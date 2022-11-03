The 30 Best Gifts for Kids of 2022, According to Savvy Tastemakers

Below, we've rounded up some of the best gifts under $150 you'll want to order to make the task of shopping for your little loved one a breeze. From educational and tactical items like Blockaroo Magnetic Foam Building Blocks and Lovevery's subscription boxes that help a child's developmental skills at every stage of their growth, we're rounding up some of our favorite finds for kids this year. Keep scrolling to see and shop them all.

We're not surprised that you want to spoil the little one in your life. Whether it's your niece, nephew, daughter, son, or your BFF's child, we're sure you'd want to give them gifts that are great for their age group and are fun and educational. Choosing a gift for a loved one is hard enough - now throw in the caveat of it being for a child, and the task went from overwhelming to seemingly impossible. If you're looking for a gift for toddlers to ten years old, you've come to the right place.

Skip Hop Farmstand Rock-A-Mole Guitar Skip Hop View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Kohls.com View On Macy's There's nothing better than bringing a smile to a child's face and watching them groove to a tune playing from a musical toy. "Kids will love this, and parents will hate it," supermodel and entrepreneur Ashley Graham tells PEOPLE. "Isaac turns into a little musician every time he picks it up. The variety of songs and lights keeps him entertained and excited!" The model and entrepreneur also noted that she loves how it helps develop fine motor skills and stimulates sight and hearing while being easy for little hands to hold. Plus, it doesn't hurt that the toy is adorable as heck. The easy-to-use toy is activated by pressing the six songs' buttons or spinning the avocado's center "pit" for four guitar riffs. Price at time of publish: $18

Lovevery The Companion Play Kit Lovevery View On Lovevery.com "Lovevery is my go-to for toddler toys!" Ceremonia haircare founder and influencer Babba Rivera gushes. "My 2-year-old loves their subscription boxes; they're always filled with exciting toys perfect for her age to get her wheels turning." Graham also agrees that her children love the brand's interactive kits, "Isaac LOVES the Lovevery block set!" she says. "They come in all shapes and colors and are so fun – he is totally engaged with them. The key points that sold me were that they are stage-based activity guides with 20+ fun learning and developmental activities ranging in complexity to meet every stage of your child's growth. They also have a drawstring cotton bag for flexible storage, and it comes with 70 wood pieces in a rainbow of 18 different hues." Price at time of publish: $120

Blockaroo Magnetic Foam Building Blocks Target View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target If you’re looking for soft, easy toys for bath time - look no further than the Blockaroo Magnetic Foam Building Blocks. These large building blocks are an award-winning STEM toy developed by teachers. They have a specially designed magnetic connection system that never repels - this helps encourage creativity instead of frustration. They are also a multi-sensory experience thanks to a satisfying click sound that kids will enjoy. “My son loves these blocks!” Lane tells us. “They can grow with your child, [are] bath friendly, and encourage skills such as stacking, counting, and sorting.” These non-toxic magnetic blocks were also safety-tested to exceed the highest international toy standards for happy playing. Price at time of publish: $30

Savor Vault Baby Keepsake Box Courtesy: Amazon View On Amazon View On Etsy View On Maisonette.com If you’re looking for a gift that has a sentimental aspect to it, check out Savor’s The Vault Baby Keepsake Box. It’s a stylish and easy way to keep a child’s keepsakes in one location. “This isn’t so much for baby at the moment, but something they’ll be able to look back on years down the road,” lifestyle expert Ami Desai says. “It’s also a great way for parents to document important milestone moments without being overwhelmed - especially for each subsequent child, it seems we have less and less time to document happenings. This vault box makes it so easy with labels and boxes on exactly what to collect." On top of being a functionally sweet box, it just so happens to look great as well. "The best part is it looks like a beautiful coffee table piece that you can display in your child’s room or on your bookshelf," Desai shares. "It makes for a great conversation starter for you and your kids, too - a fun trip down memory lane as you are creating them!” Price at time of publish: $70

