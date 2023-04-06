Shopping People Tested The 8 Best Laundry Stain Removers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Our winner was the Method Stain Remover By Rennie Dyball Published on April 6, 2023 05:33 PM Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Things to Consider How We Tested FAQs What Is People Tested? We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. People / Henry Wortock Whether you enjoy doing laundry like John Mayer (“I find something so meditative about the process,” he has said) or you feel more like Derek Hough (“My laundry skills? On a scale between zero and 10, I would give myself a negative one”), cleaning your clothes is an unavoidable task, so you might as well stock your laundry room with the best products for tackling the inevitable: stains. “There are many different types of consumer challenges regarding stains, so it’s helpful to have different products depending on the specific need you [have] to address at any given moment,” Darenton Randall, Tide Scientist tells PEOPLE. And to help narrow down which products work best on a wide range of stains (specifically marker, olive oil, liquid foundation, chocolate syrup, grass, and red wine), we tested 30 laundry stain removers on each of these tough substances and followed the manufacturers' instructions, eyeing which completely lifted the stains from our garments. Read on for PEOPLE Tested’s favorite laundry stain removers. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Method Stain Remover at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Odor Removal: HEX Performance Stain & Stink Remover at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Travel: Tide To Go Instant Stain Remover at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: Shout Advanced Ultra Concentrated Gel Stain Remover at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Tough Stains: Carbona Laundry Stain Scrubber at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Set-In Stains: Whink Wash Away Stain Remover at Amazon Jump to Review Best Multi-Use: OxiClean Versatile Stain Remover Powder at Amazon Jump to Review Best Stick: Meliora Stain Soap Stick at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Method Stain Remover 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Grove.co Pros Removed marker and olive oil stains with ease A built-in brush applicator was helpful with tougher stains Cons Wine and makeup stains weren’t totally removed on the first try We tested more than two dozen laundry stain removers, and this one came out on top, producing outstanding results. We purposefully stained shirts with grass, marker, chocolate syrup, and olive oil, and each one of those stains were completely removed by the Method Stain Remover with just a five-minute application. (Wine and makeup required a little more elbow grease after the first try, but this was to be expected due to the nature of the stains.) This stain remover is free of dyes and perfumes and actually uses naturally plant-derived cleaning enzymes like mannanase and pectinase, as well as coconut oil fatty acid, which acts as a surfactant to lift dirt and oils. Given that this is a more "natural" and gentle remover, we didn't expect it to work as substantially well as it did and were pleasantly surprised by its cleaning prowess. The application process is sudsy yet washes away cleanly. With five of the stains easily removed, there was no residue from the stains or the cleaner itself. As for the wine stain, it showed great improvement — probably the best results for this type of stain out of those that we tested. The makeup was almost totally removed in our tests, leaving a result that was far above the others in the testing pool. The Method Stain Remover was extremely easy to use, especially for large stains. It boasts a bristle-tip brush to help pick up remnants of the stain, but it also pushed stains around quite a bit when they were freshly applied to the fabric — something to keep in mind while using. (However, you can also use the product without the brush.) With only a faint chemical smell and excellent value, we recommend this product most of all 30 that PEOPLE tested. Price at time of publish: $10 Size: 6 oz | Delivery: Squeeze tube with scrub brush | Dyes: None | Fragrance: None People / Henry Wortock Best for Odor Removal HEX Performance Stain & Stink Remover Pack of 2 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Hexperformance.com Pros Removes odors rather than covering with fragrance Spray bottle is easy to use Cons It couldn’t fully remove our wine and makeup stains With a 15-minute pre-treating period, you’ll want to budget a bit more time to use this product. Despite the added timeframe, our results were positive — many of the stains were removed well, with the exception of the wine and makeup stains, which partially remained after testing. We also noted that a subtle