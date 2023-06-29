94 Best July 4 Sales of 2023 to Shop Now

It’s a great weekend to be online shopping. The July 4 sales have arrived, and the discounts are solid.

We trawled the internet for the best July 4 sales in home, fashion, lifestyle, and more, and our final list came to a whopping 94 can’t-miss events. Some of the best sales overall include Target’s storewide Sizzling Savings Event and Best Buy’s big appliance sale. Nordstrom, Madewell, and Athleta are up to 60 percent off, and there are sales-on-sales at Vince Camuto, Tory Burch, and Rifle Paper Co. And, reliably, Amazon has some must-see deals, like a TV we found for a jaw-dropping 75 percent off for Prime members.

Most sales on our list are limited-time offers (and most expire on July 4, though not all). So don’t hesitate to pull the trigger on these seasonal deals. Keep scrolling to see the best deals overall first, then the rest by category: home and kitchen, fashion, beauty, and lifestyle.



Amazon Just Dropped July 4 Deals on Outdoor Furniture and Decor — Up to 63% Off

Best July 4 Sales Overall

Amazon: Head over to the Today’s Deals page for the best discounts across all categories at Amazon. Right now, we’re seeing furniture for up to 53 percent off, a TV that’s 75 percent off, and a robot vacuum for a whopping 72 percent off. Check out the latest Amazon deals.

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Fire Smart TV Omni Series 43-Inch, $99 with Prime (orig. $399.99); amazon.com



Best Buy: Through July 12, you can save up to 40 percent on appliances, including outdoor grills and kitchen packages. Check out the Top Deals page for current discounts on computers, phones, gaming, and more. See what’s on sale now.

Walmart: Flash deals on home goods are up to 65 percent off at Walmart. As of this writing, the selection includes nonstick cookware sets, robot vacuum cleaners, and mattress pads. Check out Walmart’s home deals.

Wayfair: At Wayfair’s Fourth of July Clearance event, discounts go up to 70 percent off. Save on outdoor furniture, bedding and bath towels, rugs, appliances, organizers, grills, mattresses… we could go on, but you might as well just start shopping.

Home Depot: There are a ton of appliances at the Home Depot sale, which runs through July 4. Among the highlights: Save up to $1,000 on two or more appliances, get $100 off select laundry pairs (plus free delivery!), and get a free Milwaukee tool up to $199 in value with a qualifying purchase. Check it out for yourself at the Home Depot.

Target: The Sizzling Savings Event is on through July 4 and offers deals sitewide. There’s also an extra 10 percent off two qualifying purchases for military, veterans, and their family members through July 4. Shop Target’s big summer sale.

Target

Buy It! Project 62 Kaufmann Wood Patio Loveseat, $250 (orig. $500); target.com



Nordstrom: While its Anniversary Sale isn’t open to the public until July 17, you don’t have to wait weeks to score deals at Nordstrom. There are more than 30,000 items on sale right now, and they’re up to 60 percent off. What will you find?

Ulta: It’s the Big Summer Beauty Sale over at Ulta. The three-week sale has rolling deals, and the current batch of deals (which includes half-off Stila and BOGO minis) expires July 1. Then from July 2 to 8, you’ll find 30 percent off top brands like Osea and Sunday Riley. The final batch of deals is live July 9–15. Take a look at Ulta’s Big Summer Beauty Sale.

Madewell: The Big Summer Sale has kicked off with up to 60 percent off select styles. Use the code HOTDEAL to secure the discount before this sale ends on July 12. Happy shopping!

Calpak: The luggage and lifestyle brand restocked its sale section and slashed prices even further in honor of July 4, and you can now save up to 60 percent on best-selling styles. Pack it up for less with Calpak.

Best July 4 Home and Kitchen Sales

Caraway: Shop your favorite cookware sets, food storage containers, and more for 10 percent off through July 15. This brand is cooking up some good savings.

Diggs: Pup owners, this is for you — the Puppy Crate and Bed Set is 25 percent off right now, saving you a total of $128. Because dogs deserve good sales, too.

Tempur-Pedic: Save $500 on a Tempur-Breeze mattress and get a $300 instant gift card with a qualifying mattress set purchase. Other offers include sheet sets up to half-off and discounted pillow sets while the sale is on. Shop the July 4 event.

