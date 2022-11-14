The 7 Best Keurig Coffee Makers of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Keep reading for the best Keurig coffee makers that PEOPLE tested.

If you’re in the market for a new addition to your kitchen, PEOPLE Tested has named several recommendations to meet all sorts of needs and preferences, from single-serve only options, to combo machines that can make full pots of coffee. We’ve also considered your space and picked winners for both the smallest kitchen corners and large, shared office spaces.

For those java lovers who prefer a pot of classic drip coffee, many Keurig machines now feature its signature single serving mechanism plus a full water reservoir and carafe to make full pots of fresh coffee. There are even Keurig machines with milk frother accessories for cappuccino and latte lovers.

“We’re all looking for convenience today given our busy schedules," lifestyle bloggers and creators Alex & Mike tell PEOPLE Tested. "For those returning to the office after working from home, being able to pop in a coffee pod quickly in the morning is a priority. We want good coffee that doesn’t take long to make.”

Keurig coffee makers are synonymous with convenience. K-cup single serve coffee pods have been a staple in homes and offices for many years, and the brand continues to manufacture machines with various features to meet an array of needs.

Best Overall: Keurig K-Duo Plus Coffee Maker 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Pros Options for both single cup pod functionality and a full carafe for drip coffee



Simple instructions and easy assembly

Smart features like automatic shutoff and times brewing Cons Coffee connoisseurs may avoid single serve pods due to the more bitter taste



It’s on the pricey side, particularly if you don’t plan on using both functions This was one of the better performing models in our tests, and you’ll have a cup of coffee in hand pretty quickly from the moment you unpack the machine. The operating instructions are simple, easy to follow, and our tester says you will have coffee "15 minutes after taking it out of the box." Plus, the machine is easy to navigate thanks to the backlit buttons and simple icons and numbers. For coffee drinkers who want to go beyond the single serve pods, this model comes with a fine mesh metal filter for brewing full carafes of coffee. Smart features include an automatic shutoff as well as timed brewing. We were able to brew a single 8 oz. cup in just 45 seconds, and for full carafes, the water reservoir is able to hold up to 12 cups of water. The carafe also stayed warm for a full two hours after brewing. When brewing single servings (with the option of a “strong” brew on this model for a bolder cup), our tester found the 6 oz. side to be too bitter, and the 10 oz. produced a better taste. For those who are picky about their coffee, our tester recommends using the carafe over the single serve, as the drip coffee retains some of the natural oils from coffee grounds, giving it a “proper mouthfeel.” The ease of use “is truly where Keurigs shine," says our tester, adding that it’s just so convenient to make. This model “feels like an upscale item from how solidly the pieces nest together.” We also loved that flexibility to make either single serve pod coffees or a full pot. Price at time of publish: $229.99 Capacity: 12 cups | Dimensions: 7.68 x 15.88 x 14.9 inches | Brew options: Brew a 6, 8, 10, or 12 cup carafe and a 6, 8, 10, or 12 oz. cup | Reservoir size: 60 oz. | Coffee type: Drip or single serve PEOPLE / Will Dickey

Best for Office: Keurig K155 OfficePro Premier Brewing System 4.7 Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon Pros Dual purpose model that can also make iced coffee or plain hot water for tea



Bright LCD touchscreen is easy to see and use

Customizable options like pre-program times and brew temperatures Cons Bottled or filtered water is recommended over tap water

Very high price point for a Keurig machine, especially without a ton of smart features

