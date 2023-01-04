The 10 Best Insoles of 2023 for All-Day Comfort and Support

From drugstore insoles to over-the-counter custom orthotics, here are the best insoles for optimized comfort and support.

Whether you have a specific foot concern like plantar fasciitis, need support for high arches, or simply want to add a little extra cushion (and comfort) to your everyday shoes, an over-the-counter insole can do just the trick.

Sometimes, wearing a comfortable shoe isn’t enough to offer the feet the support they need. This is even more true if you experience aches and pains in your soles, or have bigger foot concerns such as heel discomfort or plantar fasciitis. Enter: Insoles, the over-the-counter solution to custom orthotics that can slip into your shoes and make you feel like you’re walking on supportive clouds.

Best Overall UpStep On My Feet All Day UpStep View On Upstep.com Who It’s Good For Someone looking for an at-home solution to custom orthotics for more customized support. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone shopping for more simple, universal shoe inserts that are more budget-friendly. Insoles are a fantastic solution for pricey custom orthotics — but the UpStep On My Feet All Day takes things one step further and allows you to get customized shoe inserts for your soles. To get started, all you have to do is take a short quiz. Once UpStep has your specifics, they’ll send you an impression kit (kind of like getting at-home aligners) so you can take imprints of your feet at home. From there, you send them back and UpStep gets to work on a pair of custom insoles that match your feet and support requirements. The total cost comes out to just over $400, which can be a more cost-effective solution to expensive in-office custom orthotics (however, the company periodically offers incredible sales with discounts as high as 85 percent off). While the price is on the high end, these insoles reign as our best overall pick because they make custom orthotics more accessible (especially when purchased at a discount) and provide a more unique experience that could make a major difference in your arch support. Price at time of publish: $420 Material: Polypropylene | Style: Orthotics | Size options: Custom

Best Budget Dr. Scholl's Tri-Comfort Insoles Amazon. View On Amazon View On Target View On Bed Bath & Beyond Who It’s Good For Someone looking for supportive and comfortable insoles that are budget-friendly and fit a variety of shoe styles. Who It’s Not Good For Those who have a more specific sole concern, such as plantar fasciitis. If you want a more budget-friendly option that still provides impressive support and comfort, the Dr. Scholl's Tri-Comfort Insoles on Amazon are it. These shoe inserts fit a women’s size 6 through 10 and are designed to offer support for the arch, heel, and ball of the foot. They also keep the rest of the foot comfortable, thanks to their shorter size, which offers a lot more room for the toes to actually move around versus feeling squished inside your shoes. The Tri-Comfort Insoles are a good choice for anyone looking for options that have more general support and comfort benefits rather than those with more specific concerns like plantar fasciitis. These are also available for men in sizes 8-12. Price at time of publish: $9.99 Material: Natural rubber latex | Style: 3/4 inserts | Size range: Women’s 6-10

Best for Flat Feet Vionic Unisex Relief 3QTR Insole Vionic View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Zappos Who It’s Good For Someone with flat feet looking for a high-quality insole that fits flat or low-heel shoes. Who It’s Not Good For People specifically looking for insoles for sandals or heels. Flat feet need a little extra support, too, and the Vionic Unisex Relief 3QTR Insole is our top pick for the best insole for flat feet. The unisex insole is constructed from molded EVA and designed to slip into flat or low-heeled shoes for everyday wear. It helps address aches and pains on the soles as well as other areas of the body that experience repercussions from foot issues, too, so that you can not only walk more comfortably but also feel less pain head to toe. These insoles are also made with a 3/4 design meaning they don’t cover the full foot. The reason for this is to provide more comfort to the toes, allowing them to move a little more freely without feeling cramped. Price at time of publish: $39.95 Material: Molded EVA | Style: 3/4 inserts | Size range: XS-XXL

Best for Plantar Fasciitis Tread Labs Pace Insoles Thread Labs View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Treadlabs.com Who It’s Good For Someone with plantar fasciitis who is looking for an insole that covers the whole foot and is a little more customizable. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who needs a 3/4 style insert or anyone with different foot concerns. Those with plantar fasciitis can experience a great deal of heel pain — and while a custom orthotic might be a good direction to go in, you don’t have to take the plunge just yet, thanks to Tread Labs Pace Insoles. Designed with plantar fasciitis in mind, these insoles allow you to choose from a more precise shoe size for a better fit, plus select from four arch height options so you can get the arch support you need for your foot shape. The insoles are made from polyurethane foam topped with recycled polyester and designed to cushion the feet upon impact and reduce pain. On top of that, they are built in a way that allows you to remove the top cover and replace it after tons of wear and tear (and, if the bottom arch support piece ever loses shape or cracks, the company will ship you a new one). Price at time of publish: $75 Material: Polyurethane, recycled polyester | Style: Full-foot insert | Size range: Women’s 5-12.5; men’s 4-13.5

