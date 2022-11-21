Shopping People Tested The 13 Best Laptop Backpacks for Travel of 2022, Tested and Reviewed Take your office on the go with the Herschel Tech Backpack By Madison Yauger Madison Yauger Instagram Twitter Website Madison Yauger is commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering beauty, home, travel, and other lifestyle topics. Her background includes news, lifestyle, and commerce journalism for publications like Food & Wine, Real Simple, Health, Martha Stewart, and more. Prior to writing for Dotdash Meredith, she worked for a human rights news agency in Cape Town, South Africa, reporting action around the city as it unfolded. When not working, Madison enjoys spending time with family and friends, voraciously reading thrillers, and befriending every dog in Manhattan. Style aside, there are a few things to keep in mind when buying a bag to tow your laptop. “When looking for the ideal travel laptop bag, I seek out style and overall functionality,” celebrity fashion stylist and consultant Chelsea Volpe tells PEOPLE. “First and foremost, I want the bag to look good (what can I say, I'm a stylist!).” She also looks for timeless designs rather than ones that will come and go with the season. Other factors to consider are durability, storage design (”pockets are your friend,” Volpe says), and tech features such as a USB charging port. Our team tested 27 of the best laptop backpacks for travel and compared qualities like the capacity of the bags, the durability of materials, and design, as well as the comfort of carrying them around. Whether you’re more of a roadie or frequent flier, these backpacks will make the journey easier while keeping your laptop safe — a theory we tested by dropping backpacks with laptops in them (a moment of silence for the ones that didn’t make it). Our team compared the design and storage options of each backpack, and looked at the overall function and performance of each. After a day of literally carrying this test on their backs, our team found 14 bags that are worthy of being your laptop’s next travel companion. Comparing design, comfort, durability, capacity, and overall value, these laptop backpacks were considered the best PEOPLE Tested for travel. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Herschel Tech Backpack at Mrporter.com Jump to Review Best Budget: Bagsmart Laptop Backpack at Amazon Jump to Review Best Weatherproof: Peak Design Everyday Backpack V2 30L at Amazon Jump to Review Best Splurge: Lo & Sons The Rowledge at Loandsons.com Jump to Review Best Faux Leather: Monos Metro Backpack at Monos.com Jump to Review Best Design: Béis The Backpack at Beistravel.com Jump to Review Best for Organization: TIMBUK2 Authority Laptop Backpack Deluxe at Amazon Jump to Review Best Padded: SWISSGEAR 1900 ScanSmart Laptop Backpack at Amazon Jump to Review Best Multipurpose: Aer Flight Pack 3 at Aersf.com Jump to Review Best with Charger: Vohler Laptop Backpack With Charger at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall: Herschel Tech Backpack 5 Hershel View On Mrporter.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue View On Zappos Pros Fleece-lined laptop sleeve Plenty of storage Comfortable, well-padded, and adjustable straps Durable fabric Cons No cons were detected during testing While it may have a simple design at first glance, this backpack is a bit of a Mary Poppins bag, because the storage is ample. Our tester loved the large compartments and said “you can add up to four laptops or iPads,” with “more than enough space to add everything you need.” The internal chamber has a fleece-lined material so it will protect your laptop from scratches and provide soft cushioning during transit. The bag scored well in all of our tests — especially in comfort and capacity. “I walked upstairs and the bag has padding, so I didn’t feel sore and tired after walking,” said our tester. They didn’t love the sternum strap because they said it felt tight across their chest, but some might like the strap for hikes or backpacking trips. The test laptop even survived the fall when the backpack was dropped with it inside. “No scuff marks, no damages, and it’s still intact and in great condition,” said our tester. The external material, a Cordura ballistic fabric, is also highly durable and less susceptible to rips, water, and other hazards when traveling. While this bag is definitely large, our tester said that “it has all the qualities of a great tech backpack." It features a large capacity, modern style, and protection for your laptop and other tech items at a median price. Plus, if you’re traveling with luggage, this backpack comes with a trolly sleeve, so you can attach it to a suitcase for even more portability. Price at time of publish: $160 Laptop size: 15 inches | Material: 1680D Cordura Ballistic fabric | Colors: Black | Extra features: Storage sections, trolly luggage sleeve, fleece-lined laptop sleeve People / Conor Ralph Best Budget: Bagsmart Laptop Backpack 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Bagsmart.com Pros Quilted pattern design Large size allows for big or small laptops Adjustables shoulder straps USB charger port Cons No cons were detected during testing This tester favorite from Bagsmart comes with all the qualities you want in a laptop backpack, but with a price tag that will make you raise your eyebrows — it’s that good. “I would give this a 10 if I could,” exclaimed our tester. They praised the compartment space, soft material, stylish design, and comfort. “My shoulders felt light after taking off the bag,” said our tester, despite having carried it around for a bit. It also survived, nay, thrived, during our durability tests. The test laptop survived the drop in this bag, and came out with “no scuffs, no marks,” per our tester. They admitted to initially judging the bag based on the “basic appearance," but being "so wrong." Our tester was delighted by the extra features like the charger port, roomy capacity, and quilted cloth design. "This is so worth it!," they said. "I will actually put this on my Amazon wishlist.” Price at time of publish: $39.99-$45.99 Laptop size: 15.6 inches | Colors: Black, Pink, Black 17.3, Pink Rose, Red Rose | Material: Water-resistant polyester | Extra features: Some hidden pockets, adjustable straps, USB charging port People / Conor Ralph Best Weatherproof: Peak Design Everyday Backpack V2 30L 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On B&H Photo Video View On Peakdesign.com Pros Lots of hidden compartments Adjustable straps Surprisingly lightweight Weatherproof material Cons One of the pricier options on the list For certain adventures, your travel backpack might face inclement weather, and if you have your laptop in tow, you’ll want a bag that keeps it protected. “This backpack is thoughtfully designed with plenty of features for photographers or people traveling with technology gadgets,” our tester said. The backpack scored well in terms of capacity, with our tester saying it “has a spacious interior”, two removable dividers “for separating items that could be fragile”, and a “fancy expandable magnetic clip.” Despite the size, it also proved quite comfortable. “If I could give this backpack a 10 for comfort, I would," our tester said. "It’s so insanely lightweight, it blew my mind.” Combined with cushioned and adjustable straps, and a durable and weatherproof poly-coated nylon material, this bag is highly durable and will keep your laptop safe, much like it did during testing when our team dropped the backpack and the laptop stayed intact. Though expensive, our tester said that the price is "completely fair for the high-quality design and materials.” Price at time of publish: $279.95 Laptop Size: 16 inches | Colors: Black, Midnight Blue, Charcoal, Ash | Material: 400D double poly-coated nylon canvas shell | Extra Features: Trolley sleeve, adjustable straps People / Conor Ralph The 11 Best Away Luggage Products of 2022 Best Splurge: Lo & Sons The Rowledge Backpack 4.8 Lo & Sons View On Loandsons.com Pros Stylish design Water-resistant material Many compartments great for organizing Comfortable, adjustable straps Cons Neither size fits laptops larger than 13 inches If fashion is your first priority, this stylish Lo & Sons bag is eye-catching. “It's very chic with the company logo, zipper tassels, and leather design," our tester said. But it’s not just a good-looking backpack, it’s functional too. “It looked small on the outside, but once you open it, there is more than enough space for a sweater and any tech you have,” said our tester. There’s even a zippered section for a water bottle. While the bag is only available in black, there are several interior colors available as well as various hardware options. It comes in two sizes, but neither fits a laptop larger than 13 inches. The premium nylon material is water-resistant and quite durable. “It’s padded all the way through, and the laptop survived the fall test,” said our tester. They noticed the material was a little stiff at first, but were adjustable. You can use it as a backpack or a tote thanks to the sleek handles on top. “I would get this because of its capacity, chic-ness, and stability,” our tester said. Price at time of publish: $465–$485 Laptop size: 13 inches | Colors: Black with 7 hardware/interior options | Material: Premium nylon | Extra features: Convertible design, luggage trolley sleeve People / Conor Ralph Best Faux Leather: Monos Metro Backpack 4.8 Monos View On Monos.com Pros Comfortable to use and wear Ample storage space Both nylon and faux leather options Cons