Takes 3-4 minutes for interior tank to warm up before brewing begins The instructions are crystal clear on this coffee maker and the LCD touchscreen is completely intuitive, bright, and easy to navigate — even before you’re caffeinated. “You can pre-program times and brew temperatures for your coffee but there are no other smart features,” notes our tester. The maximum capacity is 11.5 cups, and the reservoir is a little touchy to get back into the coffee machine. The manufacturer suggests using bottled or filtered water, which may be an inconvenience in some shared offices. This machine brews fairly quietly, too. In the 8 and 10 oz. cup sizes, our tester found the coffee to have a smooth mouthfeel, if a somewhat bitter taste — a commonly mentioned downside to K-cups mentioned by coffee connoisseurs. “The only design drawback is having an interior tank that has to warm up for 3-4 minutes before brewing can begin,” the tester adds. Every piece of this machine can be removed to clean with soapy, warm water. “With the touchscreen LCD being pretty clear, the OfficePRO is incredibly easy to use,” our tester says. “I did not have to reference instructions much except for when I went to clean the machine. The control panel is all touchscreen, very clear and easy to navigate.” Tea and even soup can also be made with this machine by dispensing hot water only. You can control the temperature of the brew but you cannot control the strength of the brew with the OfficePRO. The temperature can be controlled up to 198 degrees. “The only safety concerns I would have is removing the water from the interior tank,” our tester adds. “You need to make sure that you let the machine sit for 20 minutes to make sure the water can be removed without burning yourself.” Price at time of publish: $294.95 Brew sizes: 4, 6, 8, or 10 oz. | Reservoir size: 90 oz. | Coffee type: Single serve PEOPLE / Will Dickey

Best for Speciality Coffees: Keurig K-Café 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Pros Milk frother has settings for cappuccinos, lattes, and even iced lattes

Easy to set up and very convenient to use

Reservoir and milk frother are machine-washable Cons Does not include a hot water feature for tea

Frother makes stiff, warm milk, which may not be ideal for those who like more foamy lattes If you love a good froth on top of your coffee, this machine may be your winner. Preparing a latte is as easy as pouring cold milk into the included frother (up to either the cappuccino or latte line), cover, and set it in the frothing compartment. Cappuccino milk takes 1 minute and 35 seconds, the latte takes just over 2 minutes, and the iced latte setting produces a cool froth in under 2 minutes. The milk was not foamy throughout, our tester notes, but more warm milk with an abundance of stiff (think: soft peaked meringue) sitting atop thin warm milk. It’s very scoopable foam if not a uniform consistency throughout. The machine is easy to set up with backlit buttons and icons with simple symbols and numbers. The reservoir and frother are dishwasher-safe, which is a nice touch. For coffee, it took us just 37 seconds for a 6 oz. cup, 57 seconds for 10 oz. (“the sweet spot,” says the tester of the different size pours), and just over a minute for 12 oz. “If you are the type of person who drinks flavored coffee with flavored creamer, this might be a convenient caffeine vehicle for you,” says our tester, adding that it’s not an ideal choice for picky or particular coffee drinkers. It also does not include a hot water feature, so tea drinkers, take note. "This one even gets bonus points for the pretty effective, no-fuss frother," says our tester. Price at time of publish: $162.99 Dimensions: 14.17 x 17.32 x 14.41 inches | Reservoir size: 60 oz. | Brew sizes: 6 oz., 8 oz., 10 oz., 12 oz. | Includes: Milk frother cup | Coffee type: Single serve, cappuccino, latte PEOPLE / Will Dickey

Best Reservoir Capacity: Keurig K-Supreme Plus 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Pros Easy to see the controls in low light or for people with vision difficulties



Includes a “strong” setting that makes a bolder cup

Only takes a minute to brew a cup of coffee after it's set up Cons It’s pricey for a Keurig that only really does one thing

