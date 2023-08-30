88 Best Labor Day Sales of 2023 to Shop Now

You might not be kicking back for the holiday weekend just yet, but hundreds of stores are already dropping can’t-miss deals at this year’s Labor Day sales.

We did the work for you and found the 88 best Labor Day deals for home, kitchen, fashion, beauty, and travel from stores like Amazon, Nordstrom, and Target. Stock up on end-of-summer steals like this customer-loved fire pit that’s $90 off at Amazon and up to 40 percent off best-selling Our Place cookware, or get ready for fall with on-sale sweaters and jeans from Madewell. You can also spruce up your home with candles, wreaths, and more autumnal decor that’s on sale at Walmart.

Most Labor Day sales run through Monday, September 4 (with some extending to Tuesday), but these discounts are so good, items are likely to sell out fast. Don’t wait around to save on thousands of coveted brands like Tory Burch and Apple — keep scrolling to find the best Labor Day deals overall, and then by category: home and kitchen, fashion, beauty, and lifestyle.

Best Labor Day Sales Overall



Amazon: As always, Amazon has thousands of deals spanning every category at your fingertips. Save big on Bissell carpet cleaners, Apple AirTags, Laneige beauty products, and hundreds of cozy fall sweaters. Score at the Amazon Labor Day sale.

Walmart: Discounts on Apple AirPods, smart watches, Samsung TVs, Crocs, and Roomba vacuums are all up for grabs at Walmart this weekend. Steep savings await.

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

Walmart

Macy’s: Nab 75 percent off sheets, 60 percent off luggage, up to 50 percent off women’s shoes, up to 40 percent off Levi’s jeans, 15 percent off small appliances from brands like Nutribullet and Cuisinart, and more deep discounts. Don’t miss the Macy’s sale.

Target: Kitchen gadgets from brands like Nespresso and Cuisinart are up to 30 percent off; over 700 headphones from Bose, Beats, and Sony are on sale; and top-rated vacuums from Shark, Dyson, and Roomba are marked down, like this robot vacuum that’s $150 off. Shop the Target sale.

iRobot Roomba i3+ Robot Vacuum

Target

Nordstrom: Over 34,000 items are discounted at Nordstrom right now, including Spanx leggings, Tory Burch bags, Sam Edelman shoes, and much more. Prep your fall wardrobe at Nordstrom.

Best Buy: Until September 13, appliances like washing machines, fridges, and ovens are 40 percent off at Best Buy. Plus, laptops, smart watches, headphones, and TVs are all going for less — and you can even save on a Dyson Airwrap. Head over to the Best Buy sale.

Best Labor Day Home and Kitchen Deals

Amazon: Save on vacuums from Roomba and Dyson, air fryers from Ninja and Cosori, drinkware from Stanley, and hundreds of other kitchen finds at Amazon. You don’t want to skip this.

Lowe’s: Patio furniture is up to 75 percent off, grills and accessories are up to 40 percent off, and major kitchen appliances are going for up to $1,500 off at Lowe’s this weekend. Save big at Lowe’s.

Dyson: Score up to $200 off vacuums like the Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean and more through September 9. This is not a drill.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute

Dyson

Home Depot: More than 3,500 items are on sale at Home Depot this weekend only, including fall essentials like fire pits, leaf blowers, tool boxes, and much, much more. Head over to the Home Depot sale.

Brooklinen: Save 20 percent sitewide through Wednesday, September 6 during the Brooklinen Labor Day sale. Score discounts on breathable sheets and comforters, fluffy pillows, and plush towels. Rest easy with these markdowns.

Wayfair: Wayfair’s massive Labor Day sale includes savings up to 70 percent off. Nab discounts on furniture, rugs, mattresses, bedding, storage solutions, and pet products. Don’t miss Wayfair’s sale.