Coterie The Diaper Courtesy of Coterie View On Coterie.com While these are technically a gift for parents, you can never have too many diapers, and many new parents would agree that there’s truly no better gift. “Coterie Diapers are the best because they keep my babies comfortable and dry!,” says Graham. “I have not had to deal with any diaper rashes, leaks, or blowouts with these diapers on the boys. They feel so comfortable to the touch and sometimes it’s the only clothing they wear that day!” These diapers have a cult status due to the fact that they are engineered with Apex Technology for superior softness, are hypoallergenic, and soft as cashmere. They also have an easy-to-use subscription process which allows the diapers to show up right when you need them at your doorstep. You can skip or cancel at anytime. Price at time of publish: $100 (132 diapers)

Lakeshore Learning Link & Go! Magnetic Vehicles Lakeshore Learning View On Lakeshorelearning.com “Our son is very into cars right now!” Lane explains. “These are toddler friendly, magnetic, and colorful.” Lakeshore Learning Link & Go! Magnetic Vehicles are easy-grip toys that are safe for kids because of their fully contained magnets featured in the front and back. Little ones will have a blast linking them together into an entire convoy. Plus, the cars are easy to disconnect, and kids are able to roll them around on their own for even more fun. Reviewers also claim that these toys are not only super durable and sturdy, but they are the perfect size to hold and play. Each set comes with six durable plastic vehicles, which are great for kids aged one to five. You can also purchase individual sets if you’d like. Price at time of publish: $40

Wonderbly “Bedtime For You” Book Wonderbly View On Wonderbly.com “Personalized toys are so special for little kids, and books are something that will not only last forever but also help cultivate the important skill of reading,” Desai says. “Books that integrate a baby’s name into the story can help them spark more interest in what they’re reading. I also find it makes my two-year-old feel really special when he realizes a book was made just for him. This is also a gift I love for those with more unique names that may sometimes feel they can’t relate to others because they have harder names to pronounce. When you see your name in print, it helps breed confidence no matter how different or hard it may be for others to pronounce.” Price at time of publish: $40

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On QVC If you want to get a tech gift that is educational and that kids will love, check out the Amazon Fire HD Kids Edition Tablet 8. This children's tablet is designed for kids ages three to seven, and it includes parental controls. You can even get a one-year free subscription to Amazon Kids+ content that is tailored just for them, along with a two-year worry-free protection guarantee in case something goes wrong. We love that you can create screen time limits, set educational goals for your kids, and have easy-to-use parental controls so you can filter content as needed. The tablet has an 8" HD display, enhanced wifi, 32 GB storage, and can be charged easily with USB-C. Price at time of publish: $70 The 5 Best Travel Strollers of 2022 Tested and Reviewed by Parents

What Brothers Do Best Amazon View On Amazon If someone you know is expanding their family and looking for a way to teach their little ones how to be a big brother or sister, a book like Laura Numeroff’s “What Brothers Do Best” is a great way to teach a child about a new member joining his or her’s family. Depending on the child’s age, the book comes in both a hardback and board book format, making it easy to read and grip for kids aged one to three years old. “We just bought our son this book, and he loves it!" says Lane. "With another baby [in] our home, this has helped us teach him about being a big brother in a fun way!” Price at time of publish: $8

Snap Circuits SC-300 Electronics Discovery Kit Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart “After three kids and the research I’ve done over the years, I’ve found that introducing girls to STEM education at a young age will give them equal opportunities to pursue and thrive in STEM careers later on in their lives," Desai explains. "It might seem too early to think about this, but it doesn’t hurt to try and pique their interest or see if that spark is there." Each part comes with colored graphics representing their real electronic names and symbols. There are many projects the kids can do — 300, to be precise. This educational toy also comes with a complete instruction manual and project guide that helps guide them. Kids can do various projects, including making circuits for radios, doorbells, alarms, flashlights, laser lights, street lamps, a lie detector, and a fan Modulator. Price at time of publish: $70

Osmo Genius Starter Kit for iPad Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon View On Best Buy View On Playosmo.com The Play Osmo Genius Starter Kit is the ideal gift for a little solo playtime. Desai explains, “This is a great gift for those over five-years-old who are starting to independent play more. This starter kit allows kids to play in a group or autonomously while learning. You can also add on with different games and accessories like an escape room, which my 10-year-old loves.” This is an excellent toy for your child to experience hands-on learning and digital fun. Each Osmo starter kit comes with a base and a reflector. All you have to do is select the device type (iPad or Fire) so they can send you the correct base and reflector. Price at time of publish: $84