Cozy Earth: This eco-minded lounge and home brand has made an appearance on Oprah’s Favorite Things list for five consecutive years! For a limited time, you can get up to 25 percent off sitewide. Shop the Cozy Earth July 4 Sale.

Great Jones: Through July 4, save up to 25 percent on summer essentials from the trendy cookware brand. Shop the Great Jones sale.

Fly By Jing: For International Jing Week, running through Tuesday, July 4, take up to 25 percent off select bundles and merch, 10 percent off two-sauce packs, and 50 percent off clearance items. Now that’s a spicy sale.

Nutribullet: Take advantage of 20 percent off all juicers with code FIREWORKS through July 4. Shop the Nutribullet Fourth of July sale.

Nutribullet

Buy It! Nutribullet 800W Juicer, $79.99 with code (orig. $99.99); nutribullet.com



Anthropologie: During The 4th of July Event, Anthropologie is offering up to 40 percent off furniture and home goods, including mirrors, rugs, candles, bedding, lamps, planters, and even outdoor seat cushions. This is a sign to redecorate.

Magnolia: Through July 6, you can score 20 percent off sitewide at Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia. See what’s in store.

Lowe’s: Save on appliances, patio furniture, grills, and so much more during Lowe’s massive July 4 sale. Conquer your summer home projects.

Avocado: Through Wednesday, July 5, you can save 10 percent on all Avocado Green mattresses with the code USA, and even more on select items, like, bedding and foundations for 20 percent off and bed frames, and pajamas for 15 percent off. Sweet dreams don’t have to cost you.

ABC Home: The legendary N.Y.C. home goods store is letting shoppers enjoy its sale wherever they are, offering up to 40 percent off sitewide through Wednesday, July 5. Shop the ABC Home sale now.

Coyuchi: Stock up on comfy throws, plush bath robes, and more for up to 40 percent off during the Summer Clearance sale through July 5. You can also take advantage of complimentary shipping when you spend $100. Enjoy the freedom of doing nothing.

Bissell: Spend more, save more at Bissell during the Fourth of July Sale. Get 25 percent off orders over $150, 15 percent off orders over $50, and 10 percent off anything less. Use code HAPPYFOURTH23 to save and get free shipping on orders over $50. Clean up at the Bissel sale.

Bissell

Buy It! Bissell ReadyClean® Cordless XRT 14.4V Stick Vacuum, $119.73 with code, (orig. $159.64); bissell.com



Crane & Canopy: Everything from sheets and loungewear to home decor is up to 70 percent off through Wednesday, July 5. Spruce up your home with Crane & Canopy.

Brooklinen: In exchange for your email address, you can gain access to Brooklinen’s annual Summer Sale, where favorite products are 20 percent off. Check out the Brooklinen sale.

Buffy: Buffy is offering a moderate discount on best-sellers, including comforters and sheet sets, during its July 4 Event. The biggest savings are on the bundles — one is over $100 off. It’s the Cooling Bundle.

Casper: The premier bed-in-a-box mattress company is offering 50 percent off adjustable bed frames and 20 percent off everything else, including sheets, pillows, and those famed mattresses. Set yourself up for sleep success.

The Best July 4 Fashion Deals

Athleta: Stock up on summer-ready activewear for up to 60 percent off during Athleta’s sale, which goes through July 9. No sweat.

Draper James: Summer is on sale at Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James. Patterned tops, eyelet shorts, and striped swimwear are all marked down now. It’s so Reese.

Nordstrom Rack: Fashion markdowns go up to 70 percent off on summer-friendly brands like Ray-Ban, Free People, Skechers, Madewell, and plenty of Nordstrom in-house brands like Z by Zella. Ring, ring — your closet’s calling.

Gilt: Enter your email address to access thousands of discounted designer goods from the likes of Longchamp, Rag & Bone, Birkenstock, Dyson, and more. You can even shop by occasion, like in the wedding dress shop. These deals will be gone in a flash.

Rue La La: The secret sale site is not taking the holiday weekend off. Right now, you can find discounts on Olaplex, Golden Goose, designer sunglasses, Birkenstock, and even Lilly Pulitzer (starts July 3). Enter your email to score these steals.