Our Place: Through Wednesday, September 6, take 25 percent off best-selling pots, pans, dinnerware, and more dining essentials. Plus, save $226, or 40 percent, on the Ultimate Cookware Set. Your place will be where it’s at.

Our Place Always Pan 2.0

Our Place

West Elm: The West Elm Labor Day sale is offering up to 60 percent off bedding, dining, rugs, furniture, and decor. Take advantage of these steep savings.

Birch Lane: This weekend, take an extra 20 percent off sale items at Birch Lane with code EXTRA20, and score up to 60 percent off everything else (think chairs, coffee tables, lamps, and more home goods.) Shop the Birch Lane sale.

AllModern: Refresh your space with accent chairs, headboards, bar stools, and much, much more while they’re on sale for up to 60 percent off. Plus, use code GET20 for an extra 20 percent off sale items. Head over to the AllModern sale.

Lulu & Georgia: Neutral rugs, bedroom furniture, boho light fixtures, and more home goods are 20 percent off at Lulu & Georgia. Create a zen space for less.

Burrow: Plush sofas and sectionals, comfy mattresses, and luxe lounge chairs are all 60 percent off at Burrow this weekend. Treat yourself at the Burrow sale.

Joybird: Best-selling couches, chairs, and more are 45 percent off, and everything else is 35 percent off at Joybird until Monday, September 4. Shop the Joybird sale.

Ashley Furniture: Ashley Furniture is offering up to 50 percent off clearance items this weekend, so invest in that new couch you’ve been eyeing now. Get half-off furniture here.

Albany Park: Until September 10, sofas, ottomans, armchairs, and more comfy furniture is 35 percent off at Albany Park. Settle into this sale.

Williams Sonoma: Soak up the last days of summer in outdoor furniture from Williams Sonoma, all 70 percent off right now. Plus, find glassware sets you’ll use all year round for less. Don’t miss this sale.

Sur La Table: Invest in the cookware you’ve been dying to add to your kitchen cabinets while it’s up to 50 percent off at Sur La Table. Get cooking.

Great Jones: Save 25 percent on colorful cookware and bakeware at Great Jones with code LDW25. Whip up some savings.

Buffy: Outfit your bed with a new comforter or sheets while it’s up to 35 percent off at Buffy through Sunday, September 10. Sweet dreams!

Buffy Breeze Comforter

Buffy

Helix: Refresh your sleep routine with 25 percent off sitewide through Monday September 11, plus get two free pillows with the purchase of a mattress. Use code LDS25 at checkout. Shop the Helix sale.

Cozy Earth: The brand that consistently lands on Oprah’s List of Favorite Things is offering up to 25 percent sitewide until Monday September 11. But for four days only, from September 1 through September 4, you can use the code LABORDAY for 30 percent off your purchase. Snuggle up at the Cozy Earth sale.

Casper: Until September 12, you can save up to 20 percent on select mattresses and pillows, plus 50 percent on adjustable bed frames at Casper. The sale includes the best overall mattress we tested, the Casper Nova Hybrid. Check out Casper’s sale.

Outer: All outdoor sofas are at least 25 percent off (wicker sets are 30 percent off!) and everything else is 15 percent off at this luxe outdoor furniture store until Tuesday, September 5. It’s not time to go inside yet.

Levity: Through Tuesday, September 5, save 15 percent sitewide on machine-washable chairs and benches at Ruggable’s sister brand with code LD23. Pair that new rug with a cozy lounge chair.

Scout & Nimble: Take 25 percent off all Gabby Home products at Scout & Nimble, including nightstands, stools, lamps, and more. Liven up your space at Scout & Nimble.

West & Willow: Use code LDW20 to get 20 percent off custom pet portraits that make adorable gifts for dog and cat lovers through Monday, September 4. Shop the West & Willow sale.

Etsy: Support small businesses with up to 50 percent off home decor, ornaments, gifts and more at Etsy. Find gifts for less at Etsy.

