Shopping People Tested The 8 Best Ice Scrapers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed The Moyidea 36-Inch Extendable Ice Scraper iced out the competition By Barbara Bellesi Zito Published on February 23, 2023 03:55 PM We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. People / Jennifer May Freshly fallen snow makes the world look like a winter wonderland. But when it's time to emerge from the coziness indoors, digging your vehicle out from under that heavy white blanket is anything but wonderful — especially when your ice scraper isn't exactly up to the task. Road safety is at stake when you don't fully clean off your car after a winter storm. There’s a good chance snow or ice can slide off while you’re driving and block your visibility or even worse — a layer of ice can fly off your car and cause damage or even injury to other cars and drivers. In fact, it’s the law in some states to clean off ice and snow before you hit the road. So if you’ve been relying solely on your defroster and windshield wipers, it’s time to get yourself a new ice scraper. “My biggest recommendation is to look for [an ice scraper] with a longer handle,” says Richard Reina, product training director at CARiD.com, a leader in the aftermarket auto parts industry. “With the majority of people in the United States driving SUVs and pickup trucks, you really want something that gives you some reach.” While our PEOPLE Tested team can’t control the weather forecast in your area, we can help you out with recommendations for ice scrapers that will get you and your car through the winter. We tried out over 20 different ice scrapers to see which were the best options out there. Keep reading to see our findings on the best ice scrapers of 2023. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Moyidea Extendable Ice Scraper Snow Brush at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: OxGord 2-in-1 Ice Scraper & Snow Brush at Amazon Jump to Review Best Extra Long: Joytutus Ice Scraper & Snow Brush at Amazon Jump to Review Best Investment: SubZero Quick Lock Pivoting Head Snowbroom at Amazon Jump to Review Best Reach: SubZero Super Duty Pivoting Head Snowbroom at Amazon Jump to Review Best Detachable: Birdrock Home Snow Moover Extendable Snow Brush & Ice Scraper at Amazon Jump to Review Best Foam Head: Snow Joe 2-in1 Telescoping Snow Broom + Ice Scraper at Amazon Jump to Review Best with Glove: Jalaroma Ice Scraper with Glove at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Moyidea 36-Inch Extendable Ice Scraper Snow Brush 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Moyidea.com Pros Pivoting head with durable bristles Comfortable grip handle Comes with storage bag Cons Take caution when assembling as parts can pinch This scraper just took just one pass to remove ice, and we were able to clear a layer of icy snow off the windshield and windows in just 10 minutes with the Moyidea — even in 20-degree weather and without the use of their car's defroster. Therefore, it's no surprise that this snow brush/ice scraper combo made our pick for best overall. We found the Moyidea sturdy and durable enough for chipping away at thicker ice — not something you can say for every plastic ice scraper we tested, and we especially liked the wide pivoting brush made from PVC bristles. The extendable handle made it easy to clear off snow, so you don’t have to worry about straining to reach the middle of your windshield or the roof. The 4-inch-wide ice scraper detaches if you need to get in close to remove ice. The cushioned handle on the extendable pole offers a comfortable grip, though this ice scraper is so effective that you likely won’t need to do much work to clean off your car. Plus, it comes with a storage bag so you can stow in your car in between blizzards or store it in the off-season. One thing to note: Parts can pinch your fingers during assembly, so be cautious or wear gloves. Overall, it’s a good price (especially when on sale) and truly does get the job done. Price at time of publish: $9.99 (orig. $29.99) Style: Broom with ice scraper | Size: 17.17 x 4.88 x 2.64 inches | Features: 360-degree pivoting head with extendable handle People / Dera Burreson People / Dera Burreson The 20 Best Scarves of 2023 That Feel Like a Warm Hug Best Budget OxGord 2-in-1 Ice Scraper & Snow Brush 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Handle offers a comfortable grip Wide brush head Cons Rather basic; doesn’t have a ton of features This is one of the more basic ice scrapers/snow brush combos on the test, but it’s effective, and that’s what matters. The length of this ice scraper is great — we were able to clear the middle of the windshield without any problems. We also liked how the brush was rather wide, so it covers a lot of surface area. The handle is also padded, so it offers a firm, comfortable grip. This ice scraper is lightweight yet durable, so it’ll get you through this winter and then some. It’s also pretty compact, so it’s easy to store, and priced at around $11, it’s something everyone should have in the trunk of their car. Price at time of publish: $11.98 Style: Brush with scraper | Size: 16.5 x 5 x 1.25 inches | Features: 2-in-1 design with foam handgrip People / Ashley Craiger Best Extra Long Joytutus 61.3-Inch Ice Scraper & Long Handle Snow Brush 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Extends over 60 inches, ideal for SUVs and larger vehicles Rotating brush head Comfortable foam grip Includes storage bag Cons A bit bulky to store, depending on your car size May need gloves for assembly since parts can pinch We love the all-in-one features of this scraper — it’s a broom! a squeegee! a scraper! The brush can rotate 270 degrees, and the handle retracts from 61.5 inches down to 27, so you can use this for just about any