Below, find the 10 best kitchen drawer organizers available right now.

We searched high and low for kitchen drawer organizers of all sizes, shapes, and materials, so you can take the first step toward organizing your dream kitchen (even if you just use it for takeout).

Keeping your kitchen drawers organized is easier said than done. Thankfully, there are a plethora of kitchen drawer organizers available to keep your spoons, forks, knives, and cooking utensils in their place. But first, take the size of your drawers into account. "When organizing kitchen drawers, take measurements before you purchase any products, so you know exactly what drawer organizers will fit and optimize the space," says Louisa Roberts, owner of Neat Method New York City . "Consider smaller organizers for smaller utensils so you can really utilize every square inch."

Best Overall Martha Stewart Expandable In-Drawer Utensil Tray Macy's View On Macy's Who It's Good For Those with changing organization needs Who It's Not Good For Anyone with deep kitchen drawers It’s probably no surprise that the queen of home organization herself, Martha Stewart, is behind one of the best kitchen drawer organizers on the market right now. This adjustable in-drawer tray works for standard utensils as well as larger pieces. You can slide the tray out on either side to fit your drawer exactly, and it also provides extra-long slots for long-handled items like spatulas and shorter horizontal slots for small things like cocktail forks. The tray is made of bamboo, one of the most sustainable and easy-to-clean materials, and because bamboo is such a popular material for drawer organizers, it is easy to match the tray with other, less expensive pieces as well. This drawer measures 12 inches wide but can expand up to 18 inches. It is only 17.5 inches deep, so if you have extra space behind the tray, you may want to put another tray behind it so that this one doesn’t shift when you open the drawer. Price at time of publish: $50 Dimensions: 17.5 x 12 x 2 inches | Material: Bamboo | Color: Natural | Adjustable: Yes

Best Budget IKEA UPPDATERA Flatware Tray IKEA View On Ikea Who It's Good For Budget-savvy organizers who want to keep things matched Who It's Not Good For Anyone with a luxury kitchen This is a super affordable drawer organizer that fits standard silverware as well as special items like corkscrews. It combines the minimalism of IKEA design with the Swedish retailer’s jaw-droppingly low costs. Even Anna Kendrick is an IKEA fan, and was spotted there by fans while picking up her own home organization sets. You can pick up other sizes of drawer organizers in the UPPDATERA line for a cohesive look in your kitchen. They are even great for other spaces, such as bathrooms and linen closets. The white plastic is more basic and functional than fabulous, but it keeps things organized and put away so other aspects of your kitchen can shine. Price at time of publish: $6 Dimensions: 19.5 x 11.83 x 2.125 inches | Material: Plastic | Color: White | Adjustable: No

Best Investment Williams Sonoma Marble Silverware Tray Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Who It's Good For Those with luxury kitchens that incorporate natural stone Who It's Not Good For Kitchens with kids or budget-conscious adults If you want to go all out in your kitchen organization, consider a marble silverware tray to give you a luxury look similar to Real Housewives’ Heather Dubrow’s kitchen, which features over 120 square feet of this natural stone. The Williams Sonoma version fits standard silverware and some long-handled serving utensils as well as smaller specialty pieces. If you don’t want to add a champagne wall like Dubrow has, you can opt for the matching marble utensil holder from Williams Sonoma. It has a bit more space for the larger mixing spoons and tools. Both trays can fit side-by-side in a wider kitchen drawer. Price at time of publish: $89.95 Dimensions: 13 x 11 x 1.75 inches | Material: Marble | Color: White | Adjustable: No

Best Expandable The Home Edit Expandable Drawer Organizer The Container Store View On The Container Store Who It's Good For Those who want kitchen, pantry, and bathroom organization that coordinates Who It's Not Good For Anyone who needs to clean their drawers frequently Celebrities like Mandy Moore have turned to The Home Edit for custom organization in their kitchens with beautiful and tidy results. Their line of organization trays works throughout your home to keep small items, utensils, and even pantry staples organized. The expandable clear tray measures 10 inches across but can be expanded up to 17 inches. It is made of clear acrylic, so you can see what is inside at just a glance. It does take some care to keep from scratching, so you should make sure to only use a soft cloth and warm water to clean it. Note that there are acrylic-safe polishes you can use to help you keep it crystal clear and clean. Price at time of publish: $27.99 Dimensions: 10 x 10.5 x 2 inches | Material: Acrylic | Color: Clear | Adjustable: Yes

