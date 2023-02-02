Read on for 30 affordable gifts for him that pack a punch, send the right message, and will make him feel appreciated, seen, and, most of all, loved.

But if your overpacked schedule and procrastination indulgence has led you to be empty-handed right before February 14, we've got you. Whether you’re shopping for your romantic partner, best friend, brother, or father, we’ve rounded up the best last-minute Valentine’s Day for him. There’s a little something to gush over for every personality type — from the witty academic to the sports fanatic.

By the time you recover from the chaos and hustle of the holidays, take down your decorations, and sign up for a gym membership (again), it’s suddenly time to prep for another celebration. Valentine’s Day is the universal opportunity to shower your loved ones with words of affirmation and, perhaps, a bottle of bubbly or two.

Victrola Re-Spin Sustainable Bluetooth Suitcase Record Player Walmart View On Walmart Though you may be lucky enough to find a working record player at an antique shop, you’re better off investing in this eco-friendly, brand-new suitcase record player from Victrola. It doesn’t just set the vibe; it’s also good news for the environment, made of 25 percent recycled plastic, and shipped in 100 percent recyclable packaging. It may be small in size, but upgraded Bluetooth speakers and a vinyl-safe enclosure create a big bass and big beat — sans needle skips. Price at time of publish: $99.98

Jiggy Puzzles NYC Night, Sara Boccaccini Meadows Jiggy Puzzles View On Jiggypuzzles.com View On Neiman Marcus If your pandemic puzzling pastime has grown into a nightly ritual that helps you and your partner decompress and wind down, gift him this colorful, dynamic Jiggy puzzle that doubles as wall art upon completion. Packaged in a reusable glass jar and complete with a straight-edge tool and puzzle glue, he will have a moody, vibrant print of the NYC skyline to hang. This way, he gets the mental benefits of finishing a puzzle — and bragging rights after. Price at time of publish: $40

Hatphile Pre-Washed Soft Embroidery Dog Dad Hat Amazon View On Etsy Is it just us, or does everyone have a dog now? Either way, this Dog Dad hat will surely put a smile on its owner's face. You (or the furry one) can gift him this cool, minimalist hat for Valentine’s Day, allowing him to step into his puppy parent identity with pride. Price at time of publish: $14.99

Artifact Uprising Hardcover Travel Photo Book Artifact Uprising View On Artifactuprising.com Whether he’s your best friend, your romantic partner, or both, consider this ever-thoughtful gift for the longest relationship in your life. Gather photos from your trips together, type your favorite memories, and put them together in this hardcover travel book from Artifact Uprising. You can customize every page or choose from one of their templates; either way, you’ll have a premium-quality, display-worthy keepsake he will definitely treasure. Price at time of publish: $64.80

Harry & David Wine Subscription Box Harry & David View On Harry & David For the guy who speaks in tannins and always picks the best bottle for dinner, this monthly wine subscription box will expand his palette. Each month he’ll receive two bottles — red and white — in different varietals, from chardonnay and pinot noir to sauvignon blanc and cabernet. He’ll expand his expertise with each shipment and learn about seasonal favorites throughout the year. (And hopefully, he’ll share!) Price at time of publish: $38.99/month



Uncommon Goods BottleLoft Uncommon Goods View On Uncommon Goods You adore your baby brother, but his apartment aesthetic leaves much room for growth. Rather than throwing out all of those bottle caps from college, he collects them like trophies. While you may not be able to convince him to throw them all away, you can upgrade his beer storage with these clever strips. His glass beer bottles will hang easily, thanks to two strips of super-strong neodymium magnets. Price at time of publish: $30

Luxury Living Furniture Fab Slabs Camphor Wood Laurel Cutting Board Wayfair View On Wayfair Your guy loves to cook, loves to travel, loves you — but really, really doesn’t like to get dirty. Hey, we all have our vices, and if that’s his, consider gifting him what’s being called "the world’s most hygienic cutting board." These bad boys were tested for four of the most common food viruses — E. Coli, salmonella, staph, and listeria — and their research found these strains could not survive on their cutting boards, and they demonstrated zero bacteria growth after seven to ten years of use. Made of camphor laurel wood and finished with natural oils and tight grains, you can now both enjoy an evening charcuterie board — anxiety free. Price at time of publish: $27.03