Gap: Get an additional 40 percent off sale styles for a total savings up to 75 percent off at Gap. You can also score select shorts, tees, and swim up to half-off. And there’s 30 percent off full-price sales! Shop these deals before they’re over on July 1.

Gap

Buy It! Gap Smocked Tiered Maxi Dress in Black, $24.50 (orig. $98); gap.com



Urban Outfitters: Grab your favorite summer styles for up to 50 percent off at Urban Outfitters for a limited time. Come here if you’re dying to try a trend, whether that’s balletcore-inspired dresses or baggy jeans. Create your summer style.

Andie: Dive into summer with 20 percent off all essential swimsuits, including the one Mindy Kaling wears on repeat. Just use the code BESTOFBEST at checkout.

Frame: From Friday, June 30 to Monday, July 3, you can grab all of Frame’s best-sellers for up to 80 percent off during this July 4 sample sale. Check out boots, hats, bags, and more.

Revolve: There are more than 25,000 items marked down at Revolve right now, and prices start at just $2 (you read that right). Think swimwear, summer dresses, and trendy Nike sneakers. Check out Revolve’s massive sale.

Banana Republic: Save up to 40 percent on sale styles, including shirts, dresses, and shorts while these discounts last. So many cute, summery finds.

Spanx: Head over to the sale section to find seasonal styles for 30 percent off, from flattering shorts and stealthy skorts to fit-and-flare dresses. There are also plenty of variations on classic styles, like the Perfect Pant and the Bra-llelujah Bra. Snap up these sale picks today.

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Bra-Llelujah Unlined Full Coverage Bra in Very Black, $47.60 (orig. $68); spanx.com



Proof: Score 20 percent off leak-proof period underwear from Friday, June 30 to Wednesday, July 5 — no promo code necessary. See the proof for yourself.

Alex Mill: For a limited time, you can fill your closet with the brand’s go-to summer styles, including pinstriped shirt dresses and breezy skirts, for up to 60 percent off. Discounts this big rarely happen.

J.Crew: Take note of the promo code on select full-price and sale styles — you can score 50 percent off the former and an extra 60 percent off the latter. Summer shopping starts now.

Cuup: Bras, swimwear, and more are up to 70 percent off while stock lasts at Cuup. Such pretty colors, too.

Tory Burch: There’s a sale-on-sale over at Tory Burch, where you can take an additional 25 percent off already marked-down items through Tuesday, July 4. Don’t miss the Semi-Annual Sale at Tory Burch.

Tory Burch

Buy It! Tory Burch Crisscross Espadrille Slide, $75 (orig. $278); toryburch.com



Old Navy: There is so much cute swimwear on sale at Old Navy right now — plus dresses, tees, sandals, and more. Give your summer wardrobe a refresh.

Natori: It’s a sale-on-sale over at Natori, where you can get an extra 50 percent off already discounted items with the code SUMMER through July 5. Double discounts are always worth a browse.

Mansur Gavriel: Save up to 40 percent on select bags and shoes through July 4. Don’t miss this deal.

Summersalt: Bright, flattering, size-inclusive Summersalt swimsuits are 30 percent off through Thursday, July 6 with code SALE30. Make a splash in Summersalt swim.

Hanky Panky: Score 60 percent off the best-selling underwear Jennifer Aniston once deemed her go-to until July 5. Stock up on new undies at Hanky Panky.

Lululemon: Step up your summer activewear game with on-sale tanks, shorts, and accessories from Lululemon. Prices start at just $9!

Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Align Reversible Bra in French Press, $29 (orig. $58); lululemon.com



Saks Fifth Avenue: Designer fashion is up to 60 percent off at Saks right now. Get yourself something nice.

Shopbop: There is a lot on sale at Shopbop, and prices start at $5 (albeit for a scrunchie). Dresses, denim, sandals — you name it, it’s on sale. Score these discounts before the sale’s over.

Belly Bandit: Save 25 percent on the maternity styles Kylie Jenner and more stars have turned to during their pregnancies through Tuesday, July 4. Stretch your leggings, not your wallet.

