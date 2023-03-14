The 11 Best Laundry Detergents of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Keep in mind we didn’t pre-treat any of these loads, so these results are based on the strength of the laundry detergent alone. These are the 11 best laundry detergents PEOPLE Tested.

Other elements such as cost, feel, and even storability can make a difference in your laundry experience. With all of these factors in mind, we tested 29 different laundry detergents to see which ones delivered the best results.

A quality laundry detergent can make or break how long we get to keep wearing our favorite clothes, so choosing the right laundry detergent is imperative, even if it feels like a basic task. A great laundry detergent can fight stains, has a pleasant scent (or none at all, if you prefer fragrance-free), and doesn’t irritate your skin. On top of that, you need the right detergent type for your washer, so make sure to use high-efficiency (HE) detergent if you have a high-efficiency machine. (Look for the HE logo on compatible detergents.)

Best Overall Gain Original Liquid Laundry Detergent + Aroma Boost 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Pros Competitive stain fighting

Great scent

Clear cap makes for easy pouring Cons Left a bit of grass and spaghetti stains behind Starting off strong, this laundry detergent from Gain earned near-perfect scores across the board in our testing lab. It was one of the most effective detergents for fighting stains, removing most of the chocolate, wine, and foundation (which nothing else tackled too well, by the way), and it also lightened the grass and spaghetti stains. The Gain brand is known for its scent, and it indeed delivered on that front. The strong but fresh scent smelled great both in the bottle and on our clothes after drying. After our tests, we found this detergent impressive: It’s the perfect combination of being effective and easy to use while also having a great value and a fantastic scent. This is a great go-to option for launderers who just want to have one detergent on the shelf that’ll do the trick. Price at time of publish: $16.99 or $0.19 per load Type: Liquid | Loads per purchase: 90 | Scent: Original People/Dera Burreson

Best Budget Arm & Hammer Sensitive Skin Free & Clear Liquid Laundry Detergent 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Lowe's Pros Very inexpensive

No harsh scents or chemicals

No dyes to potentially stain your clothes Cons No fragrance, but detergent itself has a slight chemical smell If you want a detergent that’ll do the trick without breaking the bank, this is the detergent for you. This Arm & Hammer unscented detergent is free from harsh chemicals and intended to be safe for sensitive skin. We were pretty impressed that this product lightened all our stains and wiped our shirts clean of chocolate, even with no pre-treatment. We loved that everything smelled fresh and clean but with no strong scent. We thought this product had a great value, leaving our items soft, clean, and fresh-smelling, all while costing only 9 cents per load. If you’re looking for a low-cost, safe option to throw on your detergent shelf for those regular washes, this is your best option. Price at time of publish: $9.48 or $0.09 per load Type: Liquid | Loads per purchase: 107 | Scent: Unscented

Best for Stains All Free Clear Laundry Detergent 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Pros Toughest on stains

Reasonable price

No dyes or fragrances

Great for sensitive skin Cons Instructions for large loads not listed in ounces We were floored by how well this detergent lifted stains without pre-treatment. This All detergent lifted chocolate, wine, and even body oil, and seriously lightened mud and tomato sauce (again, which most of our detergents couldn’t break down). We think that the stains left behind would likely come out with just one more wash. We also loved that this is an unscented detergent and has fewer harsh chemicals, making it gentle on skin and a great option for those with sensitive skin. Our clothes and linens came out smelling fresh and clean, perfectly soft, and pretty stainless. Overall, this detergent outperformed all the others in stain-fighting, and it is a great buy at only 16 cents per load. Price at time of publish: $17.99 or $0.16 Type: Liquid | Loads per purchase: 110 | Scent: Unscented PEOPLE / Dera Burreson

Best Pods Gain Original Flings Laundry Detergent 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Pros Easy to use

Pleasant, subtle scent

Broke down makeup foundation stains, unlike almost all others we tested Cons No pre-treatment since it's in pod form If you’re looking for ultimate efficiency while washing your clothes and linens, laundry pods are a great solution, and Gain Flings were our favorite. Laundry pods hold the same liquid detergent inside them that you’d get in a bottle but are wrapped in a thin film that dissolves in water, basically making them pre-measured detergent that you can just toss — or fling! — in with your wash. The Gain Flings were one of the best detergents we tested for getting stains out (even though we didn’t pre-treat), and they contain an Oxi-boost and a Febreze additive. We also loved their reasonable price of 27 cents per load, how subtly fresh everything smelled afterward, and how soft and bright our clothes came out. Price at time of publish: $21.49 or $0.27 per load Type: Pods | Loads per purchase: 81 | Scent: Original PEOPLE / Dera Burreson

Best Scented Pods Tide Pods Spring Meadow Laundry Detergent 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Pros Easy to use

Great scent

Color protector built into formula Cons No pre-treatment since it's in pod form Another great option if you’re looking for pods, Tide PODS – the original laundry pods product – are also fantastic. Tide PODS and Gain Flings were really head-to-head in our tests, and Flings won out for best pod because they were a little better at removing stains. As for scent, though, we liked the fragrance and intensity a little bit better with Tide PODS. Just like with Flings, we loved how soft Tide PODS made our clothes feel, the affordable price, and its brightening quality on the whites. If you’re using these on any tough stains, though, consider throwing an extra one in your wash for better results. Price at time of publish: $19.94 or $0.25 per load Type: Pods | Loads per purchase: 81 | Scent: Spring Meadow PEOPLE / Henry Wortock

Best Sheets Grove Co. Laundry Detergent Sheets 4.6 Grove Collaborative View On Target View On Grove.co Pros Cleaned more stains than we expected