size car. We were able to clear off the front and back windows along with the roof of their vehicle in eight minutes with no help from the defroster. Most of the ice could be cleared off in one pass, though it didn’t take much extra effort to clear off thicker ice, as well. All in all, the ice scraper on this works great. It’s lightweight, so it was easy for us to get to the roof of the car without any hand cramping. Just take care when putting this ice scraper together — the pieces can pinch (and the manufacturer does recommend wearing gloves to assemble). The foam grip is great, too, so if you don’t have gloves on while cleaning off your car, you won’t have to touch the freezing-cold metal of the handle. There’s also a bag to store it in when not in use. Price at time of publish: $19.99 (orig. $27.99) Style: Brush | Size: 16.73 x 6.97 x 3.27 inches | Features: Extendable handle People / Jennifer May People / Jennifer May People / Jennifer May The 6 Best Car Vacuums, Tested and Reviewed Best Investment SubZero 60-Inch Quick Lock Pivoting Head Snowbroom, Squeegee and Ice Scraper 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Tractor Supply Co. Pros Rotating head Includes attached squeegee Good at removing thick ice without any damage to the blade or car Cons Could feel too heavy to maneuver for some It’s easy to grab just any old ice scraper that you see on sale, but good luck getting through a storm, let alone an entire winter with the said scraper. While it might seem odd to think of an ice scraper as an investment, we do think that the Hopkins SubZero is worth the price you pay for it even when full price. Yes, it's one of the more expensive ones on our list, but if you live in an area that sees a lot of snow and ice, it's money well spent. This sturdy snow broom has an ice scraper and squeegee attached, and the head pivots so you can de-ice your car from various angles. The handle extends five feet and the head is extra wide, so it's perfect for SUVs and even RVs. This ice scraper is really effective at removing ice, and we liked the brush on the bottom, too. While working on a rather thick layer of ice on a car, we saw no visible damage to the blade after chipping away at the ice. However, weighing over a pound, it could be hard to maneuver for some if fully extended. Overall, though, we like that it's simple and easy to use. Price at time of publish: $29.94 (orig. $40.48) Style: Broom with squeegee and scraper | Size: 37.8 x 4.6 x 3.5 inches | Features: Pivoting head People / Tammy Gardini Best Reach SubZero 38-Inch Crossover Super Duty Pivoting Head Snowbroom & Ice Scraper 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Wide brush with pivoting head Long, cushioned handle and curved pole for better leverage Cons Ice removal takes a bit longer than snow removal We tried out this ice scraper on a snow- and ice-covered car that had been left in the driveway all night. The large brush and long handle made quick work of the snow. The ice did require a bit of effort, but it did get cleared without the help of the defroster. It’s pretty durable, too, and the scraper looks the same after use as it did when it was first purchased. We loved the long, ergonomic handle — perfect for clearing off the roof and other hard-to-reach spots. The pole is curved, which offers better leverage when using the scraping tool. The brush is wide without being too bulky to make clearing snow a breeze, while the cushioned handle made for an easy grip. Price at time of publish: $25.45 Style: Broom | Size: 40 x 6 x 6 inches | Features: Pivoting head People / Abigail Wetzler Best Detachable Birdrock Home Snow Moover 55-Inch Extendable Foam Snow Brush & Ice Scraper 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Home Depot Pros Cleans off ice in one pass Padded, ergonomic handle for a comfortable grip Detachable ice scraper Cons Scraper edge can be sharp This is a one-and-done tool — it took just one pass to scrape off the ice while testing. We liked the wide squeegee head design because of how much surface area it could clean off in one swipe, plus the pole extends long enough so that you can clear off your entire car (yes, even an SUV) in no time at all. Our favorite part, and what makes this one different than others on the list, is the detachable ice scraper which is extra convenient if you only need one of the tools at a time or need to take apart for easier storage. This sturdy ice scraper has a padded, ergonomic handle that makes for an easy grip with or without gloves. It’s good if you have bigger hands, too, because there’s plenty of room for a firm grip. The scraper is sharp, though, and we did cut ourselves on the corner, so take care when using it. Price at time of publish: $34.99 Style: Brush with scraper | Size: 14 x 2 x 55 inches | Features: Extendable handle People / Jennifer May Best Foam Head Snow Joe 2-in-1 Telescoping Snow Broom + Ice Scraper 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Pros Foam head is gentle on your car’s exterior Retracts for compact storage Cons Doesn't feature any bristles, if that's your preference for snow removal This ice scraper from Snow Joe does double duty for your car in winter. On one end is your typical ice scraper, and on the other is a wide foam head that gently yet effectively pushes snow off your car. The scraper was durable yet lightweight, and the foam head made quick work of cleaning off snow — and it didn’t take long to clean the car off with this scraper, either. The telescoping handle is good for extending the reach for cleaning off larger cars like SUVs, and we also noted that it was easy to collapse and store in the car. The pole has a comfortable grip with or without wearing gloves. All in all, it’s a great value for the price. Price at time of publish: $26.99 Style: Broom with