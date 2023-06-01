Kick off summer with the very best ice cream scoops that PEOPLE Tested.

We did the ‘hard’ work of testing 24 ice cream scoops for durability, efficiency, effectiveness, design, and user experience — and enjoyed the fruits of our labor. After multiple tests totaling 10 hours of scooping, we found our winners.

While Malek says a spoon or spatula can get the job done, if you invest in an ice cream scoop, you should steer clear of trigger scoops (better suited for cookie dough), spades, and scoops with pointed tips. "And pay no mind to scoops with anti-freeze inside. Unless you’re scooping all day, there’s no point," he adds.

Rather than struggling with an ice cream scoop that won’t dig, is tricky or messy to use, or feels uncomfortable in your hands, consider one of our top selections. "The type of scoop absolutely matters and can make a huge difference between a tweaked wrist and a beautiful scoop," Tyler Malek, co-founder and head ice cream maker at Salt & Straw tells PEOPLE.

I scream, you scream, and as Blake Lively said in an Instagram post while visiting the Museum of Ice Cream : "Now I get why everyone screams." As one of the most universally loved desserts by children and adults alike, ice cream is the perfect summertime treat. However, the ice cream truck might not come ‘round your neighborhood too often, so you may need to master the fine art of scooping your own treat.

Best for Getting to the Bottom of the Pint:

Best Overall Joseph Joseph Dimple Non-Drip Ice Cream Scoop 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On The Container Store View On Josephjoseph.com Our Ratings Design 5 /5

Performance 5 /5 Pros It creates great scoops with less mess and clean-up.

The design of the handle and scoop is lightweight and feels good to hold.

The scooper not only creates round balls, but it releases ice cream fast. Cons We really couldn’t find any. When it comes to shopping for kitchen gadgets, do you often seek practical, seamless, and budget-friendly solutions? Our overall pick for the best ice cream scoop checks all the boxes — and we can’t find a single drawback to report on. That’s a win, right? It’s the Goldilocks of ice cream scoops: the grip, the scoop shape, and the price are just right. It’s lightweight, and the symmetrical grip is slim and comfortable, making it easy to hold. The handle is also weighted and flat on the end, so it can stand upright on the counter. Why does this matter? The collar under the scoop prevents drippings from making a melted mess you’ll have to clean up after dessert. The scoop mechanism provides a round-like shape and releases easily for Instagram-worthy plating. When we tested it against ice cream directly out of the freezer and ice cream left out to defrost a bit, it easily held up and dug in. Did we mention it’s also dishwasher safe? Price at time of publish: $9.99 Size: 2.05 x 2.05 x 7.17 inches | Material Type: Zinc and silicone | Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Best Budget Farberware Professional Soft Ice Cream Scoop 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Design 4.8 /5

Performance 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros This professional ice cream scoop features an easy-to-grip handle that’s comfortable to hold.

The squared edge of this ice cream scoop gets into corners and the bottom of the container, so no ice cream is left behind!

This ice cream scoop is chrome-plated and durable, with smooth contours. Cons The squared-edge design may be difficult for left-handed people to use. If you’re on a budget — and on a mission to find a solid ice cream scoop for your evening wind-down treat, this professional, sleek-looking ice cream scoop is a solid pick. This easy-to-grip scoop is also durable and dishwasher-safe. The chrome-plated head on the scoop is tough, and the smooth contours allow for consistent ice cream scoops. We found it straightforward, effective, and a smart addition to your collection of kitchen goods. One feature to note is that this scoop has a squared edge on one side, unlike the other selections on our list. When using our right hand, we found this helpful to get to the bottom of a pint or half-gallon of ice cream, leaving no drop behind. However, it might not be comfortable for a left-handed person since the leading edge was designed only with righties in mind. Lefties may find it difficult to hold and could result in an indent on your hand as you dig in. Price at time of publish: $9.99 Size: 2.17 x 0.98 x 8.66 inches | Material Type: Chrome-plated cast zinc and plastic | Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Best Heavy-Duty SUMO Ice Cream Scoop 5 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Design 5 /5

Performance 5 /5 Pros The heavy-duty handle offers a solid, trustworthy grip.

The durable scoop is dishwasher-safe and fast to clean.

The scoop is available in five bright color options. Cons The scoop doesn’t release ice cream as easily as others, and you may need to use a spoon to release it. When you need to dig deep into your soul — or, er, your emotional support ice cream pint — you need a heavy-duty handle for the job. Compared to the other ice cream scoops we tested, this one was the heaviest of all — but in a good way. With a solid grip and texture, it was comfortable and easy to hold, and the added weight created a much-needed balance, allowing us to scoop more easily. We gave it a high durability rating since it quickly removed the ice cream from the pint or half-gallon, even if it was fresh out of the freezer. It doesn’t feature a release aspect, so it can be a little tricky to remove from the scoop into the bowl, but nothing a clean finger or spoon can’t fix. We appreciate the five bright color options — and the fact it’s dishwasher-safe, too. Price at time of publish: $11.99 (orig. $18.99) Size: 8.07 x 1.42 x 1.14 inches | Material Type: Stainless steel and thermoplastic elastomer rubber | Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Best Ergonomic Grip Gorilla Grip Original Ice Cream Scooper 5 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Design 5 /5

Performance 5 /5 Pros With a solid, easy-to-use design, this scooper is a great value and investment.

The ergonomic grip of this ice cream scoop is comfortable and easy to hold.

This ice cream features a unique modern design. Cons This ice cream scoop does the trick — but doesn’t have any bells and whistles. Whether you’re aging, have arthritis, or spend hours typing away at your keyboard, wrist pain is a reality for many. When shopping for any new kitchen gadget, an ergonomic grip can be beneficial. You want to enjoy delicious rocky road ice cream…and you need a comfortable, easy-to-use scoop to hold. This modern take on an ice cream scoop checks the boxes for ergonomic design. It has a solid, slightly weighted design with an easy-to-grip handle. Along the side of the scoop are several indented areas where you can place your fingers and thumb, providing improved grip and flexibility for different hand sizes. During testing, we quickly scooped up ice cream of all textures and frozen levels without difficulty. This scoop also features small recesses that help the round-shaped scoops release with ease into the bowl. You can choose from five handle color options, and while it may not have as many bells and whistles as other ice cream scoops, it gets the job done. Price at time of publish: $10.55 (orig. $16.99) Size: 7.87 x 2.28 x 1.89 inches | Material Type: Zinc alloy and plastic | Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Best for Getting to the Bottom of the Pint KitchenAid Gourmet Ice Cream Scoop 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Kohls.com View On Macy's Our Ratings Design 4.8 /5

Performance 5 /5 Pros This ice cream scoop features a longer handle, providing better reach into containers with less mess.

The design of this gourmet ice cream scoop digs easily and quickly into ice cream.

This ice cream scoop features an ergonomic grip that’s comfortable and easy to hold. Cons This ice cream scoop does the trick — but doesn’t have any bells and whistles. You’re craving ice cream, and you’re down to your very last bit at the bottom. As you dig in, your wrist or hand brushes up against the side of the carton, and you’re now sticky. To the rescue is this gourmet ice cream scoop with an ergonomic, smooth, comfortable handle that’s longer than most others. A few added inches allow you to get to the bottom of your pint or half-gallon without experiencing an annoying residue on your hands. We found the slender design easy to hold and the scoop more durable through solid ice cream. If you’re someone who doesn’t let any food go to waste — yep, including ice cream — then this is the one for your household. This scoop doesn’t have any special features — but gets the job done. Price at time of publish: $11.99 Size: 8.55 x 1.83 x 1.05 inches | Material Type: Zinc and plastic | Dishwasher Safe: Yes The 8 Best Hand Mixers We Tested, Including the One Jennifer Garner Uses

Easiest to Use OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Crate & Barrel View On Oxo Our Ratings Design 4.5 /5

Performance 5 /5 Pros This ice cream scoop features a scooper that creates an almost completely rounded ice cream dollop.

The stainless steel design of this ice cream scoop cuts through even super-frozen desserts.

The black rubber grip is easy to hold through multiple scoops. Cons This ice cream scoop doesn’t release a scoop of ice cream on its own, you’ll need to use an additional utensil. When you have a craving for ice cream — it’s hard to ignore. And the last thing you want is to battle with a scoop that’s difficult to use and doesn’t help you relieve your sweet tooth. Our pick for the easiest ice cream scoop to use is this stainless steel option with a black rubber grip. Though there isn’t anything fancy about it, we appreciate the smart design with a rubber grip that’s comfortable to hold and a stainless steel scoop that cuts through even super-frozen ice cream surprisingly well. We tested it against various levels of frozenness, using pints and half-gallons alike, and found it quickly scooped up wonderful round balls of deliciousness. The only drawback is it doesn’t release ice cream as well as some others on our list, and you likely will need to use a clean finger or spoon for plating. Price at time of publish: $15.95 Size: 10.45 x 1.4 x 4.25 inches | Material Type: Stainless steel and thermoplastic | Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Best Design KitchenAid Classic Ice Cream Scoop 4.8 KitchenAid View On Amazon View On Target Our Ratings Design 4.5 /5

Performance 5 /5 Pros This smartly-designed ice cream scoop has a long handle, allowing you to get out every last bit of frozen dessert.

The slightly weighted ice cream scoop is durable and provides a solid grip.

The scooper releases the frozen dessert quickly and easily. Cons While it does the trick, there’s nothing special about this ice cream scoop from a features perspective. Sometimes we have an immediate good first impression of a product during our testing process. This scoop gave us a good feeling as soon as we picked it up. We weren’t sure why at first — but as we tested, we realized it really does fit its name as a ‘classic’ ice cream scoop. It’s the right weight, provides the best resistance, and is dishwasher-safe. There’s nothing particularly special about this ice cream scoop, but it has everything you want: a long black plastic handle with a metal scoop and a slight curve leading up the handle. This durable scoop is weighted and provides a solid grip. The design on this scoop made scooping the ice cream seamless. It created round-shaped scoops and released the ice cream easily through all of our tests. Price at time of publish: $9.97 (orig. $14.99) Size: 8.66 x 1.77 x 1.18 inches | Material Type: Zinc and ABS | Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Best for Lefties Zeroll 1020 Original Ice Cream Scoop 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma Our Ratings Design 4.5 /5

Performance 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 4.5 /5 Pros The shape of the scoop easily makes nicely shaped balls of ice cream.

The design of the handle provides a comfortable, easy grip.

This lightweight ice cream scoop is a good size for most hand sizes. Cons We didn’t notice a significant difference in the ease of scooping as a result of the liquid-filled handle. Left-handed people learn how to adapt and thrive in a world mostly designed for right-handed people, but there are exceptions. These include notebooks, pens, scissors — and perhaps, ice cream scoops. This pick works equally well for both dominant hands but was especially comfortable and easy to grip for left-handed folks. The added weight and the handle shape provide extra traction when you hold it in your left hand. We also found that the shape of the scoop allowed us to form nicely shaped balls of ice cream. Though overall, it’s easy to use, features a good grip, and is a great size for most hand shapes, this pick does come with some considerations. Firstly, it’s on the pricier side — making it ideal as a housewarming or bridal shower gift, but it may feel a little expensive to buy for yourself. While it features a liquid-filled and heat-conductive handle, we didn’t notice a significant difference when we tested it. While the small size was handy, we found it more challenging to use in pint-sized containers than half-gallon containers of ice cream. Price at time of publish: $24.99 Size: 7.4 x 2.2 x 1.9 inches | Material Type: Aluminum | Dishwasher Safe: No

Best Color Range Spring Chef Ice Cream Scoop 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Our Ratings Design 4.5 /5

Performance 5 /5

Durability 3.5 /5

Value 3.5 /5 Pros The silicone, ergonomic handle is easy to hold and grip.

This ice cream scoop features a wide variety of colors for different design aesthetics.

The strong scoop cuts through different levels of frozen dessert with ease. Cons If the ice cream is particularly cold, it can be slightly tricky to release from the scoop. While not all at-home chefs (or ice cream aficionados) care about color, some do. And if your kitchen follows a specific and thematic design, you’ll appreciate the wide range of colors this ice cream scoop offers. From aqua sky and mint to pink lemonade and mango, there’s a hue for every household. From a comfort perspective, the silicone, ergonomic handle was easy to grip and hold. We found it easily cut through various types of ice cream fast and efficiently. We also appreciate the lightweight feel. The Spring Chef creates large, slightly square-shaped ice cream scoops. Our only pain point was that if the ice cream was overly cold, it didn’t release as easily as others on our list. Price at time of publish: $11.97 Size: 8.3 x 2.0 x 1.7 inches | Material Type: Zinc alloy and rubber | Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Best Spade OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Ice Cream Spade 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Oxo Our Ratings Design 4 /5

Performance 4.3 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 4 /5 Pros This stainless steel ice cream spade cuts into ice cream relatively easily.

It’s dishwasher-safe and easy to clean after use.

It removes large portions of ice cream efficiently, particularly from half-gallon containers. Cons This ice cream spade can be hard to maneuver for everyday at-home use. If you’ve ever visited a Cold Stone Creamery, you probably noticed they don’t use ice cream scoops but ice cream spades. They look like a stainless steel spatula and make it easy to mix in toppings and then remove the frozen treat from the slab into a cone or a cup. If you’re looking for a way to make this type of confection, you can get yourself this spade from OXO. We found it cut into ice cream relatively quickly, was dishwasher-safe and easy to clean, and worked exceptionally well in half-gallon, square-shaped containers. It’s important to note that, unlike other scoops on our list, this is a different experience, and it’s more about removing the ice cream from the bin rather than forming nicely shaped balls. When you think of this approach to serving ice cream, imagine it as a shovel that transports frozen goods to your vehicle. It could be a solid investment for at-home bakers who create ice cream cakes. But you may find its large size difficult to maneuver for everyday use. Price at time of publish: $14.95 Size: 10.45 x 4.25 x 1.35 inches | Material Type: Stainless steel and ABS | Dishwasher Safe: Yes