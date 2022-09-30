Kosas fills the gaps in the beauty industry where shade inclusion had been previously lacking, as the brand understands and caters to the many different shades, undertones and hues that each individual’s skin possesses — and celebrates them for their differences. “Most clean brands are almost sleepy,” Yaitanes muses. "Kosas isn’t that way. It’s not that we’re loud or avant-garde, we just love to create makeup that has some energy to it. We call it ‘good makeup,’ not ‘ no makeup .’” So, if you’re someone who loves to play with makeup, yet still celebrate your natural beauty, then Kosas is the brand for you.

For Yaitanes, the road to Kosas was always clear. “​​It was always my dream to create a beauty brand. I got a lot of early exposure to makeup because my mom worked behind the counter, and I was in love with it,” the founder recalls. “But I struggled with two aspects, and those were the sparks that got me to create Kosas: I had an olive undertone, and I couldn’t for the life of me find a neutral lipstick that felt wearable. They always looked a little off,” Yaitanes begins. “And I also started really struggling with breakouts and skin sensitivity, and the foundations I was using were making it worse,” she further explains. This laid the foundation upon which she would build her beauty empire — shade range and beneficial ingredients that work like skincare.

This mission of self-love is a theme that I personally admire, and a brand whose products I find myself reaching for everyday. Though I may have been influenced by Bieber, I too find myself using the brand’s famous concealer every day because I had never before found an olive-toned concealer that was quite so perfect for my skin — everything was either too warm, too yellow, or too pale. If someone like me, a fair-skinned consumer, had a hard time finding a shade match, I can’t imagine the difficulty this poses for beauty lovers with deeper skin tones.

“We don’t believe in hiding,” says Sheena Yaitanes , the founder of the brand. Composed of makeup and hygiene products that double as skincare, Kosas does a remarkable job of blending quality skin products with quality makeup — a combination that doesn’t just come along any day. “Our mission is to shift beauty’s mindset toward revealing, expressing, and feeling comfy in your skin,” the founder later adds.

Your first introduction to Kosas Cosmetics may have had something to do with this viral “get ready with me” TikTok from Hailey Bieber, where the model used the Revealer Concealer in the video that’s been watched over 9.5 million times. But a Bieber endorsement isn’t the only thing that millions of customers, like myself, love about this skincare-forward brand — it’s the celebration of authenticity that keeps people coming to Kosas.

Kosas Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Kosas.com As mentioned above, the Revealer Concealer was made popular for both its stunning shade range, dreamy blend-ability, and multiple features in Hailey Bieber’s TikToks. Ranging from Tone 0.5, a porcelain fair shade with neutral undertones, to Tone 10.5, the deepest shade (also with neutral undertones), this concealer has been celebrated for its skin inclusivity. Differentiated by neutral, olive, yellow, pink (and more) undertones, many wearers will be able to find their perfect shade thanks to Kosas’ wide range of options. Pumped full of clean ingredients that brighten, smooth and plump the skin, this concealer acts not only as a makeup product but also skincare, providing the barrier with nutrients while evening the tone. This medium coverage concealer is especially creamy, allowing you to buff it into the skin with your fingertips just as easily as a brush or sponge. The natural finish provides enough coverage to subdue any imperfections, but still allows your skin’s radiance to shine through for a velvety look. And if you feel like your dark circles are still needing a touch more coverage, you can easily add an extra layer thanks to its buildable formula. We can understand why the internet went crazy over this product, as it delivers high-end results at an approachable price point. A concealer that soothes your skin while it covers up those dark spots and blemishes? Sign us up. Price at time of publish: $28 Size: 0.20 oz. | Shades: 28 | Key ingredients: Caffeine, pink algae extract, arnica montana, provitamin B5, peptides and hyaluronic acid

Kosas Revealer Foundation Sephora View On Sephora View On Kosas.com Available in a stunning range of 36 hues, with combinations of light to dark shades and cool to olive undertones, the Revealer Foundation is sure to provide the color that’s a near-true match to your individual skin tone. Made to go hand-in-hand with the Revealer Concealer, this foundation is a two-in-one skin-fortifying and perfecting product, with its buildable, medium coverage formula that moisturizes the skin with naturally-derived ingredients. In true skin-saving fashion, this foundation is formulated with mineral-safe SPF 25 to protect the skin from harmful UV rays, which can cause long-term damage even on overcast or wintry days. So if you’re someone who forgets to apply sunscreen even on those cloudier days, you can save your skin simply by adding this foundation into your makeup routine (and get some extra skincare benefits along with it). Advertised as the “clean SPF foundation for skincare freaks,” the formula is praised for its inclusion of a mineral-based SPF, along with a nourishing blend of peptides, hyaluronic acid, squalane and more. These plant-derived ingredients help to hydrate and soothe the skin as it perfects and evens the tone with its blendable pigments, leaving you with not only glowy, healthy skin, but a virtually poreless and airbrushed finish, as well. Multitasking in your morning routine has never been easier. Price at time of publish: $42 Size: 1 oz. | Shades: 36 | Key ingredients: Peptides, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, caffeine, squalane, arnica, provitamin B5, artemisia flower, SPF 25 We Tested the Best Tinted Moisturizer for a Radiant Complexion

