Keep reading to learn more about the best hyaluronic acid serums that PEOPLE tested.

There’s just one little problem: There are literally so many hyaluronic acid formulas on the market. Even skincare products that don’t highlight it as a key ingredient are often formulated with HA. To figure out which ones are actually worth trying, our PEOPLE Tested team set out to conduct real-world testing on over two dozen formulas, carefully considering their potency, performance, and formulation to find the best hyaluronic acid serums money can buy. After two months of testing, we landed on these 20 products.

As it turns out, hyaluronic acid is actually naturally occurring within the body, playing a key role in lubricating more than just the skin. “Hyaluronic acid is a carbohydrate produced within the body to lubricate our joints and other tissues,” Dr. Dendy Engelman, MD, FACMS, FAAD, a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist and Mohs surgeon Shafer Clinic, tells PEOPLE. “It can hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water, making it an excellent skincare ingredient to attract and bind water to the skin.” Since skin loses moisture with age, Dr. Engelman says incorporating a hyaluronic acid serum into your skincare routine can help support this moisture loss, and as a result, prevent some signs of aging by adding suppleness back into the complexion and promoting a natural-looking glow.

No matter what your skin type may be, hydration is one of the most important factors in any skincare routine. While we’re all about nourishing ingredients like shea butter and coconut oil, no regimen is really complete without hyaluronic acid (HA), a lightweight skincare ingredient that balances the moisture barrier and is compatible with all skin types, including oily and acne-prone.

Best Overall ISDIN Isdinceutics Hyaluronic Concentrate Dermstore View On Amazon View On Dermstore View On Isdin.com Our Ratings Absorption 5 /5

Skin Texture 5 /5

Consistency 5 /5

Hydration 5 /5

Overall Look 5 /5 Pros It absorbs quickly into the complexion and doesn’t leave behind any residue.

It has an extremely lightweight feel that works well with all skin types.

After eight weeks of testing, we saw a drastic difference in skin texture, our acne cleared up, and our skin tone appeared brighter. Cons The 1-oz. bottle is small for the price tag (however, it's not nearly the most expensive option we tested and we found that a little goes a long way). After taking 27 formulas out for a real-world test drive, we found that the Isdinceutics Hyaluronic Concentrate is the best option overall. Formulated for all skin types, this deeply nourishing hyaluronic acid serum is supported by BioMarine extract to support moisture balance and smooth fine lines and wrinkles, peptides for collagen production and elasticity, and lentil extract to soften and smooth skin while also diminishing the look of large pores. Right away, we noticed that this formula is one of the most absorbent serums — our complexion quickly drank it up, and we never noticed any stickiness or residue after application. The formula is also super lightweight, which makes it ideal for layering with other skincare products. While testing this hyaluronic acid serum, we saw immediate results in our skin’s hydration and glow factor. And after eight weeks of using the formula, our skin texture felt much smoother and more supple, the acne on our chin cleared up, and our skin tone looked much brighter. We love that you can see a difference right away, but this formula also lives up to its long-term claims and improves skin health overall for a more balanced complexion. We also love how well this formula works with other skincare products and noticed that our complexion stayed hydrated much longer with a layer of the Isdinceutics Hyaluronic Concentrate under our favorite face moisturizer compared to just our moisturizer alone. Our biggest complaint about the formula is that it’s pretty expensive for a 1-oz. serum bottle. That said, we found that we didn’t actually need a lot of product to cover our complexion and see results, so you can absolutely stretch this out a bit longer than other products. Upon seeing the results after the eight-week testing period, we definitely think it’s worth the splurge and will continue to invest in it for our daily skincare routine. Price at time of publish: $103 Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, BioMarine extract, peptides, lentil extract | Size: 1 oz. | Skin Type: All

Best Overall, Less Expensive Kiehl's Ultra Pure 1.5% Hyaluronic Acid Serum Ulta View On Nordstrom View On Kiehls.com View On Sephora Our Ratings Absorption 4.8 /5

Skin Texture 5 /5

Consistency 5 /5

Hydration 4.7 /5

Overall Look 5 /5 Pros With regular use, the redness on our complexion diminished.

After the testing period, our skin’s moisture barrier felt more balanced with less excess oil production.

