These Are the Best Jones Road Beauty Products of 2022

Jones Road Beauty, Getty Images Bobbi Brown is a name that has permeated the beauty industry for decades as both a makeup artist and the founder of her bespoke beauty line. But in 2020, the beauty mogul created a new line of beauty products for those who don’t necessarily like makeup — enter: Jones Road Beauty. We’re diving in to look at the essence of this brand, which products will work best for your skin, and how to score the “no-makeup makeup" look. Created via the philosophy that the world doesn’t need an oversaturation of beauty products but rather better quality products that you can use in moderation, Jones Road Beauty highlights minimalist makeup that’s “streamlined” in every sense of the word — from production, to ingredients, to how it feels on your skin. “Our customer base is vast," Bobbi Brown tells PEOPLE. "It spans many generations and ethnicities. Jones Road is for anyone that understands and loves the no-makeup makeup esthetic. I’ve been a makeup artist for 40 years and I have a good understanding of what women want. They want beauty products that are clean, easy to apply, and that work. It's really that simple.” “Most women don't want to look overly made up,” she explains. “They want to look like themselves on their very best day. When a woman feels good in her skin and knows she looks her best, then she is confident and happy. In my experience, the two best beauty products you can have are confidence and happiness. That's what Jones Road strives to deliver.” Rihanna’s Hairstylist Calls K18 Hair Products a 'Game Changer' If you’re curious about the transition from Bobbi Brown Essentials to Jones Road — Brown relinquished the rights to her name to former parent company Estée Lauder. She left the brand in 2016. Over the next four years, the makeup artist expanded into different ventures such as going back to school, launching a boutique hotel, wellness brand, and becoming a health coach, but as she says, “I’m a makeup artist first.” Brown was preparing to teach a Masterclass, and “started experimenting with a lot of different makeup products. I love formulating and creating new products.” Shortly after, she met with a chemist, and created the first products in the Jones Road Beauty collection. She launched it the day her non-compete expired in 2020, naming the brand Jones Road after a road trip the MUA took to The Hamptons. “Jones Road is a return to my roots as a makeup artist and entrepreneur, but the difference now is that I have decades of experience behind me,” says Brown. “I knew exactly what to do and what not to do this time around. Plus, I'm really happy to be the boss again. When I want to do something now, I just ask myself — and I usually say yes!” Here are the products we’re most excited about, and how to best incorporate them into your beauty routine. To achieve this dewy look, simply warm up some of the balm between your hands and work it into your skin, blending into eyelids, cheekbones, lips, and any other spot that needs a little pop of something. With several shades ranging from skin tones to blush tones, you can use this product for a little highlight, bronzer, on top of foundation, or even as a standalone to provide instant hydration and a youthful brightness. Miracles do exist, and you can get this one for under $40. Price at time of publish: $38 Size: 1.76 oz. | Shades: 8 Jones Road Beauty The Face Pencil View On Credo Beauty View On Jonesroadbeauty.com If you ever have those days when makeup feels like an insurmountable effort, this face pencil is going to blow your mind. Whether you need a little under-eye touch up, or a spot covered, you can draw on your face and dab this cream pencil in with your finger or a sponge for seamless light coverage that blends in with your natural skin. You don’t have to layer it with foundation or other products — literally draw, dab, and be on your way. This writer has been using a lighter shade for my under-eye and a slightly darker shade for facial spot coverage for several months, and I’m obsessed. Plus, they’re tiny, so you can throw them in your bag should you need any touch-ups throughout the day. And on days when you want more coverage, you can blend this pencil with any moisturizer and create a light tinted cream. Price at time of publish: $25 Size: 0.1 oz. | Shades: 25 Jones Road Beauty What the Foundation 4.8 Jones Road Beauty View On Credo Beauty View On Jonesroadbeauty.com Like all of Brown’s products, this tinted moisture balm is intended for a delicate touch. Though the sheer, lightweight formula likely gets confused for traditional foundation given the name, it’s essentially a tinted moisturizer, so less is more. Made with sodium hyaluronate, this balm is a water bomb for your skin, packing a punch of moisture to keep your face looking dewy all day. The only word of caution? It’s a water-based product and given the high hydration content, if you have naturally oily skin, this product might enhance that natural shine (unfavorably) — but for those with dry or balanced skin, this balm reigns supreme. Price at time of publish: $44 Size: 1.14 oz. | Shades: 12 We Tested to See Which Tinted Moisturizers Deliver the Most Radiant Finish Jones Road Beauty Lip and