lemon scent nicely covers up the normal "chemical" smell found in stain removers, which must be a result of the natural formula as the solution is marketed as fragrance-free. But when it comes to odor, we did like the ability to target that specifically with something that cleans and prevents smells instead of masking them with perfumes and harsh chemicals. HEX's formula utilizes deodorizers that break down odors by attracting bacteria and puling it out of the fabric. It also prevents new odors from forming by creating an invisible shield on the fabric as it dries down. A well-designed spray nozzle makes this product easy to apply to tough stains and later dissolve. And as a plus, the bottle is recyclable and the solution itself is biodegradable. In terms of value, the price point is slightly higher than the median price of all stain removers we tested, but given its overall successful stain removal, conscious packaging and formula, and odor removal, we think this is a worthy purchase. Price at time of publish: $19.99 (pack of two) Size: 12 oz. | Delivery: 100% recyclable plastic bottle | Dyes: None | Fragrance: None People / Henry Wortock Best for Travel Tide To Go Instant Stain Remover 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Pros Removed most stains in our tests Travel-friendly (no leakage or additional water needed) Cons The small size and slow application process make this more of an emergency product, better suited for small areas A push-pen delivery system that's taken the laundry stain removal market by storm since 2005, Tide To Go unsurprisingly impressed us. To use, you push down on the microfiber tip to release the stain-removing liquid which then lifts and absorbs the stains. Grass, marker, olive oil, and chocolate syrup stains were all totally removed in our testing, and the wine was significantly lightened, though additional applications of the treatment were needed. The makeup stain showed definite improvement as compared with other products we tested, but was not fully removed. A little goes a long way with this product, which is necessary given its small size. We loved that it came in a three-pack, making it easy to stash a pen in a purse, a car, or at a desk for emergency stain situations. We found that it was not messy at all while carrying around or when applying the product (read: no leaking or burst of product while pressing down to release the liquid). Price at time of publish: $6.19 for 3-pack Size: 1.01 fl oz each | Delivery: Push pen | Dyes: None | Fragrance: None People / Henry Wortock Best Budget Shout Advanced Ultra Concentrated Gel Stain Remover 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Handy scrub brush allows for mess-free removal Considering the low cost, it removed stains as well as other pricier options we tested Cons Set-in stains require a long pre-treatment As with several other products, it could not totally remove the wine and makeup stains It takes just 1-5 minutes (depending on the severity of the stain) for the Shout Advanced Stain Remover to pre-treat your stain before laundering — though both the manufacturer and reviewers say to avoid pre-treating bright and khaki colors for more than a few minutes as the product could bleach them. After squeezing the tube, a clear-white gel is deposited through a silicone scrub brush which can then be used to work out the stain. Easily the best value of all our winners (the 3.7 oz bottle costs less than $3.50), we got resoundingly positive results from this product. Once our testing was completed, the grass stain, blue marker, and syrup were all completely removed. A light brown spot remained from both the olive oil stain and the makeup (foundation) stain. Still, while most stain removers cannot remove red wine or makeup, this product did a good job on both of those. Very easy to use, we appreciated that the delivery system made it so that your hands don't need to touch the gel remover and get messy. It’s got a pleasant scent, too. Price at time of publish: $3.48 Size: 3.7 oz. | Delivery: Squeeze bottle with scrub brush | Dyes: None | Fragrance: Added citrus scent People / Henry Wortock The 19 Best Bath Towels of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best for Tough Stains Carbona Laundry Stain Scrubber 4.4 Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Worked well on grass stains, marker, and olive oil Cons Did not completely remove all stains in our testing Built-in scrub brush has a tendency to spread fresh stains The Carbona Laundry Stain Scrubber boasts that this stain remover treats 100 different types of stains, but we found that it wasn’t able to completely remove all of ours. As with other products, the makeup and wine stains proved to be the toughest, as well as the chocolate syrup. On the plus side, the grass stain, marker, and olive oil stains were all completely removed. We really enjoyed the built-in scrub brush to thoroughly work out set-in stains. However, when treating fresh or messy