From straight-leg to skinnies to high-waisted mom jeans, keep reading for PEOPLE's top picks, based on expert insight as well as our own research and first-hand experience.

We found the best jeans for short women from top brands like Levi's, Good American, American Eagle, Amazon Essentials, and more. So if you have short legs and struggle to find jeans that actually fit, these are the denim styles you'll want to stock up on.

Good news: We're here to help you find the perfect pair of jeans, so you can finally leave the cuffing, hemming, and bunching behind. To get you offline and in your dream denim ASAP, here's some handy lingo to learn before you get started:

It's rough out there for short gals. As if reaching the top shelf at the grocery store wasn't hard enough, the already painful process of pant shopping seems nearly impossible. Even in today's market, where the selection is more inclusive than ever, added length and inseam options can feel overwhelming when you barely know your waist size.

Best Overall Levi’s Wedgie Straight Fit Women's Jeans View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Belk.com Who It’s Good For Shorter women who want straight leg jeans with vintage flair that elongate their legs. Who It’s Not Good For Reviews suggest these jeans are stiff at first, so breaking them in may take some time. With a high rise, straight leg, and a bit of elastane to boot, these Levi's jeans are sure to become your new favorite wardrobe staple. Not only do they come in three inseam lengths, the 12 different washes allows you to find just what you're looking for. What’s more, these jeans give the appearance of longer legs, which is always a plus, says celebrity stylist Jennifer Michalski-Bray. "If you prefer straight leg denim, you simply cannot beat this pair," she says to PEOPLE. "The high waist elongates legs while the wedgie look suggests a taut derriere, perfect for women with short legs." While these jeans are stiff at first due to the 99 percent cotton makeup, they mold to your body shape over time and will only get more comfortable. These jeans are worthy of all-year wear, thanks to the timeless cut and medium denim weight. The size ranges from 23 to 33, but this style is also available in plus sizing up to 26W, making it even more inclusive for different body types. And the best thing about Levi's jeans? They're made to last — and we can vouch for it. Price at the time of publish: $44.87 (orig. $79.50) Size Range: 23-33, 14W-26W | Inseam: 26, 28, or 30 inches | Rise: High | Material: 84% cotton, 15% organically grown cotton, 1% elastane



Best Budget Amazon Essentials Women’s High-Rise Skinny Jeans Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for basic high-rise skinny jean under $50. Who It’s Not Good For Reviewers suggest that these jeans run small, so you may have to size up. Calling all bargain shoppers! If you’re looking for jeans under $50, here’s an Amazon Essentials pair we think you’ll love. They are a skinny-modern style that is high-waisted, and they sit right at the ankle, so no hemming required for most heights. These jeans come in four washes and can be dressed up or down, depending on your mood. "You can wear these jeans with a plain T-shirt and your favorite sneakers for a casual-cool look," Mitri suggests. "If you want to dress up, pair them with a blazer and booties." However, these do run small, so we recommend sizing up. Price at the time of publish: $25.20 Size Range: 0-20 (short, regular, long) | Inseam: 28 inches for regular | Rise: High | Material: 79% cotton, 18% polyester, 3% elastane

Best Shaping Levi’s 311 Shaping Skinny Women’s Jeans Leviâs View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Zappos Who It’s Good For Those who are looking for a comfortable, supportive, and flattering pair of skinny jeans in a variety of washes and sizes. Who It’s Not Good For Since these are skinny jeans, they'll feel tighter around the legs and ankles compared to more relaxed fits. “These Levi’s jeans are a tried-and-true go-to for my petite clients,” says personal style therapist Christina Stein. “They have a mid-rise fit, slim and shape the legs and torso, and extend to plus sizes, so there’s something for everyone.” While you can wear these jeans with anything, Stein recommends wearing them with a classic T-shirt, a shacket, and a pair of sneakers on your next brunch date. “They can also be styled into a night-out look with a crisp white tee, a leather jacket, and some heels," she adds. What's better is that this pair of Levi's comes in up to five different inseam lengths depending on the waist size — which might be the best inseam range we've seen. Price at the time of publish: $39.74 (orig. $69.50) Size Range: 24-34, 14-26 plus (short, regular, and long) | Inseam: 28, 30, and 32 | Rise: Mid | Material: 60% cotton, 16% polyester, 23% EcoVero viscose, 1% elastane