Amerisleep: All mattresses are $450 off with code AS450, while pillows, mattress toppers, and bamboo sheets are 20 percent off with code LD20. You can also save on bed bundles and upholstered bed frames, no code needed. Check out the Amerisleep sale.

Anthropologie: Furniture, mirrors, rugs, bedding, throws, lamps, and more home goods are up to 50 percent off at Anthropologie in honor of Labor Day. Start with the home accents section.

Best Labor Day Fashion Deals

Amazon: Deep discounts on brands like Ugg, Adidas, and Hanes are all up for grabs at Amazon this Labor Day weekend. Save at Amazon.

Madewell: Get ready for fall with 30 percent off seasonal styles like cozy sweaters, staple jeans, and everyday loafers at Madewell. Plus, take an extra 30 percent off items already in the sale section with code COOLDOWN. Don’t miss this Madewell sale.

Madewell Kick Out Crop Jeans

Madewell

Zappos: This epic Labor Day sale includes more than 29,000 deals on customer and celeb-approved shoe brands like New Balance, Brooks, Sorel, Ugg, Crocs, Hoka, and more. Zappos is really stepping up.

Kate Spade: Don’t miss out on an extra 40 percent off sale styles (up to 60 percent off total!) at Kate Spade this weekend only. Use code LDAY40 at checkout. Say hello to your new favorite bag.

J.Crew: Hello, double discounts! Take an extra 50 percent off sale items at J.Crew until Monday, September 4. Full-priced items like fall jackets, sweaters, and jeans are 40 percent off, too. Fall refresh, anyone?

J.Crew Western Ankle Boots in Leather

J.Crew

Outdoor Voices: Save up to 50 percent on Outdoor Voices workout dresses, sports bras, shorts, and fleece jackets this weekend. Get moving toward this sale.

BaubleBar: Prices on jewelry and accessories in BaubleBar’s sale section will be slashed in half when you use code EXTRA50 through Monday September 4. Treat yourself to arm and ear candy at BaubleBar.

Sheertex: Score the viral rip-resistant tights shoppers rave about for $45 until September 5. Prep for fall at Sheertex.

Everlane: Best-selling styles like wide-leg pants, button-down shirts, and tote bags are all up to 60 percent off at Everlane this weekend. Plus, select tees start at $20 and denim starts at $68. Stock up on staples at Everlane.

Everlane the Relaxed Oxford Shirt

Everlane

Intimissimi: You can buy basic bras for just $29 each through Labor Day Monday, September 4. Comfy intimates, this way.

Naadam: Snuggle up this fall in Naadam’s cashmere, all of which is 20 percent off until Tuesday, September 5. Get cozy in cashmere.

Carve Designs: Join the countless celebs who wear overalls while a variety of styles are 40 percent off at Carve Designs. The one-and-done outfit is a fall must-have.

Awe Inspired: Celebrities like Taylor Swift, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Meghan Markle all own Awe Inspired jewelry, and right now, you can get up to 60 percent off the necklaces, bracelets, and earrings they wear with code SUPER. Add to your jewelry box at this sale.

Seraphine: Use code ALL20 for 20 percent off maternity clothes you’ll wear on repeat throughout your pregnancy — only until September 4. Mama needs some new clothes.

Warp + Weft: Get up to 70 percent off high-quality denim, including the trendy styles you don’t yet have in your closet, at this Labor Day sale. You can never have too many pairs of jeans.

Hanky Panky: Give your underwear drawer a (probably long overdue) refresh while customer-loved thongs and undies are up to 75 percent off and down to just $12. Take advantage of these low prices.

Andie: Save 30 percent sitewide and take up to 65 percent off sale styles at the swimwear brand Mindy Kaling favors. Shop the Andie sale.

Bloomingdale’s: Score up to 70 percent off brands like Tory Burch, Staud, Vince, and more until Monday, September. Bow down to Bloomingdale’s.

