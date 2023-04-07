Ready to rock some falsies? Read on for the best lash glues that not only met but exceeded our expectations.

Whether you’re a makeup novice or a pro, on a budget, or are ready to splurge, we’ve found a lash glue for you. We tested different lash glues and looked for key factors — such as how messy the application process was and how well the glue held onto the lashes — to determine which were the best in the market.

After years of searching — with many failed attempts — you’ve finally found the most perfect, full, fluffy lashes , and you can’t wait to wear them. So, what’s the problem? Your flawless falsies require glue that’ll keep them in place for more than 30 seconds. Easier said than done. Lash glue can be a pain to figure out, so that’s why our PEOPLE Tested lab put the top formulas to the test. The result: five lash glues that grip better than all of the rest.

We found that the glue wasn’t as sticky as expected but it held our lashes without an issue. However, it did take a few coats for it to be as sticky as we wanted, but once the lashes were on, they stayed in place. Its felt tip makes it super easy to add more and touch-up certain areas after lashes are applied, too. If you’ve tried doing that with traditional brush and glue formulas, you know that it can get messy quickly.

If you’ve perfected your feline flick, this multitasker is the lash glue and liner combo for you. Instead of applying it straight to the lash band, you draw on your eyeliner as you normally would, but with this formula, you can stick your lashes right on top. We love any multitasking product that helps us skip a step and get out the door quicker, which is why this product may soon become one of your favorite eyeliners .

One thing to note is that after it dried, it did feel like it tugged at the skin at points, but it was not a deal-breaker. Even though some may prefer a clear or white version — which it does come in — we liked this formula's effectiveness and would recommend it to others, thanks to its ease of use and how nicely the formula dries.

Smoky eye lovers , this is the lash glue for you. Sometimes clear and white formulas can dull an intricate eye look, but this inky black version only adds to the drama and blends seamlessly with glam shadow. We found that the applicator brush made it easy to apply and resulted in a mess-free application. It’s a good choice for beginners because the formula is nice and tacky, plus it gives you a little extra time to play with where you want to stick your lashes before it dries completely.

If you’re applying false lashes, you are probably going to an event where you not only want your lashes to stay on, but you also don’t want to deal with them falling off. Enter: this waterproof formula. We appreciated how lightweight this glue was — it was barely detectable after applying. We also noted that not much was needed, so the tube will last you a long time. It held our lashes on well, but we did notice that because it was so lightweight, it may not hold a thicker or heavier pair of lashes as well as other options. While more waterproof than others, we found it wasn't entirely waterproof in our testing.

During testing, we found it was easy to apply the glue to the lashes, but it would be helpful if the brush was smaller; we had an issue with some of the glue getting on the eyelid rather than the lash line because the brush had a little too much product on it. All in all, we would have preferred a thinner applicator in order to target the lash line, but once the glue dried, our lashes felt secure and it ended up lasting longer than some other glues we tested.

This bargain drugstore lash glue is everywhere for a reason — it really works! It also proves that price doesn’t always equal efficacy. There are several different versions, including formulas for strip lashes, individual lashes, and tinted options. We reviewed the clear formula for strip lashes that comes with an applicator brush. Similar to our favorite lash-boosting serums , it has good-for-you ingredients like vitamins A, C, and E.

This formula didn’t irritate our eyes at all, even with sensitive skin, nor did it have any harsh or chemical smell like some lash glues can. In fact, it’s ophthalmologist- and dermatologist-tested. Because it dries so quickly, it may be harder for novices to figure out the exact amount of playtime needed to get the lash placement right, but once you do find that sweet spot, the application process becomes a breeze. And others that already have experience with lash glue will appreciate this quick-drying formula.

After applying the glue straight to her lash strip, we noted how quickly it turned tacky, which is ideal for proper placement. Because much like a microwave or treadmill minute, waiting for lash glue to dry to its perfect consistency could not be more frustrating. It quickly gripped to our lash line with ease, and most importantly, the formula goes from white to clear, so it’s very forgiving.

