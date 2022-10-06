In search of the best knife sharpeners available, our team of experts put some of the leading models through a rigorous series of tests. We tested both manual and electric models and observed how effectively they restored old, dull blades. The Longzon 4-in-1 Knife Sharpener earned the People Tested seal of approval because it’s functional, efficient, and easy to use. If you’re a serious home cook who takes pride in your professional-level knife skills, a knife sharpener could save you time, money, and (not to be dramatic, but…) maybe even a trip to the ER.

Ask any professional chef — from Bobby Flay to Alex Guarnaschelli — what their secret in the kitchen is, and chances are they’ll tell you it’s a sharp chef’s knife. Not only is a sharp blade more efficient when chopping and dicing, it’s also safer for your fingers when making thin cuts. If your dull knives could use a makeover, it’s time to invest in a knife sharpener. Though there are a ton of options to choose from, the best knife sharpeners should be easy to maneuver, sturdy, safe, and effective at transforming dull blades with a super-sharp edge. “The sharpness of your knife has a direct domino effect on how your food tastes,” said Guarnaschelli. “For home cooks, sharpening can be a daunting process. Don’t worry about being perfect, just get in there and give it a try,” she added.

Our testers love that this three stage sharpener uses a grinding steel for a coarse grind, a medium grinding wheel, and a ceramic wheel for fine-honing. This product is versatile and functional, and it excelled in all of our sharpening tests. After sharpening, our previously-dull knives were able to cleanly slice through paper, carrots, and tomatoes. However, our testers noted that this electric sharpener struggled to get the tips of certain knives as sharp as others.

This large, durable Presto sharpener has adjustable slots that can be modified to accommodate knives with different widths. That means you can sharpen thick hunting knives, medium-sized serrated knives, and thin boning knives with the same level of precision. Though there’s added functionality, our testers had no issues figuring it out — the instructions are clear and easy to understand. The adjustable thickness settings and the angle guides help sharpen each knife with accuracy, so this is a fantastic option if you have a collection of different knives you’d like to revive. Suction cups at the base help hold it steadily in place, so it won’t slip or slide around on the countertop when in use.

Larger than most of the sharpeners on our list, so make sure you have ample storage space

Keep in mind that this sharpener should only be used on straight blades and isn’t suitable for serrated knives.

The precision knife guards hold the blade at the perfect angle for sharpening, whether you’re using the fine or coarse stage on both the left and right sides. That means you can rest the blade against the edge and you can be sure you’re sharpening at the right angle. The two-stage system features a coarse setting and fine setting, so you can sharpen, hone, and refine dull blades. Our testers noted that this was very effective at reviving old knives, and noted that after sharpening, old knives were almost as sharp as they would’ve been straight from the box. “For an electric sharpener that gave me an almost 80 percent sharper blade from the start, I would say this is a great value,” said product tester Chris Gorsuch.

This two stage knife sharpener takes all the guesswork out of sharpening knives, which makes it an easy and approachable option for beginners. Sharpening knives for the first time can be intimidating, so our testers were thrilled to see how clearly the instructions outlined the process. The easy-to-read manual provided clarity on how to use the machine, what stage to use, and how long to draw the knife back through the sharpener.

Although this is an effective, easy-to-use electric sharpener for flat blades, our testers found that it didn’t perform as well when sharpening serrated knives.

This sharpener uses diamond discs to improve the edge of your blade. Three sharpening stages — coarse, medium, and fine — mean you can revive dull blades and refine them to a super sharp finish. Our testers found it to be extremely effective when sharpening flat knives. “This sharpener worked exceptionally well,” said Couch. “I was surprised by how well this device sharpened the knife and how well the knife performed after sharpening,” she added.

Electric knife sharpeners are a great option for beginners because the automated process is much easier to tackle than the manual sharpening process. Our testers love this option because it’s easy to handle and feels sturdy and secure when in use. The design of the sharpener is strategically thought out: It’s designed in a way that ensures the entire knife — from heel to belly to tip — is sharpened effectively. It has six sharpening slots so each knife can be sharpened at the perfect angle on both the right and the left sides.

Although this is one of the most functional and effective sharpeners on our list, it’s also the most expensive. With a considerably higher price tag than most of the other tools on our list, this sharpener is best suited to someone who cooks frequently.

We found the sharpener to be easy to use — it’s sturdy, durable, and thanks to a non slip rubber base, it doesn’t move around. The stainless steel mechanism sharpens knives without scratching or damaging the blade. Our testers noticed a considerable difference in the sharpness of the blade after running it through the sharpener, and found cutting carrots and tomatoes to be much easier, requiring less effort and pressure. In fact, expert product tester Katie Couch said “this knife sharpener significantly improved the sharpness of the knife, making it easier to cut items.” It features two angled sharpening slots with three sharpening stages — fine, medium, and coarse. Because this sharpener uses a grinding belt, it’s easy to adjust the angle that you sharpen at, which makes this a particularly convenient tool for Japanese-style knives whose edges are sharpened to different angles.

If you’re looking for a reliable, professional-grade knife sharpener for serious home cooks, this is one of the most effective on our list. It easily sharpened dull knives, bringing them back to peak performance and a super sharp edge with minimal effort. It’s a fantastic way to keep heavily-used knives sharp, so both professional chefs and advanced home cooks would benefit from having one in their home kitchen. Our expert product testers were so pleased with this knife sharpener, it ranked among the best of all the options we tested.

This is an electric sharpener that uses diamond discs as the abrasive to hone knives. Thanks to non-slip feet, the product does not slide around on the countertop, which makes it feel safe and stable. Though our testers were pleased with the overall value of this sharpener, they did have trouble getting the heel and the tip of the knife as sharp as the center. Overall, it’s not the most effective sharpener we tested, but the angled slots for both sides of the knife provide unmatched ease of use, which makes this a great option for beginners or occasional users. Thanks to the foolproof design, stability of the base, and affordable price tag, we think it’s a great value for the price.