stains, the brush tended to smear them around a bit. We suggest not only waiting for the stain to dry down first before using this product but also wiping off the applicator after treating such stains so as not to transfer the residue to other garments. Overall, the scent is very subtle but pleasant with this product, and given its performance, the price point feels like a good value. Price at time of publish: $18.99 (3-pack) Size: 8.4 oz. each | Delivery: Squeeze bottle with scrub brush | Dyes: None | Fragrance: Yes People / Henry Wortock Best for Set-In Stains Whink Wash Away Stain Remover 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon Pros This liquid stain remover did a good job removing most stains in our tests A good option for kids’ clothes as it removed the typical stains that end up on them Cons Once again, the foundation and wine stains weren’t totally removed You only need 15 minutes to soak older stains with this product, and it did a good job with the usual stain culprits in our testing: grass, blue marker, chocolate syrup, and olive oil. The red wine stain was reduced, but you could still see a faint trace. After multiple treatments, the makeup foundation stain was lightened, but still apparent. We liked the squeeze-bottle delivery of this product for easy application, though the liquid did come out a little fast. However, once on, there was no detectable scent which is great for sensitive noses and skin. At nearly $13 for a single (albeit large) bottle, this one didn’t win in the value department. According to our testers, the price seemed high for a product that did not remove all stains. However, wine and makeup were the toughest stains across all our testing, and this one worked well on stains that most kids might get. Price at time of publish: $12.68 (16 oz size) Sizes: 16 oz | Delivery: Squeeze bottle | Dyes: None | Fragrance: None People / Henry Wortock The 8 Best Steam Irons of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best Multi-Use OxiClean Versatile Stain Remover Powder 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Pros Completely removed red wine stains, among others The largest product volume that we tested, the price makes this an excellent value Cons Longer soaking time required for set-in stains (though the results were great) It's a bit messy to mix and apply Finally, a product that can tackle a red wine stain! While many of the laundry stain removers we tested were not successful at removing this pesky red stain, OxiClean powder was able to completely get rid of it. Grass, marker, olive oil, and chocolate syrup stains were also fully removed, with only the makeup stain remaining after washing. For fresh stains, the product specifies soaking in a solution of one gallon of water and one scoop of powder for one hour before laundering, and at least 6 hours for older stains. You could also choose to mix the stain remover powder with water in a spray bottle, but we found the process to be a little messy. Overall, patience is key with this one: The longer you let the product set, the better it removes the stain. There’s no noticeable scent here, and it’s an excellent value at less than $8 for a three-pound tub. Price at time of publish: $7.94 (3 lb size) Sizes: 1.77 lb, 3 lb, 5 lb, 7.22 lb | Delivery: Powder | Dyes: None | Fragrance: None People / Henry Wortock Best Stick Meliora Laundry Stain Removal Soap Stick 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Earthhero.com View On Grove.co Pros Effectively removed all stains except for red wine Cons It can be a bit messy to use If you prefer a stick applicator for your stain remover, this is your winner. To treat stains, you simply wet the stained area and then rub the stick (which is similar to a bar of soap) on the stain. Our results were great — all the stains were effectively removed except for the red wine, and considering this is a more natural stain remover made with vegetable soap, glycerin, and coconut oil, we were incredibly impressed. On the downside, we did find the bar to be a bit messy to use as opposed to a spray- or squeeze-bottle delivery method, but in the name of sustainability, this means there is no excess plastic. As far as the scent goes, it’s got a barely noticeable, soap-like smell and would likely not irritate the skin. It’s a little more expensive than the others we tested, but considering how well it works, we think the price is fair. Price at time of publish: $11.49 Weight: 1.7 oz | Delivery: Stick | Dyes: None | Fragrance: No added fragrance People / Henry Wortock The 16 Best Laundry Hampers of 2023 That Go Beyond Basic Things to Consider Type of Stain “Life equals stains — think about the number of stains our clothes come into contact with in just one day,” says Drew Westervelt, laundry care expert and founder of HEX Performance. “Not all stains are created, or treated, equal.” Adds Tanu Grewal, Chief Cleaning Officer, Art of Green, “While a catch-all stain remover is great to have on-hand, the