Best Mom Jean American Eagle Stretch Mom Jean American Eagle View On Ae.com Who It’s Good For For those looking for mom-style jeans in a classic wash and slimmer fit, you can't go wrong with this bargain buy. Who It’s Not Good For Although reviewers love the fit at the waist, some say the legs are a bit bigger than expected. According to fashion stylist Breyona Wright, these American Eagle mom jeans are a great addition to every closet because they're stretchy, comfortable, and flattering on different body types. “I highly recommend these cute and versatile jeans from American Eagle,” she says. “They size up to 20 and there are short lengths available.” While these jeans are great for all your off-duty days, Wright says they don't have any distressed detailing, so they are office-friendly as well. “These aren’t torn like most mom jeans, making them perfect for casual days at work,” she adds. Price at the time of publish: $35.95 (orig. $39.95) Size Range: 000-20 (x-short, short, regular, long, x-long) | Inseam: 28 inches | Rise: 11.75 inches | Material: 94% cotton, 5% recycled cotton, 1% elastane

Best '90s-Inspired Gap ‘90s Straight Jeans with Washwell Gap View On Gap.com Who It’s Good For Anybody looking for a straight-leg, slimming jean with a '90s vibe. Who It’s Not Good For If user reviews help you decide which jeans to buy, keep in mind that there are not many reviews for these. With their high rise, straight leg, and medium-indigo wash, these jeans will make you feel like a ‘90s supermodel whenever you wear them. Besides looking stylish, these jeans are available in petite, tall, and regular sizes, and they stretch to fit thanks to elastane, making them comfortable to wear for hours on end. What’s more, these jeans slim around your hips and thighs, emphasizing your best assets as a result. Wright also loves these Gap jeans, which she feels are ideal for creating any '90s-inspired outfit. “These Gap jeans are the perfect fit for a ‘90s-style look,” she tells PEOPLE. “I think the lighter wash of these jeans does the best job of recreating the nostalgia of this era, and they come in five pockets. They are also a little stretchy for comfort.” Price at the time of publish: $79.95 Size Range: 24-35 | Inseam: Regular, tall, and petite | Rise: 11 inches | Material: 83% cotton, 11% polyester, 5% recycled cotton, 1% stretch



Best Plus-Size Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Ultra 90s High Rise Straight Jean Abercrombie & Fitch View On Abercrombie.com Who It’s Good For Plus-size shoppers looking for a pair of ultra-high, '90s-style jeans that are available 17 washes with short and extra short inseam lengths. Who It’s Not Good For If you’re looking for jeans with a low or mid-rise, these may not be the right choice for you. Think Abercrombie is the last place to find plus-size jeans? Think again! These ultra-high rise, full-leg jeans size up to 37, and the additional elastane make them stretchy, breathable, and comfortable. But it doesn't stop there — these jeans come in 17 washes and short and extra-short lengths, and the frayed details give them a vintage look. As a bonus, you can wear these jeans in any way you want, says Thomas. “These jeans can be worn with anything, but I like to pair them with some gold jewelry, white silk camis, and strappy nude sandals.” Price at the time of publish: $89 Size Range: 23-37 | Inseam: 25.5 inches | Rise: 9.14 inches | Material: 66% cotton, 21% polyester, 10.5% viscose, 2.5% elastane

