We researched the best inflatable pools and compared each product’s material, size, ease of inflation, and setup, among other factors.

Summer is full of adventures, BBQs, rooftop drinks, seemingly endless sunshine — and the sweat that comes with it. While many people savor the hottest season of the year, staying cool is key to spending as much time as possible under the big, blue sky. And while we all wish we had celebrity-sized swimming pools in our backyard, if you don’t have the space or budget, an inflatable pool can help you quench the heat. They’ve come a long way since you were a kiddo and now often include sprinklers, built-in seats, and even slides. Best of all: they’re fast to inflate for a party and easy to stow away when the leaves start to change.

Best Inflatable Pool for Families SINEAU Inflatable Pool for Kids and Adults Amazon View On Amazon Pros It’s easy to inflate and deflate

It has a thick material that’s durable and long-lasting

It features a bright, fun color and design Cons Some customers found that the top of the pool tends to deflate over time As a child, the summer break countdown was the season's thrill. As a parent, filling idle hours for your kiddo can be stressful and exhausting. Having many splash days with this pool is one way to keep everyone in the fam happy. With an impressive 312-gallon water capacity that can hold two adults and three to five kids at once, everyone can join in on the fun. It’s crafted with BPA-free materials that meet the international children's toys standards, meaning it’s twice as thick as others to fend off possible punctures and damage. It also features a bright color and a stylish design. Because this pool is on the deeper side of our list, it’s not suitable for children who do not know how to swim. (As always, adult supervision is required when young ones are splashing around.) Another bonus for this inflatable pool is it features three air chambers that have double-intake and free-flow exhaust valves, so it’s fast to inflate and deflate with an electric pump (not included). It's important to note that some customers have stated that the top two layers of the three-layer pool tend to loose air and can therefore leak water out, so you'll need to ensure everything is good and inflated before using (any may need to re-inflate should you notice any sagging). Price at time of publish: $109.98 Dimensions: 120 x 72 x 22 inches | Capacity: 312 gallons | Seats: Up to 2 adults and 3-5 children

Best Inflatable Pool for Adults EVAJOY 15ft Inflatable Swimming Pool Amazon View On Amazon Pros It comes with a filter pump to keep the water clean

It features a large water capacity (2,640 gallons)

It has a UV-resistant coating to prevent fading Cons Due to it's size, it takes a long time to fill

It isn’t ideal for small outdoor spaces Sure, you could host a good old fashioned outdoor BBQ. Or you could outdo your pool-less friends and surprise your guests with this adult-sized inflatable pool. It wins our pick for adults since it can support up to seven bathers. It’s one of the largest on our list, measuring 15 feet in diameter and coming in at almost 3 feet deep. It holds 2,640 gallons of water, so while it might not take long to blow up with an electric pump, filling it full of H2O could take some time, so plan accordingly. However, the water will stay clean once filled, thanks to the included filter pump that pumps up to 800 gallons of water per hour. This easy-to-assemble pool is crafted from sturdy PVC material and features a UV-resistant coating to prevent color fading in the sunshine. When the party has died, you can use the included pool cover to keep leaves and critters out of the water. To cut down on punctures or holes, lay down the ground cloth for extra protection. You’ll need a fair amount of yard space to hold this pool, but if your outdoor area is large enough, it will provide hours of enjoyment to your family and guests. Of note: The instructions say to only fill up to 80 percent capacity of water to account for the weight of adults when they hop in. Price at time of publish: $181.69 Dimensions: 15 feet x 35 inches | Capacity: 2,640 gallons | Seats: Up to 7 adults

Best No-Frills Inflatable Pool Jilong Giant Inflatable Kiddie Pool Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros It has a large water capacity