Needs a "cleansing brew" before using Outside of our pick for office (which has a 90 oz. capacity), this one is tops for home use with a 78 oz. reservoir capacity. Instructions are just as easy as the dials and controls. “They are lit up, so I imagine that would make it easier for folks with vision problems to see these, or in low light,” says our tester. The manufacturer recommends running a cleansing brew before using, especially if after a significant period of time. They recommend cleaning with Keurig Rinse Pods, using the Keurig water filters every two months, and descaling the product every three months with the provided solution. Once the machine is set up and ready to go, it only takes a minute to brew a single cup of coffee. Using the “strong” setting on this machine (which features three different strength levels), “helped make the coffee significantly bolder and stronger,” she notes. You can also dispense hot water for tea using the normal settings, though this is not described outright in the manual. A very quiet coffee maker, we found this model to be easy to use with a smart design but not the best score in the value department — at $200, it’s a moderate Keurig price point without a ton of bells and whistles. Price at time of publish: $199.99 Capacity: 9 cups | Dimensions: 10.63 x 16.02 x 14.33 inches | Brew sizes: 4, 6, 8, 10, and 12 oz. | Reservoir size: 78 oz. | Coffee type: Single serve PEOPLE / Will Dickey

Best Versatility: Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Pros Another model with the “strong” button for a bolder cup of coffee



Very quiet while brewing

Carafe coffee was better than K-cup coffee, per our tester Cons If you’re making frequent, larger cups, you’ll need to replace the reservoir water often

Takes slightly longer to brew a single cup than other models

Single serve coffees were too weak for our tester We loved the ease of use and design on this model. Instructions are easy to understand and the dials and controls are easy to read, though not lit up like other models. A single cup of coffee takes about 2 and a half minutes of brew time. The manufacturer recommends periodically hand-washing the water reservoir and lid, the carafe and its lid, the drip tray, and the filter basket with warm soapy water. Overall, this was a very easy to use Keurig with an easy to navigate control panel. The “strong” button is a nice addition to make a bolder cup. While the single serve coffee was generally too weak for our tester, she liked the drip coffee from the carafe. “I would recommend this Keurig to family members who want a multifunctional Keurig — meaning it can do both carafe and K-cup pours,” she says. Keurig's Senior Director of Marketing Lindsay Fermano adds that the K-Duo Family of brewers are a great choice for entertaining. The shared 60 oz. water reservoir for both single serve and carafe brewing means fewer water refills and they also come with a Pause & Pour feature to enjoy fresh coffee right away. Price at time of publish: $189.99 Dimensions: 12.76 x 10.94 x 12.92 inches | Brew sizes: 6, 8, 10, or 12-cup carafe; 6, 8, 10, or 12 oz. cup | Reservoir size: 60 oz. | Coffee type: Drip and single serve PEOPLE / Will Dickey

Best for Tight Spaces: Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Slim and stylish while saving space on your countertop

Easy to remove and replace the 46 oz. water reservoir Cons Our tester found the brew to be too weak for her taste

No option to control temperature or strength of coffee This coffee maker is very easy to use, according to our tester. Just close the lid and the coffee begins to pull. It’s also very easy to remove and replace the water in the 46 oz. water reservoir in this model, which takes under 2 minutes to brew an 8 oz. or 10 oz. cup of coffee. The streamlined design of the water reservoir makes it very easy to remove and clean. As with most of their products, Keurig recommends cleaning, rinsing, and descaling with its specialty branded products. This model features a light-up button that denotes whether more water is needed, and a button for descaling the machine. Your options are pretty simple, too: an 8 oz., 10 oz., or 12 oz. cup of coffee, without the option to control the temperature or strength. We did like that this straightforward model featured helpful buttons that light up in the order that you’re supposed to push them. The design is very streamlined but perhaps overly simple for the $120 [list price] price point. “The ease with which you can use it is great, though,” adds our tester. "I would recommend it for those who want a Keurig that just makes a few coffee cup sizes,” she says, noting that it's ideal for those “who want a super easy to use Keurig, and aren't snobby about their coffee.” Plus, it will fit almost anywhere. At less than 5 inches wide, this model is “slender and space-saving and won’t take up any of your precious counter space,” says Fermano. The water reservoir is located in the back of the brewer “keeping everything in line and looking sleek and sophisticated.” Price at time of publish: $129.99 Dimensions: 4.7 x 15.2 x 12.1 inches | Cup sizes: 8, 10, 12 oz. | Reservoir size: 46 oz. | Coffee type: Single serve PEOPLE / Will Dickey