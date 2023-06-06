Before purchasing an Instant Pot, it’s important to assess how often you plan to use it, what types of projects you’ll use it for, and how many people you want to cook for. The biggest differences from model to model are size, capacity, and functionality, and we made sure to assess how the design of each model influenced overall performance.

The thing is, Instant Pot has a ton of different models that all perform relatively similar functions, so it can be tricky to know which model is best for you and your household. To find the best Instant Pots for every home kitchen, we put 13 of the leading models through a series of culinary tests to determine their overall functionality, durability, and performance.

It’s no secret that Instant Pots are a versatile piece of cooking equipment. These genius little machines can replace multiple pieces of cookware in your kitchen, and they’re beloved by celebrity chefs and home cooks alike — even Hailey Bieber loves the brand’s innovative products .

Best of all, this product comes with an air fry lid that encourages fast and thorough air flow, so your Instant Pot easily transforms into an air fryer. This is a fantastic option for larger families or someone looking to get the most out of their Instant Pot.

We love that this product also features a sturdy inner pot equipped with handles, which means it won’t spin when you’re sauteing (like some of the models we tested do). That means the pot will stay securely in place no matter what you sear or saute. We also love that this machine comes with a range of safety features as well as three steam releases that help automatically release pressure.

Throughout the testing process we found that this machine delivered consistent, reliable results on everything we cooked — the pork came out tender and juicy and the beans were nicely cooked without being overdone. We love that the large screen is easy to read and operate, and it even provides a cooking time bar that tells you exactly where you are in the cooking process — no guessing required.

For an all-inclusive machine with unbeatable versatility, look to this multifunctional air fryer with 11 impressive functions. This is the most complex machine on our list, so it’s best suited to someone who uses an Instant Pot frequently and will get the most use out of its varied functions.

It has the most functions of any other option on this list.

Throughout the testing process, we found this to be a simple and straightforward product that delivered solid results. The screen is easy to read, and the functionalities are easy to control. Though the capacity is smaller than most, we still found that the food was cooked consistently and to the appropriate level of doneness, and best of all, it’s a breeze to clean.

For a simple product that’s ideal for smaller households, look to the Instant Pot Duo Mini. This 3-quart machine features many of the same functions as some larger machines — like steam, saute, pressure cook, slow cook, rice cook, warming, and yogurt — but it takes up less space on your countertop or in your pantry. It’s also considerably more affordable than most of the other options, which means it’s great for someone who lives alone or in a small space with limited storage.

It has fewer functions than most of the other options on this list and doesn’t include a sous vide function.

Throughout testing, we found this to be a solid product that performed well and is easy to clean. However, we did notice that some items — like the rice and beans — were more mushy when cooked in this machine compared to the others. Be mindful of texture when cooking and adjust time as necessary.

The large touchscreen lights up when in use, so the settings and display are clear and easy to use. We love that the inner pot comes with convenient handles, so it stays in place and is easier to control when sauteing. An automatic steam release keeps your hands safely away from the hot air, which conveniently increases the safety of the product overall.

This fun machine has all of the features Instant Pot is famous for, plus a few innovative extras. With 10-in-1 functionality, it can steam, saute, braise, and warm, and best of all, every functionality can be controlled directly from your phone via an accompanying app. That means you can control time and temperature while checking in on the cooking process straight from your phone.

The functionality is a bit complicated, so this is better suited to someone who uses their Instant Pot frequently.

It performed well in all of our tests — the saute function resulted in a crispy, brown sear, and the pressure cooking function resulted in perfect beans and tender meat. It’s easy to clean, with a center insert that’s easy to wipe clean or wash by hand, but the parts are dishwasher-safe too. Overall this machine has everything you would want in an Instant Pot, and it’s a reliable option for both frequent and occasional users alike.

This versatile and functional Instant Pot model comes at a super affordable price, making it an excellent value for the money. With 10 simple functions like pressure cook, slow cook, and sous vide, it’s a great way to introduce more versatility into your cooking all in one convenient machine.