It’s longer than others with a unique rectangular shape

Fast to fill up with water and air Cons It requires frequent cleaning to prevent mildew or mold This rectangular inflatable pool may not have many bells and whistles, but it’s affordable, durable, and made for those long summer days that melt into nights. The unique shape allows adults to stretch out their legs while sitting with children or float alone. It features wide side walls and a large water capacity, so kiddos have plenty of room to play. It’s easy to set up and fill the pool with water, so the fun is never delayed too long. There are three air chambers for fast inflation and deflation. Like some other pools on our list, removing every last bit of water from the pool before storage is essential to prevent mildew or mold. Price at time of publish: $59.95 Dimensions: 120 x 72 x 20 inches | Capacity: 328 gallons | Seating: Up to 2 adults and 2 children

Best Inflatable Pool With Seats Bluescape Blue Deluxe Comfort Inflatable Family Swimming Pool Walmart View On Walmart Pros It's comfortable for lounging

It features useful cup holders for summer beverages

It's ideal for adults who want to rest and not play Cons It’s tricky to inflate the footrests and seats If you dream about enjoying a cold glass of rosé in a pool but don’t have much space, this small yet durable inflatable pool will make your summer visions a reality. Not only does it feature four cushioned seats with backrests for you and your friends, it also has two drink holders. Plus, it features puncture-resistant materials and a two-tier construction that makes inflating and deflating fast and simple with an electric pump. While you won’t be able to swim around in this inflatable pool, it’s ideal for adults without children who want to cool down from the heat while reading a book or lounging with pals. Although, it can be challenging to get the seats and footrests inflated to a just-right level; try to take it slow to ensure the proper airflow and test out varying levels of air before filling it with water. Price at time of publish: $54.00 Dimensions: 105 x 105 x 26 inches | Capacity: 156 gallons | Seats: Up to 4 adults

Best Inflatable Pool for Dogs MINNIDIP Pup Dip Target View On Target View On Maisonette.com View On Minnidip.com Pros It’s made from heavy-duty vinyl, perfect for large and/or rambunctious dogs

It folds rather than inflates for durability and easy storage Cons It’s only meant for one pet at a time, which could be challenging for multi-animal homes Your four-legged buddy might love to sunbathe during the summer, but since he’s wearing a fur coat, he needs a way to cool down fast. Luckily, there’s a super-cute solution: this made-just-for-dogs pool. This foldable best-seller from MINNIDIP is just the right size for furry pups. The bottom features a heavy-duty vinyl double the thickness of other inflatable pool options and is free of lead or heavy metals. To ensure the life of this pup pool, ensure your dog’s nails are trimmed since that will help prevent tearing. Though thankfully a repair patch is included just in case you can’t control the zoomies when your doggo sees his new splash pad. While you may be tempted to soak with your best friend, this pool is only intended for dogs. And if you have two dogs, consider getting two separate pools since the capacity is only for one at a time. Price at time of publish: $45.00 Dimensions: 4 feet diameter x 12 inches tall | Capacity: 75 gallons | Seats: 1 pet The 8 Best Cooling Pads for Dogs of 2023

Most Instagrammable Inflatable Pool FunBoy Ibiza Bohemia Kiddie Pool Amazon View On Amazon View On Funboy.com Pros It’s durable and easy to inflate

It’s sturdy enough to hold several adults

The featured design is included on the bottom of the pool as well for an eye-catching touch Cons It takes a long time to drain the water out If you don’t post an Insta story about being in a pool… were you ever in a pool at all? You can’t go wrong with a FUNBOY pool for fun times and envy from your followers. Though they call them kiddie pools, they’re crafted for the kid inside of all of us, with a classic two-ring inflatable style that’s durable and easy to fill with fast inflate/deflate valves. All of the brand's pools feature exciting and eye-catching prints, including a Barbie collab — and this Ibiza-Bohemia artwork. We love that the featured design is included on the bottom of the pool as well. While it won’t transport you to an all-nighter rave in Spain, it can bring life to your backyard bash, seating up to three adults at a time. (And if you’re in your parent era, it’s safe for partygoers ages six and up.) We love how fast it is to set up, though filling the water takes some time. When draining the water after your shindig, the integrated drain plug is slow, and you need to roll it a few times to remove all the water to prevent mildew and mold from gathering. Price at time of publish: $59.00 Dimensions: 66-inch diameter x 14-inch height | Capacity: 42 gallons | Seating: Up to 3 adults

