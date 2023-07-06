We couldn’t have said it better, so gather your kids, neighbors, friends, or just your favorite ingredients, and try one of the best ice cream makers People Tested.

In search of the best ice cream makers available, we put 20 of the leading models through a series of culinary tests to determine functionality, ease of use, performance, and most importantly — taste. We even tested the ice cream maker Jennifer Garner churned in an instagram reel where she reminscienced about making ice cream with her childhood friend and wrote that “there is something to be said for getting back to basics.”

Ice cream is one of the most nostalgic desserts out there — it’s the quintessential summer treat that can be enjoyed all year long. If you’re an ice cream lover who’s still searching for the perfect flavor, having an ice cream maker at home means you’ll never have to skimp on toppings or sacrifice your favorite combination of ingredients. These fun kitchen gadgets are the key to customizing your sundae: Depending on the model you choose, you can create new flavors (like Jeni's controversial everything bagel ice cream ), control texture and hardness, and even add in the mix-ins of your choice.

When it comes to expertly-light, airy, fluffy and creamy ice cream, this machine impressed us throughout the testing process. The touchscreen is easy to use and operate, thanks to the minimal functions. The simplicity of this ice cream maker made it easy to understand, and it still yielded professional-quality results despite the lack of extra buttons or functions. It’s uncomplicated and attractive and an easy way to have an ice cream shop in your home. The compressor automatically cools the machine, so there’s no need to freeze the bowl between each use. While we loved using this machine in testing, we did notice that it’s a little messier than some of the others, and it’s a bit heavier than some machines of similar size.

Keep in mind that this is a large and bulky machine, so it’s not great for small spaces or kitchens that have limited storage space.

This loaded machine is packed with smart features that make it super functional and advanced. The compressor automatically cools the bowl before use, which means you don’t have to put it in your freezer each time you want to make ice cream. It features a ton of presets that help even beginners make everything from gelato to sorbet, and the 12 hardness settings help users customize the exact texture of ice cream they like. Throughout testing, we loved that this machine yielded great-quality ice cream, and we love that you can set the preset function and walk away, allowing the automated machine to do all of the work for you. If you’re looking for a set-it-and-forget-it type of machine, this is a great option for you.

The machine can keep your ice cream at a designated temperature for up to three hours.

Keep in mind that this machine can get a little messy, and it yielded ice cream that was occasionally a little soft. It’s a fantastic machine for occasional users, but we wouldn’t recommend it for someone looking to make professional-quality ice cream every day.

When it comes to treats, ice cream is just about as nostalgic as it can get. It embodies childhood memories and summer fun, and making it at home makes it even more special. If you’re searching for a cute, easy-to-use gadget that can mix up creamy ice cream, this affordable ice cream maker is for you. We love how easy it is to assemble and use, and the simple functionality means it’s perfect for beginners or occasional users alike. We found it to be a great value for the price, and we love that it’s compact and doesn’t take up too much space on the countertop.

Although this machine was easy and convenient to use, the texture of the resulting ice cream was a bit inconsistent.

This mimics the look of an old-fashioned machine with the convenience of an electric gadget.

Keep in mind that this machine only makes fruit-based, non-dairy frozen treats. Depending on the size of the frozen fruit you use, it can be challenging to push the fruit down the chute.

This easy-to-use ice cream maker is perfect for kids or young people who want to make creamy frozen treats. It pulverizes fruit instantly and turns it into smooth, creamy, fruit-based desserts instantly. Simply add frozen fruit to the chute, and use the plunger to push it through. Throughout testing we found that this machine yielded fantastic results quickly and easily. It operates at a moderate noise level and even when pushing fruit through the grinder, we never felt like it was too loud.

Keep in mind that this product should not be placed in the dishwasher, and abrasive cleaning products aren’t safe to use on the freezer bowl. Overall, this is a quick, efficient, and hassle-free ice cream maker that yielded excellent results.

This super-simple electric ice cream maker is small and compact, so it can yield delicious ice cream without taking up too much extra space on your countertop. Throughout our testing, it consistently delivered airy, fluffy ice cream that was sweet and light with toppings perfectly incorporated throughout. In fact, this machine delivered some of our favorite ice cream of all the products we tested. Its convenience was unmatched — in addition to being compact, it’s also super easy to clean. It’s easy to take apart and all of the pieces were easy to wash by hand, leaving no mess behind on the countertop or on the electric base of the machine.

Simple design and basic on-off functionality mean this is one of the easiest ice cream makers to use of all we tested.