Best Pull-On Halara HalaraMagic High Waisted Crossover Pocket Washed Stretchy Knit Denim Casual Super Flare Pants Halara View On Thehalara.com Who It’s Good For These pull-on jeans fit two sizes in one — making them handy for those common weight fluctuations we all experience. Who It's Not Good For If you prefer straight-leg jeans or pairs with a traditional zip and button closure, there are better options on this list that would fit these needs. You know the problem: You fit into one pair of jeans one day and the next you don't. If you often have this problem, you may want to consider a more versatile pair of jeans. This pair by Halara fit two sizes at once (a small size fits sizes 2 to 4, for example), which means these jeans may be the closest we can get to the pair from"The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants." Plus, petite options are available too, so getting the right length won't be an issue. A cross-over pocket and a high waist only enhance its appeal, making this a great style to wear to dressy post-work cocktail events or casual family dinners. Because these are made with elastane, they are more of a jegging material, meaning they are lightweight, stretchy, and never bulky — so you can wear them all day long without discomfort. Price at time of publish: $54.95 Size Range: XS-XL, XS-XL petite | Inseam: Regular, petite | Rise: High | Material: 48% polyester, 42% cotton, 10% elastane

Best Wide-Leg Gap High Rise Stride Jeans with Washwell Gap View On Gap.com Who It’s Good For Anyone seeking a sophisticated wide-leg jean that is available in petite sizes with a high waist. Who It’s Not Good For Wide-leg jeans create a sophisticated look, but if they aren't fitted, they can overwhelm a shorter silhouette. Wide-leg jeans can elevate any outfit, but finding the proper fit can be particularly challenging for petite shoppers. This is why Snow recommends these Gap jeans, which are available in a variety of petite sizes and have a fitted top. “These Gap jeans are more fitted at the top and elongate the leg as they get wider down the leg,” she says. “The jeans are also easy to dress up or down; pair them with wardrobe staples like a trench, blouse, or crop top to dress them up or down.” Price at the time of publish: $79.95 Size Range: 24-35 regular, 24-30 petite | Inseam: 29 inches | Rise: 11 inches | Material: 54% cotton, 27% rayon, 17% polyester, 2% spandex



Best Skinny NYDJ Pull-On Skinny Ankle Jeans in Petite NYDJ View On Nydj.com Who It’s Good For Those who are looking to buy a pair of high-waisted jeans that are easy to put on and take off. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone that wants jeans available in traditional/plus sizing options and with zipper and button closure. “One pair of pull-on-style jeans that I recommend for short women are the NYDJ Pull-On Skinny Ankle Jeans,” says stylist and fashion expert Madeline Hall. “These have a high waist with a wide waistband for a smooth silhouette and slimming technology to flatter the figure. The ankle length is ideal, and the pull-on style offers a secure fit.” While these jeans do not come in traditional jean sizes, they do come in three flattering washes that can be paired with a variety of staples. Another nice touch is the polymultieste and elastane materials — these provide extra stretch, making these just as comfortable as your go-to leggings! Price at the time of publish: $109 Size Range: PS-PL | Inseam: 25 inches | Rise: 9.75 inches | Material: 90% Cotton, 6% elastomultiester, 4% Lycra elastane



Best Jeggings Democracy Clothing "Ab"solution Booty Lift Blue Petite Jegging Democracy Clothing View On Democracyclothing.com Who It’s Good For Someone who prefers stretchy, comfortable jeggings over traditional denim jeans. Who It’s Not Good For Those who prefer wearing traditional denim that has more longevity and durability. You're in luck if jeggings are more your style — these are stretchy and comfortable for a perfect fit, says professional stylist Diamond Ariel. “This is a great jegging style for curvier ladies,” she tells PEOPLE. “If you aren’t blessed with a lot in the back, these help lift your butt — hence the name itself.” Because these jeggings look like denim, they can be worn in a variety of ways. “These are perfect for the office with a nice blazer, camisole (or T-shirt), and pointed-toe heels,” Ariel says. “You can also wear them with a button-up shirt, strappy sandals, and a nice handbag for an easy weekend look.” Price at the time of publish: $78 Size Range: 6-16 Petite | Inseam: 28 inches | Rise: 9 inches | Material: 54% cotton, 27% rayon, 17% polyester, and 2% spandex