Margaux: So many savings on shoes are at this summer archive sale, where prices start at $49 and discounts go up to 75 percent off. No code needed, and the event ends on Wednesday, July 5. Save on sandals for summer at Margaux.

M.Gemi: Through July 4, save up to 65 percent on this celeb-worn brand’s shoes, which are all crafted in the same Italian factories as luxury goods that cost much more. Honestly, this sale is a shoe-in.

Sweaty Betty: Save up to 60 percent on the British brand’s activewear at this end-of-season sale, which runs through Wednesday, July 5. These prices won’t make you break a sweat.

Everlane: There are so many summer gems packed in the Everlane sale. There’s even a dedicated landing page for the deepest discounts. Shop while it lasts.

Everlane

Buy It! Everlane The Summer Slouch Jean in Indigo Mist, $44 (orig. $98); everlane.com



Reef: Nab 20 percent off cushioned sandals, waterproof slides, and supportive slip-ons for the whole family at Reef through July 4. Step into savings at Reef.

Baggallini: Take an extra 30 percent off cute bags, wallets, and accessories already on sale, no code needed, through Saturday, July 2. Get in your bag at this sale.

Havaianas: Hello, double discounts! Take an additional 40 percent off select sale styles at Havaianas and 20 percent off full-priced items through July 5. Stock up on staple flip-flops for less.

Girlfriend Collective: The size-inclusive brand behind the leggings Gayle King inspired Oprah to try is holding a sitewide sale. Shoppers can save at least 25 percent on everything, and even up to 50 percent on select styles. Make Girlfriend Collective one of your Favorite Things.

Vionic: Comfy sandals, sneakers, and flats are all 30 percent off — but only on Tuesday, July 4. Step into summer with on-sale Vionic shoes.

Vince Camuto: Through July 5, you can get a whopping extra 30 percent off already discounted Vince Camuto shoes and bags. Just enter EXTRA30 at checkout. Perfect excuse for new sandals.

Vince Camuto

Buy It! Vince Camuto Cheleah Slide in Black, $54.99 with code (orig. $99); vincecamuto.com



Skims: Prices start at $8 at the Skims sale, where all manner of undergarments are marked down. Going, going, gone.

Lively: Take 15 percent off sitewide with code HOT15 through Wednesday, July 5 and score this brand’s already affordable bras, undies, and loungewear for less. Oh, and don’t forget to peep the swimsuits on your way out. Psst: You save even more when you bundle.

The Best July 4 Beauty Deals



Sephora: There are more than 300 products on sale at Sephora this weekend, and prices start at $2. Brands include Tarte, KVD, Fenty Beauty, and lots from the inexpensive yet reliable Sephora Collection. Have a browse of the Sephora sale.

Dermstore: Get an extra 10 percent off sale items, which are already up to half-off, with code EXTRA10 through Monday, July 10. It's about to glow down.

Charlotte Tilbury: Save up to 40 percent (yes, really) on kits and bundles from the red carpet-ready makeup brand, including a lipstick trio and sets containing the famed Magic Cream, while supplies last. Wake up to this makeup sale.

Tower 28: Tower 28’s annual Friends and Family sale kicks off Friday, June 30 and only runs through Sunday, July 2. Get 20 percent off sitewide and free shipping on orders over $60 during the once-a-year event. Shop the Tower 28 sale.

Elemis: Save 25 percent sitewide on skincare essentials with the code JULY through Wednesday, July 5. Check out the Elemis sale.

Fleur & Bee: Snag 40 percent off all of the brand’s botanical-infused skincare products with the code JULYPARTY from Saturday, July 1 through Tuesday, July 4. That’s worth a browse.

Paula’s Choice: Save on products from the skincare brand’s redness-relieving Calm line, plus men’s products, while this sale is on. Check out the Paula’s Choice sale.

Paula's Choice

Buy It! Paula’s Choice Calm Redness Relief Moisturizer, $16.50 (orig. $33); paulaschoice.com



Dr. Brandt: Use code JUNE before Friday, June 30 to get $35 off your order of $100 or greater. Save on healthy summer skin.

Nuria: Save 20 percent on skincare products from the brand’s Hydrate line during the Red, White, and Blue Sale, running Saturday, July 1 through Tuesday, July 4. Plus, free shipping on everything. Keep skin hydrated this summer with Nuria.

