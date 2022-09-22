The 7 Best Jeans for Tall Women of 2022, According to Fashion Experts

To get you started on your hunt for the perfect, tall girl-approved denim, here are 7 pairs of jeans for tall women, according to experts.

“When you’re tall, like me, [finding] jeans or more specifically trendy jeans can be a tedious process,” Gutierrez says, suggesting that shoppers focus on “insteam, fabric, and rise” when shopping to find a perfect fit — but more on that later.

As someone who was almost 6 feet tall by the time they were 12, I’ve dealt with the unique experience of trying to find jeans for tall women. Given the sheer amount of styles and price points out there, finding the best pair of denim for your body and your budget can be overwhelming, no matter how tall you are. But finding those long inseams is a bit of a more difficult task, as fashion and lifestyle expert Adylia-Rhenee Gutierrez explains.

Additionally, these straight-leg jeans sit high at the waist and a bit of elastane gives them a supportive stretch that provides a “held-in” feel.

Cropped denim might be a little trickier if you’re tall (it’s sometimes hard to know whether the regular-length denim will be long enough, or whether you should just consider hemming a tall-length pair of denim). However, these Everlane jeans provide some great options with two different inseams available. They’re also available up to a size 20.

Anyone who wants a little more stretch in their jeans.

There are more silhouettes and styles of denim available than ever, and lucky for us tall folks, high-rise, wide-leg denim is as possible as it’s been since the ‘60s or ‘70s. If you’re looking for jeans that are a little out of the norm or are just a little more elevated than your typical, everyday jeans, try these denim trousers from J.Crew. “This style from J.Crew comes in long, and with its wide legs, it highlights one of the biggest denim trends for fall,” Gilette says.

While skinny jeans may be over according to Gen Z, there are still ways to rock fitted, more narrow jeans and look current. Take these Madewell jeans, for example. They feature a high-rise waist with a tapered leg and ankle while still having a relaxed, modern feel. Plus, they’re available in tall-specific sizes, so you know they’ll work. And if you like them, you can always buy the regular-length version for a more cropped fit.

Another pick from Bock, these Anine Bing jeans are ridiculously chic. In fact, the designer is an overall favorite of Bock’s when it comes to style and silhouette. “Anine Bing makes great oversized and long denim. These jeans are a really cool fit and style," Bock says of the Olsen jeans. If you’re looking for a higher-end pair of denim that not everyone you meet will have in their closet, too, these could be a great choice.

Anyone over a size 37 waist (but that’s true of all other brands on this list, too).

“All Abercrombie & Fitch jeans come in long lengths, and some products… are available in extra long lengths as well, making A&F a hidden gem for tall women,” Gillette says, echoing my own thoughts.

To be clear, Abercrombie is killing the entire denim game right now for tall people of all heights. Don’t just take it from me, though. Fashion writer and style expert Maggie Gilette suggests Abercrombie’s ‘90s styles as perfect additions to your fall wardrobe.

As a tall, plus-size person who has spent years writing about fashion (and sharing my favorite picks on Instagram), I can confidently say that it doesn’t get much better than Abercrombie when it comes to shopping for trendy jeans that actually fit. Not only does Abercrombie have a curves-specific line of their most popular denim styles, but they also offer long and extra-long lengths for some denim. Abercrombie jeans (specifically, the ‘90s high-rise style) are the jeans that took me from almost never wearing jeans to owning (and loving) almost 10 different pairs. Talk about a wardrobe game-changer.

Available in waist sizes 22 to 34, these high-rise jeans are made of 100% organic cotton. They feature a button-fly closure, straight-leg style, and a classic five-pocket design.

These ‘90s-style jeans are the number one denim pick of model and entrepreneur Kate Bock . "These are my classic, everyday favorites. They are high-waisted, easy fit, and comfortable,” Bock says, adding that she has some general tips to make jeans work for a tall frame. “When it comes to jeans, I occasionally size up to get more length on the denim, or I end up rolling my jeans so they hit the right part of my leg that looks most flattering."