Best Customizable SpaceAid Bamboo Drawer Dividers Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Anyone with drawers of unusual size or shape Who It's Not Good For Those that prefer a base for their drawer These drawer dividers create distinct zones within each drawer that you can customize in width and height. If you have custom-built drawers or ones that are particularly narrow, creating a custom solution may be the best way to go. You can expand the long dividers from 17 to 22 inches and then add perpendicular shorter dividers to create smaller spaces. They also come with labels to make things even more organized. This divider set does not act as one unit and does not include a base, so keep that in mind. Depending on the finish of your drawers, this may be something that you want to add. You can lay down a base layer of non-slip grips to keep your utensils (and the dividers) in place. These dividers come in three colors, an added bonus to make even small organization solutions your own. Price at time of publish: $27.98 Dimensions: Adjustable | Material: Bamboo, rubber | Color: Natural, gray, white | Adjustable: Yes

Best Bamboo Bambusi Expandable Kitchen Drawer Organizer Target View On Target Who It's Good For People who want natural, organic materials Who It's Not Good For Anyone looking for the cheapest kitchen organization plan This 8-compartment drawer organizer is made of durable bamboo that has food-grade mineral oil on the surface as a polish, which gives it a nice finish. The bamboo itself is organic, and it's harvested from Moso Bamboo which is native to China and Taiwan. It expands from 13.5 inches wide to 17.5 inches when both sides are extended. The center sections are ideal for table cutlery, and the side sections are great for storing serving spoons and forks or other kitchen tools. You do have the option to expand just one side or both. When fully extended, the side compartments can even hold spatulas, whisks, and grill tools. Just make sure that your drawer is wide enough for this large tray. Price at time of publish: $29.99 Dimensions: 17.75 x 13.5 x 2 inches | Material: Bamboo | Color: Natural | Adjustable: Yes

Best for Utensils Seseno Expandable Cutlery Drawer Organizer Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who It's Good For Anyone with multiple sets of cutlery Who It's Not Good For Those with small kitchen drawers This large in-drawer organizer fits knives, forks, and spoons of multiple sizes. It also has designated spaces for serving utensils and expands on either side. If you have multiple sets of utensils, you can separate them by design and size. This is a particularly great choice if you want to have plastic utensils accessible for children. This organizer measures 13 inches across but can expand to 23.75 inches when both sides are fully extended. You don’t need to worry about the tray shifting in your drawer due to the rubberized gripping fit on the bottom since the bottom of each compartment also has a layer of rubber to ensure that everything stays right where it should. Price at time of publish: $20.99 Dimensions: 13 x 16 x 2.12 inches | Material: Plastic and rubber | Color: Gray and black | Adjustable: Yes



Best for Large Utensils Royal Craft Wood Bamboo Kitchen Drawer Organizer Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Who It's Good For Bakers and cooks with a lot of tools Who It's Not Good For Those only looking to organize standard cutlery Large utensils need large storage. The Royal Craft Wood Organizer has three sizable compartments and is 13 inches wide and 17 inches deep, but you can expand both sides. This adds two additional compartments and makes the overall organizer 19.6 inches wide. Each compartment is between 3 and 3.75 inches wide, perfect for even large spatulas and baking tools. This organizer comes in four colors: black, gray, natural bamboo, and white. It looks great in any drawer and can fade into the background or add a pop of visual interest to your storage. It isn’t the best option to store smaller utensils, however, since they will likely shift a lot within the large compartments every time you open or close the drawer. Price at time of publish: $36.97 Dimensions: 13 x 17 x 1.9 inches | Material: Bamboo | Color: Black, gray, natural, white | Adjustable: Yes

Best for Knives OXO In Drawer Knife Organizer Target View On Target Who It's Good For Chefs with a lot of knives but not a lot of drawer space Who It's Not Good For Utensils and other kitchen tools Knives often benefit from specialized storage solutions (and not just because they are sharp). Knives can have odd shapes and weights that make them hard to stack like other utensils. This knife organizer lets you slide each knife into its own slot. This keeps them lined up in a row and ensures that you don't accidentally cut your hand on a blade. You can store four knives in each organizer. They do not need to be the same style or length, although each should have a handle that you can use to slide them into place and pull them out when needed. It is important that your knives are dry before storing because they get less airflow than utensils stored in open drawer organizers. Price at time of publish: $14.99 Dimensions: 2.36 x 8.94 x 16.35 inches | Material: Plastic | Color: Gray | Adjustable: No