Best Inflatable Pool 2-Pack JOYIN Inflatable Kiddie Pool 2 Pack Amazon View On Amazon Pros They are inexpensive and ideal for small budgets

They come in a wide variety of prints and styles

They are exceptionally fast to inflate and fill up with water Cons These pools are best suited for little ones and aren't ideal for adults or older children There are many seasons of parenting, and if you’re still in the first few years, you may often feel like you’re in survival mode. Occupying your toddler while caring for your new baby or attempting to entertain two kids at once is a lot of work — and it is made more difficult when everyone is sweaty and uncomfortable. To the rescue is this value pack of two inflatable pools, ideal for toddlers ages 3 and up. You’ll soon consider these affordable pools your lifesaver as your children hop from one to the other, splashing and playing mermaid. You can also use these for sensory activities when your tot’s attention span wanes — like a ball pit or sandbox. They are available in various prints, from rainbow unicorns to sea creatures, so your picky toddler can choose their favorite. Three separate valves make these kiddie pools fast to inflate with an air pump (or even your mouth if you don’t have a pump). They are constructed of durable, multi-colored vinyl and meet the US Standard for safety. (Psst: patches are included if you puncture it!) Though we love how easy these pools are — and how multipurpose! — they definitely aren't ideal for adults or large families who want a pool that everyone can enjoy. Price at time of publish: $39.99 Dimensions: 47 x 47 x 12 inches | Capacity: 42 gallons | Seating: Up to 2 children

Best Shaded Inflatable Pool for Kids Intex Square Kids Swimming Pool With Canopy Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Pros It provides a good amount of space for busy, squirmy toddlers and kids

It can also be used as a sandbox or ball pit

Features a whimsical, colorful design Cons It can be tricky to inflate every section without an electric pump. All parents and caregivers know, the reality of applying sunscreen to kids is less like a sweet bonding moment and more like attempting to wrangle a wild alligator who wants nothing more than to squirm away. This kiddie pool with a nifty canopy will help prevent sun damage and several sunscreen reapplications. It features everything you would want from an inflatable pool — like 10-gauge vinyl and an easy-to-inflate design — and a removable shade. When the weather isn’t right for swimming, this inflatable pool can double as a sandbox or ball pit. It’s extra wide to provide optimal protection from UV rays, and once the sun starts to descend, you can take the canopy away by pulling at the velcro attachment. The water only rises to 8 inches, so it’s ideal for younger kiddos with adult supervision. In addition to the practical aspects, we also love the super-sweet and colorful print featuring whales, octopuses, and fish. But it does bear mentioning that inflating every section of this pool can be tricky and time-consuming, so using an electric pump can take some of the stress away from your already busy summer afternoon. Price at time of publish: $31.00 Dimensions: 48 x 62 x 62 inches | Capacity: 55 gallons | Seating: Up to 2 children

Best Deep Inflatable Pool Intex 15' x 48" Inflatable Easy Set Above Ground Swimming Pool Walmart View On Target View On Walmart Pros It features 4 feet of swimming depth

It holds up to eight adults for parties or large families

It’s fast and easy to store when it’s not in use

Features many desirable extras like a ladder and pump filter Cons It can take a long time to fill with water and set up Most inflatable pools are meant for lounging, splashing, or sitting. However, not everyone enjoys resting in water — and instead wants to swim or play. For families with older kids or adults who want to go under the water, choosing a deeper pool will fill your summer needs. We love this 4-foot-deep option that fits up to eight adults, providing a more affordable solution to an above-ground pool experience. It’s the most expensive on our list, but it is meant to be enjoyed for many summer seasons, complete with a user-friendly design, a puncture-resistant three-ply material, and a 1,000-GPH water filtration pump. It also comes with a pool cover, ground cloth, a ladder, and an instructional DVD for first-time use. While Intex says the pool can be ready for splashing in 15 minutes, an hour is more realistic, especially for the first time, so plan accordingly for your summer soirée. One significant benefit of choosing an inflatable pool instead of a steel-walled pool is that it can be easily and quickly stored away during the off-season, so it lasts much longer. Price at time of publish: $499.99 Dimensions: 15 x 15 x 4 feet | Capacity: 3,736 gallons | Seating: Up to 8 adults

