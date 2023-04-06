“There are many different types of consumer challenges regarding stains, so it’s helpful to have different products depending on the specific need you [have] to address at any given moment,” Darenton Randall, Tide Scientist tells PEOPLE. And to help narrow down which products work best on a wide range of stains (specifically marker, olive oil, liquid foundation, chocolate syrup, grass, and red wine), we tested 30 laundry stain removers on each of these tough substances and followed the manufacturers' instructions, eyeing which completely lifted the stains from our garments.

Whether you enjoy doing laundry like John Mayer (“I find something so meditative about the process,” he has said) or you feel more like Derek Hough (“My laundry skills? On a scale between zero and 10, I would give myself a negative one”), cleaning your clothes is an unavoidable task, so you might as well stock your laundry room with the best products for tackling the inevitable: stains.

Best Overall Method Stain Remover 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Grove.co Pros Removed marker and olive oil stains with ease

A built-in brush applicator was helpful with tougher stains Cons Wine and makeup stains weren’t totally removed on the first try We tested more than two dozen laundry stain removers, and this one came out on top, producing outstanding results. We purposefully stained shirts with grass, marker, chocolate syrup, and olive oil, and each one of those stains were completely removed by the Method Stain Remover with just a five-minute application. (Wine and makeup required a little more elbow grease after the first try, but this was to be expected due to the nature of the stains.) This stain remover is free of dyes and perfumes and actually uses naturally plant-derived cleaning enzymes like mannanase and pectinase, as well as coconut oil fatty acid, which acts as a surfactant to lift dirt and oils. Given that this is a more "natural" and gentle remover, we didn't expect it to work as substantially well as it did and were pleasantly surprised by its cleaning prowess. The application process is sudsy yet washes away cleanly. With five of the stains easily removed, there was no residue from the stains or the cleaner itself. As for the wine stain, it showed great improvement — probably the best results for this type of stain out of those that we tested. The makeup was almost totally removed in our tests, leaving a result that was far above the others in the testing pool. The Method Stain Remover was extremely easy to use, especially for large stains. It boasts a bristle-tip brush to help pick up remnants of the stain, but it also pushed stains around quite a bit when they were freshly applied to the fabric — something to keep in mind while using. (However, you can also use the product without the brush.) With only a faint chemical smell and excellent value, we recommend this product most of all 30 that PEOPLE tested. Price at time of publish: $10 Size: 6 oz | Delivery: Squeeze tube with scrub brush | Dyes: None | Fragrance: None People / Henry Wortock

Best for Odor Removal HEX Performance Stain & Stink Remover Pack of 2 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Hexperformance.com Pros Removes odors rather than covering with fragrance

Spray bottle is easy to use Cons It couldn’t fully remove our wine and makeup stains With a 15-minute pre-treating period, you’ll want to budget a bit more time to use this product. Despite the added timeframe, our results were positive — many of the stains were removed well, with the exception of the wine and makeup stains, which partially remained after testing. We also noted that a subtle lemon scent nicely covers up the normal "chemical" smell found in stain removers, which must be a result of the natural formula as the solution is marketed as fragrance-free. But when it comes to odor, we did like the ability to target that specifically with something that cleans and prevents smells instead of masking them with perfumes and harsh chemicals. HEX's formula utilizes deodorizers that break down odors by attracting bacteria and puling it out of the fabric. It also prevents new odors from forming by creating an invisible shield on the fabric as it dries down. A well-designed spray nozzle makes this product easy to apply to tough stains and later dissolve. And as a plus, the bottle is recyclable and the solution itself is biodegradable. In terms of value, the price point is slightly higher than the median price of all stain removers we tested, but given its overall successful stain removal, conscious packaging and formula, and odor removal, we think this is a worthy purchase. Price at time of publish: $19.99 (pack of two) Size: 12 oz. | Delivery: 100% recyclable plastic bottle | Dyes: None | Fragrance: None People / Henry Wortock

Best for Travel Tide To Go Instant Stain Remover 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Pros Removed most stains in our tests

Travel-friendly (no leakage or additional water needed) Cons The small size and slow application process make this more of an emergency product, better suited for small areas A push-pen delivery system that's taken the laundry stain removal market by storm since 2005, Tide To Go unsurprisingly impressed us. To use, you push down on the microfiber tip to release the stain-removing liquid which then lifts and absorbs the stains. Grass, marker, olive oil, and chocolate syrup stains were all totally removed in our testing, and the wine was significantly lightened, though additional applications of the treatment were needed. The makeup stain showed definite improvement as compared with other products we tested, but was not fully removed. A little goes a long way with this product, which is necessary given its small size. We loved that it came in a three-pack, making it easy to stash a pen in a purse, a car, or at a desk for emergency stain situations. We found that it was not messy at all while carrying around or when applying the product (read: no leaking or burst of product while pressing down to release the liquid). Price at time of publish: $6.19 for 3-pack Size: 1.01 fl oz each | Delivery: Push pen | Dyes: None | Fragrance: None People / Henry Wortock

