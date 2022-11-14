Shopping People Tested The 7 Best Keurig Coffee Makers of 2022, Tested and Reviewed Our winner was the Keurig K-Duo Plus Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker By Rennie Dyball Published on November 14, 2022 11:44 AM Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Things to Consider How We Tested What is PEOPLE Tested? In This Article We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. People / Will Dickey Keurig coffee makers are synonymous with convenience. K-cup single serve coffee pods have been a staple in homes and offices for many years, and the brand continues to manufacture machines with various features to meet an array of needs. “We’re all looking for convenience today given our busy schedules," lifestyle bloggers and creators Alex & Mike tell PEOPLE Tested. "For those returning to the office after working from home, being able to pop in a coffee pod quickly in the morning is a priority. We want good coffee that doesn’t take long to make.” For those java lovers who prefer a pot of classic drip coffee, many Keurig machines now feature its signature single serving mechanism plus a full water reservoir and carafe to make full pots of fresh coffee. There are even Keurig machines with milk frother accessories for cappuccino and latte lovers. If you’re in the market for a new addition to your kitchen, PEOPLE Tested has named several recommendations to meet all sorts of needs and preferences, from single-serve only options, to combo machines that can make full pots of coffee. We’ve also considered your space and picked winners for both the smallest kitchen corners and large, shared office spaces. Keep reading for the best Keurig coffee makers that PEOPLE tested. The operating instructions are simple, easy to follow, and our tester says you will have coffee "15 minutes after taking it out of the box." Plus, the machine is easy to navigate thanks to the backlit buttons and simple icons and numbers. For coffee drinkers who want to go beyond the single serve pods, this model comes with a fine mesh metal filter for brewing full carafes of coffee. Smart features include an automatic shutoff as well as timed brewing. We were able to brew a single 8 oz. cup in just 45 seconds, and for full carafes, the water reservoir is able to hold up to 12 cups of water. The carafe also stayed warm for a full two hours after brewing. When brewing single servings (with the option of a “strong” brew on this model for a bolder cup), our tester found the 6 oz. side to be too bitter, and the 10 oz. produced a better taste. For those who are picky about their coffee, our tester recommends using the carafe over the single serve, as the drip coffee retains some of the natural oils from coffee grounds, giving it a “proper mouthfeel.” The ease of use “is truly where Keurigs shine," says our tester, adding that it’s just so convenient to make. This model “feels like an upscale item from how solidly the pieces nest together.” We also loved that flexibility to make either single serve pod coffees or a full pot. Price at time of publish: $229.99 Capacity: 12 cups | Dimensions: 7.68 x 15.88 x 14.9 inches | Brew options: Brew a 6, 8, 10, or 12 cup carafe and a 6, 8, 10, or 12 oz. cup | Reservoir size: 60 oz. | Coffee type: Drip or single serve PEOPLE / Will Dickey Best for Office: Keurig K155 OfficePro Premier Brewing System 4.7 Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon Pros Dual purpose model that can also make iced coffee or plain hot water for tea Bright LCD touchscreen is easy to see and use Customizable options like pre-program times and brew temperatures Cons Bottled or filtered water is recommended over tap water Very high price point for a Keurig machine, especially without a ton of smart features Takes 3-4 minutes for interior tank to warm up before brewing begins The instructions are crystal clear on this coffee maker and the LCD touchscreen is completely intuitive, bright, and easy to navigate — even before you’re caffeinated. “You can pre-program times and brew temperatures for your coffee but there are no other smart features,” notes our tester. The maximum capacity is 11.5 cups, and the reservoir is a little touchy to get back into the coffee machine. The manufacturer suggests using bottled or filtered water, which may be an inconvenience in some shared offices. This machine brews fairly quietly, too. In the 8 and 10 oz. cup sizes, our tester found the coffee to have a smooth mouthfeel, if a somewhat bitter taste — a commonly mentioned downside to K-cups mentioned by coffee connoisseurs. “The only design drawback is having an interior tank that has to warm up for 3-4 minutes before brewing can begin,” the tester adds. Every piece of this machine can be removed to clean with soapy, warm water. “With the touchscreen LCD being pretty clear, the OfficePRO is incredibly easy to use,” our tester says. “I did not have to reference instructions much except for when I went to clean the machine. The control panel is all touchscreen, very clear and easy to navigate.” Tea and