In addition to hours of cold water, an insulated water bottle is an excellent reusable option, which can not only save you money in the long run but is also much better for the planet, as billions of single-use plastic water bottles end up in landfills every year. Having a refillable option with added perks like keeping beverages cool helps address this concern.

“The best thing about an insulated water bottle is that it locks in the cold,” Lisa Nagamoto, director of product marketing at Takeya, tells PEOPLE. “You can fill your bottle with ice and water in the morning, sip it throughout the day, and still have ice cold water after work and ready for your evening yoga class."

Water bottles have become more than just a vessel for quenching thirst. The introduction of stylish insulated water bottles have resulted in a functional fashion accessory that many of us don’t leave home without.

Best Overall Hydro Cell Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Straw and Wide Mouth Lids View On Amazon View On Walmart Who It’s Good For This relatively affordable water bottle has earned over 47,000 5-star reviews on Amazon and features a non-slip bottom. Who It’s Not Good For The ombre color options may not be everyone's style. If you’re shopping for insulated water bottles on Amazon, consider our top pick, the Hydro Cell Stainless Steel Water Bottle. This is another excellent Hydro Flask dupe and comes in 14, 18, 24, 32, 40, and 64 oz. with a Therma-lock lid that stays put, a built-in straw, and a handle for carrying. We love the stainless steel water bottle because, in addition to its impressive specs (and great price), it comes in 15 stylish ombre colors, making it the ultimate thirst-quenching accessory. On top of that, the finish has built-in slip resistance, so you don’t need to worry about accidentally dropping it. Price at time of publish: $23.95 Material: Stainless steel | Sizes: 14, 18, 24, 32, 40, and 64 oz. | Features: Handle, straw, Therma-lock, slip-resistant finish The 9 Best Coolers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best with Straw Takeya Actives Insulated Water Bottle with Straw Lid Takeya View On Amazon View On Target View On Best Buy Who It’s Good For This insulated water bottle comes in a variety of sizes and has a built-in straw. Who It’s Not Good For Some may prefer a water bottle that's designed with a screw-off cap. The best insulated water bottle with a built-in straw is this one from Takeya Actives, as it's excellent for a variety of activities, whether you’re running errands, at the office, or on a walk. It’s made of food-grade stainless steel, comes in lots of fun colors (we love the lavender) and is available in 18, 22, 24, 32, 40, and 64 oz., so you can choose a size that best fits your needs and lifestyle. Since the lid has a built-in straw, it’s a little tricky to use the lid as a screw-off cap; however, the brand sells all sorts of accessories that allow you to customize your needs. You can order the Original Spout Lid or the Traveler FlipLock Lid if you wish to forgo the straw. Price at time of publish: $22.99 (orig. $34.99) Material: Stainless steel | Sizes: 18, 22, 24, 32, 40, and 64 oz. | Features: Straw, handle, removable silicone protector

Best Can Cooler Maars Standard Can Cooler for Beer & Soda Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who It’s Good For Those looking for a stainless steel can cooler will appreciate the double-wall insulation and fun colors. Who It’s Not Good For These only fit the standard 12 oz. cans, which doesn't fit all can sizes and shapes. Swap your beer coozie for a stainless steel can cooler, which can keep beverages chilled for up to 12 hours. This can cooler fits most standard can sizes and not only keeps them cool but also keeps your hands dry since they ward off condensation. The can coolers come in a variety of shimmering colors and can easily be transformed with custom vinyl stickers made on a Cricut machine or purchased on Etsy for bachelorette, bachelor, and birthday parties. Price at time of publish: $6.97 Material: Stainless steel | Sizes: 12 oz. The 8 Best Wine Fridges

