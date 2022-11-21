The 13 Best Laptop Backpacks for Travel of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Comparing design, comfort, durability, capacity, and overall value, these laptop backpacks were considered the best PEOPLE Tested for travel.

Our team tested 27 of the best laptop backpacks for travel and compared qualities like the capacity of the bags, the durability of materials, and design, as well as the comfort of carrying them around. Whether you’re more of a roadie or frequent flier, these backpacks will make the journey easier while keeping your laptop safe — a theory we tested by dropping backpacks with laptops in them (a moment of silence for the ones that didn’t make it). Our team compared the design and storage options of each backpack, and looked at the overall function and performance of each. After a day of literally carrying this test on their backs, our team found 14 bags that are worthy of being your laptop’s next travel companion.

“When looking for the ideal travel laptop bag, I seek out style and overall functionality,” celebrity fashion stylist and consultant Chelsea Volpe tells PEOPLE. “First and foremost, I want the bag to look good (what can I say, I'm a stylist!).” She also looks for timeless designs rather than ones that will come and go with the season. Other factors to consider are durability, storage design (”pockets are your friend,” Volpe says), and tech features such as a USB charging port.

Whether for personal or business use, laptops are deeply ingrained into our daily routines and it’s difficult to leave them behind when traveling. With a laptop backpack you can take your work or entertainment with you. Even celebrities like Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, and Emma Stone have been seen toting stylish and functional backpacks around. Style aside, there are a few things to keep in mind when buying a bag to tow your laptop.

Best Overall: Herschel Tech Backpack 5 Hershel View On Mrporter.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue View On Zappos Pros Fleece-lined laptop sleeve

Plenty of storage

Comfortable, well-padded, and adjustable straps

Durable fabric Cons No cons were detected during testing While it may have a simple design at first glance, this backpack is a bit of a Mary Poppins bag, because the storage is ample. Our tester loved the large compartments and said “you can add up to four laptops or iPads,” with “more than enough space to add everything you need.” The internal chamber has a fleece-lined material so it will protect your laptop from scratches and provide soft cushioning during transit. The bag scored well in all of our tests — especially in comfort and capacity. “I walked upstairs and the bag has padding, so I didn’t feel sore and tired after walking,” said our tester. They didn’t love the sternum strap because they said it felt tight across their chest, but some might like the strap for hikes or backpacking trips. The test laptop even survived the fall when the backpack was dropped with it inside. “No scuff marks, no damages, and it’s still intact and in great condition,” said our tester. The external material, a Cordura ballistic fabric, is also highly durable and less susceptible to rips, water, and other hazards when traveling. While this bag is definitely large, our tester said that “it has all the qualities of a great tech backpack." It features a large capacity, modern style, and protection for your laptop and other tech items at a median price. Plus, if you’re traveling with luggage, this backpack comes with a trolly sleeve, so you can attach it to a suitcase for even more portability. Price at time of publish: $160 Laptop size: 15 inches | Material: 1680D Cordura Ballistic fabric | Colors: Black | Extra features: Storage sections, trolly luggage sleeve, fleece-lined laptop sleeve People / Conor Ralph

Best Budget: Bagsmart Laptop Backpack 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Bagsmart.com Pros Quilted pattern design

Large size allows for big or small laptops

Adjustables shoulder straps

USB charger port Cons No cons were detected during testing This tester favorite from Bagsmart comes with all the qualities you want in a laptop backpack, but with a price tag that will make you raise your eyebrows — it’s that good. “I would give this a 10 if I could,” exclaimed our tester. They praised the compartment space, soft material, stylish design, and comfort. “My shoulders felt light after taking off the bag,” said our tester, despite having carried it around for a bit. It also survived, nay, thrived, during our durability tests. The test laptop survived the drop in this bag, and came out with “no scuffs, no marks,” per our tester. They admitted to initially judging the bag based on the “basic appearance," but being "so wrong." Our tester was delighted by the extra features like the charger port, roomy capacity, and quilted cloth design. "This is so worth it!," they said. "I will actually put this on my Amazon wishlist.” Price at time of publish: $39.99-$45.99 Laptop size: 15.6 inches | Colors: Black, Pink, Black 17.3, Pink Rose, Red Rose | Material: Water-resistant polyester | Extra features: Some hidden pockets, adjustable straps, USB charging port People / Conor Ralph

