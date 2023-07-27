Below, the best inflatable hot tubs for portable (and more affordable) leisure.

When selecting an inflatable hot tub, you’ll want to consider things like size, maximum occupancy, and any accessories that come with it, such as a filter or hot tub cover. It’s also important to look at the model’s operation temperature, as not all inflatable hot tubs can be used in freezing temperatures. To help you find the best option for your outdoor oasis, we tested two of today’s most popular hot tubs, using them for a total of 30 hours to evaluate their performance, as well as did extensive research on the top models currently available on the market.

“Inflatable hot tubs are a less expensive approach to trying out the hot tub lifestyle, as they cost between $300 and $1,200, compared to $3,000–$15,000 for a hard-sided version,” says Alicia Toedter, pool and hot tub care education expert for Leslie’s Pool Supplies. “Portable versions are now more durable than ever, and while inflatable hot tubs may not be as large as traditional hot tubs, their compact, cozy size makes them ideal for individuals or couples.”

Hot tubs are the ultimate luxury on chilly nights, allowing you to kick back and relax in the toasty warm, bubbling water. Real hot tubs are expensive and time-consuming to maintain, and if you’re looking for a more budget-friendly option for your backyard, an inflatable hot tub is definitely the way to go.

Best Overall Bestway SaluSpa Miami 4-Person Inflatable Hot Tub

Design 3.8 /5

Maintenance 5 /5

Features 5 /5

Value 4.5 /5 Pros Because of its smaller size, it only took around 12 hours for the hot tub to heat up, and it didn’t use a lot of electricity.

It’s easy to submerge yourself in the water more or less by adjusting your sitting position.

The hot tub doesn’t take long to set up, and no additional tools are required.

The Freeze Shield system allows you to use this hot tub during the winter, as it keeps the inner components from freezing. Cons Installation instructions weren’t included in the box, so we had to look them up online.

Four people might be a bit cramped in this hot tub — only three adults can fit comfortably. The Bestway SaluSpa Miami Inflatable Hot Tub is comfortable, easy to operate, and reasonably priced, making it our top choice. This inflatable hot tub was the perfect size to set up on a small deck or patio, though we did have to look up the assembly instructions online, as they weren’t included in the box. We were able to set it up in around 30 minutes and filled it with cold water from the hose, and it was able to heat up to a toasty 100 degrees after around 12 hours. It’s easy to step over the sides of this hot tub to get inside, and you have to sit on the floor to submerge yourself in the water. We liked that we could submerge ourselves more or less by adjusting our sitting position, but keep in mind that you do need to pull yourself out of the water to get out, which might be challenging for some people. The hot tub was the perfect size for two adults and one toddler, and we think you could comfortably fit three adults inside. Four people might be too tight for comfort. This hot tub comes with a pump that inflates its walls and acts as a filter, as well as a dispenser for chlorine and a cover. (You will need to use chemicals to keep the pool clean — after about a week without any sort of treatment, the bottom of the hot tub started to get slimy, forcing us to empty and refill it.) It also has a Freeze Shield system that allows you to use it during the winter by keeping the pump from freezing. Price at time of publish: $448 Dimensions: 71 x 71 x 26 inches | Weight: 53.86 pounds | Water Capacity: 177 gallons | Max Temperature: 104°F | Max Occupancy: 4 people The 14 Best Pool Cleaners of 2023, Tested and Reviewed People / Andrea Tenborg

Best Investment Intex PureSpa Plus 6-Person Portable Inflatable Hot Tub 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target Our Ratings Setup 4.3 /5

Design 4.3 /5

Maintenance 5 /5

Features 4.8 /5

Value 4 /5 Pros The edge of the hot tub is sturdy enough to sit on, making it easy to cool off without completely getting out.

The hot tub has 170 jets around the bottom edges, and we were surprised at just how powerful they were.

Two adjustable seats and headrests are included with the hot tub, making it much more comfortable to sit in. Cons After being filled with a garden hose, the hot tub took 32 hours to reach a temperature over 100 degrees. If you love hot tubs and know you’ll use it frequently, the Intex PureSpa Plus Inflatable Hot Tub is worth the investment. This hot tub is larger than many other inflatable models, and it comes with useful accessories such as two adjustable seats and inflatable headrests, which we found make it much more comfortable for long soak sessions. It took us around an hour to set up this model (the directions weren’t the easiest to follow), and after we filled it with water from the hose, the hot tub needed 32 hours to bring its temperature above 100 degrees. It was worth the wait, though — the hot tub was comfortable to sit in, and the jets were surprisingly powerful! The water comes up to your chest when sitting on one of the seats, and the outer rim is actually sturdy enough to sit on, which is handy if you want to cool off for a few minutes without getting all the way out. While it’s marketed for six people, we think that around four adults would fit in this hot tub comfortably. It also comes with a variety of useful accessories, including a filter that treats hot water, a color-changing LED light, and a floating chlorine dispenser for maintenance. Price at time of publish: $760 Dimensions: 85 x 85 x 25 inches | Weight: 126 pounds | Water Capacity: 290 gallons | Max Temperature: 104°F | Max Occupancy: 6 people People / Kimberly Souza

Best 2-Person Bestway SaluSpa St. Lucia Inflatable Hot Tub Spa Amazon View On Amazon Pros The smaller size of this inflatable hot tub is perfect for small patios or decks.