The hyaluronic acid serum helped smooth away some of our fine lines within the eight-week testing period. Cons Despite costing less than our best overall pick, it’s still not as budget-friendly as some other options on our list. The Isdinceutics Hyaluronic Concentrate is a little pricey, so if it’s not within budget, we also recommend the Kiehl's Ultra Pure High-Potency 1.5% Hyaluronic Acid Serum as a less expensive option. Formulated with a potent dose of 1.5 percent hyaluronic acid with only six other ingredients, this formula is simple yet highly effective face serum that replenishes moisture and plumps the skin. We love it because it is also fast-absorbing and doesn’t leave behind residue so it’s easy to layer under heavier skincare formulas. Plus, it is lightweight enough for all skin types, including oily and acne-prone. Throughout the testing period, we were impressed by the overall hydration factor and how soft and soothed our complexion felt. We also found that, over time, our moisture barrier felt more balanced, and we didn’t experience as much excess oil production. However, the most impressive result was the way this hyaluronic acid face serum targeted and helped erase the redness we typically experience on a regular basis. As a result, we found that our skin looked more nourished and even in tone with a radiance glow to top it off. Price at time of publish: $35 Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid | Size: 1 oz. | Skin Type: All

Best Budget The Inkey List Hyaluronic Acid Serum Sephora View On Amazon View On Kohls.com View On Sephora Our Ratings Absorption 5 /5

Skin Texture 4.7 /5

Consistency 4.7 /5

Hydration 5 /5

Overall Look 4.8 /5 Pros It costs less than $10 for a 1-oz. bottle of serum, making it the second most affordable option we tested.

The hyaluronic acid serum also has Matrixyl 3000™ peptide, which targets signs of premature aging and makes this a more multitasking formula.

After testing, we noticed this serum especially helped with smoothing skin texture and reducing redness. Cons More time beyond the eight-week testing period may be needed to see the anti-aging benefits. Our top pick for the best budget-friendly hyaluronic acid serum is The Inkey List List Hyaluronic Acid Serum, which is a multitasking formula enhanced by both hyaluronic acid and Matrixyl 3000™ peptide for its anti-aging perks. This $10 hyaluronic acid serum is formulated to attract moisture to the skin, help retain hydration, and support overall elasticity while also targeting premature signs of aging. While we think longer than eight weeks is needed in order to see the benefits of the Matrixyl 3000™ peptide, we found that this budget-friendly face serum worked wonders at keeping our complexion nourished for such a low cost. On top of that, the formula helped improve our overall skin texture and reduced redness and after the testing period, our complexion looked and felt smoother with a more even skin tone. Price at time of publish: $9.49 Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, Matrixyl 3000™ peptide | Size: 1 oz. | Skin Type: All

Best Budget, Runner Up The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 4.2 Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Target View On Kohls.com Our Ratings Absorption 4.9 /5

Skin Texture 4.5 /5

Consistency 4.8 /5

Hydration 5 /5

Overall Look 4.9 /5 Pros It costs less than $10 for a 1-oz. bottle, making it one of the cheapest hyaluronic acid serums on our list.

The serum has an ultra-lightweight texture that layers well with other skincare formulas.

After the testing period, our skin felt super soft and way less dry than before we started using it. Cons You need to apply this serum slowly; if you rub it in too quickly, it gets a little foamy. The Ordinary is known for its high-quality yet low-cost skincare formulas. And after testing several budget-friendly options, we found that The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 is definitely worth trying as a close runner-up for the best budget category. When testing this formula, we loved its ultra-lightweight texture, which layers well and acts as a nice base for other skincare formulas — including a heavier moisturizer. Since the formula also features vitamin B5, we found that it helped our skin not only attract moisture but also maintain hydration throughout the testing period. Additionally, the serum works well at improving the skin’s texture, and after eight weeks of using it, we noticed our skin felt a lot softer and smoother compared to before we started incorporating it into our skincare routine. It’s worth noting that while this formula absorbs well into the skin, it’s better if you apply it to a damp complexion. Additionally, we recommend dabbing it on slowly instead of rubbing too quickly because it can get a little foamy and take longer to absorb if you’re too aggressive with the application (we learned this the hard way). Price at time of publish: $8.90 Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5 | Size: 1 oz. | Skin Type: All, especially dry skin

Best Drugstore CeraVe Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum Ulta View On Target View On Ulta View On Walgreens Our Ratings Absorption 5 /5

Skin Texture 4.5 /5

Consistency 5 /5

Hydration 5 /5

Overall Look 5 /5 Pros The drugstore product features a potent hyaluronic formula for under $30.

Overall, our skin looked and felt more hydrated after the testing period.

