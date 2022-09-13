These Are the Best Jones Road Beauty Products of 2022

Bobbi Brown is a name that has permeated the beauty industry for decades as both a makeup artist and the founder of her bespoke beauty line. But in 2020, the beauty mogul created a new line of beauty products for those who don’t necessarily like makeup — enter: Jones Road Beauty. We’re diving in to look at the essence of this brand, which products will work best for your skin, and how to score the “no-makeup makeup" look.

Created via the philosophy that the world doesn’t need an oversaturation of beauty products but rather better quality products that you can use in moderation, Jones Road Beauty highlights minimalist makeup that’s “streamlined” in every sense of the word — from production, to ingredients, to how it feels on your skin.

“Our customer base is vast," Bobbi Brown tells PEOPLE. "It spans many generations and ethnicities. Jones Road is for anyone that understands and loves the no-makeup makeup esthetic. I’ve been a makeup artist for 40 years and I have a good understanding of what women want. They want beauty products that are clean, easy to apply, and that work. It's really that simple.”

“Most women don't want to look overly made up,” she explains. “They want to look like themselves on their very best day. When a woman feels good in her skin and knows she looks her best, then she is confident and happy. In my experience, the two best beauty products you can have are confidence and happiness. That's what Jones Road strives to deliver.”

If you’re curious about the transition from Bobbi Brown Essentials to Jones Road — Brown relinquished the rights to her name to former parent company Estée Lauder. She left the brand in 2016. Over the next four years, the makeup artist expanded into different ventures such as going back to school, launching a boutique hotel, wellness brand, and becoming a health coach, but as she says, “I’m a makeup artist first.” Brown was preparing to teach a Masterclass, and “started experimenting with a lot of different makeup products. I love formulating and creating new products.” Shortly after, she met with a chemist, and created the first products in the Jones Road Beauty collection. She launched it the day her non-compete expired in 2020, naming the brand Jones Road after a road trip the MUA took to The Hamptons.

“Jones Road is a return to my roots as a makeup artist and entrepreneur, but the difference now is that I have decades of experience behind me,” says Brown. “I knew exactly what to do and what not to do this time around. Plus, I'm really happy to be the boss again. When I want to do something now, I just ask myself — and I usually say yes!”

Here are the products we’re most excited about, and how to best incorporate them into your beauty routine.