Best Curvy Good American Good Petite Straight Jean Good American View On Goodamerican.com Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for straight jeans that size up to 24 plus and can be worn with a variety of pieces. Who It’s Not Good For Despite mostly positive reviews, some reviewers say these jeans felt more high-rise than mid-rise on a petite frame. Because these Good American jeans size up to 24, stylist Grace Thomas recommends them for a curvier figure. “I absolutely love Good American jeans because they are so flattering on a curvier woman,” she tells PEOPLE. “These jeans have just the right amount of stretch to keep the denim’s structure after wear, while hugging your curves in all the right places.” Aside from their fit, Thomas loves the sophisticated wash of these jeans, which she believes enhances any outfit. “I'd style these with a pair of black (or nude heels), a plain white T-shirt tucked in (crewneck or v-neck), and a black blazer,” she adds. While these jeans have many rave reviews, there were a few shoppers that pointed out that while they are advertised as mid-rise, they sit more high-rise on a petite frame. Some people also said these jeans ran a bit large, so be sure to double check the size chart to determine if you need to size up. Price at the time of publish: $175 Size Range: 00-24 Plus | Inseam: 25.5 inches | Rise: 9.14 inches | Material: 66% cotton, 21% polyester, 10.5% viscose, 2.5% elastane

Best Boyfriend Good American Good Boy Jeans Good American View On Goodamerican.com Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for a pair of fitted boyfriend jeans that are available in petite sizes. Who It’s Not Good For Despite their casual appeal, boyfriend jeans can look frumpy and ill-fitted if they are too baggy. If skinny jeans aren’t you thing, try boyfriend-style jeans instead – these are more relaxed and roomier. However, shorter women should opt for boyfriend jeans that are fitted rather than baggy. “Too much fabric can create a sloppy look,” says style expert Jasmine Snow. “It's much more flattering to have something tighter, and these definitely do the trick.” Thanks to a classic wash and distressed design, you can style these jeans in so many ways. However, if you are looking for some styling ideas, here are a few from Snow. “Wearing these with a strap or metallic heel would be perfect for a night out,” she adds. “They also look great paired with a clutch or a long chain mini bag.” Price at the time of publish: $159 Size Range: 0-14 Regular, 15 Plus-22 Plus, 26 Plus, and 28 Plus | Inseam: 32 inches | Rise: Ultra-high | Material: 58% cotton, 42% lyocell



Best Straight Agolde Riley High Rise Straight Crop Jeans Shopbop View On Bloomingdales View On Revolve View On Saks Fifth Avenue Who It’s Good For Those seeking a pair of high-rise, straight-leg jeans with a petite-friendly inseam. Who It’s Not Good For There is only one color option available with these jeans, so they may not be the best choice for those looking for a wider variety.

“These vintage-style Agolde jeans have an inseam of 25.5 inches, which is ideal for shorter women,” says personal stylist Alison Bruhn. “And because they’re high-rise, your legs appear longer as a result.” Despite their versatility, Bruhn recommends pairing these jeans with fitting tops due to their heavy vintage style. “When you’re wearing a heavier vintage style jean like this one, you need something fitted up top,” she adds. “I would pair these jeans with a bodysuit (or a corset-style top) and some strappy heels.” Price at the time of publish: $188 Size Range: 23-34 | Inseam: 25.25 inches | Rise: 10.75 inches | Material: 100% cotton



Best Flare INC International Concepts Petite Pull-On Flared Jeans Macy's View On Macy's Who It’s Good For Shoppers who are looking for petite flared jeans in a high-rise fit will appreciate this affordable pair. Who It’s Not Good For Some reviewers suggest these jeans run large and have no zippers to ensure a secure fit. Flare jeans are often longer in length, making it harder to find a petite-friendly pair. Luckily, INC has you covered with this pull-on pair, which boasts a stretch waistband and high rise (although they don't have a zipper fly and button for extra security). What’s more, a cotton, polyester, and spandex blend makes these jeans comfortable, and the deeper wash allows you to wear them with a variety of outfits, formal or casual. The cherry on top? No need to feel buyer’s remorse as these are priced well under $100. Price at the time of publish: $52.13 (orig. $79.95) Size Range: 0-14 petite | Inseam: Approx. 31 inches | Material: Cotton, polyester, and spandex



