Lifestyle Travel The 8 Best Insulated Water Bottles of 2023 to Keep You Cool and Hydrated There's no reason for your drink to reach room temperature By Jessie Quinn Published on July 25, 2023 06:15AM EDT In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews How to Pick FAQ Take Our Word For It We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. People / Kristin Kempa Water bottles have become more than just a vessel for quenching thirst. The introduction of stylish insulated water bottles have resulted in a functional fashion accessory that many of us don’t leave home without. “The best thing about an insulated water bottle is that it locks in the cold,” Lisa Nagamoto, director of product marketing at Takeya, tells PEOPLE. “You can fill your bottle with ice and water in the morning, sip it throughout the day, and still have ice cold water after work and ready for your evening yoga class." In addition to hours of cold water, an insulated water bottle is an excellent reusable option, which can not only save you money in the long run but is also much better for the planet, as billions of single-use plastic water bottles end up in landfills every year. Having a refillable option with added perks like keeping beverages cool helps address this concern. Keep reading to discover the best insulated water bottles from Hydro Flask, Bivo, and more. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Hydro Cell Stainless Steel Water Bottle at Amazon Jump to Review Best with Straw: Takeya Actives Insulated Water Bottle with Straw Lid at Amazon Jump to Review Best Can Cooler: Maars Standard Can Cooler for Beer & Soda at Amazon Jump to Review Best Tumbler: Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler at Amazon Jump to Review Best Large: Hydro Flask 64 oz Wide Mouth at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Hiking: Corkcicle Series A Sport Canteen at Amazon Jump to Review Best with Infuser: 720°DGREE Water Bottle uberBottle and Fruit Infuser at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Cycling: Bivo Trio Insulated Water Bottle at Backcountry.com Jump to Review Best Overall Hydro Cell Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Straw and Wide Mouth Lids View On Amazon View On Walmart Who It’s Good For This relatively affordable water bottle has earned over 47,000 5-star reviews on Amazon and features a non-slip bottom. Who It’s Not Good For The ombre color options may not be everyone's style. If you’re shopping for insulated water bottles on Amazon, consider our top pick, the Hydro Cell Stainless Steel Water Bottle. This is another excellent Hydro Flask dupe and comes in 14, 18, 24, 32, 40, and 64 oz. with a Therma-lock lid that stays put, a built-in straw, and a handle for carrying. We love the stainless steel water bottle because, in addition to its impressive specs (and great price), it comes in 15 stylish ombre colors, making it the ultimate thirst-quenching accessory. On top of that, the finish has built-in slip resistance, so you don’t need to worry about accidentally dropping it. Price at time of publish: $23.95 Material: Stainless steel | Sizes: 14, 18, 24, 32, 40, and 64 oz. | Features: Handle, straw, Therma-lock, slip-resistant finish The 9 Best Coolers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best with Straw Takeya Actives Insulated Water Bottle with Straw Lid Takeya View On Amazon View On Target View On Best Buy Who It’s Good For This insulated water bottle comes in a variety of sizes and has a built-in straw. Who It’s Not Good For Some may prefer a water bottle that's designed with a screw-off cap. The best insulated water bottle with a built-in straw is this one from Takeya Actives, as it's excellent for a variety of activities, whether you’re running errands, at the office, or on a walk. It’s made of food-grade stainless steel, comes in lots of fun colors (we love the lavender) and is available in 18, 22, 24, 32, 40, and 64 oz., so you can choose a size that best fits your needs and lifestyle. Since the lid has a built-in straw, it’s a little tricky to use the lid as a screw-off cap; however, the brand sells all sorts of accessories that allow you to customize your needs. You can order the Original Spout Lid or the Traveler FlipLock Lid if you wish to forgo the straw. Price at time of publish: $22.99 (orig. $34.99) Material: Stainless steel | Sizes: 18, 22, 24, 32, 40, and 64 oz. | Features: Straw, handle, removable silicone protector Best Can Cooler Maars Standard Can Cooler for Beer & Soda Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who It’s Good For Those looking for a stainless steel can cooler will appreciate the double-wall insulation and fun colors. Who It’s Not Good For These only fit the standard 12 oz. cans, which doesn't fit all can sizes and shapes. Swap your beer coozie for a stainless steel can cooler, which can keep beverages chilled for up to 12 hours. This can cooler fits most standard can sizes and not only keeps them cool but also keeps your hands dry since they ward off condensation. The can coolers come in a variety of shimmering colors and can easily be transformed with custom vinyl stickers made on a Cricut machine or purchased on Etsy for bachelorette, bachelor, and birthday parties. Price at time of publish: $6.97 Material: Stainless steel | Sizes: 12 oz. The 8 Best Wine Fridges Best