Kosas Cloud Set Setting Powder Kosas View On Sephora View On Credo Beauty View On Kosas.com After you’ve given yourself dreamy skin thanks to the Revealer Concealer and Foundation, it’s time to set the scene with the Cloud Set, a finishing powder that is said to reduce shine, smooth the skin and minimize what’s still visible of the pores you have left. Available in ten shades, from a very sheer light tone to a deep translucent hue, there’s a powder that will set that makeup into place for everyone — without leaving a white cast or too-dark shadow. Kosas has even managed to thread skincare into their powders by way of plant extracts, with the inclusion of bamboo stem extract (shine-reducing), passionfruit leaf extract (smoothing), and Chinese peony (pore-minimizing). Pressed powders can often be a source of fear for beauty lovers (hello, photo flashback), but the Cloud Set understands that one shade of setting powder, i.e. the classic white shade, does not fit all, especially those with deeper skin. So they’ve tackled this issue head-on with an array of powders for people with deeper skin tones, focusing on how it catches the light or reflects on camera. This powder can either be swept onto the face to matteify, or patted onto the T-zone (the forehead, nose and chin) or any areas that are oil-prone with a sponge to control shine and lock in your artfully applied base. A light dusting of this powder will reduce shine but still allow your natural glow to show through, while a more concentrated application of this product, such as tapping it onto the T-zone or oil-prone areas, will have the most blurring effects and prevent creasing in the cream products atop your skin. The Cloud Set completes the triad of the famous concealer, foundation and powder team that Kosas customers swear by — and may be earning a place in your checkout cart. Price at time of publish: $34 Size: 0.33 oz. | Shades: 10 | Key ingredients: Bamboo stem extract, passionfruit leaf extract, Chinese peony Dermatologists Share the 7 Best Powder Sunscreens of 2022

Kosas Air Brow Tinted Clean Volumizing Eyebrow Gel 4.9 Kosas View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Kosas.com In the age of brow trends, from thick and laminated to thin or microbladed, it’s imperative to have a good brow gel in your makeup kit. The Air Brow Tinted Gel is available in ten shades for different hair colors — from a taupe for cool blonde shades to gray for those with mature or dyed hair. Keeping in line with clean Kosas fashion, each shade is formulated with biodegradable plant-based microfibers, castor oil, provitamin B5 and peptides. Each key ingredient brings a brow-specific benefit to the table, with the microfibers boosting volume, castor oil stimulating hair growth, panthenol provitamin B5 nourishing the follicles, and biotinoyl tripeptide-1 encouraging overall brow health. The gel is simple to use, and can even be a one-stop-shop for people who like to use brow pencils and a clear gel. The tinted formula adds the color of a pencil and provides the staying power of a dry-down gel, which can shave a few minutes off of your morning makeup routine if you’re in a rush. You can also brush your brows backwards from the tail end of your brow and then brush through like normal to attain a fuller shape and define those arches. For volume, color and hold, this brow gel is the way to go. Price at time of publish: $24 Size: 0.12 oz. | Shades: 10 | Key ingredients: Biodegradable plant-based microfibers, castor oil, panthenol provitamin B5, biotinoyl tripeptide-1

Kosas Air Brow Clear Kosas View On Sephora View On Kosas.com Not unlike its tinted sister, the Clear Air Brow is a nourishing eyebrow gel that has even more benefits of the previously mentioned product, just without the shade options — making this a staple for anyone and everyone. This brow product is perfect for someone with colorful brows, as Kosas only makes natural-colored tints, and it’s also a good pick for someone who prefers to shape their brows with a pencil and set them in place with a clear gel. You can also apply the product on bare brows for a natural look and stay-all-day hold. And as an added perk, this gel not only has the haircare benefits of the tinted Air Brow, but has a few extra ingredients that stimulate hair volume and strength, as well. While the formula is composed of the same biodegradable plant-based microfibers, provitamin B5, and peptides, it’s further enhanced with the addition of hyaluronic acid and trehalose. Hyaluronic acid strengthens the hairs for overall better brows while trehalose is a natural sugar that conditions the hair while locking in the hydration that this serum provides. Say goodbye to flaky gels and dried hair and hello to shiny brows that stay put (and look good doing so). Price at time of publish: $24 Size: 0.13 oz. | Shades: 1 | Key ingredients: Biodegradable plant-based microfibers, panthenol provitamin B5, biotinoyl tripeptide-1, hyaluronic acid and trehalose The 9 Best Brow Growth Serums, According to Dermatologists and Trichologists