No exterior water bottle pocket This is a gorgeous bag that’s eye-catching and effective. “The design is perfect for everything from commuting to air travel,” said our tester. “I didn't even need to use the front detachable bag and there was a good amount of room left over.” The backpack comes in durable nylon or vegan leather options, and both materials are water-and scratch-resistant. The only hiccup with design was the lack of a water bottle holder on the exterior of the bag. Our tester loved the look of the vegan leather and said though it felt a little stiff, that the bag was “comfortable to wear.” This bag kept the dummy laptop secure during the drop test — our tester was impressed with its durability. “I think the price is fair for the quality,” our tester said. “It feels like a very well-made backpack with thoughtful features like padded handles, plenty of pockets, and the detachable front pouch for staying extra organized.” Price at time of publish: $220 Laptop size: 15 inches | Colors: Saddle Tan, Mahogany, Ivory (plus four colors for nylon material) | Material: Ultra-microfibre vegan leather | Extra features: water- and scratch-resistant materials, trolley sleeve, top handle People / Conor Ralph Best Design: Béis The Backpack 4.7 Nordstrom View On Beistravel.com View On Revolve Pros Lots of storage Water-resistant lining Trend-forward design Comfortable to wear Cons Bottom of laptop sleeve is not padded As a standout piece in Shay Mitchell’s travel brand Béis, this backpack offers extensive storage, a chic design, durability, and comfort when wearing it. “This bag was definitely designed by travel pros,” said our tester. “There's a ton of capacity — the bag wasn't even close to half full with the items I packed it with.” The capacity includes water bottle holders, a laptop sleeve, zippered compartments, and more. Though our tester was nervous about the laptop sleeve not having a padded bottom, the backpack kept the laptop protected during our drop test. They were impressed with the comfort, though. “The straps are nicely padded and adjustable,” they said. “They're also a good width apart to feel comfortable on my shoulders and hit a nice spot on my back. I think it would be fine to carry for an extended period of time.” The overall features of this bag makes it super convenient for any traveler, noted our tester. Its comfortable and durable design, expansive capacity, and laptop storage makes it a fabulous laptop backpack for traveling. Price at time of publish: $78 Laptop size: 15 inches | Colors: Black, Beige | Material: Cotton, PVC, polyester | Extra features: Trolley sleeve, water bottle pockets People / Conor Ralph Best for Organization: TIMBUK2 Authority Laptop Backpack Deluxe 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On REI View On Timbuk2.com Pros Tons of pockets for organization Water-resistant material Adjustable padded straps Cons Not a lot of leftover room after work essentials, so may not be ideal if you need to pack more for a longer trip This deluxe backpack from Timbuk2 is an organizer’s dream. With pockets and hidden compartments inside, outside, and on the sides of this backpack, there are countless ways to organize this bag. “The main compartment fits all of the packing items without issue, and it’s super sleek and thin,” said our tester. “There are tons of pockets for staying super organized.” Our team loved the lightweight feel of this backpack, as well as the padding and cushioned feel when wearing it. “I feel like I could wear this all day and not feel any pinching or immediate pain,” said our tester. It passed our durability test with flying colors, as the “laptop sleeve is super padded, the bottom of the bag has a waterproof material, so nothing seeps through,” added our tester. “I feel like this bag would last a really long time with daily use.” Price at time of publish: $159 Laptop size: 17 inches | Colors: Black Deluxe, Eco Black Deluxe, Nightfall, Static, Olivine, Titanium | Material: 100 percent recycled nylon | Extra features: Trolley sleeve, airmesh back panel, compression straps People / Conor Ralph Best Padded: SWISSGEAR 1900 ScanSmart Laptop Backpack 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Swissgear.com Pros Padded, adjustable straps for a comfortable fit Extensive organization and capacity Durable, thick material which is super functional Scansmart tech for faster airport travel Cons Utilitarian design may not appeal to those wanting something more sleek or stylish Swissgear offers a highly durable, comfortable, and spacious backpack to keep your laptop protected during travel. The polyester material is washable and waterproof, so it will last for many years. "The material is thick and seemingly well-constructed, so I could see this bag lasting for years while being used daily,” our tester said. They also