Gap: Update your wardrobe for fall with 50 percent off T-shirts, sweatshirts, and jeans through September 5. Get going at the Gap sale.

Summersalt: Use code SPF30 for 30 percent off all swimsuits and coverups and 60 percent off select styles. Don’t miss this swim deal.

Vitamin A: Score 40 percent off new swimsuits and beachwear at Vitamin A until Monday, September 4. Plus, take an additional 25 percent off items already on sale. Soak up the sun in on-sale swimwear.

Universal Standard: Through Tuesday, September 5, score $50 off orders of $120 or more with code FIFTY — including new fall styles and already discounted items. Everything is available in sizes 00-40. Shop the Universal Standard sale while it lasts.

Comrad: Stock up on compression socks for everyday use and athletic activities while they’re 25 percent off with code BYESUMMER25. Stroll over to the Comrad sale.

M.M. LaFleur: The women’s workwear brand already kicked off its end-of-summer sale, offering up to 60 percent off washable silk dresses, pants that look professional but feel like pajamas, and mix-and-match suiting separates. Don’t miss out.

Best Labor Day Beauty Deals

Naturopathica: Score up to 30 percent off luxe skincare products at Naturopathica until midnight PT on Tuesday, September 5. Shop the Naturopathica sale before it ends.

Image Skincare: Until Tuesday, September 5, take 15 percent off the skincare products that have been used to prep celebrities like Margot Robbie and Jennifer Coolidge for the red carpet, according to the brand. Red-carpet-worthy skin awaits.

Filorga: Use code LABORDAY20 for 20 percent off this French anti-aging skincare that can be customized to your needs. Head over to the Filorga sale.

Supergoop!: All SPF products are 20 percent off at Supergoop! with code SUN20 until Monday September 4, so stock up for the rest of the year now. SPF is always necessary.

Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40

Supergoop!

Orpheus Skin: Get the brand’s Bio-Shield Cream ($126 value) for free when you purchase the Smooth Glow Duo, which includes the popular all-in-one serum and slip cleanser. Step up your skincare game at this sale.

Act+Acre: The brand that focuses on “skincare for your scalp” is offering 25 percent off sitewide through Sunday, September 10. That includes the stem cell scalp serum that helps reduce the appearance of thinning hair. Pro tip: Go for the jumbo sizes of shampoo and conditioner.

Mario Badescu: Use code LD2023 to save 15 percent on orders of $35 or more, 20 percent off $50+, 25 percent off $75+, or 30 percent off $100+ until September 5. Ramp up your skincare game.

Joanna Vargas: Serums, face masks, and everything else (excluding subscriptions and bundles) are 25 percent off through September 5. Use code LABORDAY25 at checkout. Head over to this sale.

Seratopical Revolution: Nicole Kidman’s secret to glowing skin is a cocktail of products from Seratopical Revolution, which you can get for 20 percent off until Monday, September 4 with code LaborDay20. The foaming cleanser is going for just $18 right now. Shop the sale now.

Renée Rouleau: Until Tuesday September 5, you can score anything from esthetician Renée Rouleau’s skincare line for 25 percent off during the Anniversary Sale. Stock up on skincare.

Bliss: Use code BW15 to save 15 percent sitewide at the Bliss Labor Day sale until Tuesday, September 5. Get started with the brand’s best-sellers.

Solawave: Finally invest in the skincare wand that has been used on countless celebrities while it’s 30 percent off with code POOLSIDE. Everything else at Solawave is on sale through Tuesdaym September 5, too. The wand really is magical.

Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand

Solawave

IT Cosmetics: Through Monday, September 4, the brand’s best-sellers — from the Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer to the Hello Lashes Mascara — are 25 percent off. And if you spend at least $75, you’ll get a gift with purchase. Give your makeup routine a makeover.