Best Weatherproof: Peak Design Everyday Backpack V2 30L 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On B&H Photo Video View On Peakdesign.com Pros Lots of hidden compartments

Adjustable straps

Surprisingly lightweight

Weatherproof material Cons One of the pricier options on the list For certain adventures, your travel backpack might face inclement weather, and if you have your laptop in tow, you’ll want a bag that keeps it protected. “This backpack is thoughtfully designed with plenty of features for photographers or people traveling with technology gadgets,” our tester said. The backpack scored well in terms of capacity, with our tester saying it “has a spacious interior”, two removable dividers “for separating items that could be fragile”, and a “fancy expandable magnetic clip.” Despite the size, it also proved quite comfortable. “If I could give this backpack a 10 for comfort, I would," our tester said. "It’s so insanely lightweight, it blew my mind.” Combined with cushioned and adjustable straps, and a durable and weatherproof poly-coated nylon material, this bag is highly durable and will keep your laptop safe, much like it did during testing when our team dropped the backpack and the laptop stayed intact. Though expensive, our tester said that the price is "completely fair for the high-quality design and materials.” Price at time of publish: $279.95 Laptop Size: 16 inches | Colors: Black, Midnight Blue, Charcoal, Ash | Material: 400D double poly-coated nylon canvas shell | Extra Features: Trolley sleeve, adjustable straps People / Conor Ralph The 11 Best Away Luggage Products of 2022

Best Splurge: Lo & Sons The Rowledge Backpack 4.8 Lo & Sons View On Loandsons.com Pros Stylish design

Water-resistant material

Many compartments great for organizing

Comfortable, adjustable straps Cons Neither size fits laptops larger than 13 inches If fashion is your first priority, this stylish Lo & Sons bag is eye-catching. “It's very chic with the company logo, zipper tassels, and leather design," our tester said. But it’s not just a good-looking backpack, it’s functional too. “It looked small on the outside, but once you open it, there is more than enough space for a sweater and any tech you have,” said our tester. There’s even a zippered section for a water bottle. While the bag is only available in black, there are several interior colors available as well as various hardware options. It comes in two sizes, but neither fits a laptop larger than 13 inches. The premium nylon material is water-resistant and quite durable. “It’s padded all the way through, and the laptop survived the fall test,” said our tester. They noticed the material was a little stiff at first, but were adjustable. You can use it as a backpack or a tote thanks to the sleek handles on top. “I would get this because of its capacity, chic-ness, and stability,” our tester said. Price at time of publish: $465–$485 Laptop size: 13 inches | Colors: Black with 7 hardware/interior options | Material: Premium nylon | Extra features: Convertible design, luggage trolley sleeve People / Conor Ralph

Best Faux Leather: Monos Metro Backpack 4.8 Monos View On Monos.com Pros Comfortable to use and wear

Ample storage space

Both nylon and faux leather options Cons No exterior water bottle pocket This is a gorgeous bag that’s eye-catching and effective. “The design is perfect for everything from commuting to air travel,” said our tester. “I didn't even need to use the front detachable bag and there was a good amount of room left over.” The backpack comes in durable nylon or vegan leather options, and both materials are water-and scratch-resistant. The only hiccup with design was the lack of a water bottle holder on the exterior of the bag. Our tester loved the look of the vegan leather and said though it felt a little stiff, that the bag was “comfortable to wear.” This bag kept the dummy laptop secure during the drop test — our tester was impressed with its durability. “I think the price is fair for the quality,” our tester said. “It feels like a very well-made backpack with thoughtful features like padded handles, plenty of pockets, and the detachable front pouch for staying extra organized.” Price at time of publish: $220 Laptop size: 15 inches | Colors: Saddle Tan, Mahogany, Ivory (plus four colors for nylon material) | Material: Ultra-microfibre vegan leather | Extra features: water- and scratch-resistant materials, trolley sleeve, top handle People / Conor Ralph

Best Design: Béis The Backpack 4.7 Nordstrom View On Beistravel.com View On Revolve Pros Lots of storage