Our testers loved how easy this Mueller sharpener was to maneuver and how comfortable, safe, and sturdy it felt when in use. We found it to be effective at sharpening dull knives, and we particularly appreciate that it comes with angled slots for both the right and left side of the knife, which means you’re guaranteed to sharpen each side evenly and at the perfect angle. It has two sharpening stages, fine and coarse, which our testers found to be functional and effective.

Overall, it excelled in all of our tests. When used on an old, dull knife, it successfully restored the blade to peak sharpness, helping it slice through paper and tomatoes with ease. Our experts loved it so much, product tester Lacey Barnes said “the value is amazing and the quality is exceptional. I would recommend this product to friends and family with high regards; it’s an excellent purchase for everyone.” At such an affordable price, this is a fantastic purchase for both advanced and beginner home cooks alike.

With four sharpening slots, a sturdy, non-slip base, and an unmatched ability to bring dull knives back to life, this knife sharpener won the top spot in our tests. It’s functional, easy to use, and affordable, which makes it an incredible value for the price. Our testers love how easy it is to use — an included QR code directs you to an instructional video that’s helpful for beginners and regular users alike. The four slots add versatility to an already efficient gadget — it has a tungsten steel slot that’s specifically designed to sharpen scissors, a tungsten steel blade to sharpen coarse, dull knives, a diamond slot to polish and repair, and a ceramic slot to sharpen, finish, and polish. This sharpener can accommodate chef’s knives, paring knives, boning knives, and meat cleavers. However, keep in mind that this product should not be used on serrated knives or ceramic knives.

Things to Consider Before Buying a Knife Sharpener

Sharpening Stages or Grit Size

Sharpening stages are important to consider when sharpening your knife. For best results, select a sharpener that has at least two capabilities — coarse and fine. Sharpening on the coarse setting will help with really damaged knives, and it’s a great way to make a big change with a few strokes. Sharpening on the fine side is an ideal way to finish the sharpening process, and it helps refine your blade while polishing it at the same time.

Electric or Manual

Before purchasing, keep in mind that there are two types of knife sharpeners — manual and electric. Manual knife sharpeners typically give the user more control, and they allow the user to achieve more consistency and precision. They’re also usually more affordable and don’t require a power source. However, they can be difficult for beginners to get the hang of. Alternatively, electric sharpeners are quick and user-friendly. These automated sharpeners tend to be more expensive, but they are easy to understand and take a lot of the guesswork out of the process.

Price



Knife sharpeners can vary drastically in price, so before investing in one, consider how often you plan to use it. If you cook frequently and plan to sharpen your knives regularly, a more expensive knife sharpener that you’ll get plenty of use out of might be worth the heavier price tag. If you’re a beginner home cook looking to dabble in maintaining your cutlery, consider a less expensive knife sharpener to help you practice. You may learn that you prefer the precision of a manual sharpener, or you may find that you want the ease of an electric one. Either way, make sure to consider your style of knives, how often you cook, and how often you plan to sharpen before purchasing one.

Angle Guides

One of the most difficult parts of sharpening a knife effectively is keeping the blade at the right angle as you pull it back and forth. Different styles of blades get sharpened at different angles, so it’s important to know the right angle for your knife and maintain consistency as you pull it back and forth. If you’re a beginner who struggles to maintain a consistent angle when sharpening, select a sharpener that comes with angle guides, like the Presto EverSharp Electric Knife Sharpener. The specially-designed slots help hold the knife at the perfect inclination.

How We Tested

We tested 23 knife sharpeners side-by-side in our food testing lab and graded them on ease of use, maneuverability, sturdiness, and effectiveness. To start, we read through each product's instructions and rated them on how easy or difficult each one is for a beginner to understand. Next, we assessed how sturdy or flimsy each sharpener felt. Knife sharpeners should be stable enough to sharpen large knives safely, so sturdiness and heft are important factors. We also examined whether or not each sharpener had non-slip feet — if a sharpener is able to move around on the countertop, the more dangerous it will be to use. Next, we examined whether or not the sharpeners included any accessories, and observed what type of material it’s made out of. Different materials have different grit sizes, which will have an impact on the versatility of your sharpener.

To test these factors, we started off with dull knives, and recorded how effectively they were able to cut through paper, carrots, and tomatoes prior to sharpening. After recording those results, we used each knife sharpener to sharpen the dull knife. We repeated the edge tests — cutting through paper, carrot, and tomato once again — and recorded how sharp the blades were after using the sharpener.

Frequently Asked Questions What’s the difference between honing and sharpening? Though many people think of a honing steel as a knife sharpener, they are actually two very different tools. Honing steels help to maintain the edge of a knife, rather than sharpen the blade. With a knife that has a very fine edge, too much wear and tear can cause the steel to ripple or bend. A honing steel helps maintain a straight edge on either side of the blade so the steel doesn’t warp or fold onto itself. Alternatively, a sharpener actually grinds the steel, bringing dull knives back to their sharp origin. A honing steel will maintain your knife’s edge, but it’s not an effective way to sharpen the blade.

How can you tell if a knife needs to be sharpened? The sharper the better, so when in doubt, it’s always a good idea to sharpen your knives. You will be able to tell that a knife needs sharpening when the blade feels dull and you feel yourself applying more pressure when cutting through food. Knives should never slip or slide, so if you find that the edge of your knife slips on vegetable skins, it’s probably time to sharpen. Additionally, if you have to use a rocking or sawing motion to cut through foods, that’s also a good indicator that your knife is too dull.