This machine is available in three sizes—3-quart, 6-quart, and 8-quart. It has a simple screen that’s easy to read and operate, so it’s a great choice for beginners or someone who uses their Instant Pot occasionally. The base handle is designed to hold the lid while it’s open, so you don’t have to worry about resting it on the countertop when not in use. While we loved using this machine, we did notice that the saute function didn’t result in a consistent and even sear and the rice was on the softer side.

Although it’s one of the more basic models, we love that it’s still an incredibly versatile machine that can tackle up to seven tasks in the kitchen. This affordable Instant Pot is designed to pressure cook, slow cook, steam, saute, cook rice, make yogurt, and act as a warmer and sterilizer. It performed well in all of our tests and actually delivered the most tender, moist pulled pork of all — which is a great indication of its slow cooking abilities.

With nine functions including steam, sear, saute, pressure cook, slow cook, sous vide, cake, keep warm, and yogurt, this is a versatile machine that can take the place of multiple gadgets in your kitchen, all for an affordable price. This machine performed well in all of our tests, but it specifically stood out from the rest during our saute test. The inner pot got hot enough to create a crisped, caramelized sear that resulted in tender, juicy meat. The combination of a smart design, powerful performance, and versatile functionality make this a great option for any home cook.

When it comes to efficiency, performance, and functionality, the Instant Pot Duo Plus 8-Quart Multi-Use Pressure Cooker took the top spot in all of our tests. The controls are clear and intuitive, and an LCD screen makes it easy to see what stage of the cooking process your machine is at. We love the overall design — and particularly love that the quiet steam release port is protected by a vent, so steam easily condenses into a condensation gatherer — meaning your hands are safe from hot air. The inner pot stays firmly in place throughout the cooking process, and slots on the side even hold the lid when it’s open.

This is a fantastic product that performed well in all of our tests, and we couldn’t find any notable negatives!

Things to Consider Before Buying an Instant Pot

Size

Instant Pots come in various sizes, and the size of the machine is directly correlated to how much food it can accommodate. “Size is key,” says Ramona Cruz-Peters, author of Pressure Cooker Cookbook for Beginners and 30-Minute Instant Pot Cookbook. “Not just bc of quantity but because of the accessories you plan to use,” she added. Before selecting one, first assess how much food you plan to cook at one time and what types of cooking projects you plan to tackle. If you plan to meal prep a week’s worth of food for a family of four, you’ll need a larger machine — like the Instant Pot Duo Plus 8-Quart Multi-Use Pressure Cooker, V4 — that can hold more food at once.

However, if you have limited counter space and want a smaller machine, look to the Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-Quart Multi-Use Pressure Cooker, V5. While it holds considerably less food than an 8-quart option, this gadget takes up less space in the pantry or on the counter, making it a great option for small spaces. Size is one of the biggest differentiators for different Instant Pot models, so it’s important to assess your needs before selecting one.

Versatility

While all Instant Pots are versatile, some have a few added capabilities that make them more functional than others. Instant Pots are designed to work as pressure cookers, and even the most basic models have multiple functions. Typically, an Instant Pot is capable of searing, sauteing, steaming, and pressure cooking. However, certain models — like the Instant Pot Pro Plus Wi-Fi Smart 10-in-1 6-Quart Pressure Cooker — have even more advanced functionality. In addition to the standard functions, this versatile option acts as a yogurt maker, canning pot, and sous vide. Some models even come with an air frying function.

Before selecting the right Instant Pot for you, consider what types of projects you’d like to tackle. If you want a rice cooker that can help make quick soups or slow-cooked meats, you’ll be fine with a basic model. If you’re looking for a multifunctional cooker that can replace multiple gadgets in your kitchen, go with something a little more advanced. Whichever option you choose, keep in mind that versatility will impact price—the more functions your machine has, the more expensive it will be.

