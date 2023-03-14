Shopping People Tested The 11 Best Laundry Detergents of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Our winner was the Gain Laundry Detergent Liquid Soap Plus Aroma Boost By Elizabeth Marino Elizabeth Marino Elizabeth Marino is a freelance commerce writer for PEOPLE, focusing on home products. A lover of all things home and family, she is thrilled to help consumers find the perfect products to fit their domestic needs. In her spare time you can find her traveling to any and all historic sites and museums – and food spots – throughout the country. You can read some of her history-based writing on the Smithsonian Ocean Portal. She holds a BA in American Studies and History from Columbia University. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 14, 2023 05:16 PM Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Things to Consider How We Tested FAQ What Is People Tested? We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. People / Dera Burreson A quality laundry detergent can make or break how long we get to keep wearing our favorite clothes, so choosing the right laundry detergent is imperative, even if it feels like a basic task. A great laundry detergent can fight stains, has a pleasant scent (or none at all, if you prefer fragrance-free), and doesn’t irritate your skin. On top of that, you need the right detergent type for your washer, so make sure to use high-efficiency (HE) detergent if you have a high-efficiency machine. (Look for the HE logo on compatible detergents.) Other elements such as cost, feel, and even storability can make a difference in your laundry experience. With all of these factors in mind, we tested 29 different laundry detergents to see which ones delivered the best results. Keep in mind we didn’t pre-treat any of these loads, so these results are based on the strength of the laundry detergent alone. These are the 11 best laundry detergents PEOPLE Tested. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Gain Original Liquid Laundry Detergent at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget : Arm & Hammer Laundry Detergent at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Stains: All Free Clear Laundry Detergent at Amazon Jump to Review Best Pods: Gain Original Flings Laundry Detergent at Amazon Jump to Review Best Scented Pods: Tide Pods Laundry Detergent at Amazon Jump to Review Best Sheets: Grove Co. Laundry Detergent Sheets at Target Jump to Review Best Scented Liquid: Love Home and Planet Ultra Concentrated Laundry Detergent at Amazon Jump to Review Best Unscented: Molly's Suds Laundry Detergent Powder at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Activewear: HEX Performance Laundry Detergent at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Sensitive Skin: Dropps Sensitive Skin & Baby Detergent at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Gain Original Liquid Laundry Detergent + Aroma Boost 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Pros Competitive stain fighting Great scent Clear cap makes for easy pouring Cons Left a bit of grass and spaghetti stains behind Starting off strong, this laundry detergent from Gain earned near-perfect scores across the board in our testing lab. It was one of the most effective detergents for fighting stains, removing most of the chocolate, wine, and foundation (which nothing else tackled too well, by the way), and it also lightened the grass and spaghetti stains. The Gain brand is known for its scent, and it indeed delivered on that front. The strong but fresh scent smelled great both in the bottle and on our clothes after drying. After our tests, we found this detergent impressive: It’s the perfect combination of being effective and easy to use while also having a great value and a fantastic scent. This is a great go-to option for launderers who just want to have one detergent on the shelf that’ll do the trick. Price at time of publish: $16.99 or $0.19 per load Type: Liquid | Loads per purchase: 90 | Scent: Original People/Dera Burreson People / Dera Burreson People / Dera Burreson Best Budget Arm & Hammer Sensitive Skin Free & Clear Liquid Laundry Detergent 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Lowe's Pros Very inexpensive No harsh scents or chemicals No dyes to potentially stain your clothes Cons No fragrance, but detergent itself has a slight chemical smell If you want a detergent that’ll do the trick without breaking the bank, this is the detergent for you. This Arm & Hammer unscented detergent is free from harsh chemicals and intended to be safe for sensitive skin. We were pretty impressed that this product lightened all our stains and wiped our shirts clean of chocolate, even with no pre-treatment. We loved that everything smelled fresh and clean but with no strong scent. We thought this product had a great value, leaving our items soft, clean, and fresh-smelling, all while costing only 9 cents per load. If you’re looking for a low-cost, safe option to throw on your detergent shelf for those regular washes, this is your best option. Price at time of publish: $9.48 or $0.09 per load Type: Liquid | Loads per purchase: 107 | Scent: Unscented Best for Stains All Free Clear Laundry Detergent 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Pros Toughest on stains Reasonable price No dyes or fragrances Great for sensitive skin Cons Instructions for large loads not listed in ounces We were floored by how well this detergent lifted stains without pre-treatment. This All detergent lifted chocolate, wine, and even body oil, and seriously lightened