Cheek Stick 5 Jones Road Beauty View On Credo Beauty View On Jonesroadbeauty.com Jones Road is all about simplification, so what’s better than one product for two areas of the face? This lip and cheek stick can serve as a pop of color for your blush or your pout, as well as a moisture surge via ingredients like castor seed oil. This creamy formula is sheer to start, but is buildable, adding instant warmth and dimension to your complexion. With a stick applicator, you can apply the product directly to your face, and then blend with your fingers, a brush, or sponge. This all-in-one stick will give you the perfect added dose of color and be your go-to for quick primping. Price at time of publish: $34 Size: 0.3 oz. | Shades: 8 Billie Eilish Showed Off Her Sunburn Blush Skills in an Instagram Mirror Selfie Jones Road Beauty The Best Pencil 4.9 View On Credo Beauty View On Jonesroadbeauty.com A good eye pencil can take a simple makeup look and give it that extra oomph. The “best” pencil might actually earn that title because it looks sleek when applied and has extra properties to help your eyes look their best. With a rich formula that boasts vitamin E, this pencil can help reduce inflammation and puffiness around the eyes. You can apply this liner with easy strokes across the lid and waterline for a bold look, or smudge it out with your finger for something softer. We’d recommend the purple shade for hazel and green eyes, and go in with the navy or green for brown eyes. Blue eyes can likely wear the gambit here — but no matter which shade you choose, your eyes will be the main focal point. Price at time of publish: $22 Size: 0.04 oz. | Shades: 6 Jones Road Beauty Just A Sec View On Credo Beauty View On Jonesroadbeauty.com We all like to shimmer from time to time, and this Just a Sec eyeshadow brings a level of brightness that will draw other eyes to yours. With six whimsical shades — like soft pinks, golds, and neutrals — these shadows are subtle with just a hint of playfulness. Made with vitamin E, this formula helps boost hydration and reduce inflammation around the eyes, which is always a bonus for early-morning puffiness. To apply, simply dab the shadow across your lid, either on top of another shadow, or on the lid itself, layering it for a more substantial appearance. Perfect for the office or a night out with friends, these shadows are universal in their wearability. Price at time of publish: $26 Size: 0.11 oz. | Shades: 6 Jones Road Beauty Cool Gloss View On Credo Beauty View On Jonesroadbeauty.com Your eyes aren’t the only part of your face that should sparkle; this cooling and plumping gloss will make your lips shine too. Created with shea butter, this lightweight gloss will completely moisturize your lips, all while providing notes of peppermint. With 10 shades plus a translucent gloss to highlight your natural lip color, these glosses pair well with many skin tones, and will create the perfect high shine. To apply it, just dab a small amount in the center of your lips with the applicator and then sweep it out to the edges, smacking your lips to set it. You can wear this lip gloss alone or layer it over a lipstick for an extra shine. Bobbi even suggests placing a small amount on your cheekbones for a hint of color and highlight. Price at time of publish: $22 Size: 0.49 oz. | Shades: 11 Jones Road Beauty The Hippie Stick View On Credo Beauty View On Jonesroadbeauty.com Our face gets most of the attention when it comes time to moisturization, but this "hippie stick" spreads the love to other forgotten places — elbows, arms, heels of feet. In this compact carrier, this balm stick is more portable than a traditional jar of cream, and offers the same burst of hydration. With sunflower seed oil, it uses its botanical properties to prevent bacteria growth, hindering acne formation on your face, and creating a moisture barrier for other parts of your body. It does have a faint scent, but it’s pleasant and not overwhelming like some fragranced products. Price at time of publish: $32 Size: 2.65 oz. | Shades: 1 Jones Road Beauty The Oil Stick View On Jonesroadbeauty.com While the Hippie Stick brings moisture to all areas of the body, the Oil Stick is ideal for the face, with ingredients like jojoba seed oil, packed with antioxidants and antibacterials that help restore your skin barrier. This product is biomimetic — meaning it mimics your body’s natural processes, and in this case helps your skin restore its natural oils. Brown suggests also using this oil stick around your fingernails to restore hydration to dry and cracked cuticles. Plus, it smells amazing with natural florals, fruits, and even coconut. Price at time of publish: $26 Size: 0.53 oz. | Shades: 1 Jones Road Beauty Miracle Cream View On Jonesroadbeauty.com Dehydrated skin can be a total pain (physically and figuratively), and sometimes you need a miracle — Jones Road delivers that via this cream. Made with a rich blend of shea butter, plant extracts, and vitamins A and E, this thick cream completely restores moisture and replaces dry, cracked skin with smooth softness. Bonus: It’s also known to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, so there are anti-aging effects at play here too. It’s a thick cream, so to best