Aura Carver Smart Picture Frame Amazon View On Amazon View On Auraframes.com As your father grew older and wiser, he somehow became more sentimental — and sometimes weepy. For the pops whose kids have all flown the coup, this smart yet super-minimal photo frame will make him grin this Valentine’s Day. By downloading the Aura app, you (and your siblings) can instantly add photos, allowing him to always sneak into your daily lives. Better yet, their "gift" option on the app will enable you to preload photos before he opens this sweet gift. Price at time of publish: $149

M.M. LaFleur The Passport Holder M.M. LaFleur View On Mmlafleur.com Perhaps instead of gifts, you decided to book a Valentine’s Day getaway together, but you don't want to feel empty-handed on February 14th. Consider this a perfect solution. Made of gorgeous, soft, yet durable leather, this passport holder is practical and can also serve as a sentimental reminder of your trip. In addition to a passport, it also has space for an I.D., vaccination, and credit card — all necessities for traveling. Price at time of publish: $35

100 Slopes of a Lifetime: The World's Ultimate Ski and Snowboard Destinations Amazon View On Amazon Did you hear that? It’s your partner pinging you for the millionth time about the amazing ski chalet he wants to visit one day. His bucket list of must-ride slopes is growing, and you can show him you’ll always be along for the adventure with this keepsake coffee table book from National Geographic. Featuring runs in Utah, Switzerland, Japan, and beyond, it’s basically a skier or a snowboarder's dream come true. As a bonus, it comes with a forward from Olympic alpine skier Lindsey Vonn. Price at time of publish: $17.97

CamelBak Horizon 12 oz Camp Mug Amazon View On Amazon View On Target For the guy who feels the most like himself underneath a starry sky somewhere in a mountain range, this camp mug will become a beloved necessity. It’s double-walled with a vacuum-insulated stainless steel finish, ensuring his coffee (or tea) stays warm far out on the range. We appreciate the tri-mode tumbler lid that allows him to take small or big sips and prevent unnecessary spills. It’s also free of BPA, BPS, and BPF, and is dishwasher-safe for easy clean-up when he returns home. Price at time of publish: $24.96

Carhartt Legacy Standard Work Backpack Medium Amazon View On Amazon If you can convince him to let go of his tattered and tired backpack from college — or worse yet, high school — make sure you replace it with this top-rated backpack ahead of Valentine’s Day. In addition to the compartments you’d expect in an everyday work backpack, like a laptop sleeve and space for notebooks, chargers, and pens, it also features contoured padded shoulders for comfort. A mesh back panel breaks through sweat (even on a hot subway ride) and the material is water-repellent. In other words: he can have this one for a decade or more, too. Price at time of publish: $66 The 13 Best Laptop Backpacks for Travel of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Cotopaxi Teca Fleece Pullover - Men's REI View On Amazon View On Publiclands.com View On REI Whether the man in your life uses this pullover as an extra layer or makes it his new beloved jacket, he’ll appreciate its soft texture that protects him from the elements. Some of the most comfortable yet stylish touches include a repurposed taffeta chest stripe, a center-front snap opening, and kangaroo hand pockets (a.k.a. oversized). Since it’s from Cotopaxi, you know it’ll take him on an adventure far (maybe Peru?!) and near (likely to Blue Bottle for a cortado). Price at time of publish: $100

L.L. Bean Men's Katahdin Hiker Socks L.L. Bean View On L.L.Bean As a kid, there was nothing worse than getting socks as a gift, but as an adult, it's a welcome present. He’ll love this fantastic pair of Merino wool socks that’s not only super-warm but breathable and odor-resistant. Responsibility sourced and ideal for added comfort during long hikes and tricky terrain, this Valentine’s Day, remind him you care about him from his head to his toes. Price at time of publish: $19.95 The 21 Best Walking Shoes of 2023, According to 16 Doctors and Experts

