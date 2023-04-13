The only issue: The sheer amount of options is enough to make your pedals and your head spin. So to determine which indoor cycling bikes are worth the investment, we test-rode some of the top options on the market. We set up the bikes and did two cycling workouts per week for four weeks. Next, we evaluated and assessed each bike for comfort and stability, performance and display, and overall value.

Indoor cycling bikes have had a resurgence — and are now more popular than ever. The convenience factor is huge, particularly for those with busy lifestyles who may not have the time or ability to get to a live class, says Karen ‘Kmax’ Maxwell, ACE CPT and Director of Training for CycleBar . And, much like the WFH era, they’re not going anywhere. Indoor cycling is a super effective workout, a great way to stay active and burn calories while strengthening your heart, lungs, and muscles, notes Jennifer Jacobs , a certified indoor cycling instructor, BODi Super Trainer, and creator of Job 1 . “Indoor cycling is a low impact exercise, yet the bike can allow you to perform a high-intensity workout with less strain and stress on the body,” she says. (And you won’t have to face the elements or deal with traffic the way you do with real-life biking.)

Best Overall Schwinn IC4 Indoor Cycling Bike 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Our Ratings Stability 5 /5

Performance 5 /5

Adjustability 4.5 /5

Comfort 3.8 /5

Display 5 /5 Pros Compatible with clip-on bike shoes or regular sneakers

3 lbs. weights are included

Bike was extremely stable, no matter the type of workout

100 micro-resistance levels, which are easily adjustable Cons Seat could be slightly larger and more comfortable

Cycling newbies, pros, and those in between should all consider checking out this winner, a solid pick for those of all fitness levels. We found that it was extremely stable, no matter the type of workout you choose, and super quiet, too — a boon for those who live in smaller spaces or apartments. The Schwinn offers the flexibility of riding with clip-on bike shoes or a regular pair of sneakers and comes equipped with a set of 3-lb. dumbbells. You can easily pair the bike with any type of cycling app, although it does come with a year membership to JRNY, a platform that creates customized workouts. It's easy to track your stats — including RPMs (revolutions per minute) — while you ride, and the easy-to-read display automatically pauses if you have to get off the bike for a few minutes. Just keep in mind that it doesn't show your specific resistance; however, there are 100 micro-resistance levels to choose from, which adjust quickly and smoothly. In addition to up and down adjustments, the seat and handlebars can be moved forward and backward for different ride styles and users. The racing-type seat is a bit on the small side and slightly less comfortable than others. Assembly is fairly quick and straightforward, though it's worth noting it does require at least two people. Price at time of publish: $999 Dimensions: 54.6 x 30.7 x 51.8 inches | Weight: 112 lbs. | Bike Cleats Required: No | Maximum Weight Capacity: 330 lbs.

Best Features Bowflex VeloCore Bike 5 Target View On Target View On Best Buy View On Bowflex.com Our Ratings Stability 5 /5

Performance 5 /5

Adjustability 4.8 /5

Comfort 4.5 /5

Display 5 /5 Pros Two different size consoles available

Bluetooth-enabled heart rate armband, 3 lbs. dumbbells, and floor mat are included

If you're in the market for a bike with a lot of bells and whistles, this is it. We love the built-in features that the bike includes. Most noteworthy are its two unique modes — a stationary one for when you want to ride without the bike moving and a leaning one, where the bike tilts, making for a more challenging workout and an experience similar to outdoor riding. Either way, it always stays super stable and balanced, no need to worry about wobbling or shaking. Both the seat and handlebars can be adjusted up, down, forward, and backward. The bike seat provides solid weight distribution but is somewhat light on padding. The VeloCore includes handy add-ons like a Bluetooth-enabled heart rate armband, a pair of 3 lbs. dumbbells, and a handy floor mat. The dual-sided pedals mean you can use clip-in cycle shoes or slip your regular athletic shoes into the toe cages. It also comes with a one-year JRNY membership, where there are plenty of workouts available, though it can be paired with other cycling apps as well. You can also watch TV or movies while you bike simply by connecting your favorite streaming service to the monitor. Speaking of, the console comes in both a 16-inch size (which we found to be plenty large and easy to see and access) or an oversized 22-inch version, which will cost you a few hundred dollars more. Price at time of publish: $799.99 (orig. $1,799) Dimensions: 59.8 x 24.1 x 55.3 inches | Weight: 158.3 lbs. | Bike Cleats Required: No | Maximum Weight Capacity: 325 lbs.