utilize, place some between your palms and rub together to warm it up, then press it onto your face. You’ll feel the nourishing sensation right away, and see a noticeable glow. You can wear this at morning or night, but for a total restoration session, Brown recommends using this as an overnight mask. Price at time of publish: $38 Size: 1.41 oz. | Shades: 1 Jones Road Start-Up Kit Jones Road View On Jonesroadbeauty.com Jones Road is all about helping people who don’t like makeup look and feel their best, so if you’re new to the makeup game, this kit is an easy way to get started. Focusing on the eyes and lips, this kit comes with the Just a Sec eye tint in golden peach, the Best Eyeshadow in dark brown, the Best Pencil in black, and the Cool Gloss in the original clear shade. Combined, this set creates a minimal fresh look that brings brightness to your face while highlighting your natural features. While you can use each of these products in their intended zones (eyes and lips), you can also be creative with placement and use the brown shadow to fill in your brows, touch up your roots along your hairline, or even place some of the shimmer eye tint as a highlight. Price at time of publish: $68 Size: 1.76 oz. | Shades: 8 Jones Road Beauty The Best Blush Jones Road Beauty View On Jonesroadbeauty.com Bobbi has us blushing, because she also just released a new blush that’s silky, with subtle hues that recreate a natural flush. Like all Jones Road products, this blush is made “clean” and is a completely talc-free powder, so you can avoid the risk of any negative health effects associated with the controversial ingredient. With five shades that blend with a variety of skin tones, this powder blush is buildable, so you can have a faint hue or more pigmented flush depending on how colorful you prefer your complexion. This writer particularly loves the shade "peachy" and how lightweight this blush feels resting on the face. Price at time of publish: $28 Size: 0.08 oz. | Shades: 5 Frequently Asked Questions What makes Jones Road Beauty different from other similar brands on the market? “When I started working on Jones Road, I wasn't thinking about the competition — I was thinking about what I wanted and what I know other women wanted because they ask me for it every day on my social media channels,” says Brown. “I was laser-focused on creating a clean beauty brand that over-delivered on my expectations. Jones Road is a reflection of who I am today. I’m wearing less makeup today than I ever did, and so are the models who I’m making up in my chair. That transparent, naturally beautiful look feels more modern right now than a full face of makeup. Jones Road is an edited indispensable collection of clean, high-grade formulations designed for all ages, skin types and skin tones." What was the controversy around What the Foundation? Jones Road was originally surrounded by drama after a beauty creator’s negative review went viral on TikTok. Meredith Duxbury, known for heavily applying product on her face for dramatic transformation videos, was disappointed when What the Foundation (intended for moderate application) didn’t work with her go-to technique. The clip started a conversation, and even led to Bobbi creating her own response video to enlighten the TikTok creator on how to use the product for best results. We can’t emphasize this enough — this tinted moisture balm is for light application only, so if you prefer a layered full coverage look, just reach for a different product. Can you use Miracle Balm all over your face? Yes! This balm is designed to be a multipurpose product, so you can use it on all zones of the face as well as parts of the body. The smooth consistency makes it great to prime the skin or wear as a sealing glow over makeup. You can place it on your eyelids before packing on some eye tint or shimmer, or across the lips and cheeks for a little extra dewiness. And you don’t have to stop at your face — place some miracle balm on your collar bones for shine or even bronze the contours of your chest with a darker shade of this product. And if you need help deciding which shade you need, there’s a quiz designed to help you select one! Why is Jones Road Beauty considered a "clean" brand? While "clean" is not a regulated term in the beauty industry, Bobbi Brown wanted to create a brand that focused on products made and processed with good-for-you ingredients and practices. Every product is made without phthalates, sulfates, or BPA (among many other controversial ingredients). In terms of vegan products, the mascara, most of the skincare line, and the brushes are vegan, and do not include any animal byproducts — however, some products do include beeswax and carmine. All of the packaging is 100 percent recyclable and made with Forest Steward Council-certified post-consumer fiber. Take Our Word For It Madison Yauger is a staff writer for PEOPLE who’s tested hundreds of lifestyle products across all categories. With a background in news and lifestyle journalism, she has a wide network of expert sources. She’s previously covered many beauty topics across skincare, makeup, and hair. For this story, she spoke to Jones Road Beauty founder Bobbi Brown, researched the brand, and tested several products firsthand.