: Article Sven Leather Sofa Article View On Article.com Who It’s Good For Anyone who’s looking for a mid-century modern style couch that can grow with you and is not exorbitantly priced. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone who doesn’t like a couch that sits low to the ground or is searching for a more traditional style. As someone who has owned different versions of the Article Sven Sofa over the years, I can personally vouch for the overall comfort, durability, and value of this couch. After owning a velvet version of the Sven sofa for awhile, my husband and I switched to the leather version, which is a little more dog-friendly. Our Sven sectional is comfortable, durable, and withstands scratch marks, fur, drool, and anything else our dog has to throw at it. Not only that, but it looks timelessly stylish in our home (even as our other decor changes) and the tufted cushions and overstuffed pillows only seem to become more comfortable and cozy as time goes on. This is also a favorite of wardrobe stylist Pilar Scratch, who says that this chic couch “fits every living space aesthetic.” Price at time of publish: $1,899 Dimensions: 34 x 88 x 38 inches | Assembly: No tools required, takes less than 10 minutes | Material: Kiln dried solid wood, high density foam, polyester, duck feathers, full-aniline leather

Best Sectional: Poly & Bark Napa Right Sectional Sofa Poly & Bark View On Amazon View On Polyandbark.com Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for a high-quality sectional at an affordable price point that can be conveniently purchased on Amazon. Who It’s Not Good For Those looking for a sectional that's more customizable or designer. This classic sectional is not only attractive, but comes with a 100-day warranty and guarantee, so you know you’ll be able to properly test and trust it when you purchase. This pick has nearly 800 positive reviews on Amazon, with an average of 5 stars for its craftsmanship, so you know you'll be getting a high-quality couch that will last for years to come. Plus, since it's available to buy on Amazon, you get free curbside delivery and you may even find that it's on sale. The best part? It only takes five minutes to assembly (really!).

Price at time of publish: $3,299.99 Dimensions: 67 x 104.5 x 28.5 inches | Assembly: Simple assembly required (approximately five minutes) | Material: Italian tanned leather upholstery, high density foam with polyester filling and feather-down topper on seating surfaces These Are the 11 Most Comfortable Sectionals on Amazon, According to Reviewers

Best Budget: Steelside Aisha 69.68-Inch Upholstered Loveseat Wayfair View On Wayfair Who It’s Good For Shoppers in search of a modern, budget-friendly, faux leather couch that can seat up to two people. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone dead set on having a genuine leather sofa or those needing a larger-sized sofa. Forget what you think you know about faux leather sofas, because this one challenges the most popular misconceptions. First of all, this sofa makes it clear that not all faux leather couches look cheap — customers say this faux leather upholstery looks like genuine worn-in leather. Second, not all leather couches (faux or otherwise) have to be expensive. The Steelside Aisha Upholstered Loveseat is a great option for those who prefer faux leather and/or are trying to save a bit of money without sacrificing aesthetic or comfort. Made in the USA, this couch is a great value with positive reviews to boot. Particularly, customers rave about the loveseat's easy assembly, soft suede-like feel, and impressive quality and durability for the price. The one downside? It's a loveseat, so it only seats two people. However, this is a great couch for a small living room, entryway, office, or reading nook. Price at time of publish: $334.99 Dimensions: 33.07 x 69.68 x 31.69 inches | Assembly: Easy assembly (but can purchase Wayfair's Expert Assembly for $104.99) | Material: Faux leather with solid oak frame

Best Tufted: AllModern Hailee Sofa AllModern View On Wayfair View On Allmodern.com Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for a modern leather couch with tufted cushions at a decent price. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone searching for a couch to regularly fit more than 2 or 3 people. This couch is a combination of a lot of different desirable features: It’s a modern, trend-focused silhouette but has some classic details we love, like a tufted upholstery. It’s made of genuine leather and its delivery includes at-home assembly. Plus, it has dozens of wildly positive reviews to back up its claims of comfort, design, and construction. It's also available in black leather if you prefer that to brown. While it might not be the best possible option for larger families or those looking for couches designed for optimum spreading out and lounging, it’s a gorgeous piece that would look great amidst a lot of different design styles. Price at time of publish: $1,020 Dimensions: 34 x 84 x 37 inches | Assembly: Includes assembly service with delivery | Material: Genuine leather The 12 Most Comfortable Couches You Can Buy on Amazon, According to Thousands of Reviews

Best Faux Leather: West Elm Dennes Vegan Leather Sofa West Elm View On Havenly.com View On West Elm Who It’s Good For Someone looking for a high-end couch with modern details that won’t break the bank. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone looking for an extra-firm or extra-soft couch (this is ranked right in the middle on West Elm’s firmness scale). This couch from West Elm is another faux leather option and a favorite pick of designer and architect Rachael Grochowski, founder and principal of RHG Architecture and Design. “I love a cream colored leather sofa — especially if it’s vegan,” Grochowski says. “This one has a classic modern look reminiscent of Florence Knoll.” If you’re not super familiar with high-end furniture, a Florence Knoll is a famous style of sofa from Knoll Furniture that retails for more than $15,000. This West Elm option comes in at a significantly more approachable price point than that while offering a similar aesthetic, so it’s a win-win. Plus, you can choose between five shades of vegan leather (and 13 shades of genuine leather, if you prefer that) for a sofa more customized to your home aesthetic. Price at time of publish: $1,679 Dimensions: 72 x 39 x 34 inches (also available in an 88-inch width) | Assembly: West Elm will assemble for you as part of their White Glove Service | Material: Animal-friendly vegan leather

Best Modular: Article Mello Corner Sectional Article View On Article.com View On Havenly.com Who It’s Good For People with large families who are searching for a stylish large sectional. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone who doesn’t need a large modular couch or wants a low-to-the-ground sofa. There’s nothing better than sinking into a giant, cozy sectional after a long day of work and running around. “The relaxed look of a legless modular sofa is simply welcoming — a contemporary look for a contemporary home,” Grochowski says. This one is made from soft, full-aniline leather and comes in two shades: tan and brown. A perk of modular sofas is the customization, as you can add on other parts as you wish. Before ordering, choose if you want it right-facing or left-facing so it can fit into your space exactly how you want. If you're looking to really splurge on a modular sectional, this one from Industry West is Grochowski's favorite. Price at time of publish: $3,899 Dimensions: 26 x 118 x 80 inches | Assembly: No assembly is required | Material: Soft, full-aniline leather upholstery with solid wood frame and filled with resiliency foam, polyester, and duck feathers

Best Sleeper: Signature Design by Ashley Morelos Contemporary Leather Queen Sofa Sleeper Amazon View On Amazon View On Appliancesconnection.com View On Ashleyfurniture.com Who It’s Good For Anyone without a dedicated guest room who wants a quality couch and bed for guests. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone looking for a sectional or those who don’t need a sleeper sofa. If you’re looking for a sleeper sofa that doesn't look like a sleeper sofa, this value option from Signature Design by Ashley is going to be your best bet. Not only that, but it comes delivered pretty much ready to go — all you need to do is screw on the feet. And your guests can sleep peacefully knowing there are no back-breaking springs included; this sleeper features a queen-sized memory foam mattress. It also, of course, has high ratings and positive reviews, with customers praising its comfort and functionality. Price at time of publish: $929.99 Dimensions: 38 x 85 x 37 inches | Assembly: Light assembly required (just attach feet) | Material: Leather upholstery, The 9 Best Memory Foam Mattresses for a Cozy Night's Sleep

Best with Footrest: Apt2B Leather Sofa With Footrest Apt2B View On Apt2b.com Who It’s Good For Anyone who needs a leather sofa ASAP and wants room to stretch out without buying a sectional or additional ottoman. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone looking for a couch with removable cushions, since these cushions stay in place. This pre-assembled leather sofa not only has power footrests for optimum comfort, but also is one of Apt2B’s quick-ship sofas, meaning you don’t have to deal with any of that annoying, months-long wait that so many furniture brands have these days. This one also has very positive reviews and user photos which provide great examples of how the sofa looks inside real rooms and homes. Price at time of publish: $3,048 Dimensions: 81 x 38 x 33 inches; 81 x 53.4 x 33 inches with footrest extended | Assembly: Easy | Material: Top grain leather

Best for Large Families: Raymour & Flanigan Kessler 4-Piece Sectional Sofa Raymour & Flanigan View On Raymourflanigan.com Who It’s Good For Large families who need furniture at an affordable price point that can handle a lot of wear and tear. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone looking for a more modern or trend-focused aesthetic. For large families, there’s nothing better than a sectional. Leather is notoriously forgiving when it comes to stains, scratches, and more, but a lighter-colored leather can sometimes be a little bit more tricky with stains. This massive sectional is a darker leather, meaning it will easily hide the wear and tear that comes with a large family, but it will also comfortably fit everyone. It’s also a really reasonable price point for its size, which is always a nice bonus. Price at time of publish: $2,699.95 Dimensions: 129 x 94 x 34.5 inches | Assembly: Fully assembled & placed in your room, or in-store pickup | Material: Leather