Keep in mind that this machine took longer to churn the ingredients than some of the others we tried. Because this ice cream maker utilizes a frozen bowl, it does take up space in your freezer, so be mindful of that before purchasing one.

This simple, easy-to-use electric ice cream maker is perfect for beginners or someone who isn’t looking to invest a ton of money into a new gadget. It utilizes a frozen bowl method — which means the technique is simple and it yields perfectly creamy results with mix-ins that are consistently incorporated. Throughout the testing process, we found that this machine was one of the simplest and most easy to use while still delivering top-tier results. The ice cream and sorbet were dense and creamy, without being runny or crystallized. It operates quickly, and the simple on and off switch was easy to understand and operate. We love that this machine has an ingredient spout so you can easily disperse ingredients without anything spilling out the side.

Throughout the testing process we were thrilled at how easy this machine is to understand and use, and its performance and versatility made it stand out from the competition. Its compact size means it’s easy to store and doesn’t take up a ton of space, and we love that the controls are easy to read — especially for beginners. Eleven functions mean this electric ice cream maker is one of the more versatile options that we tested, and it can even be used to make frozen lattes or milkshakes. We love how hands-off this electric machine allows you to be, while still delivering exceptionally creamy results. This is a fantastic option for anyone looking for a compact gadget that can whip up different types of frozen treats. Keep in mind that because it’s on the smaller side, it doesn’t yield as much finished product as some of the other machines do.

Another one of our favorite ice cream maker models is Ninja’s CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream & Frozen Treat Maker. This versatile gadget is electric, so it requires less manpower than the Chef’n Sweet Spot Ice Cream Maker, but it yields similarly-creamy results. However, its $250 price point kept it from being our top pick.

Throughout testing, this gadget performed exceptionally well — it made ice cream faster than any of the other products we tested and yielded creamy results with consistently dispersed mix-ins. Although it doesn’t yield as much ice cream as some of the larger, more advanced machines, it’s a great option for someone looking to experiment with making ice cream at home. (Plus, it doubles as a frozen margarita maker for hot summer nights.)

To use, simply prepare your ice cream base then pour it into the frozen bowl and use the included spatulas to mix it up. We found that the simplicity of this gadget aided in its overall convenience—it’s lightweight and about the size of a large mixing bowl, so it doesn’t take up too much space on the countertop and doesn’t have extra parts to wash.

Out of all the products we tested, one of the simplest and most affordable ended up being our favorite. The Chef’n Sweet Spot Ice Cream Maker yielded some of the creamiest ice cream of all we tasted, with minimal set up, maintenance, and clean-up. It is a manual ice cream maker, but in the spirit of "getting back to basics," we decided we loved it more than any of the others we tested.

It doesn’t yield as much ice cream as some of the other products do.

Ice cream made in this machine freezes harder and faster than some of the other makers we tested, so be mindful when scooping.

Celeb-Worthy Pick

Immergood Stainless Steel Ice Cream Maker: This super-sized ice cream maker is ideal for making big batches, and this is the old-school model that Jennifer Garner used in the instagram reel referenced at the top of this article. It’s a hand-crank, manual ice cream maker that mixes ice cream quickly and yields perfect results. All ingredients mixed quickly in this extra-large ice cream maker, and the add-ins were incorporated thoroughly. Keep in mind that this is a large machine that can be cumbersome, so it’s not meant for use in a standard kitchen with limited counter or sink space. Alternatively, it’s fantastic for use at a party, outside, or when hosting a big group of guests for a fun, interactive project. While we loved so much about this hand-crank ice cream maker, its $400 price point ultimately kept it from making our list.

Things to Consider Before Buying an Ice Cream Maker

Model Type

There are many different styles of ice cream makers, and the kind that’s best for you is a matter of personal preference. A freezer bowl ice cream maker, or canister-style, is one of the more popular styles for home use. This style utilizes a freezer bowl that must be frozen well in advance — sometimes up to eight hours in advance — so that all the ingredients are kept cold while churning. This style is easy to use and takes up relatively little space on the countertop, but remembering to freeze the bowl is an extra step that cannot be skipped. Freezer bowl ice cream makers are functional and yield great results, but typically, they’re best used for one batch at a time since the bowl needs to be frozen between each usage. Our best overall pick, the Chef'n Sweet Spot Ice Cream Maker, is a freezer bowl-style ice cream maker.