Water-resistant lining

Trend-forward design

Comfortable to wear Cons Bottom of laptop sleeve is not padded As a standout piece in Shay Mitchell’s travel brand Béis, this backpack offers extensive storage, a chic design, durability, and comfort when wearing it. “This bag was definitely designed by travel pros,” said our tester. “There's a ton of capacity — the bag wasn't even close to half full with the items I packed it with.” The capacity includes water bottle holders, a laptop sleeve, zippered compartments, and more. Though our tester was nervous about the laptop sleeve not having a padded bottom, the backpack kept the laptop protected during our drop test. They were impressed with the comfort, though. “The straps are nicely padded and adjustable,” they said. “They're also a good width apart to feel comfortable on my shoulders and hit a nice spot on my back. I think it would be fine to carry for an extended period of time.” The overall features of this bag makes it super convenient for any traveler, noted our tester. Its comfortable and durable design, expansive capacity, and laptop storage makes it a fabulous laptop backpack for traveling. Price at time of publish: $78 Laptop size: 15 inches | Colors: Black, Beige | Material: Cotton, PVC, polyester | Extra features: Trolley sleeve, water bottle pockets People / Conor Ralph

Best for Organization: TIMBUK2 Authority Laptop Backpack Deluxe 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On REI View On Timbuk2.com Pros Tons of pockets for organization

Water-resistant material

Adjustable padded straps Cons Not a lot of leftover room after work essentials, so may not be ideal if you need to pack more for a longer trip This deluxe backpack from Timbuk2 is an organizer’s dream. With pockets and hidden compartments inside, outside, and on the sides of this backpack, there are countless ways to organize this bag. “The main compartment fits all of the packing items without issue, and it’s super sleek and thin,” said our tester. “There are tons of pockets for staying super organized.” Our team loved the lightweight feel of this backpack, as well as the padding and cushioned feel when wearing it. “I feel like I could wear this all day and not feel any pinching or immediate pain,” said our tester. It passed our durability test with flying colors, as the “laptop sleeve is super padded, the bottom of the bag has a waterproof material, so nothing seeps through,” added our tester. “I feel like this bag would last a really long time with daily use.” Price at time of publish: $159 Laptop size: 17 inches | Colors: Black Deluxe, Eco Black Deluxe, Nightfall, Static, Olivine, Titanium | Material: 100 percent recycled nylon | Extra features: Trolley sleeve, airmesh back panel, compression straps People / Conor Ralph

Best Padded: SWISSGEAR 1900 ScanSmart Laptop Backpack 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Swissgear.com Pros Padded, adjustable straps for a comfortable fit

Extensive organization and capacity

Durable, thick material which is super functional

Scansmart tech for faster airport travel Cons Utilitarian design may not appeal to those wanting something more sleek or stylish Swissgear offers a highly durable, comfortable, and spacious backpack to keep your laptop protected during travel. The polyester material is washable and waterproof, so it will last for many years. "The material is thick and seemingly well-constructed, so I could see this bag lasting for years while being used daily,” our tester said. They also appreciated the extra padding on the straps and back panel. “The fabric straps are exceptionally soft,” they noted. The capacity proved spacious and allowed for organization with various pockets and sections to keep your things in place. “With a plethora of pockets and compartments, this bag makes sure everything has its rightful spot,” said our tester. They appreciated the overall look and design, noting that they like “black stealthy bags,” and considering the price and all the features, they said it was "a steal.” Price at time of publish: $89.99 Laptop size: 17 inches | Colors: Blue, Gray, Heather Gray, Black, and more | Material: 1200 D Polyester | Extra features: Scansmart tech to speed up TSA process, adjustable straps, padded airflow back panel People / Conor Ralph

Best Multipurpose: Aer Flight Pack 3 Backpack 4.8 Aer View On Aersf.com Pros Three-way convertible design

Adjustable, padded straps

Durable, water-resistant material

Zippers can be locked for added security Cons Water bottle holder is small With two handles and straps, this bag can be used three different ways — as a backpack, shoulder bag, or briefcase, making it highly versatile. It’s not a huge bag, but it is quite spacious. “I keep finding more pockets,” our tester said, noting both the obvious and hidden compartments. They appreciated the various ways to use the bag, and mentioned that “the material seems to be high quality.” They only wished the singular water bottle holder was slightly larger. In terms of design, this bag was deemed comfortable by our team. “There is no shortage of ways to carry this bag and they are all pretty comfortable,” said our tester. “The straps and back have heavy padding and mesh for breathability. I think the extra padding would be great if you have heavy equipment inside.” Considering the price (which ranges depending on which color you select) and the qualities, we think this is a great multipurpose travel bag to keep your laptop safe whether in the boardroom, on a plane, or wherever work takes you. Price at time of publish: $179-$205 Laptop size: 16 inches | Colors: Black, Gray, Black X-Pac | Material: Cordura ballistic nylon | Extra features: Trolley sleeve, convertible design People / Conor Ralph The 12 Best Dagne Dover Bags of 2022