even soup can also be made with this machine by dispensing hot water only. You can control the temperature of the brew but you cannot control the strength of the brew with the OfficePRO. The temperature can be controlled up to 198 degrees. “The only safety concerns I would have is removing the water from the interior tank,” our tester adds. “You need to make sure that you let the machine sit for 20 minutes to make sure the water can be removed without burning yourself.” Price at time of publish: $294.95 Brew sizes: 4, 6, 8, or 10 oz. | Reservoir size: 90 oz. | Coffee type: Single serve PEOPLE / Will Dickey Best for Speciality Coffees: Keurig K-Café 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Pros Milk frother has settings for cappuccinos, lattes, and even iced lattes Easy to set up and very convenient to use Reservoir and milk frother are machine-washable Cons Does not include a hot water feature for tea Frother makes stiff, warm milk, which may not be ideal for those who like more foamy lattes If you love a good froth on top of your coffee, this machine may be your winner. Preparing a latte is as easy as pouring cold milk into the included frother (up to either the cappuccino or latte line), cover, and set it in the frothing compartment. Cappuccino milk takes 1 minute and 35 seconds, the latte takes just over 2 minutes, and the iced latte setting produces a cool froth in under 2 minutes. The milk was not foamy throughout, our tester notes, but more warm milk with an abundance of stiff (think: soft peaked meringue) sitting atop thin warm milk. It’s very scoopable foam if not a uniform consistency throughout. The machine is easy to set up with backlit buttons and icons with simple symbols and numbers. The reservoir and frother are dishwasher-safe, which is a nice touch. For coffee, it took us just 37 seconds for a 6 oz. cup, 57 seconds for 10 oz. (“the sweet spot,” says the tester of the different size pours), and just over a minute for 12 oz. “If you are the type of person who drinks flavored coffee with flavored creamer, this might be a convenient caffeine vehicle for you,” says our tester, adding that it’s not an ideal choice for picky or particular coffee drinkers. It also does not include a hot water feature, so tea drinkers, take note. "This one even gets bonus points for the pretty effective, no-fuss frother," says our tester. Price at time of publish: $162.99 Dimensions: 14.17 x 17.32 x 14.41 inches | Reservoir size: 60 oz. | Brew sizes: 6 oz., 8 oz., 10 oz., 12 oz. | Includes: Milk frother cup | Coffee type: Single serve, cappuccino, latte PEOPLE / Will Dickey Best Reservoir Capacity: Keurig K-Supreme Plus 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Pros Easy to see the controls in low light or for people with vision difficulties Includes a “strong” setting that makes a bolder cup Only takes a minute to brew a cup of coffee after it's set up Cons It’s pricey for a Keurig that only really does one thing Needs a "cleansing brew" before using Outside of our pick for office (which has a 90 oz. capacity), this one is tops for home use with a 78 oz. reservoir capacity. Instructions are just as easy as the dials and controls. “They are lit up, so I imagine that would make it easier for folks with vision problems to see these, or in low light,” says our tester. The manufacturer recommends running a cleansing brew before using, especially if after a significant period of time. They recommend cleaning with Keurig Rinse Pods, using the Keurig water filters every two months, and descaling the product every three months with the provided solution. Once the machine is set up and ready to go, it only takes a minute to brew a single cup of coffee. Using the “strong” setting on this machine (which features three different strength levels), “helped make the coffee significantly bolder and stronger,” she notes. You can also dispense hot water for tea using the normal settings, though this is not described outright in the manual. A very quiet coffee maker, we found this model to be easy to use with a smart design but not the best score in the value department — at $200, it’s a moderate Keurig price point without a ton of bells and whistles. Price at time of publish: $199.99 Capacity: 9 cups | Dimensions: 10.63 x 16.02 x 14.33 inches | Brew sizes: 4, 6, 8, 10, and 12 oz. | Reservoir size: 78 oz. | Coffee type: Single serve PEOPLE / Will Dickey Best Versatility: Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Pros Another model with the “strong” button for a bolder cup of coffee Very quiet while brewing Carafe coffee was better than K-cup coffee, per our tester Cons If you’re making frequent, larger cups, you’ll need to replace the reservoir water often Takes slightly longer to brew a single cup than other models Single serve coffees were too weak for our tester We loved the ease of use and design on this model. Instructions are easy to understand and the dials and controls are easy to read, though not lit up like other models. A single cup of coffee takes about 2 and a half minutes of brew time. The manufacturer recommends periodically hand-washing the water reservoir and lid, the