Best Tumbler Stanley 40-Ounce Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler 4.8 Stanley View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Target Who It's Good For This dishwasher-safe tumbler is a fan-favorite, thanks to its double-wall insulation, high-quality materials, and ability to keep liquids cold for up to two days. Who It's Not Good For If you're wanting a water bottle for exercising, a traditional lid and spout would work better than this straw-lid tumbler. While technically more of a tumbler than water bottle per say, you can't talk about insulated vessels without mentioning the Stanley Quencher. It's great for keeping hydrated, since it can keep water ice cold for up to two days, but it can also be used for coffee, smoothies, tea, and more, making it extra versatile. While it's a bit pricey compared to others we listed, Stanley offers a lifetime warranty, so rest assured you'll get your money's worth over the years. It's also dishwasher safe, which only adds to its convenience and value. Price at time of publish: $45 Material: 90% recycled stainless steel | Sizes: 14, 20, 30, 40, 64 oz. | Features: Handle, lid with straw, double insulated

Best Large Hydro Flask 64 oz Wide Mouth Amazon View On Amazon View On Dick's View On Hydroflask.com Who It’s Good For This large insulated water bottle with a comfortable handle and sleek design is a super popular option for outdoor enthusiasts and commuters alike. Who It’s Not Good For At $65, this isn't the most affordable option available. Hydro Flask is the OG of insulated water bottles and one of our go-to brands for the best large insulated bottle. Also available in 20, 32, and 40 oz., this 64-oz. water bottle has a sleek design, comes in several colors — including neutrals like white, black, and a gorgeous stone color — and has a screw-off lid with a built-in handle that makes carrying around that much liquid actually quite comfortable. Additionally, it’s compatible with a variety of accessories, including a built-in straw lid and a sip lid if you prefer not to screw off the lid and drink directly from the bottle. The bottle is great for keeping beverages cool for up to 24 hours, but also works well for hot beverages and soups, too, keeping them piping hot for about 12 hours. Price at time of publish: $64.95 Material: Stainless steel | Sizes: 20, 32, 40, 64 oz. | Features: Handle The 8 Best Portable Stoves of 2023, According to Campers and Caterers

Best for Hiking Corkcicle Series A Sport Canteen Amazon View On Amazon View On Corkcicle.com Who It’s Good For If you're shopping for an insulated sports bottle for hiking, this one is sturdy and easily fits inside a backpack. Who It’s Not Good For Someone shopping for an insulated sports bottle that fits in a standard water bottle pocket, or an option with more sizes. For a durable water bottle for hiking, look no further than the Corksicle Series A Sport Canteen. This reusable water bottle is triple-insulated and designed to keep water cool for up to 25 hours. Plus it features a design that stays put (so it isn’t easily knocked over) and has a sturdy Duraprene finish so it can withstand a lot of wear and tear. The water bottle fits easily inside a backpack or comes with a handle on the lid that's comfortable enough to carry. However, if you don’t have a backpack and prefer to go hands-free. you can also purchase a sling bag made specifically for this bottle type. Price at time of publish: $42.95 Material: Stainless steel | Sizes: 20 or 32 oz. | Features: Handle lid, stay-put bottom The 12 Best Hiking Boots for Women of 2023 to Take You Wherever You Want to Go

Best with Infuser 720°DGREE Water Bottle uberBottle and Fruit Infuser Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For If you love fruit water, you'll need this insulated bottle that can infuse the fruit with ease and comes in a large size big enough to last all day. Who It’s Not Good For This fruit infuser water bottle is relatively expensive and not necessary for those just needing a basic insulated water bottle. With the 720°Dgree Water Bottle uberBottle and Fruit Infuser, you don’t need to go to the spa to sip from luxurious fruit water. Whether you prefer cucumbers, strawberries, or oranges, you can create your own spa water to-go with this splurge-worthy insulated water bottle. The bottle is made from durable and BPA-free Tritan, comes in three sizes, and has a wristlet handle making it easier and more comfortable to carry around no matter what your plans are. Additionally, it comes in several colors (the olive green is so gorgeous), has a built-in spout making it easier to sip from, and, of course, features a built-in fruit infuser for fruits and herbs. Price at time of publish: $71.98 Material: Tritan | Sizes: 22, 34, and 51 oz. | Features: Wristlet handle, fruit infuser