Tumbler Stanley 40-Ounce Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler 4.8 Stanley View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Target Who It's Good For This dishwasher-safe tumbler is a fan-favorite, thanks to its double-wall insulation, high-quality materials, and ability to keep liquids cold for up to two days. Who It's Not Good For If you're wanting a water bottle for exercising, a traditional lid and spout would work better than this straw-lid tumbler. While technically more of a tumbler than water bottle per say, you can't talk about insulated vessels without mentioning the Stanley Quencher. It's great for keeping hydrated, since it can keep water ice cold for up to two days, but it can also be used for coffee, smoothies, tea, and more, making it extra versatile. While it's a bit pricey compared to others we listed, Stanley offers a lifetime warranty, so rest assured you'll get your money's worth over the years. It's also dishwasher safe, which only adds to its convenience and value. Price at time of publish: $45 Material: 90% recycled stainless steel | Sizes: 14, 20, 30, 40, 64 oz. | Features: Handle, lid with straw, double insulated Best Large Hydro Flask 64 oz Wide Mouth Amazon View On Amazon View On Dick's View On Hydroflask.com Who It’s Good For This large insulated water bottle with a comfortable handle and sleek design is a super popular option for outdoor enthusiasts and commuters alike. Who It’s Not Good For At $65, this isn't the most affordable option available. Hydro Flask is the OG of insulated water bottles and one of our go-to brands for the best large insulated bottle. Also available in 20, 32, and 40 oz., this 64-oz. water bottle has a sleek design, comes in several colors — including neutrals like white, black, and a gorgeous stone color — and has a screw-off lid with a built-in handle that makes carrying around that much liquid actually quite comfortable. Additionally, it’s compatible with a variety of accessories, including a built-in straw lid and a sip lid if you prefer not to screw off the lid and drink directly from the bottle. The bottle is great for keeping beverages cool for up to 24 hours, but also works well for hot beverages and soups, too, keeping them piping hot for about 12 hours. Price at time of publish: $64.95 Material: Stainless steel | Sizes: 20, 32, 40, 64 oz. | Features: Handle The 8 Best Portable Stoves of 2023, According to Campers and Caterers Best for Hiking Corkcicle Series A Sport Canteen Amazon View On Amazon View On Corkcicle.com Who It’s Good For If you're shopping for an insulated sports bottle for hiking, this one is sturdy and easily fits inside a backpack. Who It’s Not Good For Someone shopping for an insulated sports bottle that fits in a standard water bottle pocket, or an option with more sizes. For a durable water bottle for hiking, look no further than the Corksicle Series A Sport Canteen. This reusable water bottle is triple-insulated and designed to keep water cool for up to 25 hours. Plus it features a design that stays put (so it isn’t easily knocked over) and has a sturdy Duraprene finish so it can withstand a lot of wear and tear. The water bottle fits easily inside a backpack or comes with a handle on the lid that's comfortable enough to carry. However, if you don’t have a backpack and prefer to go hands-free. you can also purchase a sling bag made specifically for this bottle type. Price at time of publish: $42.95 Material: Stainless steel | Sizes: 20 or 32 oz. | Features: Handle lid, stay-put bottom The 12 Best Hiking Boots for Women of 2023 to Take You Wherever You Want to Go Best with Infuser 720°DGREE Water Bottle uberBottle and Fruit Infuser Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For If you love fruit water, you'll need this insulated bottle that can infuse the fruit with ease and comes in a large size big enough to last all day. Who It’s Not Good For This fruit infuser water bottle is relatively expensive and not necessary for those just needing a basic insulated water bottle. With the 720°Dgree Water Bottle uberBottle and Fruit Infuser, you don’t need to go to the spa to sip from luxurious fruit water. Whether you prefer cucumbers, strawberries, or oranges, you can create your own spa water to-go with this splurge-worthy insulated water bottle. The bottle is made from durable and BPA-free Tritan, comes in three sizes, and has a wristlet handle making it easier and more comfortable to carry around no matter what your plans are. Additionally, it comes in several colors (the olive green is so gorgeous), has a built-in spout making it easier to sip from, and, of course, features a built-in fruit infuser for fruits and herbs. Price at time of publish: $71.98 Material: Tritan | Sizes: 22, 34, and 51 oz. | Features: Wristlet handle, fruit infuser Best for Cycling Bivo Trio Insulated Water Bottle Bivo View On Backcountry.com Who It’s Good For Someone looking for an insulated water bottle designed to fit on a bike and featuring a high-flow sport nozzle. Who It’s Not Good For This isn't the most budget-friendly cycling insulated water bottle, so it may not align with everyone's budgets. Insulated water bottles aren’t always ideal for bicycle cages; however, the Bivo Trio Insulated Water Bottle features a specific design — inspired by your favorite plastic bicycle water bottle — to