Keep scrolling for PEOPLE's picks of the best joggers on the market.

Whether you’re looking for a pair of joggers to keep you comfortable while you stay-in, want to try a more dressed-up jogger look à la the Kardashians, or are on the hunt for the best yoga joggers for your vinyasa flow, we’ve got your covered.

“Joggers are on trend, fashionable, and make you look put together—they allow freedom of movement, comfort, and relaxation,” says Naina Singla , a fashion stylist, style expert, and on-air, digital and print fashion content contributor. “In general, joggers are meant to be breathable and keep you cool as compared to sweatpants, which are thicker and meant to keep you warm."

As one of the OG loungewear items, joggers are both fashionable and functional. Whether you love to wear them to yoga or can’t run errands in anything other than joggers (okay, same), the sweatpant style is as versatile as it gets.

Best Overall: Vuori Performance Jogger 4.8 Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Fleetfeet.com View On REI Who It's Good For Someone shopping for a classic sweatpant-style jogger that is seriously soft and comfortable. Who It's Not Good For Anyone wanting a yoga-style jogger. There's so much to love about the Vuori Performance Joggers. Constructed from recycled polyester and elastane, the lightweight jogger features four-way stretch and sweat-wicking technology with a classic sweatpants style, making it one of the more versatile options on our list. On top of that, the material is ultra soft and lightweight, making it not only a jogger you can move in, but one you can lounge in, too. PEOPLE Commerce Editor Erika Reals is obsessed with this jogger, saying she wears them every week while working from home or running errands. "The Vuori joggers are hands-down the comfiest pair of joggers I've ever owned — I would wear them every single day if I could," she says. Also available in a similar style for men as well as a long style for taller women, these jogger pants are sure to become a staple in your athleisure wardrobe. Price at time of publish: $94 Material: Recycled polyester, elastane | Size range: XXS-XXL | Colors: Ruby, black, charcoal, gray, pale gray camo, black heather, light cloud, navy, black camo, celadon, dogwood, caramel, cosmo, umber

Best Budget: JoyLab Women's Mid-Rise French Terry Acid Wash Jogger Pants Target View On Target Who It’s Good For Someone looking for a budget-friendly jogger that has a luxurious, heavyweight feel. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who prefers a more lightweight jogger style. We love these joggers so much that we own them in several colors. Boasting a ton of value, the $34 joggers feel more like they could cost over $70 with their heavyweight, durable cotton fabric and ultra-chic style worthy of some of the top jogger brands like Lululemon and Alo. Available in black, heather gray, and pewter, the jogger pants have a mid-rise drawstring waist that can be adjusted to high-rise (that is how we wear ours, at least), a comfortable band around the ankles, and a chic stitching along the legs and top of the back waist for added detail and style. Price at time of publish: $34 Material: Cotton and spandex | Size range: XS-XL | Colors: Black, heather gray, pewter

Best on Amazon: UEU Women's Cozy Yoga Joggers Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Someone looking for a pair of comfortable and highly-rated yoga joggers on Amazon. Who It’s Not Good For Those looking for a more traditional pair of jogger pants on Amazon. One of the best joggers on Amazon is the UEU Women's Cozy Yoga Joggers, which have 4.5 stars from nearly 5,000 customers. These lightweight yoga joggers are made from a polyester and spandex blend and are designed to have an ultra-loose fit with a cuffed waistband and fitted ankles. We love them because they have a more traditional yoga pant feel while still keeping that jogger shape, making them not only an excellent pant style for vinyasa flow but also for lounging on the couch. Price at time of publish: $39.99 Material: Polyester and spandex | Size range: S-3XL | Colors: Black, green, camo, dark coffee, dark gray, gray, heather navy, light army green, light coffee, light khaki, and more

Best Splurge: Banana Republic Kiera Cashmere Jogger Banana Republic View On Gap.com Who It’s Good For Someone looking for a stylish cashmere jogger pant available in two inseam lengths with different color options. Who It’s Not Good For Those who are looking for a more athleisure-style jogger or something more budget-friendly. Go luxe with a pair of joggers — in cashmere! Banana Republic's Kiera Cashmere Jogger is a worthy splurge with its luxurious 100 percent cashmere fabrication and fashion-forward design. While this isn’t a jogger you’ll want to do yoga or go for long walks in, it’s certainly the chicest option for dressing up a casual outfit, lounging around the house, or running errands. Pair it with a gorgeous wool coat and a pair of chunky white retro sneakers and you’re good to go. Price at time of publish: $250 Material: Cashmere | Size range: XXS-XXL (regular); S-XL (tall) | Colors: Heather gray, tate olive green, black