Best Mid-Rise Madewell The Petite Perfect Vintage Flare Crop Jean Madewell View On Madewell.com Who It’s Good For If you are looking for a pair of mid-rise jeans with a flattering lighter wash and plenty of stretch. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone shopping for skinny mid-rise jeans or a pair that's more affordable can find others better suited to these preferences. With a fit that falls between a high-rise and a low-rise, mid-rise jeans are perfect for anyone who wants a nice balance of both. If you're looking for an awesome pair of mid-rise jeans, then these Madewell jeans should be on your list. “These have an extremely flattering wash and plenty of stretch, so you can wear them anywhere,” says Bruhn. “Because Madewell offers petite as an option in their size range, you won't have to worry about time-consuming and costly alterations." Price at the time of publish: $128 Size Range: 23-32 (petite, standard, tall) | Inseam: 24.5 inches | Rise: 10 inches | Material: 96% cotton (6% of which is recycled), 3% elastomultiester, 1% elastane



Best Bootcut Joe’s Jeans The Provocateur Petite Bootcut Jeans Joe's Jeans View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Zappos Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for a pair of bootcut jeans with a 30-inch inseam and a 9-inch rise. Who It’s Not Good For If you prefer form-fitting jeans or are wanting to find something a bit more affordable, there are better options. Bootcut jeans provide more legroom than form-fitting skinny jeans, making them an excellent option for those who want jeans with a more relaxed fit. Having said that, Kadeem Fyffe, a New York City-based fashion design expert, says these jeans from Joe’s are a great go-to pair, as they are the perfect length and don’t overpower shorter frames. “I highly recommend these jeans,” he says. “I love this classic style because it comes in sizes 23P-34P and has innovative premium denim, with a smooth, flawless fit.” Price at the time of publish: $110.18 (orig. $168) Size Range: 23-34 petite | Inseam: 30 inches | Rise: 9 inches | Material: 98% cotton, 2% spandex



Best Distressed Agolde Kye Distressed High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans Net-A-Porter View On Nordstrom View On Amourvert.com View On Net-a-Porter Who It’s Good For For anyone looking for to invest in some distressed denim that help create the illusion of longer legs. Who It’s Not Good For Unlike some other pairs on our list, these jeans only have one percent elastane so may need some breaking in. Some distressed detailing can help jeans pop, so if you’re all about the details, you will not be disappointed with this Agolde pair. They have a high-rise fit with a straight leg, and the subtle frayed details at the pockets and hem make them great for everyday wear, says New York City-based stylist Rachel Newman. “This high-rise, straight leg style is ideal for women who want to create the illusion of longer legs,” Newman tells PEOPLE. “I like how the distress detailing is minimal; Less is more for someone with a petite build. Additionally, the mid-denim color is very flattering and can readily transition from day to night.” While these jeans can help any outfit come together, keep in mind that they don’t stretch like other pairs due to only 1 percent elastane in their construction. Price at the time of publish: $220 Size Range: 23-32 | Inseam: 25.9 inches | Rise: High | Material: 59% cotton, 40% ECOVERO, 1% elastane



Best Year-Round White Old Navy Curvy High-Waisted OG Straight White Cut-Off Ankle Jeans Old Navy View On Gap.com Who It’s Good For For those curvy short gals who want a pair of affordable, stretchy white jeans that have a high waist and ankle length, you can't go wrong with this pair. Who It’s Not Good For We would recommend looking elsewhere if you're shopping for a pair of investment jeans or don't have a curvy build. Despite what you may have heard, you absolutely can wear jeans after Labor Day. These petite jeans from Old Navy boast a timeless white hue, high-waist silhouette, and cropped ankle length that prevent them from being too long. But that's not all: Because of the cotton and spandex blend, they are extremely flattering and comfortable to wear from day to night. They are also extremely versatile; with the right accessories, they can go from casual to sophisticated, allowing you to wear them to the office or on weekend adventures. Price at the time of publish: $49.99 Size Range: 0-18 petite | Inseam: 26 inches | Material: 94% cotton, 5% recycled cotton, 1% spandex