Best Budget Shout Advanced Ultra Concentrated Gel Stain Remover 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Handy scrub brush allows for mess-free removal

Considering the low cost, it removed stains as well as other pricier options we tested Cons Set-in stains require a long pre-treatment

As with several other products, it could not totally remove the wine and makeup stains It takes just 1-5 minutes (depending on the severity of the stain) for the Shout Advanced Stain Remover to pre-treat your stain before laundering — though both the manufacturer and reviewers say to avoid pre-treating bright and khaki colors for more than a few minutes as the product could bleach them. After squeezing the tube, a clear-white gel is deposited through a silicone scrub brush which can then be used to work out the stain. Easily the best value of all our winners (the 3.7 oz bottle costs less than $3.50), we got resoundingly positive results from this product. Once our testing was completed, the grass stain, blue marker, and syrup were all completely removed. A light brown spot remained from both the olive oil stain and the makeup (foundation) stain. Still, while most stain removers cannot remove red wine or makeup, this product did a good job on both of those. Very easy to use, we appreciated that the delivery system made it so that your hands don't need to touch the gel remover and get messy. It’s got a pleasant scent, too. Price at time of publish: $3.48 Size: 3.7 oz. | Delivery: Squeeze bottle with scrub brush | Dyes: None | Fragrance: Added citrus scent People / Henry Wortock The 19 Best Bath Towels of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best for Tough Stains Carbona Laundry Stain Scrubber 4.4 Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Worked well on grass stains, marker, and olive oil Cons Did not completely remove all stains in our testing

Built-in scrub brush has a tendency to spread fresh stains The Carbona Laundry Stain Scrubber boasts that this stain remover treats 100 different types of stains, but we found that it wasn’t able to completely remove all of ours. As with other products, the makeup and wine stains proved to be the toughest, as well as the chocolate syrup. On the plus side, the grass stain, marker, and olive oil stains were all completely removed. We really enjoyed the built-in scrub brush to thoroughly work out set-in stains. However, when treating fresh or messy stains, the brush tended to smear them around a bit. We suggest not only waiting for the stain to dry down first before using this product but also wiping off the applicator after treating such stains so as not to transfer the residue to other garments. Overall, the scent is very subtle but pleasant with this product, and given its performance, the price point feels like a good value. Price at time of publish: $18.99 (3-pack) Size: 8.4 oz. each | Delivery: Squeeze bottle with scrub brush | Dyes: None | Fragrance: Yes People / Henry Wortock

Best for Set-In Stains Whink Wash Away Stain Remover 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon Pros This liquid stain remover did a good job removing most stains in our tests

A good option for kids’ clothes as it removed the typical stains that end up on them Cons Once again, the foundation and wine stains weren’t totally removed You only need 15 minutes to soak older stains with this product, and it did a good job with the usual stain culprits in our testing: grass, blue marker, chocolate syrup, and olive oil. The red wine stain was reduced, but you could still see a faint trace. After multiple treatments, the makeup foundation stain was lightened, but still apparent. We liked the squeeze-bottle delivery of this product for easy application, though the liquid did come out a little fast. However, once on, there was no detectable scent which is great for sensitive noses and skin. At nearly $13 for a single (albeit large) bottle, this one didn’t win in the value department. According to our testers, the price seemed high for a product that did not remove all stains. However, wine and makeup were the toughest stains across all our testing, and this one worked well on stains that most kids might get. Price at time of publish: $12.68 (16 oz size) Sizes: 16 oz | Delivery: Squeeze bottle | Dyes: None | Fragrance: None People / Henry Wortock The 8 Best Steam Irons of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Multi-Use OxiClean Versatile Stain Remover Powder 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Pros Completely removed red wine stains, among others

The largest product volume that we tested, the price makes this an excellent value Cons Longer soaking time required for set-in stains (though the results were great)

It's a bit messy to mix and apply Finally, a product that can tackle a red wine stain! While many of the laundry stain removers we tested were not successful at removing this pesky red stain, OxiClean powder was able to completely get rid of it. Grass, marker, olive oil, and chocolate syrup stains were also fully removed, with only the makeup stain remaining after washing. For fresh stains, the product specifies soaking in a solution of one gallon of water and one scoop of powder for one hour before laundering, and at least 6 hours for older stains. You could also choose to mix the stain remover powder with water in a spray bottle, but we found the process to be a little messy. Overall, patience is key with this one: The longer you let the product set, the better it removes the stain. There’s no noticeable scent here, and it’s an excellent value at less than $8 for a three-pound tub. Price at time of publish: $7.94 (3 lb size) Sizes: 1.77 lb, 3 lb, 5 lb, 7.22 lb | Delivery: Powder | Dyes: None | Fragrance: None People / Henry Wortock