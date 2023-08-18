Labor Day is Monday, September 1 — but you don’t have to wait for the long weekend’s end-of-summer sales to score steep discounts.

We found 29 early Labor Day sales on clothes, shoes, and accessories that you can shop now at stores including Amazon, Nordstrom, J.Crew, and Shopbop. There are also great activewear deals at Lululemon and Alo Yoga, plus discounts on underwear and shapewear from Spanx, Skims, and Parade. As for shoes and purses, we found lots to shop at Coach Outlet and Zappos.

Keep reading for the best early Labor Day sales on clothes; shoes, purses, and bags; activewear; and bras, underwear, and shapewear. We’ve also included some standout products to get you started.

Best Early Labor Day Sales on Clothes

& Other Stories : Treat your office wardrobe to a statement top or a pair of timeless trousers from the & Other Stories sale, where prices start at $8.

: Treat your office wardrobe to a statement top or a pair of timeless trousers from the & Other Stories sale, where prices start at $8. Amazon: A selection of name brands is up to 74 percent off at Amazon, including Ugg and Dr. Martens.

A selection of name brands is up to 74 percent off at Amazon, including Ugg and Dr. Martens. Anthropologie : There are more than 3,000 clothing items on sale at Anthro right now, including just-added corduroy pants, long-sleeve blouses, and stylish maternity clothes.

: There are more than 3,000 clothing items on sale at Anthro right now, including just-added corduroy pants, long-sleeve blouses, and stylish maternity clothes. Bloomingdale’s : Get up to 70 percent off at Bloomingdale’s during the (somewhat) ominous sounding The Final Offer sale, where we spied Jimmy Choo shoes. There’s also a page for sale finds under $100, with more than 5,000 items on offer.

: Get up to 70 percent off at Bloomingdale’s during the (somewhat) ominous sounding The Final Offer sale, where we spied Jimmy Choo shoes. There’s also a page for sale finds under $100, with more than 5,000 items on offer. Everlane : Score up to 70 percent off modern classics at Everlane. Check the Deepest Discounts page for a shortcut to the best deals.

: Score up to 70 percent off modern classics at Everlane. Check the Deepest Discounts page for a shortcut to the best deals. Gap : Gap always has deals running — the must-shop right now is the clearance section, where you can get an extra 40 percent off already reduced prices.

: Gap always has deals running — the must-shop right now is the clearance section, where you can get an extra 40 percent off already reduced prices. J. Crew : Similarly, J.Crew reliably has great deals to shop. The best bet at the moment is an additional 50 percent off sale items with code GOSHOP, good through August 21.

: Similarly, J.Crew reliably has great deals to shop. The best bet at the moment is an additional 50 percent off sale items with code GOSHOP, good through August 21. Nordstrom : Score up to 85 percent off on clothes at Nordstrom, including tons of name brands like Vince, Levi’s, and Rag & Bone.

: Score up to 85 percent off on clothes at Nordstrom, including tons of name brands like Vince, Levi’s, and Rag & Bone. Shopbop : Check out the 60 percent off and over page for the steepest deals at Shopbop right now, which has styles from Tibi, Alexander Wang, and Good American.

: Check out the 60 percent off and over page for the steepest deals at Shopbop right now, which has styles from Tibi, Alexander Wang, and Good American. Target: Select women’s clothing is 30 percent off for Circle members.

If your essentials, like tee shirts and underwear, could use a refresh, check out Gap’s sale-on-sale with 40 percent off already-reduced clearance prices. J.Crew is also offering an extra 50 percent off sale with the code GOSHOP.

Good American Wide Rib Crop Pullover, $29

Shopbop

An oatmeal-colored, lightweight sweater is a great transitional piece to ease out end of summer (so cute with white jeans). It’ll also come in handy when easing out of winter and into spring, too.

Levi’s Ribcage High-Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans, $70

Nordstrom

When it comes to denim, you really can’t go wrong with Levi’s. If the low-rise trend is not on your fall agenda, check out this ultra-high-rise fit in a washed black color that can be dressed up with heeled boots or more casually with ballet flats.

Best Early Labor Day Sales on Shoes, Purses, and Bags

Adidas : Save up to 40 percent on over 250 styles of shoes from sporty to trendy.

: Save up to 40 percent on over 250 styles of shoes from sporty to trendy. Aldo: There are so many fun styles on sale at Aldo right now, where boots, flats, and loafers are up to 50 percent off.

There are so many fun styles on sale at Aldo right now, where boots, flats, and loafers are up to 50 percent off. Calpak : Luggage, backpacks, travel accessories, and more are up to 60 percent off.

: Luggage, backpacks, travel accessories, and more are up to 60 percent off. Coach Outlet : We spotted bags discounted as much as 70 percent off at the Coach Outlet sale, where prices start at $39.

: We spotted bags discounted as much as 70 percent off at the Coach Outlet sale, where prices start at $39. DSW : Through August 30, save 35 percent on select athletic styles.

: Through August 30, save 35 percent on select athletic styles. Nordstrom Rack : Save up to 88 percent on wallets, backpacks, purses, and more from brands including Marc Jacobs, MCM, and Longchamp.

: Save up to 88 percent on wallets, backpacks, purses, and more from brands including Marc Jacobs, MCM, and Longchamp. Vince Camuto: Pick up a new pair of pumps for the office or flats for the weekend at Vince Camuto, where on-sale shoes start at $32.