scraper | Size: 52 x 18 x 7 inches | Features: Telescoping handle People / Tammy Gardini Best with Glove Jalaroma Ice Scraper with Glove 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Keeps hand warm as you de-ice your car Budget-friendly Cons Doesn't extend like others on the list Wearing gloves when you’re chipping ice away from your car seems like a no-brainer, but using an ice scraper that’s attached to a glove is a genius move. Enter the ice scraper/mitten combo that you’ll want to keep with your car — and yes, it might even fit in your glove box. This ice scraper does exactly what it says it does: It effectively gets the snow off of your windshield while keeping hands toasty warm the whole time. The exterior of the glove is made from a waterproof fabric with soft fleece on the inside. The glove is attached firmly to the scraper, so it's likely to hold up over time, as well. Of course, this is only as effective as your arm is long. Still, for such an inexpensive tool, you can’t go wrong with keeping one in your car. Price at time of publish: $7.73 (orig. $10.99) Style: Glove with ice scraper | Size: 13.82 x 6.38 x 2.8 inches | Features: Attached quilted nylon glove The 10 Best Ski Jackets of 2023 for Skiing and Snowboarding, Tested on the Slopes Things to Consider Before Buying Ice Scrapers Price The most expensive ice scraper on our list is the Birdrock Home Snow MOOver 55-Inch Brush and Ice Scraper, which was about $35 at the time of publish. The Jalaroma Ice Scraper with Glove is one of the most inexpensive on our list. Both are excellent choices, but your ultimate decision should be on the type that’s most comfortable for you to use, not to mention what’s going to hold up to the winter weather in your region. “I've been dealing with automotive tools my whole life, you buy something of quality, and it's going to last a number of seasons,” says Reina. “The adage is true: ‘You get what you pay for.’” Reach The size of your car — and yourself! — should also come into play when choosing the best ice scraper. “If you are of shorter stature, or if you're driving a brand new Chevy Silverado, frankly, you're going to have trouble reaching the middle of that windshield,” says Reina. If you’ve got more car than arms, the SubZero 38-Inch Crossover Super Duty Snowbroom is a good option. Features Though all of the items on our list are indeed ice scrapers, some have other features, like brushes, foam heads, and even squeegees. The all-in-ones are certainly helpful because no matter what Mother Nature has dumped on your car in the winter, you’ve got the tool to clean it off. The Hopkins SubZero 60-Inch Pivoting Head Snowbroom or the Snow Joe 18-Inch Foam Head Snow Broom + Ice Scraper are good multi-featured snow removal tools. When to Buy You’ll have access to a wider selection if you shop for ice scrapers well before the first snowflake falls in your region. But as soon as there’s snow in the forecast, you can expect prices to go up and inventory to sell out quickly — the same goes for any other snow removal tools and equipment. You can probably scoop up an ice scraper at a discount at your local home improvement or automotive store after the cold season — provided there’s any left, of course. You’ll likely have a better chance of shopping for them online, though again for the best prices, shop during the off-season when people are focused on purchases for warmer weather. People / Tammy Gardini How We Tested Our PEOPLE Tested team tried out 21 ice scrapers during several bouts of wintry weather in different regions throughout the country. We worked to remove ice from the windshield and windows without the use of any vehicle defrosters at first, timing ourselves to see how long it took. As we worked to de-ice the car, we noted details like the thickness of the ice, the amount of sunlight that was warming the car, the current temperature, and whether we needed to eventually turn on the defroster to remove all of the ice. We also noted how well the ice scraper performed, especially on thicker ice, considered how comfortable it was to hold — both with gloves and without — and whether the length of the ice scraper helped or hindered their work. We further identified if any special features, like a glove attachment, were helpful or if they hindered progress. To make the final selections for our best ice scrapers list, we rated each product on performance, durability, special features, ease of use, and overall value. Frequently Asked Questions Which ice scraper is best? Reina says ice scrapers with long handles are preferable because they provide the best reach. “The best models will have poles that are collapsible for easier storage,” he says (we recommend the Birdrock Home 55-Inch Extendable Ice Scraper). If you want something to push snow off a car, he recommends choosing one with a foam head, because it’s gentler on your car. For this, the Snow Joe 18-Inch Foam Head Snow Broom + Ice Scraper would be a great option. Ice scrapers with brushes are fine as long as the bristles are soft enough — hard bristles can also damage your car’s exterior if you’re not gentle, he says. How long do ice scrapers last? A good one can last four or five seasons, says Reina, though it will of course depend on how often you use it. “I throw mine away when the bristles on the brush either start to deform or fall out,” he says, likening it to how you know when to replace a toothbrush. Can you use an ice scraper on the rest of your car? “You really cannot use something of hard plastic on any trim or paint because you will scrape and scratch the vehicle,” Reina says. He recommends using your gloved fist to gently bang on the ice a bit to break it up so it can be more easily scraped off. What Is PEOPLE Tested? We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs. 