Freeze Shield technology makes it possible to use this hot tub during the winter.

The hot tub has an automatic chlorine dispenser for easy maintenance. Cons The water may take 20+ hours to heat up, despite the small size of the hot tub. If you’re planning to use your hot tub solo or with a partner, the Bestway St. Lucia is one of the smaller options out there, taking up minimal room on your patio or deck. This inflatable hot tub can fit up to three people, but we found in our testing that it's most comfortable for just two adults. It comes with a pump, insulated cover, and chlorine dispenser, which uses tablets to dispense the proper amount of chemicals to keep the water clean. This hot tub has a basic design without any seats or headrests, but it’s still comfortable to sit in thanks to cushioned floors, and easy to climb into. It also has the brand’s Freeze Shield automatic heating function, which allows it to be used outdoors, even when the temperatures are below freezing. However, it does take 20 hours or more to fully heat up, so keep in mind that you'll need to get it preheating for quite some time before you and your buddy hop in, as is the case with most all tubs on this list. Price at time of publish: $480 Dimensions: 67 x 67 x 26 inches | Weight: 55.9 pounds | Water Capacity: 160 gallons | Max Temperature: 104°F | Max Occupancy: 3 people

Best 4-Person Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub Spa Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Pros The walls of the hot tub feature internal beams that help it keep its shape.

You can use the hot tub during the winter thanks to its automatic heating function.

There are built-in cup holders behind the control panel, allowing you to keep a drink nearby. Cons The temperature of the water may drop a few degrees during operation, especially if the air jets are on. The Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub is a great mid-size option that can seat up to four people. The design is 77-inches in diameter, and it has 140 air jets around the bottom, creating a massage-like sensation as you kick back and relax. (Alternatively, you can use the control panel to shut the jets off.) The tub comes with a pump, insulated cover, and chlorine dispenser, and it has an automatic heating feature that will keep its inner workings from freezing during the winter, allowing for year-round operation. This inflatable hot tub is particularly sturdy thanks to “beams” inside the walls, and they also help the product keep its shape in the long run. It has a power-saving timer that can be used to set the temperature of the spa up to 72 hours in advance, but it does sometimes struggle to maintain a steady temperature — it’s not uncommon for the hot tub to dip a few degrees during use, especially if you have the air jets on. Price at time of publish: $410 Dimensions: 77 x 77 x 28 inches | Weight: 88.9 pounds | Water Capacity: 242 gallons | Max Temperature: 104°F | Max Occupancy: 4 people

Best 6-Person Bestway SaluSpa Helsinki AirJet 7 Person Inflatable Hot Tub Amazon View On Amazon Pros The large circular design has thin walls, providing room for more people to fit inside.

The hot tub can be connected to your smartphone, allowing you to adjust the settings remotely.

The unit’s timer feature can be set up to 40 days in advance. Cons Because this hot tub is on the larger side, it takes more chemicals and overall maintenance to keep clean.

The hot tub may take a few days to heat up on first use. For those who regularly host guests, the Bestway Helsinki SaluSpa is a spacious inflatable hot tub that the manufacturer claims can hold up to seven people. The large circular spa has more inner space thanks to its thin walls, and it comes with a variety of accessories, including a pump, insulated cover, cup holders, chemical dispenser, filter cartridge, and repair patch — just in case the walls ever get punctured. This large hot tub offers several features for more convenient operation; for instance, it can be connected to your phone via the Bestway Smart Hub app, allowing you to adjust its settings remotely, and its timer feature can be set up to 40 days in advance — useful if you want it warmed up and ready for a big backyard bash. Just keep in mind that its larger size means more maintenance is needed, and it may require a little extra finesse to keep the chemical levels balanced. Price at time of publish: $760 Dimensions: 71 x 71 x 26 inches | Weight: 68 pounds | Water Capacity: 297 gallons | Max Temperature: 104°F | Max Occupancy: 7 people

Best Square Coleman SaluSpa Hawaii AirJet 4-6 Person Inflatable Hot Tub Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros The square shape allows people to rest in the inner corners, providing more support than round spas.

The hot tub heats up quicker than most, especially if you leave the cover on.

The inflatable cover is lightweight and easy to manage. Cons It lacks any type of anti-freeze technology and shouldn’t be used at temperatures below 39°F.