Kosas Brow Pop Clean Dual-Action Defining Eyebrow Pencil 4.9 Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Credo Beauty Everyone needs a good eyebrow pencil in their makeup kit, and the Kosas Brow Pop is a must-have for brow-lovers who crave a defined arch and volumized lift. This thin pencil features a triangular tip that creates hair-like strokes easily, so as to give you the most natural result. With ten shade options, there’s a pencil for everyone from ashy blondes to raven-haired brunettes — and even a gray tone for mature hair. The pencil has been infused with some of the same restorative ingredients that each of the previous brow products have, including castor oil and provitamin B5 for growth and regeneration. So not only are you adding a few extra “hairs” to your arches via brow pencil, but you’re stimulating growth there, as well. This product is made to be used in tandem with the two previously mentioned brow gels, the Air Brow tint and Air Brow in “clear.” You can use the tinted gel first to shape the brows and go back in with the pencil afterwards to fill in any areas that seem patchy or thin, or you can draw on those extra eyebrow hairs before the gel and set everything in place with the clear gel afterwards. And if you really want to craft a strong brow, you can fill your arches in with Brow Pop of your choice and then seal the deal with the tinted Air Brow for a very tinted and very powerful brow — whichever suits your style. Price at time of publish: $24 Size: 0.002 oz. | Shades: 10 | Key ingredients: Castor oil, panthenol provitamin B5

Kosas Wet Lip Oil Gloss 5 Kosas View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Credo Beauty A gloss that gives you a juicy pout and moisturizes the lips at the same time? We’re sold! This lip oil and gloss hybrid is so much more than a lip color topper or a balm — this product is both makeup and a skincare treatment all wrapped up in one. Pumped full of ultra-hydrating ingredients, like hyaluronic acid, avocado oil and shea butter, this gloss acts as a mask by way of its soothing and moisturizing results, all while providing glorious color thanks to its shade range. Available in 8 everyday shades, from clear to fire-engine red, this sheer gloss can be worn alone or as a topper to pull together any makeup look while foregoing the waxy lip balm beforehand. The aforementioned moisture-locking ingredients are complemented with plumping peptides, barrier-building konjac root and protective evening primrose oil, which keep the lips looking their best and becoming the most plush they’ve been yet. Simply swipe the gloss on top of bare lips (yes, even if they’re dry) or use it as the finishing touch on top of lip liner or lipstick for a glow that not only enhances the lips, but soothes them, too. Price at time of publish: $22 Size: 0.15 oz. | Shades: 8 | Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, peptides, evening primrose oil, avocado oil, konjac root, shea butter These Are the 11 Best Lip Oils of 2022 for Shiny, Plump Pouts

Kosas Chemistry Deodorant 4.8 Sephora View On Sephora View On Credo Beauty View On Kosas.com Kosas is not just a cosmetics company, but a brand that encompasses all areas of skincare — even the kind under your arms. The Chemistry Deodorant is a rollerball style that acts as a natural alternative to stick deodorant, which is often made with harmful chemicals like aluminum and baking soda. Designed to get you through your workouts (or the day) scent-free, this serum is infused with AHA’s designed to safely battle BO while simultaneously soothing the skin. Shikimic acid is added to the formula to naturally deodorize, while aloe vera and hyaluronic acid moisturize the skin and mandelic acid, lactic acid and bioactive peptides even the skin tone and condition the skin. This gentle makeup not only gives the usually neglected skin in the armpits some well-deserved spa-treatment while also fighting odor and preventing ingrown hairs.



The product is easy enough to use — simply shake the serum up in the bottle before use, roll a layer of the liquid onto your armpits and go about your day. It’s made to gradually improve the overall appearance and state of your underarm skin, so the best results are said to be observed after a week of use. And don’t worry about how long it will take to let the liquid dry — the serum is lightweight enough that it won’t stain your clothes and dries quickly, allowing you to get up and go with no need to wait around. Grab this deodorant in any of the three scents — Beachy Clean (a tropical scent), Serene Clean (a floral scent), or unscented (for those with sensitive skin). Price at time of publish: $16 Size: 2.4 oz. | Scents: 3 | Key ingredients: Shikimic acid, mandelic acid, lactic acid, pure aloe vera juice, hyaluronic acid, highly bioactive peptide

Kosas Cosmetics Tinted Face Oil 4 Kosas View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Sephora What’s better than skincare that nourishes as it perfects? The Tinted Face Oil is a treasure-trove of a product that comes in 16 shades, serving as your daily serum and skin tint all in one. Reinforced with nurturing oils, this elixir provides a sheer amount of coverage that is meant to look like skin — just a more balanced version of it. For those days that you want a little bit of coverage but not a full face of makeup, the Tinted Face Oil is a healthy option that keeps the skin barrier supple while evening the one. You can also forego foundation for this oil, and layer concealer and powder atop the serum for an everyday makeup look that not only feels like your skin, but looks like it, too. Brought together by the regenerative power of natural oils, this tinted moisturizer is effective thanks to the properties of avocado oil for moisturizing, meadowfoam oil for plumping, red raspberry oil for reparation, and many more, all with their own unique qualities that make this oil a makeup must. Just remember to shake up the bottle before you use it (the pigment can separate from the oil) and use between two to four drops on the pads of your fingertips to smooth everything seamlessly into the skin (brush or sponge application is doable, as well). Price at time of publish: $42 Size: 1 oz. | Shades: 16 | Key ingredients: Avocado oil, meadowfoam oil, red raspberry oil, jojoba oil, camellia seed oil, rosehip seed oil