Zen Labrotary Slime Kit Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Zenlaboratory.com Kids can't get enough of creating slime, and there's a reason for that if you're looking to boost your little one's creativity while helping them develop motor skills and enhance hand-eye coordination. This kit will help keep them busy all day long, and it's also a fun activity in groups like playdates or birthday parties. It also doesn't hurt that it's a super entertaining activity to do as an adult. It comes with over 50 different slime supplies, including 18 bright colors ranging from clear to purple, 12 types of glitter, a variety of foam beads, and fishbowl beads. Price at time of publish: $25

Stitch Fix Kids Stitch Fix View On Stitchfix.com "I love that Stitch Fix Kids offers curated style boxes full of my boys' favorite clothes and SHOES in sizes 2T-18," says Maria Provenzano, who is TV host, lifestyle expert, content creator, and digital creator of the show Everyday Celebrations. All you have to do is tell the company your price range and provide your child's sizing and preferences. They will then select 10 pieces for your child to try; items start at just $10, Kids can try on pieces at home, figure out which ones they want to keep, and return the rest in a cinch. "This is the perfect gift if you have a sneaker-head kid or want something that allows them to express their creativity through style! Every "Fix" is full of pieces (and fun surprises!) selected for your kid's unique personality. With free shipping and no subscription required, this is the gift that truly keeps on giving!" Price at time of publish: $10 and up

AOELLIT Star Projector Galaxy Light Projector Skylight AOELLIT View On Amazon "I'm a big believer in personalizing your space no matter how big or small," says Orly Shani, an influencer and the creator + host of The DIY Designer. "Kids love that feeling of autonomy, especially because they so rarely get it. So, this adorable little guy casts a gorgeous galaxy light show on the ceiling, is remote-operated, and has a timer, which can be set for either 45 or 90 minutes. It will let your kids create their own vibe in their space whenever they want! Warning, you will 100 percent be tempted to steal it and put it in your living room, so don't say I didn't warn you." This star projector features not one but eight nebula effects and twinkling green stars. You can use it to project onto either the ceiling of your room or a wall to bring these celestial lights into your house in a peaceful and relaxing way. Price at time of publish: $21.99

Baketivity Kids Favorite Bundle Baketivity View On Baketivity.com There's always something special about making things together, especially in the kitchen. "Getting into the kitchen and making messes is one of my favorite ways to spend time with my kids," says Provenzano. "Whether we are baking a delicious treat or a weeknight dinner, I find that they are way more open to trying new things when they have had a hand in creating them. With this Baktivity Kit, they'll get everything they need to create every kid's favorite treat: cake pops! With measurements and mixing, this gift sparks creativity and is educational at the same time." The kit comes with real baking accessories, specifically designed for little hands and perfect for children and adults. The baking tools are crafted from food-safe, non-toxic, and BPA-free materials, and each accessory is sized for easy gripping. You don't have to worry about recipes or shopping for ingredients, all you have to do is just pop the pre-measured ingredients into a bowl, and that's it. The cake pop kits make 10-12 pops. Price at time of publish: $65

Zuwaos Kids Adjustable Inline Skates Amazon View On Amazon "Something about rollerblades just feels a little more grown up and cool, perfect for the 8-10 age group!" Shani says. These Zuwaos skates come with four illuminating wheels that automatically light up as soon as you start to skate. They also have a triple protection system, which includes cam lock lever buckles, straps, and laces. "I bought a pair for my daughter last Christmas, and not only was she obsessed, but my son jammed his feet in them because he, too, was obsessed. We bought him a pair for his birthday, and these two can't get enough. They ride around the house and driveway, wear them on walks, play made-up games in the street, bring them to friends' houses, and they've even asked to pack them on every vacation! They are great quality for a great price, and my kids have not gotten over them." Shani also mentioned that the skates also provide safe ankle support, and the inner boot is super breathable. Price at time of publish: $65