Pick up a new pair of pumps for the office or flats for the weekend at Vince Camuto, where on-sale shoes start at $32. Zappos: There are more than 10,000 styles of women’s shoes on sale at Zappos right now, including fall-ready boots, loafers, and flats.

The must-shop in the world of accessories is Coach Outlet, where bags, wallets, and more are up to 70 percent off. We also recommend Nordstrom Rack, which has a deep selection of designer bags on sale. And if travel is on your agenda, check out Calpak’s discounted luggage, backpacks, and accessories while they’re up to 60 percent off.

Coach Nolita 19 Shoulder Bag, $76 (60% Off)

Coach

This is the kind of shoulder bag you’ll pull out for years because it never really goes out of style. Its compact size is ideal for errands and nights out alike.

Vince Camuto Bendreta Flat, $60 (Save $39)

Vince Camuto

The sporty details on this pair of ballet flats set them apart from the pack. The elasticized top line means you can adjust the fit and the rubber sole provides traction.

Best Early Labor Day Sales on Activewear

Athleta : Save up to 60 percent on workout gear plus casual styles perfect for lounge or travel.

: Save up to 60 percent on workout gear plus casual styles perfect for lounge or travel. Alo Yoga : The sale section at Alo is up to 40 percent off right now and it includes celeb favorites like the Airbrush Legging.

: The sale section at Alo is up to 40 percent off right now and it includes celeb favorites like the Airbrush Legging. Lululemon : There are tons of customer-loved leggings, sports bras, tops, and more marked down at Lululemon, where sale prices start at $9.

: There are tons of customer-loved leggings, sports bras, tops, and more marked down at Lululemon, where sale prices start at $9. Nike : Sneakers, sports bras, and so much more are up to 40 percent off at Nike.

: Sneakers, sports bras, and so much more are up to 40 percent off at Nike. Old Navy: Old Navy has surprisingly good activewear, and you can score tops, exercise dresses, and more on sale with an extra 30 percent discount at checkout.

Re-up on leggings and sports bras, or start adding some layers to your wardrobe for outdoor workouts with activewear sales at Lululemon, Athleta, and more. Old Navy is a solid choice for the basics, and there’s an extra 30 percent discount on sale. And Alo is always worth a browse, at the very least to the latest wild crop top they’ve managed to make suitable for fitness.

Lululemon Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Shirt, $54

lululemon

A Lulu classic for cold weather workouts, or just throwing on as you leave the pilates studio. It comes in 13 colors, most of which are marked down by more than $20.

Athleta Presidio Dress, $70

Athleta

Flow from summer to fall in this swishy midi dress from Athleta. It’s made from a quick-drying material that is wrinkle-resistant, making it well-suited for travel. To sweeten the deal: pockets!

Best Early Labor Day Sales on Bras, Underwear, and Shapewear

Cuup : Make the most of the remaining pool days — and stock up for next year — while Cuup’s bra-sized swimwear is up 70 percent off.

: Make the most of the remaining pool days — and stock up for next year — while Cuup’s bra-sized swimwear is up 70 percent off. Knix : Comfortable underwear, leakproof underwear, and cute loungewear all are naked down.

: Comfortable underwear, leakproof underwear, and cute loungewear all are naked down. Lively : Scoop up bralettes, pajamas, and more at up to 50 percent off while supplies last.

: Scoop up bralettes, pajamas, and more at up to 50 percent off while supplies last. Parade : Customer-favorite underwear, bras, bodysuits and more are up to 70 percent off during the Firework Sale, where new deals drop daily.

: Customer-favorite underwear, bras, bodysuits and more are up to 70 percent off during the Firework Sale, where new deals drop daily. Skims : Everything from cotton bras to silky robes is on sale at Skims’ last chance sale, which has a pretty good selection of shapewear marked down, too.

: Everything from cotton bras to silky robes is on sale at Skims’ last chance sale, which has a pretty good selection of shapewear marked down, too. Spanx: Feel your best in fall fashion with a strong foundation. Stock up on shaping underwear, smoothing bras, and bodysuits while they’re on sale at Spanx.

Spanx Thinstincts Thong Bodysuit, $48 ($20 Off)

Spanx

This Spanx bodysuit comes in black and “soft nude.” Its thong design flaunts the brand’s trademark Comfort Crack (yep) construction and the non-compression bust means no smooshing up top. It’s a good base layer for light smoothing under just about anything.

Skims Cotton Jersey T-Shirt Bra, $25

Skims

Skims has more sales than it used to, but it’s still rare to find so many products with so much size availability marked down. Case in point, this cotton jersey T-shirt bra, which comes in three on-sale colors and has many band width and cup size combinations still in stock.

Keep scrolling for more of our favorite on-sale fashion finds.

525 Cable Knit Sweater, $45 (Over $100 Off)

Bloomingdale's

Caslon Wide-Leg Linen Blend Pants, $33 (45% Off)

Nordstrom

New Balance 574 Sneaker, $63 (Up to 35% Off)

Nordstrom

Astr the Label Shelby Dress, $66 (56% Off)

Amazon

Alo Yoga Airbrush Legging, $78 (Save $20)

Alo

Chimi Vita’s Sunglasses, $68 (Over $100 Off)

Shopbop

Sam Edelman Drina Knee High Boots, $76 (70% Off)

Amazon

J.Crew Cecile Sweater Blazer, $100 (40% Off)

J.Crew

Vince Camuto Trexanta Mule, $70 (Save $40)

Vince Camuto