The air jets are surprisingly loud and can hinder your ability to hold a conversation. Most inflatable hot tubs are round, but some people may prefer a square model, such as the Coleman Atlantis. The brand says this hot tub can accommodate up to six people at a time, but it’s most comfortable for four occupants, as each person can rest in one of the corners and stretch out more. This mid-sized hot tub has a cushioned floor for comfort when you’re sitting, and there are 140 air jets around the bottom for a little massage action. However, the jets do cause the motor to operate quite loudly, which isn’t ideal when you’re trying to socialize. The good news is that it heats up more quickly than other models (around 3-4 hours), allowing you to start using it sooner, and the inflatable cover is extremely easy to take off and put onto the spa. Just keep in mind that this hot tub isn’t designed for wintertime use — the brand says the ambient temperature needs to be over 39°F for proper operation. Price at time of publish: $830 Dimensions: 71 x 71 x 28 inches | Weight: 84 pounds | Water Capacity: 222 gallons | Max Temperature: 104°F | Max Occupancy: 6 people

Best with Lights Intex PureSpa Plus Bubble Massage Greystone Deluxe Hot Tub Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Pros The hot tub syncs up to your phone, allowing you to adjust the temperature from anywhere.

The saltwater system sanitizes the water without the need for chlorine.

The hot tub comes with a decorative LED light, as well as head rests for added comfort. Cons The brand’s customer service isn’t the best, which can be frustrating if you run into problems with the product. If you want to turn your backyard into a relaxing oasis where you can hang out with friends, the Intex PureSpa Greystone Deluxe is a worthwhile splurge. While testing, we found that that this large, square inflatable hot tub gives plenty of room to stretch out, and it comes with extra accessories, including a color-changing LED light for fun ambiance at night. That’s not all, either. In addition to a heat-saving cover and pump, this hot tub comes with a thermal ground cloth, storage bag, four filter cartridges, and two headrests. The motor also includes a saltwater filtration system, which eliminates the need for chlorine to keep the water fresh. Plus, the hot tub can be connected to your smartphone, allowing you to adjust the temperature and settings from the Intex app. Price at time of publish: $830 Dimensions: 76 x 76 x 28 inches | Weight: 119 pounds | Water Capacity: 290 gallons | Max Temperature: 104°F | Max Occupancy: 6 people

Best with Seat Bestway SaluSpa AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub and PureSpa Removable Spa Seat Wayfair View On Walmart View On Wayfair View On Home Depot Pros This hot tub has a basic design that’s easy to set up and operate.

An adjustable spa seat is included for added comfort. Cons While listed as a six-person hot tub, its max occupancy is probably closer to four adults. One common complaint about inflatable hot tubs is that they don’t actually have seats — instead, you generally have to sit directly on the floor of the spa. If you prefer to have an elevated seat inside the hot tub, this model from Bestway comes with a removable spa chair that can be adjusted to suit your needs. The hot tub itself is comfortable for up to six people (though it would be a tight squeeze with six adults), and it comes with standard accessories like a cover, filter, and air blower. As for the seat, it’s made from a durable laminate and has a contoured shape that’s comfortable to sit on. It offers 3- and 5.8-inch height options, depending on how much you want to be submerged, and it can be easily removed from the water as needed. Price at time of publish: $613 Dimensions: 77 x 77 x 28 inches | Weight: 73.6 pounds | Water Capacity: 242 gallons | Max Temperature: 104°F | Max Occupancy: 6 people

Best with Jets Intex PureSpa Bubble Massage 4 Person Inflatable Hot Tub Amazon View On Amazon View On Lesliespool.com Pros The heated air jets offer a relaxing massage, similar to traditional hot tub jets.

The spa has a built-in inflation system for quick setup.

The filter treats hard water, making the spa gentler on skin and increasing its lifespan. Cons The brand says it must be a minimum of 50°F outside for the spa to reach its max water temperature. Inflatable hot tubs don’t have traditional water jets like classic hard-sided hot tubs, but they do often have air jets, which push air bubbles through a tube around the bottom of the spa to create a similar effect. The Intex PureSpa Bubble Massage Inflatable Hot Tub is a particularly good choice if you want a relaxing massage sensation — it has 120 high-powered bubble jets that will elevate your soaking experience. This circular hot tub is best for a maximum of four people, and its built-in filter automatically treats hard water, making it gentler on your skin while also preventing mineral buildup inside the pipes. The spa comes with two filter cartridges, a floating chlorine dispenser, thermal ground cloth, inflation hose, and carry bag, but keep in mind that it’s designed for use when the outdoor temperature is above 50°F or else it will not reach its max water temp. Price at time of publish: $790 Dimensions: 77 x 77 x 28 inches | Weight: 100.1 pounds | Water Capacity: 210 gallons | Max Temperature: 104°F | Max Occupancy: 4 people