Best for Running Superfeet Run Comfort Superfeet View On Amazon View On Superfeet.com Who It’s Good For Anyone with high arches looking for a supportive insole for indoor and outdoor runs. Who It’s Not Good For Those with low arches who need a little extra cushion when running. Running can wreak havoc on the feet, especially if you aren’t wearing the right shoes or already experience foot pain and concerns. To counter the effects of running on the feet, choose an insole like the Superfeet Run Comfort, which is designed specifically for running and walking shoes and to support medium and high arches upon high impact. These insoles are constructed from a durable carbon fiber and polymer blend with special technology to give the soles a little rebound and counter fatigue. The inserts are also meant to last for up to 5,000 miles (whether that’s walking or running) and have a heel impact technology that helps disperse impact throughout the foot rather than keeping it isolated in one area. Price at time of publish: $49.95 Material: Carbon fiber and polymer blend | Style: Full-foot insert | Size range: Women's 4.5-12; men's 5.5-11 The 11 Best Cushioned Running Shoes of 2022, According to Running Experts

Best for High Arches ​​Dr. Scholl's Arch Pain Relief Women's Orthotics Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Drscholls.com Who It’s Good For Someone with high arches looking for extra arch support. Who It’s Not Good For Those who don’t require as much arch support and might benefit from something a little more universal. For high arches that experience severe pain, the ​​Dr. Scholl's Arch Pain Relief Orthotics are virtually unmatched. These orthotics are designed with extra support from a plastic material that provides durable and long-lasting comfort on the daily. The drugstore orthotics also feature a shock guard technology that helps ward off pain on both the heel and arch to keep soles happy. With an average rating of 4.3 stars from over 6,000 Amazon customers, these insoles are highly praised for their value and how well they work for those with arthritis in the foot (in addition to those with higher arches). They are also available in men's sizing. Price at time of publish: $12.88 Material: Rubber | Style: 3/4 orthotics | Size range: Women’s 6-10; men’s 8-12

Best for Heels Merrell Kinetic Fit Advanced Footbed Merrell View On Walmart View On Merrell.com View On Theinsolestore.com Who It’s Good For Someone looking for an insole that targets the heel and provides medium support. Who It’s Not Good For Those with plantar fasciitis or another foot concern that requires a little more support. Heels can take a lot, but even they reach their breaking point when not in the right shoes. If you experience heel pain and need a good, everyday solution, give the Merrell Kinetic Fit Advanced Footbed a try. These insole inserts are made from recycled EVA and come in women's sizes 5 through 11 and are designed to evenly disperse the impact of walking while also providing extra cushion and support. The inserts also have a more targeted heel cushion as well as an advanced heel lock for even more pain-free results. They're also available in men's sizes 7 to 15. Price at time of publish: $20 Material: Recycled EVA | Style: Full-foot insert | Size range: Women’s 5-11

Best for Walking New Balance Sport Active Cushion New Balance View On Amazon View On Dick's View On Newbalance.com Who It’s Good For Someone looking for lightweight support for walking. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone with foot concerns who may require more than lightweight support. Whether you walk for miles every day or need something to support you on your quick afternoon stroll around the block, the New Balance Sport Active Cushion insoles are a fantastic pick. These are constructed from durable and supportive foam and feature a full footbed designed to ward off foot fatigue, offer flexible arch support, and cushion the heel. They are also sweat-wicking, helping to keep both friction and odor at bay. The insoles were also designed using the Superfeet shape, which is an orthotic shape created with comfort and maximum support in mind. Price at time of publish: $59.95 Material: Foam | Style: Full-foot insert | Size range: B-F (women’s 4.5-12, men’s 5.5-13)

Best for Standing Fulton The Classic Insole Fulton View On Nordstrom View On REI View On Verishop.com Who It’s Good For Someone who spends a lot of time standing and needs good, everyday foot cushioning. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone with more specific foot concerns who might require a more specific insole. Standing can not only result in foot fatigue, but it can also lead to back and leg pain, depending on your level of shoe support. If you need something more supportive that can keep your feet comfortable while also providing lots of support (and even injury prevention), The Classic Insole from Fulton are the best pick. Constructed from a layer of shock-absorbing cork, natural foam, and sleek leather, these everyday insoles can provide the foot with fantastic arch support, cushion, and comfort when standing for long periods of time. Additionally, the insoles are made to be broken in and, over time, will actually start to mold to your foot — kind of like how Birkenstocks form to your feet with regular wear. Price at time of publish: $48 Material: Cork, leather, foam | Style: Full-foot insert | Size range: Women’s 5-12; men’s 8-14