Tribest Shine Kitchen Co. Autopour SCH-150 Automatic Pour Over Coffee Machine Amazon View On Amazon View On Home Depot You love the thoughtful time and care your partner puts into making you a delightful morning cup of Joe (honestly, how sweet). However, while he appreciates the fine art of a pour-over, your thirst for caffeine in the morning doesn’t appreciate the 30-minute wait. Enter: the perfect solution to satisfy his palette and your impatience. This automatic, calibrated pour-over coffee machine allows your partner to push a button and still get the taste of an artisan cup of coffee. With pre-measured fill lines and a double-wall glass carafe, it’ll be hot and ready super fast. Price at time of publish: $69.95 The 7 Best Pour-Over Coffee Makers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

BOSKA Wooden Pizza Serving Board Amazon View On Amazon If given a choice on what to have for dinner, you know exactly what your guy friend will suggest: “Maybe pizza?” This wooden pizza serving board encourages his deep, loyal affinity for melted cheese and a snacky crust. It’s a tad classier than, ahem, a takeout box or a baking sheet. Made of high-quality beech wood and complete with a groove to catch crumbs, it can also double as a serving board for other snacks. Price at time of publish: $22.88

Arcade Belt Mens Adventure Ranger Belt Amazon View On Amazon View On REI Play into your SO's unpretentious aesthetic with this simple, stretchy, top-rated belt that will quickly become his go-to. It’s made of nylon, naturally elastic, and features non-metal buckles — all of the same materials you typically find in outdoor essentials. It’s rugged yet modern, making it versatile and long-lasting. There are dozens of colors and designs available, taking him from the office to daycare pick-up and trivia night. Did we mention it’s machine-washable, too? Price at time of publish: $29.99

Barsys Smart Coaster Cocktail Machine Amazon View On Amazon Why make a cocktail when you don’t have to? For the efficient guy always looking for ways to save time or pinpoint the latest, coolest gadget, Barsys Smart Coaster Cocktail Machine will ‘wow’ him this Valentine’s Day. It’s become a top-rated bar essential since it takes the guesswork out of pouring for you. After preloading with a few liquors and mixers, he can simply push a button, and his signature cocktail will appear, perfectly mixed, cooled, shaken, or stirred. Price at time of publish: $149

Arctix Men’s Snow Sports Cargo Pants Amazon View On Amazon While some men are excited about Sunday (and Monday) night football, others would much rather lose track of time on the slopes. These surprisingly affordable snow cargo pants are a win-win for the avid skier or snowboarder. They’re made of functional cargo and layers of heat-locking fabric, so he will stay toasty — and dry — as he nails another run. Plus, a streamlined design provides functionality and style, too. With 12,000 five-star reviews and counting, we'd say these are a steal. Price at time of publish: $40.49 The 8 Best Heated Socks Amazon Shoppers Rely on for Warm Toes in the Winter

Etekcity Apex Smart Scale 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon He’s a self-proclaimed gym junkie — but for a good reason: He values his health and wants to make as many laps around the sun as possible. Upgrade his bathroom scale with this smart Wi-Fi version that doesn’t just measure pounds but also provides a full biometric analysis. He can use this to understand his muscle gain, fat loss, and heart rate. He can then sync this data with Google Fit, FitBit, MyFitness Pal, Apple Health, and more, giving him a real-time dashboard of his goals and progress. Price at time of publish: $72 The 7 Best Smart Scales of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Le Creuset Champagne Stopper Williams Sonoma View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma If the guy in your life needs a reminder to celebrate the little wins and not just the big ones, encourage him to always have a bottle of champagne cooled in the fridge. And then, if you don't finish the bottle, this airtight stopper will ensure the bubbles stay fresh for up to a week. Made of metal with a black nickel finish, a switch-style valve locks in carbonation, so you can celebrate on the daily. Price at time of publish: $50