Best with Charger: Vohler Laptop Backpack With Charger 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Built-in USB charger

Lots of organization compartments

Compact size, yet spacious

Durable material Cons Only comes in dark colors If you want a bag that provides plenty of storage when you travel and lets you charge your devices on the go, this Vohler pick is a good choice. “I would highly recommend this bag,” said our tester, acknowledging the organization compartments, USB charger, durable material, and stylish design with four color options (although the options are darker shades). “I was able to sort everything within the multiple pockets,” the tester said, adding that there are extra hidden pockets for more valuable items. The tester appreciated the compact size, which “can fit wonderfully under a seat and in the overhead compartment on a plane.” This contemporary bag offers a built-in USB charger and high-quality, durable fabric that’s water-resistant. “It’s very versatile and stylish,” said our tester. The bottom padding helped during our impact test, keeping the laptop intact when dropped inside the backpack. Our team loved this well-designed bag and we think it will last for many trips to come. Price at time of publish: $99.99 Laptop Size: 15.6 inches, 17 inches | Colors: Black, Blue, Grey, Rose Red | Material: Water-resistant polyester | Extra Features: Built-in USB charger People / Conor Ralph

Best for Business Travel: Samsonite Just Right Standard Backpack 4.9 Samsonite View On Belk.com View On Dillards.com View On Ebags.com Pros Plenty of compartments

Adjustable, padded straps

Sleek, sophisticated design

USB cord included Cons Only one water bottle pocket that's rather small If you’re popping out for a quick business trip, this backpack is the perfect work bag for brief commutes. “This bag easily fit a laptop and iPad and could definitely fit another computer,” our tester said. They said everything from the test fit in the bag, but it’s “definitely more of a commuter bag or a second carry-on, rather than a main bag for a trip." It’s a highly cushioned bag, with plenty of support when wearing it, including padding around your laptop for extra protection. Other cool features include the USB cord, all of the various organization pockets and compartments, and a trolley strap to attach it to luggage when you don’t feel like carrying it. Our tester’s one lament was that there’s only one water bottle pocket, and it’s not very large. The overall design is super lightweight, and “the outer and inner material both seem high quality and durable,” said our tester. “Nothing was damaged during the drop test.” It’s a very sleek bag, so it doesn’t have a huge capacity, but it’s “very well made, looks professional, and is extremely organized,” the tester said. “It would be a great bag to have for traveling to the office every day or as an in-flight personal item.” Price at time of publish: $169.99

Laptop size: 15.6 inches | Colors: Black | Material: Nylon | Extra features: Adjustable straps, included cable for charging devices, trolley sleeve PEOPLE / Conor Ralph

Best for Students: Fjällräven Räven 28 Backpack 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Fjallraven.com View On REI Pros Plenty of storage capacity

Protected laptop during drop test

Comfortable, supportive straps Cons Canvas material can collect dust

May be susceptible to stains If you’re in the market for a backpack for school, field trips, and the like, this bag provides vast storage for supplies, notebooks, and laptops, and is easy to transport. “This bag easily fit everything in our packing test with tons of pockets to spare,” said our tester. “And the padded laptop compartments can fit two laptops and an iPad.” In addition to two water bottle holders, there are several hidden pockets for valuables, and many more for organizing. Our team also loved the design of this backpack. “The straps and back are also mesh which are great for breathability,” our tester said. Plushy straps, a leather top handle, and classic canvas material are just a few features of this versatile backpack. Our tester was somewhat worried about the canvas collecting dust and being susceptible to stains, but it fared well during testing. It held up during our impact test and protected the laptop from sustaining any damage. “I would recommend this product, especially to a student or someone looking for something sporty or to have extra capacity on a trip, particularly one that involves a lot of walking," said our tester. Price at time of publish: $110 Laptop size: 15 inches | Colors: Basalt, Foliage Green, Navy, Terracotta Brown, Port, and more | Material: Polyester, cotton | Extra features: Mesh organized pockets, adjustable padded straps People / Conor Ralph