Best with Pockets: Alo Cargo Jogger Alo View On Aloyoga.com Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for a pair of yoga joggers with lots of pockets and a more trend-forward design. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who prefers a more simple design. Take the cargo pant trend up a notch with the Alo Cargo Joggers. These tri-blend fleece joggers are perfect for streetwear style with their classic drawstring and tapered ankle fit. We love them because not only do they have a ton of pockets — including a few faux ones — but they also use the pockets as an excuse to play with texture, combining the soft fleece fabric with a more sleek performance-style material. Price at time of publish: $148 Material: Triblend fleece | Size Range: XXS-L | Color Options: Black

Best for Curvy Figures: Skims Cozy Knit Unisex Jogger Skims View On Skims.com Who It's Good For Someone looking for a fuzzy pair of joggers to get cozy in that are available in a wide size range. Who It's Not Good For Someone who prefers a more classic cotton pair of jogger sweatpants or wants something that's machine-washable. Kim Kardashian knows a thing or two about sweatpants — and it shows in Skims Cozy Knit Unisex Jogger. With sizes ranging from extra small to 5XL, these sweatpants are both size-inclusive and unisex. On top of that, they are made from a polyester and nylon material with a super fuzzy and soft texture we absolutely love. These comfy cozies come in a range of colors, too, including classic black and camel as well as a bright hot Barbiecore pink hue that we already added to our shopping list. Price at time of publish: $88 Material: Polyester and nylon | Size range: XS-5X | Colors: Onyx, camel, juniper, garnet, pink, plaid

Best for Short Women: Madewell Petite Waffleback Pull-On High-Rise Tapered Pants Madewell View On Madewell.com Who It's Good For Short women looking for a pair of relaxed joggers in a fun color. Who It's Not Good For Short women who want a pair of joggers with a cuffed ankle detail. Joggers are an excellent pants style for short women since the cuffed ankle typically keeps the hems off the ground. That said, there's nothing quite like a perfect-fitting pair of sweats, and these ones from Madewell hit the ankles at the perfect spot. The Petite Waffleback Pull-On High-Rise Tapered Pants are constructed from durable and comfy cotton material in a stunning light purple color ("faded fig"). We love them because they actually forgo the traditional ankle cuff and opt for a more tapered look, which is a fun twist on joggers. Price at time of publish: $78 Material: Cotton | Size range: XS-XXL | Colors: Faded fig

Best for Travel: lululemon Align High-Rise Jogger Lululemon View On Amazon View On Lululemon Who It’s Good For Someone likes to travel in yoga pants but wants something with a looser fit. Who It’s Not Good For Those looking for a more relaxed jogger in a classic cotton sweatpants style. If you tend to travel in yoga pants but want something with a little more room, these yoga joggers from Lululemon are the best. The Align High-Rise Jogger has the similar look and feel to yoga pants, only with a looser fit around the legs. And, since these are designed for an actual yoga class, you’ll be able to move easily while on the go (or rushing to your gate at the airport) without feeling restricted. The pants are also great for long travel days as they are sweat-wicking, lightweight, and have a buttery soft texture that feels like a pair of pajama bottoms — only they are more acceptable to wear out in public. Price at time of publish: $118 Material: Nulu and lycra | Size range: 0-20 | Colors: Java, green jasper, roasted brown, smoked spruce, mulled wine, red merlot, black, dark olive, and more

Best for Winter: Lorna Jane Classic Fleece Trackpant Lorna Jane View On Lornajane.com Who It's Good For Someone shopping for a heavyweight pair of jogger sweats for either training or lounging. Who It's Not Good For Those who prefer a more fitted style of jogger pants or anyone wanting a more lightweight thermal material. Wintertime calls for cozy fleece — and the Lorna Jane Classic Fleece Trackpant fully delivers. Whether you're lounging or training, these comfortable joggers will keep you warm and stylish. They're made from a blend of nylon and elastane and feature two-way stretch so you can still get a ton of movement out of them, despite them not being yoga pants. For added warmth, pair these fleece joggers with the Quarter Zip Fleece Oversized Sweater for an elevated spin on dressing for comfort. Price at time of publish: $110 Material: Nylon and elastane | Size range: XXS-XXL | Colors: Oat