mud and tomato sauce (again, which most of our detergents couldn’t break down). We think that the stains left behind would likely come out with just one more wash. We also loved that this is an unscented detergent and has fewer harsh chemicals, making it gentle on skin and a great option for those with sensitive skin. Our clothes and linens came out smelling fresh and clean, perfectly soft, and pretty stainless. Overall, this detergent outperformed all the others in stain-fighting, and it is a great buy at only 16 cents per load. Price at time of publish: $17.99 or $0.16 Type: Liquid | Loads per purchase: 110 | Scent: Unscented PEOPLE / Dera Burreson Best Pods Gain Original Flings Laundry Detergent 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Pros Easy to use Pleasant, subtle scent Broke down makeup foundation stains, unlike almost all others we tested Cons No pre-treatment since it's in pod form If you’re looking for ultimate efficiency while washing your clothes and linens, laundry pods are a great solution, and Gain Flings were our favorite. Laundry pods hold the same liquid detergent inside them that you’d get in a bottle but are wrapped in a thin film that dissolves in water, basically making them pre-measured detergent that you can just toss — or fling! — in with your wash. The Gain Flings were one of the best detergents we tested for getting stains out (even though we didn’t pre-treat), and they contain an Oxi-boost and a Febreze additive. We also loved their reasonable price of 27 cents per load, how subtly fresh everything smelled afterward, and how soft and bright our clothes came out. Price at time of publish: $21.49 or $0.27 per load Type: Pods | Loads per purchase: 81 | Scent: Original PEOPLE / Dera Burreson PEOPLE / Henry Wortock PEOPLE / Dera Burreson Best Scented Pods Tide Pods Spring Meadow Laundry Detergent 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Pros Easy to use Great scent Color protector built into formula Cons No pre-treatment since it's in pod form Another great option if you’re looking for pods, Tide PODS – the original laundry pods product – are also fantastic. Tide PODS and Gain Flings were really head-to-head in our tests, and Flings won out for best pod because they were a little better at removing stains. As for scent, though, we liked the fragrance and intensity a little bit better with Tide PODS. Just like with Flings, we loved how soft Tide PODS made our clothes feel, the affordable price, and its brightening quality on the whites. If you’re using these on any tough stains, though, consider throwing an extra one in your wash for better results. Price at time of publish: $19.94 or $0.25 per load Type: Pods | Loads per purchase: 81 | Scent: Spring Meadow PEOPLE / Henry Wortock Best Sheets Grove Co. Laundry Detergent Sheets 4.6 Grove Collaborative View On Target View On Grove.co Pros Cleaned more stains than we expected Scent not too harsh Space-saving packaging Cons Not tough on stains A little pricey per load Looking to be a little more green while you do your wash? Laundry detergent sheets are a great option for you, and these laundry sheets from Grove Co. were our favorite. One of the newer forms of detergent on the American market, laundry detergent sheets are soft sheets made of biodegradable resin with detergent pressed into their fibers. They dissolve in water and were created to be good for the environment, as they produce no plastic waste and use fewer harsh chemicals. They usually come in cardboard or compostable boxes. Laundry detergent sheets are not the best for fighting stains, to be honest. To fully get out those tough stains like the ones we were working with, you’ll want to pre-treat with something strong, but we were pleased to see that these sheets did rid our shirts of the chocolate we smeared across them during testing. We also loved the pleasant but subtle clean-smelling scent of lavender and thyme, which didn’t stick to our clothes after drying (which could be a pro or a con, depending on your preference). These are a great option if you’re looking for space-, earth-, and simplicity-friendly detergent. Price at time of publish: $12.99 or $0.41 per load Type: Sheets | Loads per purchase: 32 | Scent: Free & Clear, Lavender Blossom & Thyme, Mulled Apple The 14 Best Laundry Hampers of 2023 That Go Beyond Basic Best Scented Liquid Love Home and Planet Ultra Concentrated Laundry Detergent 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Our favorite scent Super easy-to-use auto-dose cap Ultra-concentrated Cons Not cheap Ah, that freshly-washed smell. We absolutely loved this detergent’s scent. It was labeled lavender & argan oil, and it was a light and fresh scent with a little more pizzazz than most of our other scented detergents. We also loved that the scent remained on the clothes after washing. This laundry detergent didn’t get all of our stains out during testing, but it would be a great option for a load that’s not too dirty that you really want to smell nice. The most fun and unique thing about this detergent was how easy it was to use: It’s ultra-concentrated, so it requires just one squeeze of detergent for a normal wash (and two for a large or extra soiled load). The Easy Dose™ cap comes with Auto Dose Technology that stops the stream of detergent from the bottle once the right amount has been squeezed out. We also love that the smaller bottle means less plastic waste than most of the other options on our list. This Love Home and Planet detergent is also a great option for travel, as you can get more out of each ounce, and it’s much lighter than most other liquid detergents. Price at time of publish: $19.99 or $0.30 per load Type: Liquid | Loads per purchase: 66 | Scent: Lavender & Argan oil PEOPLE / Dera Burreson Best Unscented Molly's Suds Unscented Laundry Detergent Powder 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Mollyssuds.com Pros No strong artificial scent Only 4 ingredients Comes in a malleable bag instead of a hard bottle or container Cons Difficult to pre-treat with If you’re looking for an earth-healthy, unscented detergent that will give you a good clean, Molly’s Suds laundry detergent powder is a great option. (This is the only laundry powder that made our winners’ list). Again, with no pre-treating, we were happy to find that chocolate and red wine stains — yes, can you believe it? — came out with just one scoop of this stuff. (The directions say one scoop for a regular load, one and a half for something really dirty.) So even though it didn’t get all of the stains out, we thought that was pretty effective. We also loved that our clothes came out wrinkle-free, and the packaging and scoop made it super easy to use. We did notice a very slight scent of borax when we sniffed the powder directly, but we couldn’t smell it from 6 inches away, and there was no scent at all on the clothes once they were done. This is a small family-run brand that strives to create laundry products free of toxins that are safe for sensitive skin. There are only four ingredients in this laundry powder, which we love. Price at time of publish: $14.99 or $0.21 per load Type: Powder | Loads per purchase: 70 | Scent: Not scented PEOPLE / Dera Burreson Best for Activewear HEX Performance Laundry Detergent Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Hexperformance.com Pros Broke down stains on athletic materials Small bottle for easy pouring Concentrated formula Cons Pricey Light chemical scent If you’re finding you have a hard time getting smells and stains out of those fancy synthetic athletic materials, you are not alone. This HEX Performance Laundry Detergent was able to effectively remove stains and sweat from those difficult fabrics. The molecular formula of this detergent is designed to penetrate synthetic materials, to help get — and keep — your activewear clean. Of the four fabrics we tested, the polyester athletic shirt came out the cleanest. This laundry detergent completely removed our chocolate and red wine stains, and seriously lightened the grass stain (which none of our detergents were able to fully remove). It also lifted the mud stain on the towel, making it an excellent choice for fighting outdoor stains, too. We found this laundry detergent to be above average at fighting stains — especially on those difficult synthetic materials — and thought it was a great buy for something somewhat specialized, even though it’s one of the pricier liquid detergents on our list. We also loved that it came in a smaller bottle and that the liquid wasn’t super thick, making it really easy to pour. Price at time of publish: $23.99 or $0.37 Type: Liquid | Loads per purchase: 64 | Scent: Fresh & Clean PEOPLE / Grant Webster The 10 Best Lululemon Leggings of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best for Sensitive Skin Dropps Sensitive Skin & Baby Detergent 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Dropps.com Pros Free of harsh chemicals like dyes and fragrances Sustainable packaging Easy to use Cons Pricey Folks with sensitive skin, this is the laundry detergent for you. Free of fragrances, dyes, phosphates, and parabens, these 9-ingredient detergent pods from Dropps won’t bother your skin or your delicates, and they’re great for keeping baby clothes soft and cuddly, too. All our clothes came out softer than when we put them in, and the testing towel was super fluffed up. Even though we didn’t expect these to break down stains, they did lift chocolate and wine, and lightened everything else. We also adored the packaging: The Dropps cardboard boxes are easily recyclable and take up less shelf space than giant pod jugs. While this laundry detergent comes out to a bit higher cost per load, we feel you get what you pay for with this one, so we say go for it. Price at time of publish: $16 or $0.44 per load Type: Pods | Loads per purchase: 36 | Scent: Unscented We Tested the Best Eczema Creams of 2023 — These 7 Actually Work Best Biodegradable Earth Breeze Laundry Detergent Sheets 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Fully biodegradable packaging Great for travel Very affordable for laundry sheets Lovely scent Cons No pre-treating Sometimes have to rip sheets in half for smaller loads Laundry sheets are the healthiest detergent option for the environment since they produce no plastic waste. We loved these Earth Breeze laundry detergent sheets because they come packaged in a small cardboard envelope that’s entirely biodegradable. It made our clothes extra soft without leaving residue or a film (even though there is no fabric softener in the detergent mixture), and we loved the fresh scent that stayed with the clothes even after drying. This is a great option for your loads that aren’t super dirty, as it didn’t lighten our stains all too much. It would also be a great option for space-saving when traveling, as the packaging was slim and convenient. Price at time of publish: $15.99 or $0.27 per load Type: Sheets | Loads per purchase: 60 | Scent: Fresh Things to Consider Before Buying Laundry Detergent Type Laundry detergent comes in many forms, including pods, liquid, powder, and sheets. Each offer different positives and negatives, and ultimately, it comes down to personal preference. Here are some rapid fire facts about each type of detergent, to help you decide which