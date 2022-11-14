The 14 Best Laundry Hampers of 2022 That Go Beyond Basic

Check out the best laundry hampers below.

To help you narrow down your choices, we rounded up functional, durable, aesthetically pleasing options of various sizes and styles. From lidded woven containers and braided baskets to collapsible, rolling, and easy-sorting models, you'll find it all here.

"It really depends on your habits, so be mindful of where you set clothes on a daily basis," says professional organizer Laura Bostrom of Everyday Order . She recommends hampers made of soft materials (or at least with soft linings) that won't snag your fabrics. They should also be easy to move around and, ideally, stylish.

Everyone does laundry — apparently even Kim Kardashian — and the first step is rounding up your dirty clothes. If you're in the market for a new hamper, we've got you covered. But which one should you choose?

Best Overall: Pottery Barn Tava Handwoven Rattan Hamper Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Who It's Good For This durable, handwoven hamper has a modern yet down-to-earth appeal and a versatile aesthetic that'll complement nearly any decor scheme. Who It's Not Good For It doesn't have a liner and might be too pricey for a kid's room. Your idea of the perfect hamper is likely different from the next person's. But if we could only recommend one, we're confident Pottery Barn's Tava Hamper would be an all-around hit. It's handwoven from rattan, a naturally durable material with a down-to-earth appeal that's still plenty modern. As Bostrom notes, a cloth liner would be ideal for preventing snagging. And while this hamper's cut-out handles make it easy to carry, a removable liner would also allow you to transport your loads to the washer without moving the entire basket, which weighs 8.5 pounds when empty. But you can always buy a liner separately. The Tava Hamper is versatile enough to complement a range of decor schemes, and the lid offers a tidy, streamlined touch. It also comes in a double-wide version with dual compartments for those who like to pre-sort their darks and lights. The price is a bit steep, but with Pottery Barn, you can count on quality. Price at Time of Publish: $169 Dimensions: 27 x 16 inches | Material: Rattan | Color(s): Natural

Best Budget: Acecha Bamboo Laundry Hamper with Lid Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For This ultra-lightweight yet sturdy hamper is just the thing for folks on a budget. Who It's Not Good For We wouldn't recommend it to someone not up for at-home assembly. Interested in a more wallet-friendly design? This lidded laundry hamper is an excellent choice. Made of bamboo and Oxford fabric, it's super lightweight (under 3 pounds) but sturdy enough to resist toppling over when stuffed full of clothes. Thanks to four detachable support rods, it's also collapsible. You can fold it flat within seconds and stash it away to save space if needed. While there's no removable inner bag, the cut-out handles make this hamper easy to carry. Just a heads up, you'll have to assemble it at home. Price at Time of Publish: $29 Dimensions: 25.5 x 16 x 13 inches | Material: Oxford fabric, bamboo | Color(s): Black, gray

Best Colors: Hawkins New York Woven Seagrass Essential Hamper Urban Outfitters View On Hawkinsnewyork.com View On Urban Outfitters Who It's Good For The Seagrass Essential Hamper is good for those who appreciate bold, design-forward hues and earth-sourced materials. Who It's Not Good For It's not good for those who prefer lidded designs. The Seagrass Essential Hamper from Hawkins New York comes in several design-forward colors. We're talking mustard yellow, soft rose, olive green, and eggshell blue, plus neutrals like black and white. As the name suggests, this clothes hamper is woven from natural seagrass, an exceptionally durable and stain-resistant material. It doesn't have a lid, but if that's not a deal-breaker, we say buy it. Price at Time of Publish: $100 Dimensions: 22 x 17 inches | Material: Seagrass | Color(s): Mustard, olive, rose, mint, natural, black, white

Best Jute: H&M Jute Laundry Basket H&M View On Hm.com Who It's Good For This is a great choice for those who prioritize sustainable materials and like the hand-braided look. Who It's Not Good For It's not ideal for someone who prefers more structure. Jute is another incredibly strong plant fiber. And since it regrows quickly after harvesting, it's also considered a renewable resource. If you're a fan of the material, you'll appreciate this laundry basket from H&M. The undyed design is woven from 100 percent jute braided ropes. In lieu of a lid, it has a built-in cloth cover that cinches closed with a drawstring. This hamper doesn't have as much structure as others on our list, but if that doesn't bother you, it's a stellar choice. Price at Time of Publish: $35 Dimensions: 21 x 14 inches | Material: Jute | Color(s): Natural

Best Bamboo: Sand & Stable Bamboo Rectangular Hamper Wayfair View On Wayfair Who It's Good For This bamboo hamper works well with coastal and farmhouse decor schemes, and the removable, washable liner makes it all the more convenient. Who It's Not Good For The capacity is only 5 pounds, so this isn't a good option for towels and other heavy linens. We also like this wide, rectangular option by Sand & Stable. It has a sturdy steel frame and ivory-washed bamboo walls, plus a lid and a removable, machine-washable liner. The light colors and rope-style handles make this laundry hamper a great addition to a coastal or modern farmhouse decor scheme. One thing to note is that the weight capacity is only 5 pounds, so you won't want to use it for bath towels and other heavy, bulky linens. Price at Time of Publish: $39 Dimensions: 23 x 16 x 12 inches | Material: Bamboo, steel | Color(s): Natural

Best Canvas: Kept Hamper Anthropologie View On Anthropologie View On Kepthome.com Who Not Good For This Kept Hamper is good for people who like simple yet sophisticated designs and the versatility of a removable bag. Who It's Not Good For It's not the best choice for those who prefer lids. Canvas hampers can be great, too. We like this one from Kept, which features a canvas bag suspended from a durable steel frame with leather straps. You can remove the straps when you want to transport your laundry or machine-wash the bag. There are two colors available: black-on-black or a white bag with a contrasting black frame. The only potential downside to this hamper is that it doesn't have a lid. Price at Time of Publish: $225 Dimensions: 30 x 14.5 inches | Material: Steel, linen/cotton canvas, leather | Color(s): Black, white