carafe and its lid, the drip tray, and the filter basket with warm soapy water. Overall, this was a very easy to use Keurig with an easy to navigate control panel. The “strong” button is a nice addition to make a bolder cup. While the single serve coffee was generally too weak for our tester, she liked the drip coffee from the carafe. “I would recommend this Keurig to family members who want a multifunctional Keurig — meaning it can do both carafe and K-cup pours,” she says. Keurig's Senior Director of Marketing Lindsay Fermano adds that the K-Duo Family of brewers are a great choice for entertaining. The shared 60 oz. water reservoir for both single serve and carafe brewing means fewer water refills and they also come with a Pause & Pour feature to enjoy fresh coffee right away. Price at time of publish: $189.99 Dimensions: 12.76 x 10.94 x 12.92 inches | Brew sizes: 6, 8, 10, or 12-cup carafe; 6, 8, 10, or 12 oz. cup | Reservoir size: 60 oz. | Coffee type: Drip and single serve PEOPLE / Will Dickey Best for Tight Spaces: Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Slim and stylish while saving space on your countertop Easy to remove and replace the 46 oz. water reservoir Cons Our tester found the brew to be too weak for her taste No option to control temperature or strength of coffee This coffee maker is very easy to use, according to our tester. Just close the lid and the coffee begins to pull. It’s also very easy to remove and replace the water in the 46 oz. water reservoir in this model, which takes under 2 minutes to brew an 8 oz. or 10 oz. cup of coffee. The streamlined design of the water reservoir makes it very easy to remove and clean. As with most of their products, Keurig recommends cleaning, rinsing, and descaling with its specialty branded products. This model features a light-up button that denotes whether more water is needed, and a button for descaling the machine. Your options are pretty simple, too: an 8 oz., 10 oz., or 12 oz. cup of coffee, without the option to control the temperature or strength. We did like that this straightforward model featured helpful buttons that light up in the order that you’re supposed to push them. The design is very streamlined but perhaps overly simple for the $120 [list price] price point. “The ease with which you can use it is great, though,” adds our tester. "I would recommend it for those who want a Keurig that just makes a few coffee cup sizes,” she says, noting that it's ideal for those “who want a super easy to use Keurig, and aren't snobby about their coffee.” Plus, it will fit almost anywhere. At less than 5 inches wide, this model is “slender and space-saving and won’t take up any of your precious counter space,” says Fermano. The water reservoir is located in the back of the brewer “keeping everything in line and looking sleek and sophisticated.” Price at time of publish: $129.99 Dimensions: 4.7 x 15.2 x 12.1 inches | Cup sizes: 8, 10, 12 oz. | Reservoir size: 46 oz. | Coffee type: Single serve PEOPLE / Will Dickey Best Budget: Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker 4.5 Walmart View On Walmart Pros Makes one of the best tasting carafes of the machines we tested Also dispenses plain hot water for tea or soup Travel-mug friendly (up to 7 inches tall) Cons Not many extra features Single serve coffees are lacking in flavor Distilled water recommended This model makes up to 12 cups using the carafe function and the reservoir slides easily in and out. Distilled water is recommended if possible, but tap water is acceptable. For single serve, an 8 oz. cup took 2 minutes and 53 seconds to brew, including heating time. After the machine was warmed up it took just over a minute to brew a 10 oz. or 12 oz. cup, while a full pot of coffee took just over 9 minutes to brew. Single serve coffees came out too thin for our tester, though he said the carafe drip coffee had a very rich mouthfeel. “When using the carafe and following the instructions (1 tablespoon of coffee grounds per cup of coffee you want to make), the coffee comes out to be some of the better coffee that has been produced in these tests," he says. This coffee maker was very self explanatory after reading the directions one time through. The control panel is very easy, shows ounces and cups and single serve brew options. You can dispense hot water from the single serve side by skipping the insertion of a pod. For a dual brew system, our tester thought this model lacks in features. “It is one of the more basic designs for making both single serve and full pots of coffee," he says. "There was very little difficulty in getting it to work and get what you need done, it just lacks the ability to control any of those aspects from brew strength to temperature. [Still,] This is one of the better values for getting both a carafe and a single serve machine.” Price at time of publish: $109 Brew sizes: 8, 10, or 12 oz. cups; 8-, 10-, or 12-cup carafe | Reservoir size: 60 oz. shared between single serve and carafe brewing | Carafe: Glass, 12-cup capacity | Coffee type: Ground coffee and K-Cup pods PEOPLE / Will Dickey Things to Consider Before Buying a Keurig Machine