Kylie Cosmetics: A number of limited-edition sets are marked down at Kylie Cosmetics this weekend, including palettes, lots of lipsticks, and highlighters (or Kylighters, as it were). Shop the Kylie Cosmetics sale.

Ogee: The beauty brand Halle Berry once lavishly praised on Instagram is offering 20 percent off sitewide with code SOIREE20 through Tuesday, July 4. Contour to your content at the Ogee sale.

NuFace: Check out the Last Chance section to score up to 25 percent off NuFace devices, kits, and travel sets. The best discount is on this limited-edition Trinity kit, left over from the holiday season and now $80 off (don’t worry, it doesn’t have a holiday design). Final call!

Space NK: For a limited time, score 30 percent off beauty essentials from Anastasia, Laura Mercier, and Kate Somerville during Space NK’s flash sale. Give your beauty routine a summer makeover.

Space NK

Buy It! Nimya License to Glow Serum, $24.50 (orig. $41.50); spacenk.com



Revolve: There’s a small but worthy selection of makeup on sale at Revolve, including brands like Pley and Lime Crime. The skincare sale is a little bigger and offers Skin Gym ice rollers and Korres skincare sets among its bounty. There are cute hair clips and stuff, too.

Oui the People: Everything from this body care brand, including razors for sensitive skin, serums, and body gloss, is 25 percent off from Saturday, July 1 through Friday, July 7. Shopping this sale is self-care.

Tata Harper: During the Fourth of July flash sale, you can score a free bottle of Hydrating Floral Essence (which goes for $76) when you make a purchase of $200 or greater. Don’t miss this freebie!

Skin Store: Skincare is up to 25 percent off during the Fourth of July Sale, which runs through July 5. Be sure to use code JULY4 at checkout to get the discount. There are 3,000+ products on sale.

Vegamour: Score $10 off orders $50 or more, $25 off orders $100 or more, and $60 off orders $200 or more with the code SUMMERHAIR through Wednesday, July 5. Let’s grow.

Vegamour

Buy It! Vegamour Gro Full Routine Kit, $159 with code (orig $219); vegamour.com



The Best July 4 Lifestyle Deals

Funboy: Summer is for lounging in the pool… on a fun float. Through Wednesday, July 5, score 25 percent off all floats with the code STARS at checkout. Make a splash.

Lo & Sons: Through July 4, everything from leather wallets to the brand’s famous canvas weekender bags will be up to 40 percent off. That’s a solid discount.

Rifle Paper Co.: The lifestyle brand known for its pretty planners, mugs, stationery, and more is offering an extra 30 percent off sale items (including beach towels) from Friday, June 30 through Wednesday, July 5 with code SALE30. Love a sale-on-sale.

Glasses USA: Save up to 20 percent on select sunglass frames with the code SUNNIE20 through July 4. There’s also BIG50 for half-off select styles, BOGOFREE for a free second pair (exclusions apply), and CONTACTS25 for 25 percent off contact lenses. So many deals.

REI: Save up to 50 percent through July 4 during REI’s sale. The steepest discounts are on water sports equipment, activewear, and camping gear. Get out there.

REI

Buy It! Kelty Discovery Basecamp Bundle, $161.89 (orig. $299.95); rei.com



Chewy: For the latest deals at Chewy, check out the Today’s Deals page. We spotted over 700 products on sale, including a BOGO half-off deal on dog toys. Fetch!

Ebags: Get 30 percent off select suitcases, packing cubes, backpacks, and more during the Fourth of July Sale Event. Shop the sale before it ends on July 12.

Wild One: Walk your dog in style with a harness from Wild One, and save up to 30 percent off on customer favorites. You can also grab a harness walk kit in the limited-edition moss color and get free standard shipping (applies to all orders $75 and up). Don’t let this sale go to the dogs.

Wild One

Buy It! Wild One Rinseless Shampoo, $12 (orig. $15); wildone.com

Hydrow: Explore the world while working up a sweat on this sleek rowing machine. Through July 5, take $200 off the original Hydrow Rower and $100 off the Hydrow Wave rower. Row, row, row your way to savings.

