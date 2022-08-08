We Tested 21 Kitchen Knife Block Sets—These 5 Were a Cut Above

You won’t lack for variety with this set, which even includes a tourné knife, but it’s missing a honing steel, which would be useful. The knives could be sharper, but this set is very fairly priced for the variety of knives included. “This set would be great for somebody with basic or intermediate cooking skills, or general kitchen tasks,” said our tester.

We didn’t have as much success with the serrated knife, which wasn’t very sharp and tore the bread. The cuts in this test were inconsistent. The paring knife fared much better, with a sharp blade and a handle long enough to fit into your entire hand. The tip easily cored the strawberries, and the knife felt light and balanced to hold.

The chef’s knife felt balanced, but the handle wasn’t ergonomically-friendly with its boxy shape. It did perform well slicing tomatoes, though we noticed some light tearing. It cleanly sliced through the onion as well, and the tip and edge of the knife did a good job with dicing.

The quality, however, matches the price tag. Our tester found the handles of the knives to be poorly constructed, and in our particular set, the blades had lots of imperfections along the edges and spines.

This set has the most knives of any of our winners—it’s a good starter set with everything you could need and more. The built-in knife sharpener was a great touch, and the wood knife block is aesthetically pleasing with its classic rivet design.

In terms of value, the quality of construction and performance make this set very fairly priced. Our tester said he would “absolutely recommend this set for the price and how well these knives performed. This set is great for any and all kitchen tasks.”

The knife block—and the set as a whole—is relatively light, with handles that did not feel very grippy. The knives could also be more comfortable to hold and use, our tester noted, and the block itself is rather large and clunky for the limited number of knives that it stores.

There was no serrated bread knife included in this set; however, it does include a small serrated utility knife, which is very sharp and features rounded serrations. It worked out fine to slice through bread, though a longer knife would have been better suited for the job. The paring knife is “incredibly sharp and well-balanced,” said our tester. “It easily hulls and cores the strawberries.”

The weight of the chef’s knife alone was enough to slice through a tomato, and it took very little effort to dice an onion as well. The knives are labeled as being beveled to 15 degrees, which is characteristic of Japanese-style knives.

Our pick for best Japanese knife set performed “exceptionally well,” said our tester, and the knives, “were capable of slicing through everything with great ease.”

These knives are sharp right out of the box and performed exceptionally well.

Things to Consider Before Buying



The 3 Most Important Knives: As Food Network star Aarti Sequeria points out above, buying a chef’s knife, a serrated knife, and a paring knife—in the best quality you can afford—is key to kitchen success. “That’s all you need to do pretty much anything in the kitchen!” she says.

The Feel: Making an investment in kitchen knives, adds Sequeria, may require getting hands-on with the products before making a final decision. (We hate buying online and returning, too, but in this case, it may be worth it if you don’t find the winner on the first try.) “Try to feel the knife in your hands. It should feel solid, not flimsy. The blade shouldn’t bend.”

Sharpen-ability: A good knife is a sharp knife, so consider whether the set comes with a sharpener, or if you’ll have to purchase one separately. Wood knife blocks, Sequeria notes, “tend to dull your blade.” So if you opt for a wood model, be sure you have the ability to sharpen your knives.

Cooking Needs: Consider what you have in your kitchen already (steak knives? shears?) when checking out knife block sets so you don’t end up with duplicates. If you’re well stocked with standard knives already, a block set may not be the best choice for you. Sequeria advises that if you’ve got the three high-quality staples on hand (chef’s knife, serrated knife, paring knife), a knife block set may not be necessary.

The Look: A wood block is a classic look that would fit in with many types of kitchens. If you prefer your knives to be showpieces, or a more modern look, there are magnetic and glass blocks among our picks that fit the bill.

Your Skill Level: If you’re more of a beginner chef, a starter set might suit you well and there’s no need to spend more. A seasoned pro? Consider the look and the function of the knives, particularly those big three (chef’s, serrated, and paring).

How We Tested

Our testers tried out a total of 21 different kitchen knife block sets, with a range of 3 to 21 pieces per set (including steak knives, honing steels, kitchen shears, and applicable storage accessories such as blocks, magnetic bars, and sheaths). For each set, we tested the chef’s knife, the serrated bread knife, and the paring knife to evaluate their performance slicing and dicing tomatoes and onions. We also rated the design, size (or quantity and variety of knives in the set), and value. Overall, we found that the prices were not necessarily indicative of quality, as many less-expensive sets outperformed the more expensive options.