Another commonly-used ice cream maker model is the compressor style. These models don’t need to be frozen in advance. Instead, they begin chilling after the ice cream mixture is added. Compressor models are a bit more advanced than freezer bowl models and often include different features and functions specifically designed for making gelato or sorbet. This style is efficient and functional, and it’s particularly great for making multiple batches at once since you need to clean the parts between uses. The Cuisinart ICE-100 is our favorite compressor-style ice cream maker.

Price

Just like most kitchen appliances, ice cream makers vary greatly in price. We tested multiple products that ranged from $35 to $500, with an average price of $150. Since ice cream makers aren’t essential, most households will only use one occasionally. Before purchasing an ice cream maker, consider the price and how often you plan to use it. Cost is directly correlated to extra features, so if you’re looking for an advanced machine that is more automated, you can expect to pay more than a simple machine with basic functionality.

Additional Items Needed

Do you need to pour a ton of ice into your ice cream maker for it to make the perfect sundae? Do you want the option to make dairy-free ice cream or add lots of toppings? Depending on your use and model type, these are things to consider, as well.

On top of ingredients, another thing to consider adding to your cart: a quality ice cream scoop. "You do not need a proper scoop to eat ice cream...I’ve successfully consumed mint chip, cookie dough, and rocky road with a spoon, fork, spatula, and butter knife. But do I love a good-looking scoop," says Tyler Malek, co-founder and head ice cream maker at Salt & Straw. He adds that a quality ice cream scoop can make the difference between a beautifully presented bowl of ice cream and an injured wrist.

How We Tested Ice Cream Makers

In search of the best ice cream makers, we put 20 of the leading models through a series of tests by — you guessed it — making ice cream. To start, we assembled each product according to the manufacturer’s instructions and took note of how intuitive or confusing the assembly and controls were. Next, we used each machine to churn a traditional, dairy-based ice cream batch. We timed how long the churning process took for each device and measured the amount of finished ice cream each machine produced. We cleaned each product and its accessories according to the manufacturer’s instructions and noted how easy the overall maintenance was.

Next, we tested each machine by whipping up a batch of fruit-based sorbet. We repeated the same steps and measured how much finished product each machine produced. After two hours in the freezer, we sampled both the dairy ice cream and the sorbet. When sampling, we assessed how easy each batch was to scoop with a standard scooper. We examined the consistency of each batch and paid special attention to how well the ice cream kept its shape. We observed how evenly our mix-ins were distributed, and tasted each product for flavor, consistency, and texture. We also set a batch of each ice cream in the freezer overnight and assessed the quality the next day to determine its ability to maintain freshness.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the difference between a compressor and an ice cream maker? Unlike freezer bowl style ice cream makers — which need to be placed in the freezer for hours before use — compressor style ice cream makers have a built-in refrigeration system that chills the bowl automatically. This type of model helps save time and allows you to make multiple batches at once, so you don’t have to freeze the bowl in between each use. Compressor-style ice cream makers are more automated, making for a quicker process overall.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of an ice cream maker? Ice cream makers are a great way to have a homemade frozen treat on hand whenever you want it. Depending on the type of model you buy, these machines can churn out sorbet and gelato too, and you can add your own flavorings or mix-ins. However, they can be messy, cumbersome, and challenging to store. Depending on the style you buy, some ice cream makers require advanced preparation — like freezing the bowl for up to two hours — as well.

Is it worth it to make ice cream at home? Like any other kitchen gadget, ice cream makers take up extra space in your pantry or countertop. They’re not an essential cooking tool for most houses, and typically they’re used for fun or special occasions, so the value of these machines is dependent on how often you plan to use it. If you’re someone who eats a lot of ice cream and likes to experiment with different flavors, textures, and mix-ins, having an ice cream maker at home is a great way to make a professional-quality treat in your own kitchen.

Why Trust PEOPLE?

Laura Denby is a food, home, and lifestyle writer specializing in creating thorough and analytical product reviews to help shoppers make more informed purchasing decisions. She has a Culinary Arts diploma from the Institute of Culinary Education and a WSET Level 2 Award in Wine and Spirits. Her work has appeared in leading food and lifestyle publications like PEOPLE, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Martha Stewart Living, Verywell Family, Southern Living, and more. For this article, she consulted our ice cream maker testing results and combined her knowledge of food (and cooking with kids) to bring you the best ice cream makers available today. We also consulted Tyler Malek, co-founder and head ice cream maker at Salt & Straw, on another important ice cream making tool: the perfect ice cream scoop.