appreciated the extra padding on the straps and back panel. “The fabric straps are exceptionally soft,” they noted. The capacity proved spacious and allowed for organization with various pockets and sections to keep your things in place. “With a plethora of pockets and compartments, this bag makes sure everything has its rightful spot,” said our tester. They appreciated the overall look and design, noting that they like “black stealthy bags,” and considering the price and all the features, they said it was "a steal.” Price at time of publish: $89.99 Laptop size: 17 inches | Colors: Blue, Gray, Heather Gray, Black, and more | Material: 1200 D Polyester | Extra features: Scansmart tech to speed up TSA process, adjustable straps, padded airflow back panel People / Conor Ralph Best Multipurpose: Aer Flight Pack 3 Backpack 4.8 Aer View On Aersf.com Pros Three-way convertible design Adjustable, padded straps Durable, water-resistant material Zippers can be locked for added security Cons Water bottle holder is small With two handles and straps, this bag can be used three different ways — as a backpack, shoulder bag, or briefcase, making it highly versatile. It’s not a huge bag, but it is quite spacious. “I keep finding more pockets,” our tester said, noting both the obvious and hidden compartments. They appreciated the various ways to use the bag, and mentioned that “the material seems to be high quality.” They only wished the singular water bottle holder was slightly larger. In terms of design, this bag was deemed comfortable by our team. “There is no shortage of ways to carry this bag and they are all pretty comfortable,” said our tester. “The straps and back have heavy padding and mesh for breathability. I think the extra padding would be great if you have heavy equipment inside.” Considering the price (which ranges depending on which color you select) and the qualities, we think this is a great multipurpose travel bag to keep your laptop safe whether in the boardroom, on a plane, or wherever work takes you. Price at time of publish: $179-$205 Laptop size: 16 inches | Colors: Black, Gray, Black X-Pac | Material: Cordura ballistic nylon | Extra features: Trolley sleeve, convertible design People / Conor Ralph The 12 Best Dagne Dover Bags of 2022 Best with Charger: Vohler Laptop Backpack With Charger 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Built-in USB charger Lots of organization compartments Compact size, yet spacious Durable material Cons Only comes in dark colors If you want a bag that provides plenty of storage when you travel and lets you charge your devices on the go, this Vohler pick is a good choice. “I would highly recommend this bag,” said our tester, acknowledging the organization compartments, USB charger, durable material, and stylish design with four color options (although the options are darker shades). “I was able to sort everything within the multiple pockets,” the tester said, adding that there are extra hidden pockets for more valuable items. The tester appreciated the compact size, which “can fit wonderfully under a seat and in the overhead compartment on a plane.” This contemporary bag offers a built-in USB charger and high-quality, durable fabric that’s water-resistant. “It’s very versatile and stylish,” said our tester. The bottom padding helped during our impact test, keeping the laptop intact when dropped inside the backpack. Our team loved this well-designed bag and we think it will last for many trips to come. Price at time of publish: $99.99 Laptop Size: 15.6 inches, 17 inches | Colors: Black, Blue, Grey, Rose Red | Material: Water-resistant polyester | Extra Features: Built-in USB charger People / Conor Ralph Best for Business Travel: Samsonite Just Right Standard Backpack 4.9 Samsonite View On Belk.com View On Dillards.com View On Ebags.com Pros Plenty of compartments Adjustable, padded straps Sleek, sophisticated design USB cord included Cons Only one water bottle pocket that's rather small If you’re popping out for a quick business trip, this backpack is the perfect work bag for brief commutes. “This bag easily fit a laptop and iPad and could definitely fit another computer,” our tester said. They said everything from the test fit in the bag, but it’s “definitely more of a commuter bag or a second carry-on, rather than a main bag for a trip." It’s a highly cushioned bag, with plenty of support when wearing it, including padding around your laptop for extra protection. Other cool features include the USB cord, all of the various organization pockets and compartments, and a trolley strap to attach it to luggage when you don’t feel like carrying it. Our tester’s one lament was that there’s only one water bottle pocket, and it’s not very large. The overall design is super lightweight, and “the outer and inner material both seem high quality and