Best Pre-Assembled Equinox+ SoulCycle At-Home Bike 4.9 Equinox View On Best Buy View On Equinoxplus.com Our Ratings Stability 5 /5

Performance 5 /5

Adjustability 5 /5

Comfort 4 /5

Display 5 /5 Pros Display and user-friendly class-selection interface are clear and easy to navigate

Delivers pre-assembled and includes instructional videos to show how to adjust the bike

No limit to number of users on the Equinox+ membership, and up to five accounts can be logged in at one time Cons Only compatible with bike cleats

While it's especially pricey (when not on sale), we found this to be worth every penny, not only for the impeccable, high-quality construction, stability, and performance of the bike itself, but also for the variety of rides and class options available. (Although yes, this does require a monthly membership to Equinox+ to access said content.) Still, If you're ready to invest to level up your at-home cycling, this is the bike to buy. We found the SoulCycle At-Home just as good (or even better) than taking in-person classes. There's no shortage of on-demand classes to choose from — pick your favorites by selecting from a variety of filters such as music type or fitness level — and the display is clear and easy to use. It's also a top choice for those who have a lot of riders in their home, as it allows an unlimited number of users to access the membership. The bike is delivered pre-assembled, and any adjustments or fine-tuning you need to make are fully explained in the instructional videos loaded on the included tablet. The seat and handlebars are easy to adjust for height and depth. Just grab your bike cleats, and you'll be ready to ride. Price at time of publish: $1,500 (orig. $2,500) Dimensions: 62.2 x 22.2 x 53.5 inches | Weight: 142 lbs. | Bike Cleats Required: Yes | Maximum Weight Capacity: 350 lbs.

Best Stability Myx Fitness The MYX II Plus 4.2 Myx-fitness View On Myx Fitness Our Ratings Stability 4.8 /5

Performance 4 /5

Adjustability 4.5 /5

Comfort 4 /5

Display 5 /5 Pros Swiveling touchscreen, which is a nice feature for off-the-bike workouts

Metrics include speed, cadence, distance, and heart rate

Very sturdy, with no wobbling during our testing

Even during the most vigorous cycling sessions, this bike didn't move or wobble an inch during our testing. And, in related news, no matter whether you wear sneakers or bike cleats, your feet will feel nice and secure in the dual-sided pedals. During your ride, you'll be provided with details on your speed, cadence, and distance. The seat and handlebars can be adjusted up, down, forward, and backward for maximum comfort. Other extras include a stabilizer mat and an EVA foam roller to relieve any after-workout muscle tightness. The MYX II also comes with a heart-rate monitor; many of the classes on the accompanying platform, BODi, are centered on heart rate, a nice choice for those who like to keep tabs on that as part of their cardiovascular workout. Speaking of workouts, while you can only use this with the BODi platform, the app offers a wide array of cycling and various strength options. And if you're taking one of the strength-training classes, we liked that the screen swivels for easy viewing. Price at time of publish: $1,599 Dimensions: 54 x 21 x 47 inches | Weight: 134 lbs. without touch screen; 150 lbs. with touch screen | Bike Cleats Required: No | Maximum Weight Capacity: 350 lbs.

Best Studio-Like Experience Peloton Bike+ 4.6 Peloton View On Dick's View On Onepeloton.com Our Ratings Stability 4.8 /5

Performance 4.6 /5

Adjustability 5 /5

Comfort 3.8 /5

Display 4.6 /5 Pros Bike can be rented or bought outright

Free delivery and set-up are included in the price

Easy-to-read screen Cons Lowest weight capacity of any bike we tested

Peloton offers the closest thing you can get to an IRL cycling studio ride, via the Peloton app, which provides an extensive array of daily classes that are both live and recorded. The display (shown on a very large, very clear screen) lets you interact with other riders in real-time and shows all your important metrics. Still, if you don't want to see all of that, it's easily customizable so that you can hide everything and just ride, a feature that we appreciated in our testing. Prefer something other than an instructor-led workout? The scenic rides — where you choose location, length, and music — also earned rave reviews. The seat can be adjusted for height and depth, and the handlebars can be moved up and down. We also noted that the bike's 297 lbs. weight capacity is lower than the other bikes we tested. You will need to purchase your own bike cleats to ride the Peloton, and while the bike is one of the pricier models we tested, delivery and set-up are included, which is a nice bonus. The brand also offers a rental program so you can rent the bike with a monthly cost if you're not quite ready to take the leap in purchasing outright. Price at time of publish: $2,495 Dimensions: 59 x 22 x 59 inches | Weight: 135 lbs. | Bike Cleats Required: Yes | Maximum Weight Capacity: 297 lbs.