Lash glues can be quite finicky, and similarly to finding the right pair of lashes, pairing them with the right glue can be just as much of a needle in a haystack. Here to help you call off your search is the top-rated Lilly Lashes Clear Eyelash Glue. It’s a staple in some of our favorite makeup artists’ kits, and we echo that sentiment. Straight out of the gate, we were impressed by the simple and precise applicator that allows you to control exactly how much product you want to use so that you don’t wind up with a mess.

Things to Consider Before Buying Lash Glues

Formulation

In an effort to not get overwhelmed, know what your specific needs are and look for formulas that are going to give you those results. Ashunta Sheriff, celebrity makeup artist and founder of her eponymous brand, recommends taking into account your eyes and what formulation will work best for them. For example, how well the lash glue works “really depends on each person's eyes" — if they are runny or wet they can lift — so waterproof glue or adhesives work better for longer wear.

Ingredients

Sheriff says she prefers latex-free lash glues, which would be her recommendation for those with allergies or sensitive skin. In an effort to not get overwhelmed, know what your specific needs are and look for formulas that are going to give you those results.

Price

Unlike some beauty products, there’s not too big of a range for lash glue. You can get decent formulas at the drugstore like Duo Brush-On Lash Adhesive for $7, but if your specific needs call for a pricier option like D'Lashes D’Adhesive Felt Tip Eyeliner Pen for $20, it’s important to prepare. If you’re only planning to wear lashes once or twice, it may not make sense for you to shell out more money.

How We Tested

We arrived barefaced at the PEOPLE Tested lab to try out and review popular lash glues and faux lashes. We were provided with everything that we needed for testing, including scissors if any lashes needed trimming and tweezers for the actual application.

Before applying the adhesive or the lashes, we read the instructions based on each formula. After that, we watched a step-by-step video demonstration to help with each application. If the glue called for direct application to the lash, we observed how easily the glue went onto the lash band and then noted how quickly the glue dried and set. After 10 minutes, we noted if the glue dried completely and recorded how the glue looked and felt.

We rated each lash glue on a scale of 1 to 5 based on the attributes of wearability, hold, and comfort, and cited any observations, including any changes we would make to the product and whether we would recommend it to others. The products with the highest average ratings earned a PEOPLE Tested badge of approval.



Frequently Asked Questions What glue is best for false lashes? Everyone’s needs are going to be a little different when searching for the right lash glue formula, but ultimately the best glue is one that’s going to hold your lashes in place sans irritation. A favorite amongst most faux lash wearers is one with an applicator brush that allows you to control how much glue you’re applying. There are squeeze tube versions and felt tip formulas, too, that may take some getting used to but feel second-nature once you get the hang of it — it’s sort of like riding a bike.

How long does lash glue last? Some formulas last longer than others and, of course, your application habits come into play, too, but most lash glues will last about six months. You have to be quite diligent in how you close the tube, though, because if it’s exposed to air, the glue will dry out faster. Another issue with leaving a tube open is that it can spill easily, so make sure to screw the cap on tight. If you notice your lash brush getting dirty from your eye makeup, that’s another sign to toss and replace it, since bacteria can get trapped inside the tube.

Can lash glue damage your eyes? The short answer is yes, but only if you’re not being careful with how you apply it or if you’re using an unsafe, old, or tainted formula. Many of these lash glues are irritant-free, meaning they’re formulated without latex and other harmful ingredients. Experts say to avoid getting the glue in your eyes and to remove the lashes per the instructions to avoid damaging your natural eyelashes. If you have sensitive skin, it is always encouraged to patch test on your arm to ensure that there’s no adverse reaction before actual application. Out of these top formulas, none of our testers had issues, including contact wearers or those with sensitive skin. Additionally, Sheriff says it’s also important to give your own lashes a break every now and then. “I wear lashes a lot, but I also give my eyes a break and allow them to breathe so it’s all about balance, because glue will break lashes over time with overuse,” Sheriff says.

What Is PEOPLE Tested?

We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.

But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.

In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.