Best Inflatable Pool With Slide OLAKIDS Inflatable Water Slide Amazon View On Amazon Pros Includes many helpful features like mesh walls for safety, a water hose, carrying bag, and repair kit

It doubles as a bounce house during the off-season. Cons The air blower to inflate the pool is sold separately If a waterpark isn’t in your summer travel plans, you can still delight your children by bringing some joy to their backyard. This inflatable pool is more than an area to splash and swim — it offers an inflatable slide, a tower, and a climbing wall! Crafted from puncture-resistant material and mesh walls that keep children safe, it’s sure to be a hit at birthday parties or summer playdates. It comes with everything you need for setting up, storing, and caring for the inflatable pool, including a water hose, a carrying bag, a repair kit, four bouncer stakes, and a wire package. You can also get an air blower to fill the pool, but it is sold separately. Up to three kids under 100 pounds can play on the structure simultaneously, so encourage kiddos to take turns. As always, adult supervision is required. Another bonus of this slider is that it doubles as a bouncy house you can also use indoors for other seasons. You can fill the bottom area with balls instead of water, creating another way to entertain kiddos every day of the year. Price at time of publish: $189.99 Dimensions: 156 x 120 x 102 inches | Capacity: Not listed | Seating: Up to 3 children

Best Inflatable Pool With Water Play Center Intex Jungle Adventure Inflatable Play Center Amazon View On Amazon View On Target Pros Features two separate splash pools

It has several fun activities like a ring toss game, balls, and a slide

It’s colorful, vibrant, and engaging Cons It's time-consuming to fill up all 10 compartments with air You’ll be part of the cool group of parents with a water wonderland in your backyard. While there is an area where kids can sit, this vibrant inflatable pool is really meant for play. There’s a slide, a cute flamingo and monkey, a ring toss game, and five balls. You can attach a garden hose to create ongoing water sprayers that are wildly fun to run through. One big benefit of this inflatable pool is that it’s technically two in one: a larger area with all the games and a smaller one. This means younger toddlers (ages two and up) can get their toes wet (literally), and bigger kids can splash around. It features puncture-resistant material, a built-in safety drain, and it’s best used with an electric pump. While all of the additional areas for play are the main draw here, it also means it’ll take a little more time than others to fill up with air. There are 10 compartments to blow up, so give yourself ample time before hyping up the tiny humans in your house. Price at time of publish: $71.24 Dimensions: 96 x 78 x 28 inches | Capacity: 130 gallons | Seating: Up to 4 children

Best Inflatable Pool With Sprinkler G-TING Inflatable Swimming Pool with Dolphin Sprinkler Amazon View On Amazon Pros You can adjust the height of the pool for different ages and swimming levels

It deflates and folds for easy storage

The sides of the pool have a fun sea creature design Cons It takes time to fill up with air if you don’t have an electric air pump Though they are full of wonder and always make you laugh, kids also have an attention span of, well, a goldfish. And after the initial excitement over a backyard pool may be thrilling, you may soon hear whining from your children looking for something else to occupy their time. Interactive water play helps, like this swimming pool with a splash area and a dolphin-inspired sprinkler (hot tip: the higher the water pressure on the garden hose, the higher the height of the spray!). Small holes around the edge create an ongoing ring of water. Not only is this engaging for kids, but it helps them stay cool, too. This inflatable pool offers a big benefit for growing families — you can adjust the height thanks to two independently designed air chambers. This allows you to keep the water at a safe level, no matter if you have a toddler or a teenager. It takes a while to fill the pool with air manually, but with an electric air pump (not included), you can get this set up quickly for a few hours of entertainment. It’s intended for children but can seat up to two adults. When playtime is over, it deflates and folds for easy storage. Price at time of publish: $49.99 Dimensions: 60.6 x 17.71 x 29.52 inches | Capacity: 118 gallons | Seating: Up to 2 adults