best way to really eliminate stains is to treat the specific cause and appearance of the spot. Oil-based stains like salad dressing, lipstick, or grease should be approached differently than colored stains from grass or dirt." For grease-based stains, enzymatic removers, like our best Overall Method Stain Remover, use enzymes to break lipid molecules into smaller pieces. For plant-based — or grass and dirt — stains, oxygen-based removers like OxiClean are great for this. You'll also want to consider the color of the stain. “If there is brown or yellow discoloration, you may want to consider a rust-removing prewash (as long as it’s safe on fabrics!)," says Grewal. "Avoid using bleach in this situation, as it could intensify the discoloration and set the stain in even further." Lastly, the duration of the stain will determine your removal method. “If you’re in a pinch on-the-go and want to make sure that coffee stain lifts, a stain-removing pen [Ed. note: like Tide To Go] or wipe is a great solution for the time being, just make sure to treat the stain again as you’re throwing it into the wash,” says Grewal. “If it’s something that’s lived on your kids’ soccer jersey for a while, look for something tougher with a brush head to really scrub before its next laundry cycle.” For the latter, you might try the Shout Advanced Stain Remover. Type of Fabric Some delicate materials like silk need special care. You want to find the right balance in a stain remover that is tough on stains, but gentle on clothing, Grewal explains. “In some cases, it may be safer to use natural or homemade stain removers (sometimes as simple as a mixture of lemon juice and vinegar) on delicate fabrics than using a store-bought remover. People / Henry Wortock How We Tested We stained pink and yellow cotton shirts with the following substances in designated areas: red wine, chocolate syrup, a smear of grass, scribble from a blue Crayola marker, olive oil, and foundation (makeup) and circled them with Sharpie so that we could identify where the stain was after washing. After treating the stains initially, we noted the visual effect of the product on the stain — whether it lightened, completely removed, or did not remove the stain at all. We then laundered the shirts based on the remover's instructions (soak, machine-wash, spot-treat and dry, etc.). For removers that require a machine-wash cycle, we laundered the oil and makeup stains in hot water. We also worked with set-in stains for all of the substances described previously. Once the clothing air-dried, we again visually measured how much of the stain remained. Finally, we assigned a numerical score of 1-5 to each of the following attributes of every laundry stain remover: ease of use, effectiveness, scent, and — when testers learned the price after their evaluation had been completed — value. Frequently Asked Questions How do I deal with tougher stains? Tide’s Darenton Randall advises unloading garments immediately when the wash cycle is complete. If the stain persists after washing, repeat the previous steps before tossing in the dryer, as drying can set the stain.For larger or more severe stains, Westervelt recommends working the cleaning agent into the stain by rubbing the fabric together or using a toothbrush to loosen the stain before washing. A set-in or lingering stain can sit and soak for at least 10 minutes before washing.You'll also want to pay attention to the temperature of the water that you're laundering your garment in. “The water temperature really depends on the type of stain you’re working with, but a good rule of thumb if you’re unsure is to give it a cold wash followed by a hot wash,” Grewal says. “For common stains, it’s widely accepted that food, blood, wine, and chocolate get a cold wash (hot water might "cook" them into the garment) while grass, dirt, sweat and oil-based stains should use hot water.” How quickly do you need to remove a stain? “Generally, you’re going to want to pretreat the stain as soon as possible — the least amount of time it has to set into the fabric, the better,” notes Grewal. “If it is a thicker stain like food, adhesives, dirt, etc., make sure you brush or scrub any excess off first. Then, you’ll want to apply the stain remover before washing — but the key is to put cold water on the stain first, and then apply a stain remover. Let it soak for the recommended amount of time.” How do you remove stains that have already been washed and dried? “As a proactive measure, always inspect your garment after the wash cycle to verify the stain has been removed before placing the garment in the dryer as the drying process can help set in a persevering stain,” says Randall. “In the event of stains that have been washed and dried, pre-treat the stain and wash it [again]." Randall notes that if the stain persists even after multiple washes, it may be time to take your garment to a professional cleaner. What should I look for if I want to prioritize sustainability? 