one suits your needs. Pods: Pods are pre-measured and simple to use. However, they can make a mess if they get a little wet and start to dissolve. They are the most expensive per load, but they are also (arguably) the most convenient. For laundry pods, Gain Flings Laundry Detergent Soap Pods were our favorite. Liquid: Liquid laundry detergent is most convenient for pre-treating, as you can pour it right onto your stains. The amount you use is also customizable per load, and it’s a very cost-effective option. However, liquid detergent can get messy and is hard to carry. But it also makes for lovely scented options, like Love Home and Planet Ultra Concentrated Laundry Detergent. Powder: Powder is generally the cheapest per load. Like liquid, the amount per load is customizable. It sometimes won’t dissolve in cold water, though, and it can leave a residue on your clothes or washer. It’s also easy to make a mess when pouring into your machine. Molly’s Suds Unscented Laundry Detergent Powder was the only powder on our winners’ list. Sheets: Sheets are pre-measured, but you can cut them to size per the size of your load. They are the smallest to store and are also the most sustainable option. They are generally the priciest per load. Grove Co. Laundry Detergent Sheets were our favorite sheets. Scent The scent of laundry detergent can be nostalgic for many, but it can also sometimes irritate those with sensitive skin, as added fragrance usually means added harsh chemicals. During our tests, our favorite scents were Tide PODS Laundry Detergent Soap Pods and Love Home and Planet Ultra Concentrated Laundry Detergent. If you’re looking for something unscented, Molly’s Suds Unscented Laundry Detergent Powder was our favorite by far. Price For our tests, we spent anywhere between $9 and $69 on our 29 tested laundry detergents, with our cost per load ranging from $.09 to $1.08. As you can see, there is quite a range, and the more expensive options weren’t necessarily better at removing stains. If you’re looking for the most affordable detergent that we recommend, Arm & Hammer Sensitive Skin Free & Clear is your best bet, at a low $0.09 per load. PEOPLE / Grant Webster How We Tested Laundry Detergent To help determine which laundry detergents are the best on the market in 2023, we tested 29 different detergents for their effectiveness, scent, feel, ease of use, and value. Over the course of five days we washed (and washed and washed) four different kinds of stained items — cotton t-shirts, athletic polyester t-shirts, terry cloth towels, and linen napkins — to see which laundry detergents gave us back sparkling, fresh items. For each detergent, we marked each of the four items of clothing with designated squares for different kinds of stains. We then stained the various textiles with common staining agents, including jojoba oil (to simulate body oil), chocolate, wine, foundation, chlorophyll (to simulate grass stains), mud, and tomato sauce. After we let the stains set, we washed all the textiles — along with a couple of towels to simulate a realistic load of wash — and threw them in the dryer on air dry. Once they were dry, we examined how well each of the stains came out. Aside from stains, we also considered the scent of the detergent and the scent on the clothes after washing, how easy it was to dispense the detergent, and the texture of the freshly-washed clothes compared with unwashed items. Frequently Asked Questions What's the best smelling laundry detergent? Most brands make scents that are supposed to smell fresh and clean, but there are some more unique scents, like the Grove Co. Laundry Detergent Sheets, which come in lavender blossom & thyme as well as mulled apple (along with a regular free & clear scent). Our favorite detergents based on scent were Tide PODS Laundry Detergent Soap Pods and Love Home and Planet Ultra Concentrated Laundry Detergent. Is powder or liquid detergent better? Both kinds of laundry detergent have different strengths and weaknesses. Liquid is the most common type of detergent in the U.S., and it’s the one that takes up the most shelf space in grocery stores. Liquid detergent is excellent for pre-treating because you can pour it right onto the stain. It can be heavy, though, and is sometimes messy. Powder detergent is generally the cheapest laundry detergent option, and the amount per load is also customizable. It can leave a bit of residue on your clothes or in your machine, and sometimes if you’re doing a cold cycle, it won’t dissolve fully. The only powder detergent that made it onto our list was Molly’s Suds Unscented Laundry Detergent Powder. Do Tide PODS damage washing machines? When used correctly, laundry detergent pods of any type should not damage your washing machine. Just make sure you throw the pod in the drum of the washer before your clothes, so they can fully dissolve in the water. Unless otherwise noted, Tide PODS should be safe to use in both high-efficiency (HE) and traditional washing machines.If you do find residue in your washer, rest assured you can get it clean. The LG Electronics R&D Team tells PEOPLE “LG washers typically have a tub clean cycle or option that allows vigorous action of the tub after having been filled with high-temperature water.” They also encourage you to consult your own specific washing machine owner’s manual to determine the best method and materials for cleaning. What Is People Tested? We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs. But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square. In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase. The 14 Best Duvet Covers of 2023 for Maximum Comfort and Style