fit snuggly under your bike without rattling or falling out. The bottle has double wall insulation to keep water cool for over 12 hours, plus a sport nozzle with gravity flow making it easier to hydrate while cycling. It also uses 25 percent less material than its more traditional insulated water bottle counterparts, making it ultra lightweight. Price at time of publish: $49 Material: Recyclable stainless steel | Sizes: 21 oz. | Features: Sport nozzle, cage design, anti-slip silicone exterior The 9 Best Indoor Cycling Bikes of 2023, Tested and Reviewed How to Pick the Right Insulated Water Bottle Insulation Of course, the most important thing to consider when shopping for an insulated water bottle is the insulation. For those who want beverages to stay cool for up to 24 hours and not deal with any condensation or bottle sweat, Nagamoto says that double-wall insulated water bottles are best because they lock in cold for longer. The Bivo Trio Insulated Water Bottle and Takeya Actives Insulated Water Bottle With Straw Lid are just some that have double-wall insulation and are excellent, high-quality picks for this key specification. To up the ante, the Corkcicle Series A Sport Canteen is triple-insulated, as well. Lid Type “Having a convenient lid means that you are more likely to reach for your bottle and sip more frequently throughout the day,” says Nagamoto. You can find insulated water bottles with all sorts of different lids, including ones with built-in reusable straws, ones that screw off, ones with sports caps, and ones like the Bivo Trio Insulated Water Bottle, which has a gravity flow feature, making it easier to sip while on a bicycle or exercising. While most water bottles come with a lid, some brands like Takeya, Hydro Flask, and Corkcicle sell a variety of lid types that you can purchase separately based on your preferences. Material When shopping for an insulated water bottle, what it's made from is also important. At the very least, Nagamoto recommends looking for bottles that are BPA-free with top-quality food-grade materials (such as food-grade stainless steel) to ensure durability and longevity. All the water bottles featured on our list meet this recommendation. Frequently Asked Questions What are the best insulated water bottles? One of the best insulated water bottles is the Takeya Actives Insulated Water Bottle With Straw Lid because it has a durable stainless steel structure, a built-in straw that makes sipping on the go a breeze, and comes in a fantastic collection of sizes, including 18, 22, 24, 32, 40, and 64 oz. The water bottle also comes with a silicone sleeve at the base, which not only protects the bottle, but also makes it more durable by preventing it from skidding across surfaces. If you’re looking for the best insulated water bottle on Amazon, consider the Hydro Cell Stainless Steel Water Bottle, which is a fantastic Hydro Flask dupe with a sturdy stainless steel body, a built-in straw and handle, and a therma-lock lid. Additionally, it features a colorful ombre finish that is slip-resistant for added function. Are insulated water bottles expensive? Depending on the brand, bottle type, and size, insulated water bottles can be on the pricey side. But they are certainly worth purchasing, considering the return on investment. “Insulated water bottles help you do your part in reducing single-use water bottles,” says Nagamoto. “On average, Americans use 13 plastic water bottles per month [that number was once much higher before reusable bottles became more popular], so by purchasing a reusable insulated bottle, imagine what you can do to help the environment by replacing the plastic for you and your entire family."If the name-brand options like the Takeya Actives Insulated Water Bottle, Corkcicle Series A Sport Canteen, and Hydro Flask 64 oz. Wide Mouth are out of your price range for yourself or your family, there are more budget-friendly options that have just as much impact. For a less expensive water bottle, consider the Hydro Cell Stainless Steel Water Bottle, which has impressively earned 43,000 5-star ratings on Amazon. Do insulated water bottles keep your water cold? When we think of insulation, we typically think of warmth. While insulated water bottles can also keep beverages hot, they are also great for their ability to keep water cold. According to Nagamoto, insulated water bottles are designed to lock in the cold, as “double-wall insulation ensures the water is insulated from the outside environment and keeps your bottle sweat-free by eliminating condensation.” The sweat-free feature is beneficial not only because it keeps your hands and belongings dry, but also makes it easier to grip your water bottle. Take Our Word For It Jessie Quinn is a contributing commerce writer for PEOPLE and has written for publications such as Byrdie, InStyle, The Spruce, NYLON, and more. When researching the best insulated water bottles, Jessie looked at everything from material to the amount of insulation to the lid type to find the best options for every kind of activity. She also tapped insulated water bottle expert Lisa Nagamoto to learn more about what to look for in an insulated water bottle and find out answers to the most pressing questions we have about these reusable vessels. The 9 Best Coolers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed