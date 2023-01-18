The Best Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her

Whether you’re looking for a cute pair of earrings, a sweet treat they can devour, or a set of impossibly-cozy slippers, there are plenty of gifts out there that can arrive on short notice. After all, the holiday is less than a month away.

For all of its sweet, romantic intentions, Valentine’s Day can be kind of a hassle. Riding right on the heels of the holiday madness, Valentine’s Day always comes along faster than we remember. This year, we're sending out our gifts early — or at least, we are going to try. We've rounded up a few affordable favorites, with a specific focus on gifts that can be ordered at the last minute — just in case.

Quince Croissant Hoop Earrings Quince View On Onequince.com These super-chic earrings are trendy and classic at the same time. Made from gold vermeil — which is sterling silver layered with a thick coating of 18-karat gold — they’re a high-quality item at an affordable price point. Quince’s jewelry is responsibly sourced and ethically made, so you can feel confident that your purchase is going toward a high-quality piece of sustainable jewelry your loved one can cherish for a lifetime. Price at time of publish: $49.90

Anthropologie Delaney Candlesticks Anthropologie View On Anthropologie These super fun candlesticks make for a welcome addition to any tablescape. A funkier take on stuffy silver candlesticks, these are an easy way to elevate your table and make dinners at home feel chic, vibrant, and celebratory. They’re handcrafted with borosilicate glass, so they’re thick and durable, too. Available in multiple sizes and colors, they’re easy to layer throughout your home. Pair them with a boldly-colored candlestick to add even more personality to your table. Price at time of publish: $14

Shavel Sherpa Electric Blanket Amazon View On Amazon View On Jcpenney.com View On Macy's A cozy blanket is even better when it’s warmed up, and we love that an electric blanket can create that unbeatable coziness with the flip of a switch. Our editors put some of the leading electric blankets to the test in real life, and this Shavel blanket proved to be our absolute favorite. It warms up quickly, has two different heating zones, and is easy to clean. This comfortable gift is perfect for encouraging your loved one to indulge in a little more self care. Price at time of publish: $199.99 The 9 Best Electric Blankets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Riedel "Hofbrauhaus Munchen" Dimpled Glass Beer Stein Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair A bottle of champagne is a must at any celebration, and it’s even more romantic on Valentine’s Day. Every fantastic bottle of champagne deserves elegant stemware, and Riedel’s Performance line of glasses is the perfect choice. They’re long and thin with an optic surface on the bowl, which not only enhances the visual of the glass but actually highlights the subtle aromas and flavors of the drink. These elegant, dainty glasses are an easy gift for any champagne lover. Price at time of publish: $79

Mootsh Picture Printing 3 Month Gift Subscription Mootsh View On Mootsh.com A Mootsh membership is an amazing gift for anyone who loves to take and savor photographs. The innovative app is perfect for your most sentimental friend: Each month, it allows you to choose the ten best photos on your camera roll to print on high-quality paper, and they deliver them to you in beautiful, organized envelopes. That means you can have memories to hold in your hand and cherish for years to come. From first-time moms to brides-to-be, this is a fantastic gift for someone looking to organize their photos in a more memorable way. Price at time of publish: $48

Magic Hour Teas 3 Month Subscription Magic Hour View On Clubmagichour.com Magic Hour’s line of expertly-crafted and hand-blended teas is a dreamy indulgence that tastes and feels special. The three-month subscription plan delivers a monthly magic box to the recipient’s doorstep that’s packed with a themed wellness blend created by a master tea blender. Each delivery includes a surprise tea blend that’s bursting with healing botanicals as well as a tea ceremony gift in each box. The blends are based on seasonal wellness and global botanical healing traditions. Price at time of publish: $66

Lunya Washable Silk Sleep Mask 4.6 Revolve View On Lunya.co View On Revolve When you look up “luxury” in the dictionary, we’re pretty sure you’ll find a picture of someone napping in a silk sleep mask. We love Lunya’s line of washable silk because it’s soft, elegant, and chic, but it’s also incredibly easy to care for. This sleep mask is thermoregulated to help maintain a comfortable body temperature, and the wide, elasticized band helps reduce outside noise. It’s available in seven colors, including a vibrant red that’s perfect for Valentine’s Day. Price at time of publish: $48

Parachute Cloud Cotton Robe 5 Parachute View On Parachute Robes are the epitome of indulgence, and they’re a must-have for anyone developing a new self-care routine. Parachute’s line of cloud cotton is soft, luxurious, and light. It’s gauzy with a waist tie and two side pockets and made from 100 percent Turkish cotton. It’s available in two colors — mulberry and amber — and a variety of sizes ranging from extra small to 3X. Price at time of publish: $109

OSEA for Parachute Sleep Time Bath Salt View On Parachute Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to engage in some indulgent self care, and a long, leisurely soak is the perfect place to start. Like all Osea products, these plant-based bath salts are made without synthetic ingredients. Instead, they're crafted from lavender and essential oils, so they’re designed to promote healthy, restful sleep — which, if you ask us — is the best gift of all. Price at time of publish: $29

Quince Washable Silk Mini Dress Quince View On Onequince.com Quince makes affordable silk that’s easier to care for than the traditional styles. In fact, this chic mini dress is actually machine washable, so there’s no need to take it to the dry cleaner. Available in three colors (burgundy, black, and champagne), it’s an easy option for a night out or fun dinner with friends. This is the perfect gift for anyone looking to step up their style with a simple, elegant staple. Price at time of publish: $59.90

OXO Compact Cold Brew Coffee Maker 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Bloomingdales Cold brew lovers know how nice it is to have a fresh batch waiting in your refrigerator, and the icey-cold and uber-refreshing beverage is easy to whip up at home with the right equipment. Our editors put some of the leading cold brew makers to the test, and out of all the products we tried, the Oxo Brew Compact Cold Brew Coffee Maker took the top spot. It’s easy to use, delivers consistent results, and is perfectly portable. This is a fantastic gift for any coffee lover who is notorious for blowing their monthly budget on coffee shop indulgences. Price at time of publish: $27.49 The 7 Best Cold Brew Coffee Makers, Tested and Reviewed

Ina’s Favorite Cookies Goldbelly View On Goldbelly.com Thanks to Goldbelly, you can now access Ina Garten’s most delicious dishes in your own home. The queen of simple, elegant dining, Ina knows how to cook for friends and family, and now you can give her special delicacies as a gift. This 12-pack features Ina’s favorite cookie flavors — chocolate chunk, chocolate white chocolate chunk, and oatmeal raisin. How easy is that? Price at time of publish: $69.95

Bombas Gripper Slippers 4.7 Bombas View On Anthropologie View On Bombas.com View On Dick's We know socks aren’t exactly the sexiest gift — but these aren’t socks, they’re gripper slippers. They combine the soft comfort of Bombas socks with the durable sturdiness of slippers. They’re compact and easy to clean, so you can toss them in the wash when you need to. These are a totally universal gift that anyone will appreciate, so they’re perfect for someone looking for an opportunity to relax and unwind. Plus, they’re easy to store and pack, which makes them a great option for travel enthusiasts, too. Price at time of publish: $48

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Goop.com This stone diffuser makes for a gorgeous accessory in any home. It uses two settings to diffuse strong, natural essential oils throughout your home. The complex scents offered by Vitruvi are deeply flavored and perfectly fragrant, but this versatile diffuser can be used with any essential oil you have on hand. The sculptural silhouette looks like a piece of pottery rather than a diffuser, and the simple construction is easy to fill, clean, and use. Price at time of publish: $123

West & Willow Custom Pet Portraits West and Willow View On Westandwillow.com Whether you have a valentine or not, most pet parents will agree that their heart really belongs to a furry friend. West & Willow’s pet portraits are a fun, meaningful way to commemorate the real love of your life — the one with four paws. These pet portraits come in many shapes and sizes, and you can even opt to have one splashed on a coffee mug or a phone case. It’s a perfect gift for the pet parent who can’t get enough of their fur baby. Price at time of publish: $65

The Company Store Dual Memory Foam and Gel Fiber Pillow 5 The Company Store View On The Company Store A good foam pillow should provide comfort and support, which can be the key to achieving more restful sleep over time. In search of the best foam pillows available, our editors tested 20 of them and determined that this is the best of all. The two-in-one gel and foam pillow provides comfort and support while keeping its shape over time. The gel helps regulate temperature for hot sleepers, and the fabric feels soft and luxurious. Price at time of publish: $53 The 9 Best Foam Pillows of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Artelier Nicole Miller Knit Throw with Pom Poms Marshall View On Marshalls.com A thick, soft throw blanket is the perfect gift for anyone looking to relax. This versatile design can fit into any home aesthetic — it’s simple, elegant and chic, which means it’ll look gorgeous with any design style. This is an easy, affordable gift for any woman in your life who's looking for a bit more “me time.” The best part? It’s machine washable. Price at time of publish: $29 The 16 Best Throw Blankets of 2023

Le Creuset Herb Planter Amazon View On Amazon View On Lecreuset.com View On Williams-Sonoma A gorgeous planter is the best way to keep your indoor herb garden in tip-top shape. We love this option from Le Creuset. The glazed stoneware is nonporous and nonreactive, and it’s also resistant to chips, stains and cracks. The planter and accompanying tray come in six beautiful colors, just like Le Creuset’s world famous Dutch ovens. These planters are designed for indoor use, and they’re dishwasher-safe for easy clean-up. Price at time of publish: $31.95 The 9 Best Dutch Ovens of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Lovebird Planter Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Forget sending flowers. This year, send your loved one a planter they can use time and time again. Adorned with a pair of love birds sitting on the edge, this option is perfect for Valentine’s Day. It’s handcrafted of durable cast stone with a matte finish, which means each individual planter is completely unique. It’s designed for outdoor use, which means the planter is durable and sturdy, too. Price at time of publish: $129.95

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart This cute and portable camera is a retro-inspired gift anyone will love. It’s the perfect party accessory, and it’s a great way to capture candid moments with friends and family. Though we live in a time when all photos can be examined, edited, and filtered, this point-and-shoot camera is a fun way to relive the simpler times of polaroid pictures. Price at time of publish: $74.95

Quince White Sapphire Drop Choker Necklace Quince View On Onequince.com A chic, simple choker is an easy way to dress up any outfit. Whether you’re heading out for a night on the town or a busy day of meetings, this necklace will complete your look. It's handcrafted from gold vermeil, so it’s high-quality and expertly made. The tiny white sapphire is responsibly sourced, and it’s a simple, classic accessory that you can dress up or down. The thin gold chain is elegant and dainty, making it the perfect gift for a significant other or best friend. Price at time of publish: $39.90

Zaza Lustered Decanter Anthropologie View On Anthropologie This chic, elegant, and stylish decanter looks beautiful on top of a home bar or dinner table. Whether you use it for wine, whiskey, or water, it’s a fantastic way to dress up your space. The iridescent finish is bound to catch your eye and the sleek shape is sophisticated and distinct. It makes for a great gift, and the brand offers matching wine glasses and coupe glasses (sold separately). Price at time of publish: $38

Ramona Wine Glasses Set of 4 Anthropologies View On Anthropologie Wine glasses can get stuffy and boring, so finding a fun, colorful way to mix things up is a great idea. This set of four glasses makes a great gift for any wine drinker. The two-tone pieces are made from mouth-blown glass. Since each piece is handmade, no two items are alike, making this a fun, unique gift that’s versatile and functional. Price at time of publish: $72 The 28 Best Gifts for Wine Lovers That Don’t Need to be Popped or Poured

Kai Fragrance Room Diffuser Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Walmart Kai fragrance is bursting with gardenia, and fans of fragrance know how sweet, simple, and subtle it is. As a result, it’s so much more than just a perfume — it's a great choice for your home, too. We love this reed diffuser as an elegant and elevated gift that will surely be a welcome addition to any space. It’s also free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, and phosphates. Price at time of publish: $79

Esarora Ice Roller Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Nothing will wake you up more than a frosty cold ice roller, and they’re a great way to decrease puffiness in the mornings. This affordable tool is a fun way to gift someone a little extra self care. It’s easy to use, store, and clean, and it can be the secret to relieving headaches, migraines, and enhancing circulation. Price at time of publish: $21.99

Cozy Earth Stretch-Knit Kimono Robe Cozy Earth View On Cozy Earth Cozy Earth makes some of the softest, coziest bedding available, and we love the brand’s line of super-comfortable loungewear, too. Made of knit bamboo, this stretchy kimono is lightweight and cooling at the same time. It’s available in three neutral colors, which means it’s a fantastic gift for new moms-to-be, brides-to-be, or anyone who likes to be cozy while working from home. Price at time of publish: $104

Milk Bar Birthday Truffle Sampler Milk View On Milkbarstore.com This Milk Bar sampler box features 18 decadent, bite-sized truffles in two flavors — birthday and chocolate birthday. With nine of each flavor, this box is a great way to introduce someone to the mouthwatering dessert offerings from Milk Bar. Forget that drug store box of chocolates — this decadent treat is an easy way to level up your gift this year. Price at time of publish: $56

Urban Stems The Heath UrbanStems View On Urbanstems.com This vibrant bouquet of crimson-dyed pampas grass is bold, beautiful, and brilliant. Forget the traditional bouquet of flowers — dried flowers make a gift that your loved one can cherish long after live flowers have withered away. The gold ceramic vase is the perfect accompaniment to the eye-catching bouquet, and both colors make for a super-special and romantic gift that’s perfect for Valentine’s Day. Price at time of publish: $68