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera 5 View On Amazon View On Best Buy View On Urban Outfitters The FujiFilm Instant Camera is not only lightweight but an easy way to capture memories with both family and friends. The new design comes in a slimmer build and has an automatic exposure and "selfie mode" with a built-in mirror for getting the perfect shot. "What's old is new again! Kids love the idea of actually holding a real photo in their hands. This camera is cute and easy to carry around," says Provenzano. "There is something so nostalgic about photos taken (and printed) at the moment. Whether you are collecting photos for a family album or want to set up a DIY photo booth this holiday season, kids (and parents alike) will love this gift. Important note: stock up on extra film now, and thank me later!" You can also choose from a variety of colors ranging from light pink to black. Price at time of publish: $79

The DIY Designer Kids + Youth Shirts The DIY Designer View On Thediydesigner.com Looking for a gift that's also a fun DIY activity? Why not design and color your own T-shirt? Shani told us more about why she created The DIY Designer T-Shirt: "A super soft t-shirt that kids can color in themselves is almost too good to be true. Make it machine washable and long-lasting, and we're in the win-win-win territory! I am obsessed with inspiring kids and adults to express their individuality through their clothes, which is why I was so stoked to make this Coloring Collection. It's a shirt and an activity all in one, like a wearable coloring book! My son is nine, and my daughter is seven, and I can say from personal experience it is the first shirt out of the wash and on their body every single week, without fail." If you're looking for another DIY activity, the brand also creates bags and duffle bags that you can color in and customize! They come in a range of whimsical colors, like dark green to hot pink. Price at time of publish: $28 and up

Micro Kickboard Maxi Deluxe Amazon View On Amazon View On Microkickboard.com If you are looking for a scooter that your child or loved one can grow into, check out the Micro Kickboard Maxi Deluxe. This scooter is essentially a larger version of the brand's Kickboard Mini Deluxe, and it also has some of its classic features; it is a lean-to-steer design that helps provide a stable ride as kids ride on sidewalks. Kids aged five to 12 years old can ride this scooter, and it accommodates children who are 49 to 59 inches tall. There aren't any fixed height settings; all you have to do is simply raise the T-bar to any height within the range provided above. The item comes with a hex wrench that allows parents to adjust the T-bar to their desired height and also for tightening before riding. It comes in a variety of colors like blue, pink, and green. Price at time of publish: $145

Modi Toys The Mini Bundle Modi Toys View On Moditoys.com Modi Toys is a South Asian brand that has come into the children's space by creating fantastic plush toy gift sets that are also customizable. The Mini bundle comes with a total of five small-sized toys and includes characters such as Durga Devi, Saraswati Devi, Baby Ganesh, Baby Hanuman, and Baby Krishna. The best part of the bundle is that each of the toys plays their respective mantras. They also have a new portable Bluetooth Speaker, where parents can replace the standard voice box inside your plush and play any audio file of their choice! You can even have your child's name printed on the toys for an additional $34. Price at time of publish: $89

noot Foldable Stereo Tangle-Free Kids Headphones Amazon View On Amazon These headphones boast over 35,00 five-star ratings on Amazon. Not only are they super colorful, but they ring in at less than $20, making it the perfect tech gift for kids. They come with soft padded cushions with a soft-touch finish, and the headphones come with an adjustable headband that provides a perfect fit. It's also super lightweight and easy to store because of its foldable design, which makes it super compact. The cord is around five feet long and comes in a nylon braided cable as well. Just note: You will need to buy a lightning jack adapter if you have an iPhone 7 and above and iPad Pro 11 and above. You can also choose from a variety of vibrant colors like skyline blue, soft pink, mint, black, and navy. Price at time of publish: $14

ThinkFun Gravity Maze Falling Marble Logic Game Amazon View On Amazon ThinkFun's Gravity Maze is one of the number one selling kids' toy on Amazon, with over 31,000 five-star reviews. This is the perfect gift if you're looking for a toy that helps develop critical skills like playing your way through challenges to build spatial reasoning, planning skills, and more! It's a logic game and marble run all in one with over 60 challenges that come with clear instructions. Reviewers can't get enough of this toy because it stimulates the brain in a fun, educational, and interactive way. It comes with one Game Grid, 10 Gravity Maze Towers, three Stainless Steel Marbles, and 60 Challenges from beginner to expert. Price at time of publish: $30