Scent not too harsh

Space-saving packaging Cons Not tough on stains

Looking to be a little more green while you do your wash? Laundry detergent sheets are a great option for you, and these laundry sheets from Grove Co. were our favorite. One of the newer forms of detergent on the American market, laundry detergent sheets are soft sheets made of biodegradable resin with detergent pressed into their fibers. They dissolve in water and were created to be good for the environment, as they produce no plastic waste and use fewer harsh chemicals. They usually come in cardboard or compostable boxes. Laundry detergent sheets are not the best for fighting stains, to be honest. To fully get out those tough stains like the ones we were working with, you'll want to pre-treat with something strong, but we were pleased to see that these sheets did rid our shirts of the chocolate we smeared across them during testing. We also loved the pleasant but subtle clean-smelling scent of lavender and thyme, which didn't stick to our clothes after drying (which could be a pro or a con, depending on your preference). These are a great option if you're looking for space-, earth-, and simplicity-friendly detergent. Price at time of publish: $12.99 or $0.41 per load Type: Sheets | Loads per purchase: 32 | Scent: Free & Clear, Lavender Blossom & Thyme, Mulled Apple

Best Scented Liquid Love Home and Planet Ultra Concentrated Laundry Detergent 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Our favorite scent

Super easy-to-use auto-dose cap

Ultra-concentrated Cons Not cheap Ah, that freshly-washed smell. We absolutely loved this detergent’s scent. It was labeled lavender & argan oil, and it was a light and fresh scent with a little more pizzazz than most of our other scented detergents. We also loved that the scent remained on the clothes after washing. This laundry detergent didn’t get all of our stains out during testing, but it would be a great option for a load that’s not too dirty that you really want to smell nice. The most fun and unique thing about this detergent was how easy it was to use: It’s ultra-concentrated, so it requires just one squeeze of detergent for a normal wash (and two for a large or extra soiled load). The Easy Dose™ cap comes with Auto Dose Technology that stops the stream of detergent from the bottle once the right amount has been squeezed out. We also love that the smaller bottle means less plastic waste than most of the other options on our list. This Love Home and Planet detergent is also a great option for travel, as you can get more out of each ounce, and it’s much lighter than most other liquid detergents. Price at time of publish: $19.99 or $0.30 per load Type: Liquid | Loads per purchase: 66 | Scent: Lavender & Argan oil PEOPLE / Dera Burreson

Best Unscented Molly's Suds Unscented Laundry Detergent Powder 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Mollyssuds.com Pros No strong artificial scent

Only 4 ingredients

Comes in a malleable bag instead of a hard bottle or container Cons Difficult to pre-treat with If you’re looking for an earth-healthy, unscented detergent that will give you a good clean, Molly’s Suds laundry detergent powder is a great option. (This is the only laundry powder that made our winners’ list). Again, with no pre-treating, we were happy to find that chocolate and red wine stains — yes, can you believe it? — came out with just one scoop of this stuff. (The directions say one scoop for a regular load, one and a half for something really dirty.) So even though it didn’t get all of the stains out, we thought that was pretty effective. We also loved that our clothes came out wrinkle-free, and the packaging and scoop made it super easy to use. We did notice a very slight scent of borax when we sniffed the powder directly, but we couldn’t smell it from 6 inches away, and there was no scent at all on the clothes once they were done. This is a small family-run brand that strives to create laundry products free of toxins that are safe for sensitive skin. There are only four ingredients in this laundry powder, which we love. Price at time of publish: $14.99 or $0.21 per load Type: Powder | Loads per purchase: 70 | Scent: Not scented PEOPLE / Dera Burreson

Best for Activewear HEX Performance Laundry Detergent Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Hexperformance.com Pros Broke down stains on athletic materials

Small bottle for easy pouring

Concentrated formula Cons Pricey

Light chemical scent If you're finding you have a hard time getting smells and stains out of those fancy synthetic athletic materials, you are not alone. This HEX Performance Laundry Detergent was able to effectively remove stains and sweat from those difficult fabrics. The molecular formula of this detergent is designed to penetrate synthetic materials, to help get — and keep — your activewear clean. Of the four fabrics we tested, the polyester athletic shirt came out the cleanest. This laundry detergent completely removed our chocolate and red wine stains, and seriously lightened the grass stain (which none of our detergents were able to fully remove). It also lifted the mud stain on the towel, making it an excellent choice for fighting outdoor stains, too. We found this laundry detergent to be above average at fighting stains — especially on those difficult synthetic materials — and thought it was a great buy for something somewhat specialized, even though it's one of the pricier liquid detergents on our list. We also loved that it came in a smaller bottle and that the liquid wasn't super thick, making it really easy to pour. Price at time of publish: $23.99 or $0.37 Type: Liquid | Loads per purchase: 64 | Scent: Fresh & Clean PEOPLE / Grant Webster

Best for Sensitive Skin Dropps Sensitive Skin & Baby Detergent 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Dropps.com Pros Free of harsh chemicals like dyes and fragrances

Sustainable packaging

Easy to use Cons Pricey Folks with sensitive skin, this is the laundry detergent for you. Free of fragrances, dyes, phosphates, and parabens, these 9-ingredient detergent pods from Dropps won't bother your skin or your delicates, and they're great for keeping baby clothes soft and cuddly, too. All our clothes came out softer than when we put them in, and the testing towel was super fluffed up. Even though we didn't expect these to break down stains, they did lift chocolate and wine, and lightened everything else. We also adored the packaging: The Dropps cardboard boxes are easily recyclable and take up less shelf space than giant pod jugs. While this laundry detergent comes out to a bit higher cost per load, we feel you get what you pay for with this one, so we say go for it. Price at time of publish: $16 or $0.44 per load Type: Pods | Loads per purchase: 36 | Scent: Unscented