Best Versatility Stryde The Bike 4.6 Stryde View On Strydebike.com Our Ratings Stability 4.3 /5

Performance 4.8 /5

Adjustability 3.8 /5

Comfort 3.5 /5

Display 5 /5 Pros Can be paired with a dedicated Stryde app or other cycling apps

Compatible with either bike cleats or athletic shoes

Stable and quiet construction Cons Handlebars may be slightly wobbly and not high enough for taller users Maybe you want to do a super high-intensity 45-minute workout. Maybe you just want to watch Netflix and casually pedal for 20 minutes. Either way, you can do it all (and then some) on this bike. Those after the former can either pay for the Stryde app to access hundreds of different workouts or utilize the bike’s Free Ryde function to pair it with another cycling platform of your choosing. For more relaxed riders, the tablet is pre-loaded with Netflix and can even be used to check your email. Either way, the display is bright and clear — with a monitor that boasts an automatic shut-off. Thanks to the convenient dual-sided pedals, you can ride the Stryde with athletic shoes or cleats. The seat can be adjusted for height and depth, and the handlebars can be moved up and down as needed. The bike itself is stable and quiet, but the handlebars may become wobbly and require tightening. In addition, taller riders may find the handlebars too low for their comfort. Price at time of publish: $1,595 (orig. $1,895) Dimensions: 4 x 2 feet | Weight: 135 lbs. | Bike Cleats Required: No | Maximum Weight Capacity: 350 lbs.

Best for Small Spaces NordicTrack Commercial S15i Studio Cycle 4.4 Nordic Track View On Amazon View On Best Buy View On Dick's Our Ratings Stability 4.2 /5

Performance 4.3 /5

Adjustability 4.5 /5

Comfort 4.2 /5

Display 5 /5 Pros Extremely quiet, even at maximum speeds

Seat is easy to adjust, even during a workout

Comes with a set of dumbbells and a 30-day membership to a cycling platform Cons Only has 22 resistance levels, significantly less than many of the other options

Bike is heavier than others we tested

If you think you can't have an indoor cycling bike because you live in a small apartment, guess again. Not only does it have one of the smaller footprints of any of the bikes we tested, but we also found it to be extremely quiet. Even at maximum speeds, it barely made any noise, a major boon if you're working out in a smaller space and are worried about disturbing your roommates or neighbors. The price is also noteworthy; keep tabs on it, as it's often discounted on Amazon. It also comes with a 30-day membership to iFIT, an on-demand cycling workout platform with instructor-led classes, and a pair of 3 lbs. dumbbells. Even without the membership, though, you can still choose rides set in beautiful places all over the world (think Hawaii and Jamaica), categorized according to fitness level and workout length. The seat can be easily adjusted up and down and can be tilted slightly up or down if desired. The handlebars can be lifted or lowered to the appropriate height. With just 22 resistance levels, this bike has fewer options than others we tested. The weight of the bike — nearly 200 lbs. — might make assembly a bit more challenging and may be an issue if you need to move it around regularly. You can ride with your regular athletic shoes with the included pedals with toe cages. Replacement pedals can be purchased separately if you prefer to clip-in with cleats. Price at time of publish: $1,299 Dimensions: 60 x 22 x 58 inches | Weight: 193.6 lbs. | Bike Cleats Required: No, but separate pedals are required if you want to use cleats | Maximum Weight Capacity: 350 lbs.

Best for Classes Freebeat Fit Lit Bike 4.7 Freebeat Fit View On Freebeatfit.com View On Newegg.com Our Ratings Stability 5 /5

Performance 5 /5

Adjustability 3 /5

Comfort 4.5 /5

Display 4 /5 Pros Unique colors that aren't available with other indoor cycling bikes

Lightweight at around 110 lbs. and easy to assemble

Incentivized class platform where you can earn rewards like gift cards and membership credits Cons Automatic resistance feature won't let you adjust during classes

While the screen on this bike is only compatible with the accompanying class membership, we found that it did offer quite a nice array of classes, with varying lengths, experience levels, and instructor styles. (There are strength-training workouts, too.) The platform also consistently runs competitions; hit a certain ranking, and you'll be entered into raffles for all kinds of rewards, including gift cards and membership credits — great for anyone who wants a little extra incentive to push themselves. You can use your regular athletic shoes with the Lit Bike or swap out the pedals (purchase separately) to use cleats. This lightweight bike comes in four colors: moonbow beige, aurora pink, snowpeak white, and space black. It's also easy to assemble. The seat can be adjusted vertically and horizontally, and the handlebars adjust up and down. The bike also touts a unique sensor that detects when you're out of the saddle to ensure you're in an ideal position. However, it does bear mentioning that an auto-resistance feature won't let you adjust your resistance during said classes, something that we deemed to be a bit of a noteworthy drawback. Price at time of publish: $1,299 (orig. $1,799) Dimensions: 59 x 23 x 53 inches | Weight: 113.3 lbs. | Bike Cleats Required: No, but separate pedals are required if you want to use cleats | Maximum Weight Capacity: 300 lbs.