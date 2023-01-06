Shopping The 10 Best Jewelry Organizers of 2023 to Keep Your Pieces Shiny and Untangled The best pick for your prized possessions is the Stackers Taupe Supersize Jewelry Box By Katie Melynn Katie Melynn Instagram Katie is a commerce writer for PEOPLE. She focuses on home and family products that help make everyday life more enjoyable and efficient. As a writer, teacher of writing, and mom of three kids and a cat, Katie looks for products that make life easier and happier, with a focus on efficiency and family-friendliness. She has been writing professionally since 2017 for various digital and print publications and is a Creative Writing Teaching Artist based in Maryland. She is also at work on her debut novel, Insatiable, coming 2024. Katie holds a Bachelor's Degree in English from the U.S. Naval Academy and a Master's in Education from Johns Hopkins University. Whether your jewelry collection rivals the crown jewels or is mostly on-trend statement pieces, having a way to organize your earrings and necklaces is key to keeping them looking like a million bucks (even if they actually cost closer to $10). In fact, during the holiday season, this small jewelry organizer was one of the best products to add to your cart, according to PEOPLE readers. We consulted professional organizers and scoured the internet for the best jewelry organizers available right now. Some of our favorite picks even add extra style to your space through adorable design details, luxe fabrics and finishes, and custom monograms. These are the top 10 jewelry organizers of 2023. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Stackers Jewelry Collection at The Container Store Jump to Review Best Budget: Umbra Hanging Jewelry Organizer at Amazon Jump to Review Best Hanging: Anthropologie Jewelry Holder at Anthropologie Jump to Review Best Bulk Storage: BB Brotrade Hanging Jewelry Organizer at Amazon Jump to Review Best Decorative: INVIKTUS Silver Bird Tree Stand Organizer at Amazon Jump to Review Best Stand: Urban Outfitters Jewelry Storage Stand at Urban Outfitters Jump to Review Best Travel: McKenna Personalized Travel Jewelry Box at Pottery Barn Jump to Review Best Jewelry Box: West Elm Mid-Century Acorn Jewelry Box at West Elm Jump to Review Best for Drawers: IKEA Insert for Pull-Out Tray at Ikea Jump to Review Best Investment: Louis Vuitton Jewelry Box at Louisvuitton.com Jump to Review Best Overall Stackers Taupe Supersize Jewelry Collection Container Store View On The Container Store Who It's Good For People who want customization for their jewelry storage Who It's Not Good For Budget-concious organizers or those with only a few pieces This jewelry box — recommended by the organizing gurus at The Home Edit — has layers that you can stack and customize to suit your jewelry collection. There are places for watches, necklaces, bracelets, and earrings. You can also opt for a deep or shallow tray, depending on the size of your pieces. Have more rings? Just change out one of the necklace layers with another ring organizer. The interior is lined with velvet to protect precious jewelry, and the exterior is vegan leather for a classic look. These jewelry boxes are a bit pricey, especially for the larger sizes, and you’ll need to purchase each stackable layer individually. But we still think that they are a great value and likely the only jewelry box that you’ll need unless you have access to a specal collection like Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales. You can opt for a smaller size or use an acrylic lid on a single tray for a smaller profile. Price at time of publish: $23.99-59.99 Dimensions: 14.25 x 10 x 1.75 inches | Weight: Not listed | Material: MDF, Velvet, Vegan leather | Color: Taupe Best Budget Umbra Trigem Hanging Jewelry Organizer Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Those with small jewelry collections Who It's Not Good For People who want some extra style This affordable jewelry organizer will keep all of your pieces tidy and neat, including rings, earrings, necklaces, and bracelets. There is even a tray on the bottom for jewelry that just doesn’t quite fit anywhere else. The tallest of the three tiers allows even long statement necklaces to hang down without getting tangled. It comes in two finishes: white and nickel as well as white and brass. There aren’t any options for extra embellishments or style, but the metal tiers that make up the vertical and horizontal portions of the jewelry organizer are simple and reliable. It is on the smaller side so if you have a lot of jewelry, you may want to keep your most-used pieces handy on this tree and keep the rest tucked away in a jewelry drawer or box. Price at time of publish: $18.70 Dimensions: 9.05 x 3.93 x 18.89 inches | Weight: 1.45 pounds | Material: Metal | Color: White and nickel, white and brass Best Hanging Anthropologie Maggie Jewelry Holder Anthropologie View On Anthropologie Who It's Good For Someone looking for art and jewelry storage Who It's Not Good For Collections with a lot of small items that roll easily This jewelry organizer is part art piece, part jewelry hanger. It goes on the wall and creates a beautiful backdrop for your pieces. There are holes of various sizes spaced apart on the background that mimics an ocean and sand. You can hang earrings or pins from these holes, letting them dangle down as needed. There are eight hooks below to hang necklaces, bracelets, and longer pieces. There is a small ledge on which you can place rings or earrings, but it doesn’t have a lip around the edge. So, ensure that your items do not roll away and that your wall hanging is level before using the ledge. Price at time of publish: $68 Dimensions: 12 x 3 x 0.25 inches | Weight: Not listed | Material: Iron and wood | Color: Brown, blue, and tan Best Bulk Storage BB Brotrade Hanging Jewelry Organizer Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Large jewelry collections Who It's Not Good For Long necklaces that can get tangled For those with very large jewelry collections, keeping lesser-used pieces in a different place can free up space in your everyday jewelry organization for those things that you wear more often. This hanging organizer from BB Brotrade has 80 total pockets, with 40 on each side. You can put each piece of jewelry in its own distinct place, and it's protected by a plastic cover. The bottom row of pockets is slightly bigger to accommodate larger pieces. There aren’t any places to hang longer necklaces, so you will need a way to keep them from tangling. But if you want some reliable storage that will keep your items easily accessible even when you put them away, this is a great organizer. Price at time of publish: $12.85 Dimensions:15 x 6.7 x 0.5 inches | Weight: 5.8 ounces | Material: Fabric and plastic | Color: Beige Best Decorative INVIKTUS Silver Bird Tree Stand Organizer Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For People building up their jewelry collection Who It's Not Good For Delicate and expensive jewelry The three delicate birds perched on the top of this jewelry tree provide an extra design detail that you’ll enjoy while keeping your jewelry organized. Necklaces and bracelets can hang from the upper branches, while earrings with hooked backs can rest near the center. There is also a tray at the bottom for cuff bracelets or strands that you don’t want to put on the branches. There isn’t any cushion or lining, so make sure that your jewelry doesn’t need delicate treatment. This tree is best for keeping everyday jewelry on display in an adorable way. You can also use it while building your jewelry collection since it looks great as a tree figure in your room as well. Price at time of publish: $23.99 Dimensions: 3.94 x 5.91 x 11.81 inches | Weight: 13.7 ounces | Material: Metal | Color: Antique cyan, antique silver Best Stand Urban Outfitters Iluria Jewelry Storage Stand Urban Outfitters View On Urban Outfitters Who It's Good For Small jewelry collections Who It's Not Good For Those with a lot of long necklaces This jewelry stand will make its own statement on your dresser or bedside table. It has a gold finish that works with a variety of styles, from boho to minimalist modern. It has eight hooks along the top for necklaces, bracelets, and longer pieces, while earrings go in the holes along the two side supports. Depending on how much your jewelry pieces dangle down, that could cause some complications and twisted-up strands, so take note. The tray at the bottom is a great aspect of this jewelry stand. It is very deep, allowing larger bangles and bracelets to remain in place. Plus, you can place watches and larger pieces there. It sits on four little round feet that keep the entire stand off up. Not only does this reduce the possibility of scratching the surface of your dresser, but it also adds a nice structural detail. Price at time of publish: $29 Dimensions: 7 x 5 x 10.45 inches | Weight: Not listed | Material: Iron | Color: Gold Best Travel McKenna Personalized Travel Jewelry Box Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Who It's Good For Those who want to keep things organized during travel Who It's Not Good For Jewelry collections that need to be locked This sweet jewelry box is perfect for taking on the go. It has three small compartments, one for rings and earrings, one for larger pieces, and one that is divided into four individual areas for smaller necklaces, bracelets, and accessories. It also has a mirror on the inside lid, so you can even touch up your entire look as you accessorize. You can personalize the top with a name or monogram to mark the jewelry box as your own. If you need extra storage, there are folding areas as well as smaller boxes available in the same line. They come in four colors: white, gray, blush, and porcelain blue. Price at time of publish: $49.50 Dimensions: 6.25 x 4.5 x 1.75 inches | Weight: Not listed | Material: Cardboard, leather, ultrasuede | Color: White, gray, blush, porcelain blue The 7 Best Toiletry Bags of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best Jewelry Box West Elm Mid-Century Acorn Jewelry Box West Elm View On West Elm Who It's Good For Anyone looking for matching jewelry boxes Who It's Not Good For Small jewelry collections This jewelry box is extra sleek and modern while still having classic style. This is a great choice if you want to keep your jewelry safe in a box that will also add style to your dresser. It has two pull-out drawers and a lift top for three total storage areas. Each is lined with fabric and has places designed for rings, earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and watches. You can even monogram the top for extra personalization. West Elm has a whole line of complementary jewelry boxes of various sizes. Some are smaller and less expensive. But this box is a good value for the numerous storage spaces that it includes. There are some open drawers, but there are also hooks and ring slots to keep things organized. Price at time of publish: $225 Dimensions: 14.5 x 10.75 x 7.25 inches | Weight: Not listed | Material: Wood | Color: Acorn Best for Drawers IKEA Komplement Insert for Pull-Out Tray IKEA View On Ikea Who It's Good For Those with shallow jewelry drawers Who It's Not Good For Drawers without these specific dimensions The IKEA Komplement line has storage solutions for everything from jewelry to shoes. This jewelry organizer is particularly helpful because it includes space for other accessories, such as sunglasses. The longer compartments for necklaces are also great for keeping the chains from tangling. It is made of thick felt that will cushion and protect. It is large and specifically designed to fit on the pull-out drawer of the PAX wardrobe frame, also from IKEA. You can use it in any drawer, but you should ensure the dimensions are compatible before purchasing. Price at time of publish: $110 Dimensions: 35.38 x 20.88 x 2 inches | Weight: Not listed | Material: Felt | Color: Gray Best Investment Louis Vuitton Jewelry Box Louis Vuitton View On Louisvuitton.com Who It's Good For People who want to pass an heirloom jewelry box on with their jewelry collection Who It's Not Good For Costume jewelry collections that cost less than the jewelry box Want a luxury jewelry box to go with your priceless precious items? If you’re willing to swallow the high price tag, the Louis Vuitton jewelry box is a classic that will last for generations. It has multiple compartments designed for various sizes and types of jewelry. They include velvet cushions and velvet lining to protect even the most delicate chains and precious stones. The exterior has the iconic Louis Vuitton monogram pattern, gold brass corners, and a secure clasp. There is also a brass nailhead trim detail that adds to the classic look. It goes with other pieces in the Louis Vuitton line of luggage and bags. Overall, your jewelry storage may cost more than your collection, but it will look great and be well-protected for as long as you have this jewelry box. Admittedly, we just wanted to add some beautiful, aspirational window shopping to your search, so we included this gorgeous piece. Price at time of publish: $7,450.00 Dimensions: 9.4 x 4.9 x 9.4 inches | Weight: Not listed | Material: Canvas, brass, velvet | Color: Brown and gold How to Pick the Right Jewelry Organizer Size When choosing the right jewelry organizer for you, consider the size of your space and the size of your jewelry collection. Even if you have a large collection, you may be able to divide it between multiple types of storage, such as jewelry boxes and hanging organizers for seldom-worn pieces. If you're just beginning to collect nice earrings and bracelets, consider starting with a small, decorative organizer like this jewelry tree stand. Type Jewelry boxes provide plenty of storage and keep things secure, but there are several different types of organizers on the market, such as boxes, stands, tress, hanging organizers, and travel cases. Jewelry boxes or drawer inserts often have linings to protect delicate items and keep them from shifting like our top pick, the Stackers Taupe Jewelry Box Collection from the Container Store. Jewelry stands and trees let items hang from hooks and pegs to keep them from getting tangled. Travel cases often use a similar setup to jewelry boxes but can be secured and packed into a suitcase. If you have an extra small jewelry collection, a travel case can double as permanent storage for a few necklaces and earrings. Price The price of jewelry organizers can vary based on size, materials, and quality. Extra features, such as specially-designed compartments or personalization, can also cost extra. Solid wood and leather tend to be the most expensive, while metal and plastic are more affordable. While a product's price should always be considered before purchase, in the case of jewelry organizers, it's especially important to make sure your organizer doesn't end up costing you more than your collection. Frequently Asked Questions What is the best way to store jewelry? If you have expensive jewelry, store it in a protected and padded place, like the Stackers Jewelry Box. Take note that silver should be kept away from humid areas to avoid tarnishing. Everyday or costume jewelry can be stored with less care, although taking care of all of your pieces will prolong their life. Can I organize my jewelry without a jewelry box? If you don’t have a jewelry box, look for other small containers, such as these drawers from The Home Edit, that you can use to separate pieces. Stacking drawers are helpful to keep things organized and accessible at the same time. How does Marie Kondo store jewelry? Marie Kondo favors small containers that separate and organize accessories and jewelry. She also designed a jewelry box for the KonMari line that combines style and function. It features two drawers with individual compartments and a removable tray. Take Our Word for It Katie Melynn is a freelance commerce writer for PEOPLE. When looking for the best jewelry organizers, she started with Marie Kondo's wisdom of finding useful or beautiful things. Fortunately, there are plenty of options for jewelry collections that are both. She also looked for bags to keep things corralled and safe while traveling. And, of course, she had to include the classic Louis Vuitton print seen on accessories and luggage carried by everyone from Madonna to Rihanna.