Pricing Generally speaking, Keurig brewers with more capabilities are going to cost more than the ones that brew K-cups only. Carafes for full pots of drip coffee and milk frothers will drive the price up, as will backlit LCD screens. If you’re a K-cup lover and convenience is your top priority, consider the Keurig K-Duo Essentials machine or the Keurig K- Slim Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker. Look at our other winners if you want the versatility of drip or speciality coffees on your countertop. Carafes Many coffee drinkers appreciate the flavor, balance, and mouthfeel of a classic drip coffee over coffee from a single-serve pod. If you’re one such coffee drinker and you’re in the market for a Keurig machine for your home or office, opt for a model with a carafe feature as well as single serve. “Definitely look into the models that brew both single serve and full carafes — especially as we go into the holiday season,” Alex & Mike tell PEOPLE Tested. “You don’t want to be standing in front of the machine making coffee after coffee. Having the carafe option is key.” Aesthetic Keurig machines come in a wide array of sizes and styles. Think about your kitchen and your aesthetic as a whole to find one that fits in. “Slim and neutral is the way to go if you plan on leaving your machine out on the counter,” say Alex & Mike. “Find a design that seamlessly fits into your kitchen aesthetic. Make it an extension of your style.” Multi-stream technology Coffee drinkers who are looking for strength and flavor should look for our brewers that have MultiStream Technology, which saturates the grounds more evenly to extract full flavor and aroma, says Keurig senior director of marketing Lindsay Fermano. “They should also look for our brewers that boast Ultimate Customization – strength control, temperature control, and a variety of cup sizes — every possible way to customize their perfect cup,” she adds, pointing to the K-Supreme/Plus family of brewers and the K-Café SMART model. "Strong" feature If you like a bolder single serve coffee, look for the models that enhance your brew at the touch of a “strong” button. Our testers all preferred this feature. Smart coffee makers “If you’re looking for the latest and greatest SMART Wi-Fi enabled household items, we have a portfolio of brewers for you to choose from that allow you to get connected,” says Fermano. “BrewID recognizes your K-Cup pod and recommends optimum settings and a curated menu of recipes for your favorite brews.” You also have access to SMART delivery to avoid running out of pods. "The SMART machines are the K-Supreme Plus SMART, the K-Supreme SMART, and the K-Cafe SMART," she says. Isaac Nunn How We Tested Our testers evaluated how easy or difficult it was to navigate each machine’s directions and set up. They each brewed 6, 8, 10, and 12 oz cups of coffee and noted the time it took to brew, the temperature of the coffee, whether the actual volume matched the ounces selected, and evaluated the taste. Full carafes were brewed as well, with time, temperature, and taste again evaluated. With carafe models, the temperature was taken at different time intervals after brewing to test whether the machine kept the coffee hot. Milk frothers were tested as well. Finally, testers cleaned each model according to manufacturer directions. Finally, testers gave each machine a score of 1 to 5 on the following attributes and those scores were used to determine our winners: ease of use, design, performance, and value. As with all PEOPLE Tested stories, the value score was only given after all other testing was completed and testers then learned the price of each model. Frequently Asked Questions What are the best-selling Keurig machines? Lindsay Fermano, senior director of marketing for Keurig tells PEOPLE Tested that the best-selling machines for the brand are the K-Mini and K-Mini Plus, K-Express, K- Slim, K-Elite, and the K-Supreme. What are the differences between Keurig models? There are currently dozens of Keurig models available and the main differences have to do with functionality. Modern Keurig machines can use K-cups, K-cup pods (which use a paper filter), full carafe brews, milk frothers, and more. Some have LCD touch screens while others have the more classic, backlit buttons. Keep an eye on the water reservoir size if you want to minimize how often you’re refilling. What is the best Keurig for a single person? This depends on your space and preferences. If you’re tight on space but enjoy K-cup brews, the K- Slim is a great choice. If you prefer a full pot of drip coffee, look for the models that come with carafes to make full pots. How do you clean a Keurig? Each machine comes with manufacturer’s instructions for cleaning and most recommend using Keurig brand products, like a descaler, to keep your machine in good working order and extend its lifespan. What is PEOPLE Tested? We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs. But we don't stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we've awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square. In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.