JBL Jr Pop B&H View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Best Buy You can't go wrong with a colorful Bluetooth speaker that's specifically designed with kids in mind. It's completely waterproof, has a rechargeable battery with five hours of playtime, and has a built-in multicolor light theme. This speaker actually has over 3.2K five-star reviews on Amazon. You can choose from a total of six cool colors, and kids can actually personalize the speaker with stickers set in the box as well. Reviewers rave that the product is super lightweight, and the volume is "pretty impressive given its size." Kids love to carry it around with them as they move around the house and they often get captivated with the light that changes colors, which is easy to turn off if you so choose. Price at time of publish: $38

Peachy Keen Crafts My First Sewing Kit Amazon View On Amazon To spark some creativity and individuality, why not try a sewing kit? "As my kids get older, I like to gift some presents that could tap into their interests," Desai says. "This little sewing kit is perfect for fostering creativity, and even a lifelong skill set great for both boys and girls. Plus, it's travel friendly, so it can keep them occupied while on a long flight or road trip." The set is perfect for beginners, and it comes with a needle threader, measuring tape, threads, pins, stuffing, and scissors. The set allows you to create a total of six stuffed animals ranging from a lion to a parrot. It's also a fun activity to do during a party or sleepover, and even just a fun activity for a night in. Price at time of publish: $23

LaserX Projex Projecting Arcade Game Amazon View On Amazon There are tons of ways to create an arcade-like environment at home with no screen time needed. Case in point? LaserX Projex Projecting Arcade Game. "This was my son's 'big ask' last year and he still plays with it almost every day!" Shani says. "Project is like an arcade game that projects the image right on your wall! All you need is a blank wall and a dark-ish room. We love it because it's a little old-school and doesn't require a device that is connected to the internet and eventually leads to other apps. It's also under $40." The two-person game is a fun and interactive way to have some fun inside with its five different built-in games that came in three skill levels: beginner, advanced, and expert. Price at time of publish: $45

ManhattanNeons Custom Neon Sign Etsy View On Etsy For a cute, customizable sign that will liven up any room, try this fun offering. "Neon signs make for amazing gifts because they are inherently personalized! Warning: you might buy one for the kids and one for you," says Shani. There are plenty of options you can choose from, and while some signs range on the more expensive side of $100-$200, you can find more affordable options on Etsy that are just as great. "You can customize the message, the font, the color, how it's cut and mounted... It feels grown-up, cool, and [is] a killer décor element to their room." The options are endless — and if you want to create a fun experience, you could also get your little one to choose what they'd like to see in their room. Price at time of publish: $25

Pressman Rummikub Tile Game Amazon View On Amazon Heading on a road trip soon? Pack a super portable game like Rummikub. "Do you remember this game!?" asks Shani. "Well, it turns out kids eight to ten really love it because they can learn and excel at it super quickly. The game is simple but has quite a bit of strategy (great for their brain), and once they pick up on it, they're hooked. We play this as a family, with grandparents, aunts and uncles, and the little guys because everyone can legitimately have a chance to win." This fame reinforces multiple skills such as sequencing, pattern recognition, and planning. The game has 106 high-quality plastic tiles, four plastic tile-holder racks, and complete instructions. Price at time of publish: $35 12 Board Games to Keep You Occupied and Entertained at Home

MindWare IlluStory: Create Your Own Book MindWare View On Orientaltrading.com "This is the perfect gift for all of the aspiring writers out there!" Provenzano says. "Kids who love to create their own stories can use this award-winning kit to guide them as they not only write and illustrate their very own book, but they will also receive an 18-page, full-color, professionally printed hardcover book version of their writing. I think inspiring kids to be creative is so important, and this gift can make their dream a reality. It's educational, motivating, and empowering." The book even comes with an "About the Author" section that allows your child to be showcased as the published author on the back of the book's cover. How cute is that? Price at time of publish: $30

MEL Science Subscription Kit MEL Science View On Melscience.com "Make science fun with these monthly kits that keep kids learning," says Provenzano. Each box comes with up to seven different fun and safe science experiments. There a multiple Mel Science Subscription Kits that are specifically designed for various age groups, including Math (ages eight to 12+), Physics (ages eight to 14+), and Chemistry (ages 10-16+). "I love when educational gifts feel more like playtime. Each month, these kits are delivered to your door with a different project and a new excuse to spend time together. The experiments are laid out clearly with enough supplies plus, this subscription can be paused or canceled anytime." Price at time of publish: $30 and up