durable,” said our tester. “Nothing was damaged during the drop test.” It’s a very sleek bag, so it doesn’t have a huge capacity, but it’s “very well made, looks professional, and is extremely organized,” the tester said. “It would be a great bag to have for traveling to the office every day or as an in-flight personal item.” Price at time of publish: $169.99 Laptop size: 15.6 inches | Colors: Black | Material: Nylon | Extra features: Adjustable straps, included cable for charging devices, trolley sleeve PEOPLE / Conor Ralph Best for Students: Fjällräven Räven 28 Backpack 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Fjallraven.com View On REI Pros Plenty of storage capacity Protected laptop during drop test Comfortable, supportive straps Cons Canvas material can collect dust May be susceptible to stains If you’re in the market for a backpack for school, field trips, and the like, this bag provides vast storage for supplies, notebooks, and laptops, and is easy to transport. “This bag easily fit everything in our packing test with tons of pockets to spare,” said our tester. “And the padded laptop compartments can fit two laptops and an iPad.” In addition to two water bottle holders, there are several hidden pockets for valuables, and many more for organizing. Our team also loved the design of this backpack. “The straps and back are also mesh which are great for breathability,” our tester said. Plushy straps, a leather top handle, and classic canvas material are just a few features of this versatile backpack. Our tester was somewhat worried about the canvas collecting dust and being susceptible to stains, but it fared well during testing. It held up during our impact test and protected the laptop from sustaining any damage. “I would recommend this product, especially to a student or someone looking for something sporty or to have extra capacity on a trip, particularly one that involves a lot of walking," said our tester. Price at time of publish: $110 Laptop size: 15 inches | Colors: Basalt, Foliage Green, Navy, Terracotta Brown, Port, and more | Material: Polyester, cotton | Extra features: Mesh organized pockets, adjustable padded straps People / Conor Ralph Best for Outdoors: Solgaard Lifepack: Solar Powered and Anti-Theft Backpack 4.8 Solgaard View On Amazon View On Solgaard.co Pros USB port for charging devices Compatible with Solarbank boombox Made with recycled materials Includes anti-theft lock Cons You have to buy the Solarbank separately, adding on to the already pricey cost If you’re adventuring into the wilderness, or perhaps just a casual backyard campout, this Solgaard backpack has space for everything you’ll need. “The capacity is very high,” said our tester, noting the “spacious interior.” Overall, they loved the design, and were happy with how much it could fit. Plus, the cushioned straps and chest strap made this backpack “so incredibly comfortable.” This backpack has a plush drop-proof laptop sleeve which proved effective during testing — protecting the test laptop from sustaining damage. “The backpack feels very durable and offers lots of cushion for the items inside,” said our tester. It’s also compatible with Solagaard’s sister product — the Solarbank Boombox — which acts as a portable charger, bluetooth, and sound system. The only downside is you have to purchase the Solarbank separately, adding onto the already pricey cost. Price at time of publish: $245 Laptop size: 17 inches | Colors: Baltic Black, Atlantic Blue, Charcoal, Granada Green Camo, Granada Green | Material: Shore-Tex, upcycled ocean plastic | Extra features: Anti-theft lock, connects with Solarbank for portable charging and music on the go People / Conor Ralph Things to Consider Before Buying a Laptop Backpack for Travel Capacity When you’re buying a backpack, especially one for transporting a laptop, you should consider the capacity and how much will fit. Some backpacks only fit certain size laptops, others might just fit a laptop and a few other things, and some can store several clothes as well as notebooks, laptops, and more. And bonus points if there are lots of pockets and compartments for organizing your items. “Compartmentalizing work items creates ease of navigation on the go,” Volpe says. Durability “Another factor in purchasing a travel laptop bag is durability,” says Volpe. She points out various travel hazards like spilled coffee on planes and rainstorms where a good backpack material can be the difference between a ruined day and momentary inconvenience. “Durable materials like leather are luxe and long lasting,” says Volpe. "They also take wear and tear nicely.” She points out that the look of leather improves over time, so even once it has worn down over time, it will retain that vintage leather feel. “Another great option for durability is high quality polyester,” she says (as