Price

While most Instant Pots are relatively affordable, price does vary slightly from model to model. The biggest factors that affect the price of an Instant Pot are size and functionality. A smaller, more basic model — like the Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-Quart Multi-Use Pressure Cooker — will be more affordable than a larger, more advanced machine that has multiple functions or smart capabilities. Overall, you can expect to pay between $80 to $270 for an Instant Pot.



People / Russell Kilgore

How We Tested Instant Pots

To determine the best Instant Pots for every type of kitchen, we assessed all aspects of the well-known gadget — including look and feel, convenience, performance, and durability. Instant Pots are designed to be multifunctional, and they should help streamline the cooking process for a variety of tasks like steaming, sauteing, and slow cooking. To start, we read through each manufacturer’s manual and took note of how clear or complicated the instructions were. We assembled and operated the products based on the included instructions and took special note of any important safety features.

Next, we put each machine through a series of culinary tests to determine overall performance and ease of use. To test each machine’s pressurization, ventilation, and sauteing capabilities, we made a batch of rice and beans and observed the ingredients at each stage of the process. We noted the machine’s ability to saute by examining whether or not the onions and peppers burned, caramelized, or browned gently. We timed how quickly the pot was able to preheat and pressurize, and after cooking was complete, we timed how quickly the pot ventilated. We observed how easily all ingredients fit in the pot and took note of the quality of the finished product—we examined things like the texture of the rice and the doneness of the beans. After the cooking process was complete, we cleaned the pot according to the manufacturer’s instructions and took note of how easy or difficult it was to clean.

We seared and cooked a pork shoulder to test each pot’s searing abilities. We noted how easy or difficult it was to fit the meat in the pot, and observed how hot the cooking surface got — was the meat crisped and browned, or did it look underdone? To complete the cooking process, we locked the lid and cooked the meat on high for one hour, testing the machine’s ability to pressure cook meat to tender, moist doneness. We assessed how each pot’s design impacted functionality, and took note of the overall versatility and durability of each product. The top-rated products made our list.



Frequently Asked Questions Is an Instant Pot better than a Crock Pot? Generally speaking, Instant Pots are more versatile than a standard Crock Pot. While most Crock Pots are known as slow cookers, Instant pots are slow cookers, pressure cookers, rice cookers, and more. Instant Pots can have up to 10 different functionalities like yogurt making, canning, and air frying, which make them a more multifunctional option than a standard Crock Pot.

What can you cook in an Instant Pot? Depending on the model you choose, there is a huge variety of foods that you can cook in an Instant Pot. Instant Pots are great for cooking rice and beans, making soup, steaming vegetables, or searing and braising a pot roast. Depending on the model you choose, you can also air fry potato chips or make your own yogurt from scratch. Instant Pots are one of the most versatile pieces of cooking equipment available, so there is a wide variety of foods you can cook in one.

Can you put frozen meat in an Instant Pot? You can put frozen meat in your Instant Pot, but it’s important to keep in mind that doing so will alter your recipe’s cook time. You should always allow for more time when cooking frozen meat in an Instant Pot, because frozen meat will inevitably take longer to cook than thawed meat.

Why Trust PEOPLE?

Laura Denby is a food writer and former chef with a degree in Culinary Arts from the Institute of Culinary Education. In addition to her years of experience working in professional kitchens throughout the New York area, Laura is also a professional product tester for sites like Food & Wine, Food Network, and Forbes. She has tested hundreds of pieces of culinary equipment — like air fryers, stand mixers, and baking sheets — and utilizes her professional culinary experience to create thoughtful, in-depth product reviews to help her readers become more efficient home cooks. For this piece, Laura used our in-depth testing insights to determine which Instant Pots were worthy of the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval. Prior to testing Instant Pots, we interviewed Ramona Cruz-Peters, author of Pressure Cooker Cookbook for Beginners and 30-Minute Instant Pot Cookbook.

What Is People Tested?

We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.

But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.

In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.