Things to Consider Before Buying Jeans

Finding the right jeans comes down to a couple of key factors: inseam, style, and price. For tall women, the most important thing to consider, arguably, is the inseam, which is the length of the pant leg from the inside of the crotch to the ankle.

Inseam

“Tall women should pay attention to the inseam length when shopping for jeans,” stylist Samatha Brown says. “Some brands carry long lengths, which can be found online, so being prepared by doing this research ahead of time will make shopping easier. Many brands like Frame, Citizens, Levi’s and Banana Republic offer longer lengths.”

Shopping in-store might be a little tricky, but if you do see a style you like while shopping, it’s great to know ahead of time that there might be a tall or long version with a longer inseam online.

Another aspect of denim to consider is where, exactly, the jeans should hit when wearing different types of shoes, as fashion writer Maggie Gilette explains. “If you're looking for a bootcut or trouser style jeans, you want them to touch the top of your foot and just break or crease slightly there,” Gilette explains. “This will ensure that they look long enough when you move or sit without the back of your pants dragging on the ground.”

Consider if you’re going to be wearing a particular pair of jeans with heels or flats, too. A pair of slightly too-long jeans may be perfect paired with heeled boots, but a pair that is just barely long enough will look decidedly odd with anything other than flats.

Style

Beyond that, it’s all about style. While classic boot cut jeans are always a good choice, you can opt for ‘90s-inspired denim if you want to stay on trend.

“We're seeing a return to 90's and early aughts style denim with a loser silhouette and a long line,” Gilette says. “These jeans pair perfectly with the season's boots and heels, and being able to find denim with a long enough inseam is a key to working these styles, especially for tall women.”

Price

As with most items, the manufacturer will largely affect the cost of your denim. While fast fashion brands like Zara will be friendlier on the wallet (at around $35-$45 per pair for the lower end of the price spectrum), many of our favorites on this list will run you $100 or more. That's not to say a fast-fashion pair won't last you years to come — but they might not have as thoughtful of a silhouette or construction as a more expensive pair. Trial and error is truly the best move here.

Frequently Asked Questions What pants look best on tall women? First thing first: Please know that you should wear whatever you want, whenever you want, and that means ignoring outdated fashion “rules” about what women should and shouldn’t wear.

But in terms of denim that emphasizes a tall, long figure (and long legs), a high-waisted pair of jeans can be a great fit. This elongates the line of the leg and creates a powerful and sleek silhouette. Plus, this makes pairing the jeans with crop tops, or too-short tops easy; most tall women can probably relate to trying on a top and realize it doesn’t hit quite the right spot. Tucking that top into high-waisted denim camouflages that problem perfectly.

Don’t get it twisted, though — cropped jeans can also look great on tall figures, as Brown explains. They may just take a little more work to find the right length. “Cropped styles may be too cropped on very long legs, but you can always hem a full-length pair to the right place on the ankle."

What are the best jeans for tall, curvy figures? As a tall, plus-size shopper who has spent years writing about size-inclusive fashion, I know firsthand just how hard it is to find jeans that look current and trendy but are also comfortable for a curvier body and are the right length. My go-to choice is Abercrombie, which offers plus sizes and long options. They even have a curve-specific line that caters to people who have larger hips and thighs, specifically. Though it may take some trial and error to find your ideal fit, Abercrombie offers enough options that most people should be able to find something they love.

Another tip for searching for jeans for a curvier person who is also tall is to opt for stretchier denim. The trick, as Gutierrez explains, is to find a pair of jeans that are stretchy enough to work with your curves but not too stretchy; when the latter happens, denim tends to look more like leggings than a pair of jeans. Guitierrez suggests focusing on jeans with “at most 2-percent Spandex” because that will allow the pants to stretch while still holding a shape.

Take Our Word For It

Olivia Muenter is a freelance fashion and lifestyle writer who has written for numerous outlets such as Refinery29, Glamour, and Byrdie. She is also a co-host on the lifestyle podcast Bad on Paper. For this piece, she aimed to cover a broad range of retailers with jeans at different price points. For criteria, she evaluated specific, expert-backed recommendations and looked at each pair’s style, fit, structure, fabric, and comfort level.