Best Metal: Household Essentials Round Brushed Stainless Hamper Wood Lid Target View On Amazon View On Target View On Home Depot Who It's Good For This stainless steel number is a prime choice for those who want a hamper that doesn't look like, well, a hamper. Who It's Not Good For It's not the best choice if you don't like the industrial-modern look. You might also consider a metal design, like the Household Essentials Round Laundry Hamper. It's made of stainless steel and features square-stamped perforations to prevent moisture from getting trapped while offering a decorative touch. This piece also has a wooden lid and a removable fabric liner with handles, so you won't have to lug the whole thing around on laundry day. If you like the industrial-modern look, it's a prime choice. Price at Time of Publish: $76 Dimensions: 23 x 14 inches | Material: Stainless steel, wood | Color(s): Silver

Best Foldable: Yamazaki Tower Laundry Hamper Pottery Barn View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Food52 Who It's Good For This collapsible hamper is ideal for those looking for a simple, utilitarian design. Who It's Not Good For It's not good for someone who wants a removable bag with handles. Yamazaki makes our favorite foldable option. Available in white or black, the Tower Laundry Hamper has a steel frame and a cotton liner. The sturdy, utilitarian design weighs less than 5 pounds and supports up to 11 pounds. The liner isn't removable (though Yamazaki also makes a version with a removable bag). However, the frame collapses, allowing you to carry the whole thing one-handed. Price at Time of Publish: $50 Dimensions: 25 x 14 x 12 inches | Material: Steel, cotton | Color(s): Black, white

Best for Sorting: Hennez Laundry Basket With Lid Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For This is a solid choice for couples and those who like to pre-sort their dirty clothes ahead of laundry day. Who It's Not Good For It's not good if you prefer a rolling unit. If you like to pre-sort your darks and lights before laundry day, this one's for you. The Hennez Laundry Basket has two compartments, each with a removable mesh bag you can haul to your washing machine. The bags are also conveniently machine-washable. This double hamper has a bamboo frame and ventilated fabric walls with a water-repellent coating. Not only that, but it boasts a generous 140-liter capacity and folds up flat for easy storage. Price at Time of Publish: $52 Dimensions: 26.5 x 22.5 x 15 inches | Material: Bamboo, fabric, mesh | Color(s): Off-white

Best Rolling: Steele Canvas Basket Corp Elevated Laundry Basket Rejuvenation View On The Container Store View On Food52 View On L.L.Bean Who It's Good For With durable casters and a thick canvas liner, this hamper is just the thing for those who like to roll heavy loads to and from the laundry room. Who It's Not Good For It's not the best option if you're not into the utilitarian look. Interested in a rolling unit? Check out the Elevated Laundry Basket from Steele Canvas Basket Corp. It has an industrial-grade steel frame with durable caster wheels and a thick canvas liner that folds securely over the top. This hamper comes in a handful of tasteful hues and five sizes, including a double-wide option with a separator for pre-sorting clothes. In the end, the only reason not to buy it is if you're not a fan of the utilitarian look. Price at Time of Publish: $129–178 Dimensions: 5 sizes available | Material: Steel, canvas, vinyl | Color(s): Gray, olive, khaki, navy, natural

Best for Corners: Brightroom Tapered Corner Hamper Target View On Target Who It's Good For The wedge-shaped design is perfect for corner placement, helping maximize space in tight quarters. Who It's Not Good For Due to the paper construction, we wouldn't recommend this for humid or moisture-prone areas. If you have corner placement in mind for your laundry bin, the Brightroom Tapered Hamper might be just the thing. The wedge-shaped design fits into nearly any corner, allowing you to make the most of your available space. Its braided paper frame is certified by the FSC (Forest Stewardship Council), and the canvas liner is conveniently removable. But due to the paper content, we wouldn't recommend this hamper for bathrooms and other moisture-prone zones. Price at Time of Publish: $35 Dimensions: 22 x 14 x 14 inches | Material: Braided paper, canvas | Color(s): Natural

Best for Towels: The Container Store Iron Storage Barrel With Liner The Container Store View On The Container Store Who It's Good For The classic wire design is rust-resistant, making it an ideal choice for damp towels and humid, moisture-prone areas. Who It's Not Good For It's not the best if you prefer a lid or wheels. If you like having a designated towel hamper in your bathroom or near your pool or hot tub, go with the Iron Storage Barrel from The Container Store. The classic wire design is made of vinyl-coated iron for rust resistance in humid, moisture-prone environments. It also has a handy removable canvas liner. But if you're using it explicitly for towels, you could even go without the liner. Unless you prefer hampers with lids or wheels, you really can't go wrong. Price at Time of Publish: $70 Dimensions: Not listed | Material: Iron, canvas | Color(s): Black/white

Best for College Students: The Laundress Collapsible Hamper The Container Store View On The Container Store View On Thelaundress.com Who It's Good For This durable and conveniently collapsible canvas laundry bag is an excellent choice for dorm dwellers. Who It's Not Good For It's not a good choice for someone who prefers more structure. The Laundress's Collapsible Hamper is perfect for college students. Available in black or white, it's made of nothing more than thick, durable canvas that'll hold up even when stuffed to the brim with dirty clothes. The handles make it easy to carry to and from the dorm laundry room, as well as back home on holiday breaks. And as the name suggests, it's also collapsible for compact transport and storage. Price at Time of Publish: $31 Dimensions: 20 x 16 inches | Material: Canvas | Color(s): Black, white