well as nylon). She adds that this material generally costs less than leather, and can “outlast torrential downpours and being crammed into an overhead compartment.” Our best overall laptop backpack for travel is the Herschel Supply Co. Tech Backpack, partly due to the Cordura Ballistic fabric, a woven nylon material that was originally developed for military body armor. Design The design of a backpack can aid or hinder your travels, so you want to look for features that add to the overall comfort, durability, and use of the bag. Features like adjustable straps, the ability to connect to a charger, and the number of pockets and storage compartments are all important factors to look for. “Instead of being too trend forward I look for a travel laptop bag that has an aesthetic which can last for three to four years versus one season," Volpe says. She suggests avoiding wild prints/patterns and looking for solid colors that will pair well with many outfits and occasions. “A travel laptop bag isn't something you just throw away like a budget-friendly evening clutch,” exclaims Volpe. “It has to be appropriate to take to business meetings and while working from your local coffee shop.” But it doesn’t have to be boring. “Color is A-okay for the creative and fun loving types," she says. "Combination neutrals like cream, brown and gray are chic, mature and versatile to coordinate with any outfit." And for the tech-savvy shopper? “You may want a travel laptop bag that has a headphone port, RFID-blocking ID slots, and/or an external USB with a built-in charging cable.” Most of the options on our list include a USB charging port, including the Vohler Laptop Backpack with Charger. Pricing The price of a laptop backpack can range from $50 to nearing $500, so you just have to keep your budget in mind, as well as the features you’re not willing to compromise on and find a bag that meets both of those criteria. Certain materials like leather (and quality vegan leathers) will cost more, like the Monos Metro Backpack coming in at around $220. Tech features, like charging capabilities, can also add to the cost. The Solgaard Lifepack Backpack costs $245 — but its USB capabilities, anti-theft features, and Solarbank compatibility make it well worth it. PEOPLE / Conor Ralph How We Tested Our team tested 27 of the top-rated laptop backpacks for travel, comparing qualities like the design, capacity, durability, level of comfort, and overall value. After testing these features, 14 bags came out ahead as our winners. First our team assessed the design of the bags, looking at storage capacity, various pockets and compartments, ability to be organized, and so forth. Then they simulated packing a bag for a trip with real items like a prop laptop, prop iPad, chargers, notebooks, a layer of clothing, water bottle, and a cosmetic bag. Once the bag was packed, our team tested its functionality, considering how much it weighed, how comfortable it was to carry around, and if any part of the design aided the its overall use and portability (like adjustable straps for instance). To test the durability and level of protection, our testers dropped each bag with a prop laptop inside twice, to see if it provided adequate cushioning to keep the computer intact. The laptops were then checked for scratches and damage, and turned on to see if the internal hardware had been affected by the impact. Our chosen laptop backpacks for travel were supportive, cushioned, and kept the laptops from experiencing damage. Frequently Asked Questions What is the best laptop bag for travel? Our top-rated laptop bag for travel is the Herschel Supply Co. Tech Backpack. For $160, it features super comfortable straps, a fleece-lined laptop sleeve, a trolley strap for luggage, and plenty of room for work essentials, and then some. What is the biggest backpack you can carry on an airplane? As a general rule, most airlines won’t let you carry on a backpack that’s bigger than 22 inches long, 14 inches wide, and nine inches deep. This is to ensure the bag will fit comfortably underneath the airplane seat or in the overhead compartment. If you have a backpack that exceeds these measurements, you’ll have to check it, so keep the dimensions in mind when making a selection. We love the Lo & Sons Rowledge bag as both sizes are designed to fit comfortably under an airline seat. What is the best material for a travel bag? A durable nylon or polyester will be the most enduring material for a travel bag. Both materials are water-resistant, and less susceptible to rips and tears than other materials. In some high end bags you’ll see leather used, which is fairly durable, and also provides an element of style. So the best material depends on if you care more about fashion or function. What Is PEOPLE Tested? We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. 