Brooklyn Brew Shop Everyday IPA Beer Making Kit Amazon View On Amazon View On Anthropologie View On Bloomingdales If he’s crafty and likes the hops, this last-minute Valentine’s Day gift will invite him to jump into the diverse world of IPAs. This kit allows him to try his own brewing luck as he’s guided through the process of making a citrus-inspired, well-balanced craft beer with a 6.8% ABV. Bottoms up! Price at time of publish: $45

Courant Classics Catch Valet Tray & Wireless Charging Station Amazon View On Amazon View On Pottery Barn Tired of your SO or family member trying to locate three chargers for their phone, headphones, and whatever other electronic needs extra juice every night? Consider simplifying their quest with this sleek wireless charging dock with a catch-all tray. Everything will receive the battery it needs, and he’ll always know where to find his essentials. Plus, it's not an eyesore. Price at time of publish: $100

Uncommon Goods Create Your Own Video Game Set Uncommon Goods View On Uncommon Goods You know your guy loves to play video games almost as much as he loves you. But how is he at… creating video games? Now, he can test his genius, skill, and creativity with this super-fun gift from Uncommon Goods. With this customizable gaming device, he can create his own 8-bite challenges or play classics dating back to the '70s. He’ll have everything he needs to dabble in code, create turtles, plumbers, mushrooms, you name it — all in the quest of a unique gaming adventure. Who knows, maybe it’ll inspire a career pivot. Price at time of publish: $85

Viking Culinary 10-Piece Stainless Steel Bowl Set Amazon View On Amazon There are plenty of reasons to encourage your budding at-home chef. Not only does it equal delicious food for you, but hey, it’s also a sweet way to spend time together. Keep your guy (and your kitchen) organized with this high-quality set of stainless steel bowls from the culinary leader, Viking. Each comes with an airtight lid and features a secure grip for easy pouring, whisking, or mixing. Price at time of publish: $58.45 The 6 Best Stainless Steel Cookware Sets of 2023

Rabbit Freezable Glasses, Set of 2 Amazon View On Amazon As any beer aficionado will tell you, there’s nothing less appetizing than a room-temperature brew. Give the man in your life the gift of beer that stays cold with these freezable beer glasses from Rabbit. Because they’re lined with cooling gel, these mugs cool the beer's temperature without diluting the beverage. The added silicone grip is stylish and ensures your hands won’t get cold, either. We suggest pairing it with a six-pack of his go-to IPA or local craft beer favorite. Price at time of publish: $35

OhO Sunshine Bluetooth Sunglasses Amazon View On Amazon While you might call your strolls "hot girl walks," he calls his "taking the pup out for a stroll while tuning into a podcast." Rather than having to put on headphones (and make sure they are charged), he can simply wear these Bluetooth sunglasses. They feature a wireless speaker for hands-free calling and answering, listening to music, and more. Though it’s not ideal for private calls since it’s open-ear speaker style, they are a pretty cool — and affordable — Valentine's gift that’ll make him smile as he tests out these multi-functional, highly-rated, and polarized shades. Price at time of publish: $24.99

LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart No matter how many birthday candles were on his last cake, the guy in your life is never too old to play with LEGOs, especially now that they make sets for adults. You can choose from a wide selection of keepsake builds, but if you have a Stars Wars superfan in your house, this Darth Vader helmet will make him go crazy. It’s not only a fun and creative way to pass the long winter days but also an ongoing date night if you like to build, too. Price at time of publish: $69.99

Blue Bottle Whole Bean Single Origin Coffee Subscription Blue Bottle View On Bluebottlecoffee.com Before there were kids, a mortgage, and car payments, perhaps you and your one-and-only lived in a city where everything was within walking distance, including a very nice, artisan coffee shop. Since you may not have the luxury of high-quality lattes within earshot, gift your partner a single origin whole bean Blue Bottle subscription. Every two weeks, he will receive a new bag — and at least have the java to help him power through another busy day of working, parenting, and — let's be honest — partnering. Price at time of publish: $15/month