Vegamour: The hair care brand that specializes in hair regrowth is celebrating Labor Day and its seventh anniversary by offering 25 percent off sitewide, plus 30 percent off subscriptions, with code CELEBRATE7 through Tuesday, September 5. The GRO Essentials Kit is a great place to start.

Skinstore: Use code LABOR at checkout and watch prices dwindle by 25 percent. Save on customer-loved skincare brands like Sunday Riley, NuFace, Elemis, and more. These are seriously good steals.

Anthropologie: Beauty buys from brands like Supergoop! Chillhouse, Kopari, Vacation, and Loops are 20 percent off through Monday, September 4. Discover your new favorites.

Kosas: The beauty brand is known for its extensive foundation shade range and its clean products that have been used by Hailey Bieber. Until Tuesday, September 5, you can score 50 percent off the brand’s Tinted Face Oil, Weightless Lipstick, Color & Light Palette, and more. Shop the Kosas sale.

Lancer Skincare: The anti-aging skincare brand created by celebrity dermatologist Dr. Harold Lancer is offering 20 percent off select skincare kits and bundles with code LABORDAY through Monday, September 4. Invest in beautiful skin.

Ulta: Labor Day weekend coincides with Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale, where each day brings fresh 50 percent discounts on coveted makeup and skincare products from classic brands like Stila and Clinique, along with celeb-founded labels Kylie Cosmetics, Fenty Beauty, r.e.m. beauty, About Face, and more. See every upcoming Ulta sale right here.

Best Labor Day Lifestyle Deals



Amazon: Get ready for your next trip with customer-loved luggage from brands like Samsonite and Rockland, all on sale at Amazon. Bon voyage!

Ebags: Save 30 percent on travel backpacks, packing cubes, duffel bags, and more items that will make packing less of a chore. Wheels up.

REI: More than 150 rolling duffel bags, travel backpacks, and hardshell luggage styles are marked down at the REI Labor Day sale. Your next epic trip awaits.

The North Face Base Camp Voyager Roller Bag

REI

Calpak: Best-sellers like backpacks with laptop slips, travel jewelry cases, packing cubes, and a wide variety of suitcases are all up to 60 percent off at Calpak while the sale lasts. Safe travels!

Travelpro: Everything at Travelpro — rolling luggage, duffel bags, and travel accessories — is 15 percent off this weekend. Shop the TravelPro sale.

Samsonite: Score up to 36 percent off top-rated Samsonite luggage sets in honor of Labor Day weekend. Packing has never been easier.

Samsonite Outline Pro Carry-On Spinner

Samsonite

Monos: Use code LONGWEEKEND to save up to 20 percent on all luggage at Monos until Monday, September 4. Travel in style with Monos.

Hydrow: Through Thursday, September 7, you can save $300 on the original Hydrow Rower, $100 on the slimmer and sleeker Hydrow Wave Rower, and up to $250 on a fitness subscription. Row from the comfort of home.

Wild One: The Wild One Warehouse Sale is running through Tuesday, September 5, offering up to 35 percent off dog-walking accessories, carrying cases, treat pouches, bowls, dog toys, and treats. We’re going wild for these discounts.

Christy Sports: Prepare for ski season with up to 60 percent off all ski and snowboard gear, apparel, and accessories until Monday, September 4. Cruise over to the Christy Sports sale.

Away: Through September 4, save up to 35 percent on select suitcases and bags, including backpacks, crossbody, and tote bags at Away. Shop these deals before they go… you know.

Away the Carry-On with Pocket

Courtesy of Away

Golden Yarrow: Grab patterned pillows, quilted hammocks, woven tablecloths, and more while they’re 25 percent off through Monday, September 4. Use the code ETERNALSUMMER at checkout. Get golden now.

Rifle Paper Co.: Whether you’re looking for pretty mugs, new stationery and planners, or home decor, Rifle Paper Co. really has it all. Until September 5, everything is 25 percent off — just use code BLOSSOM at checkout. Brighten things up with Rifle Paper Co.