Best for Work: Banana Republic Vegan Leather Jogger Banana Republic View On Gap.com Who It's Good For Those looking for a dressy pair of joggers to wear to the office. Who It's Not Good For Someone who prefers something more casual and made from a different material. Think you can't wear joggers to work? Think again. Banana Republic's Vegan Leather Jogger pants make dressing comfortably for the office entirely possible with their chic and sleek design. The pull-on pants are made from a polyester material that looks just like leather, allowing you to dress up while feeling dressed down. Pair them with a pair of Chelsea boots and a chunky sweater for a more casual (but still business-smart) look, or wear a sleek blouse and strappy heels for dressier occasions. Price at time of publish: $130 Material: Polyester | Size range: XXS-XL | Colors: Triple espresso, black, dark almond

Best Cotton: Good American Boyfriend Sweatpant Good American View On Goodamerican.com Who It’s Good For Someone looking for classic cotton sweatpants in a slim fit available in a wide size range and bold colors and prints. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who prefers a baggier pair of joggers. Classic cotton will always look good in a jogger sweatpant, and the Good American Boyfriend Sweatpant does a phenomenal job of capturing the essence of classic '90s joggers with a more elevated feel. These joggers are made from a thick and durable cotton fabrication and have a high waist, making them super comfy to lounge in. Their simple design makes them easy to style, too, as they can be easily dressed up or accessorized for a cool streetwear ensemble. Compared to other joggers, these have a more slim-fit look, but the bunched ankles create the illusion of a baggy fit. Price at time of publish: $75 Material: Cotton | Size range: XS-5XL | Colors: Putty, hot pink, electric lime, blue tie-dye, black, gray

Best for Tall Men: Mack Weldon Ace Sweatpant Mack Weldon View On Mackweldon.com Who It’s Good For Tall men looking for a classic pair of sweatpant joggers in a variety of colors. Who It’s Not Good For Tall men shopping for sweat-wicking joggers. Mack Weldon is one of our favorite brands to shop for sweatpants for men. The brand’s Ace Sweatpant is a classic drawstring jogger style available in both regular and long sizes, making it ideal for taller men. These joggers are constructed from cotton with some slight stretch, making them a comfortable option for loungewear, travel, and street style. Available in over 10 different colors and under $100, these sweats are sure to get tons of wear. Price at time of publish: $78 Material: Cotton | Size range: S-XXL | Colors: Midnight pine, bramble, sand heather, indigo dye, storm heather, total eclipse blue, black, asphalt, gray heather, and more

Best for Tall Women: Athleta Venice Jogger Athleta View On Gap.com Who It's Good For Those who want a lightweight yoga jogger with a longer inseam and plenty of colors to choose from. Who It's Not Good For Tall women who want a pair of joggers in a classic, heavyweight cotton fabric. Whether you're looking for a pair of joggers to do yoga or go to the gym in, or want a lightweight pair of sweats for running errands, the Athleta Venice Jogger is our favorite option for tall women. Available in a longer fit in sizes up to 3XL, these joggers won't ever look like floods on long legs. The pants are made from a sweat-wicking nylon and spandex material, making them super breezy, too. And, despite their lightweight feel, they are made with a special technology that ensures full coverage so, if you do happen to be in a downward dog pose, you can rest assured knowing you're not exposed. Price at time of publish: $98 Material: Nylon and spandex | Size range: XXS-3XL in regular, petite, and tall fits | Colors: Bali green, tapestry gold, rustic beige, abalone grey, grey heather, black

Best for Short Men: L.L.Bean Men's Bean's Multisport Jogger L.L. Bean View On Nordstrom View On Zappos View On L.L.Bean Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for a pair of men's jogger pants for everyday wear available in shorter inseam lengths. Who It’s Not Good For Short men looking for a pair of joggers in more lounge-worthy materials. For the perfect fit, short men want a pair of joggers with shorter inseams. The L.L.Bean Men’s Bean’s Multisport Jogger comes in a variety of inseams, starting at 28 inches, so you can find a more true fit. Constructed from a recycled polyester blend, these joggers are made with all kinds of activities in mind (hence the “Multisport” in the name) and even have a quick-drying feature so you can wear them to workout, hike, or explore the outdoors without worrying about feeling too damp. Price at time of publish: $69.95 Material: Recycled polyester and Elasterell-P with Sorona | Size range: S-3XL with inseams ranging from 28 to 34 inches | Colors: Carbon navy, classic black, dark driftwood, graphite

Best Ankle: Quince Modal Jersey Lounge Jogger Quince View On Onequince.com Who It’s Good For Someone looking for a shorter pair of joggers in a lightweight, flowy material. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who prefers a more heavyweight fabric for sweatpants. If you want a pair of joggers that show a little bit of skin at the ankles, the Quince Modal Jersey Lounge Jogger is our top pick. These jogger pants are made from an incredibly soft and luxe-feeling modal fabric with some slight spandex stretch, giving them lots of breathability and movement. They’re also made with eco-friendly dyes, giving them a more sustainable edge compared to other jogger styles. Available in black, heather gray, navy, and charcoal, these are the perfect neutral pair of jogger sweats. Price at time of publish: $54 Material: Modal | Size range: XS-XL | Colors: Black, heather gray, navy, charcoal

Best Yoga Jogger: Beyond Yoga Spacedye Midi Jogger Beyond Yoga View On Beyondyoga.com Who It's Good For Someone looking for a pair of yoga joggers with a thick waistband and tons of flow. Who It's Not Good For Someone who prefers a more fitted yoga jogger style. For an incredible yoga pant style that is easy to move in and stylish, look no further than the Beyond Yoga Spacedye Midi Jogger. These joggers are made from the most buttery softer polyester and elastane material and have a design that is like a cross between a pair of yoga leggings and the most perfect pair of sweatpants. The slim-fit, midi length pants are also moisture-wicking, so they could also work in a steamy hot yoga class, too. Price at time of publish: $110 Material: Polyester and elastane | Size range: XS-XL | Colors: Black charcoal, darkest night, nocturnal navy, chai, pewter heather, beet, saphire blue

Best Lightweight: Wolven Jogger Wolven View On Wolventhreads.com Who It’s Good For Someone looking for a lightweight and slim-fitting pair of yoga-style jogger pants. Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking for a lightweight pair of joggers with a thicker waistband. Joggers might technically be sweatpants, but that doesn’t mean they need to be made of a super thick and cozy material. For a lightweight jogger that can be worn in warmer weather, we are obsessed with the Wolven Jogger. These sustainable and eco-friendly pants are made from an rPET and spandex blend, feature four-way stretch, are moisture-wicking, and are odor resistant, making them an excellent choice for sweaty workouts, too. Price at time of publish: $98 Material: rPET and spandex | Size range: XS-XXL | Colors: Chai

Best Sweat-Wicking: Lululemon Stretch High-Rise Jogger Full Length Lululemon View On Lululemon Who It's Good For Someone looking for a pair of high-rise joggers they can effortlessly work out in. Who It's Not Good For Someone who prefers a looser fit for sweaty workouts. For a pair of workout pants disguised as classic joggers, we love the Lululemon Stretch High-Rise Jogger Full Length. Constructed from Luxtreme fabric, which is designed to have a second skin feel with four-way stretch and sweat-wicking technology, these high-rise joggers are made for training and movement. Whether you're going for long mental health walks or getting a sweaty leg day in, these pants will keep you cool and comfortable while minimizing moisture. Price at time of publish: $118 Material: Luxtreme fabric | Size range: 0-14 | Colors: Trench, cayenne, graphite gray, smoked spruce, natural ivory, carob brown, red merlot, dark olive, black, navy

Best Classic: Abercrombie & Fitch YPB neoKNIT Joggers Abercrombie & Fitch View On Abercrombie.com Who It’s Good For Someone looking for an elevated spin on a traditional pair of joggers. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who prefers the more classic jogger waistband for a rolled look. Take a jog on the retro side with the Abercrombie & Fitch YPB neoKNIT Joggers. These joggers feature a classic jogger design, only slightly elevated with a thick waistband and simple horizontal stitch detailing across the legs. Constructed with four-way stretch, they’re not only a pair of sweats you can relax in, but one you can work out in, too. And, unlike their cotton counterparts, these joggers also feature moisture-wicking technology to keep you dry while you sweat. Price at time of publish: $80 Material: Polyester, viscose, elastane | Size range: XXS-XXL | Colors: Heather grey, black, cocoa, forest edge, willow