It’s a great base layer for makeup since it helps prep the skin with extra hydration. Cons It takes around 60 to 90 seconds to fully absorb into the complexion.

We didn’t notice a plumping effect on the complexion compared to other options. If you’re looking for a drugstore hyaluronic acid formula, we love the Cerave Hyaluronic Acid Serum, which costs under $30 and is extremely hydrating. This creamy hyaluronic acid serum glides onto the skin effortlessly, making it easier to apply the formula all over without having to go back for seconds (this means it takes a little longer to absorb fully, though). During testing, we found that this serum helped add plenty of hydration to our complexion and worked well as a base layer for makeup, since it prepped and primed the skin with extra hydration. Although it doesn’t give skin as much of a plumping effect, the extra hydration promotes a natural youthful radiance. Price at time of publish: $25.99 Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid | Size: 1 oz. | Skin Type: Dry skin

Best Softening Glossier Super Bounce 4.5 Glossier View On Glossier.com View On Sephora Our Ratings Absorption 5 /5

Skin Texture 4 /5

Consistency 5 /5

Hydration 5 /5

Overall Look 4.6 /5 Pros It’s formulated with 2 percent hyaluronic acid, which is higher than most other formulas on our list.

It features Pro-Vitamin B5, which deeply nourishes the skin and promotes a more supple-looking complexion.

We noticed a difference in our skin’s hydration levels after just four weeks of use. Cons It takes around 30 seconds for this serum to fully absorb into the skin.

It’s a little too lightweight for severely dry skin. If you want to achieve softer skin, we recommend reaching for a bottle of Glossier Super Bounce Hyaluronic Acid + Vitamin B5 Hydrating Face Serum. Formulated with hyaluronic acid and Pro-Vitamin B5 for added nourishment, this must-try face serum is designed to deeply nourish the skin and promote a more supple-looking complexion with regular use. While testing, we found that it worked really well at softening and smoothing out our complexion for a more even texture. We also saw some of our fine lines and wrinkles fade after the testing period (cue applause). Although the serum isn’t the best option for ultra-dry skin — we think it’s a little too lightweight for that — we love it for combination or oily skin types and found that, after just four weeks into the testing period, our skin felt more hydrated. Price at time of publish: $29 Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, Pro-Vitamin B5 | Size: 1 oz. | Skin Type: All (although we don't recommend for severely dry skin)

Best for Fine Lines La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum View On Amazon View On Target View On Dermstore Our Ratings Absorption 5 /5

Skin Texture 4 /5

Consistency 4.5 /5

Hydration 5 /5

Overall Look 4.5 /5 Pros It helped smooth out fine lines around our eyes.

It’s lightweight enough to balance hydration on oily complexions.

With regular use, the formula can also target uneven texture. Cons It takes around 30 seconds to absorb into the complexion (but it doesn’t leave behind any residue). Hyaluronic acid can be used for targeting fine lines and wrinkles because the added hydration supports more supple, plumped skin. With this in mind, we recommend the La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum as the best option for fine lines. After testing this formula out on our oily, acne-prone complexion, we found that it worked best at targeting and fading the fine lines around our eyes, which made our skin look a little more plump and youthful. And, while it didn’t get rid of our acne, it did help bring down some of the bumps for a more even-looking (and feeling) texture. The formula also has a watery consistency which feels lightweight and refreshing on oily or irritated complexions, making it a good choice for warm climates, too. Price at time of publish: $39.99 Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5 | Size: 1 oz. | Skin Type: All The 15 Best Retinol Formulas of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Soothing Farmacy Filling Good Hyaluronic Acid Plumping Serum 4.9 Sephora View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Farmacybeauty.com Our Ratings Absorption 4.8 /5

Skin Texture 4 /5

Consistency 5 /5

Hydration 4.5 /5

Overall Look 4.3 /5 Pros It is formulated with a proprietary honey blend to soothe the complexion.

The hyaluronic acid serum adds plenty of hydration to the complexion and balances the moisture barrier.

It has a thicker consistency which feels especially nice on dry skin. Cons It didn't seem to plump the skin like other hyaluronic acid serums on our list do. For a hyaluronic acid serum that feels ultra-soothing on the skin, reach for the Farmacy Filling Good Hyaluronic Acid Serum. This hydrating serum features an antioxidant-rich proprietary honey blend with natural humectant properties to draw in moisture and soothe the complexion, plus amino acids for its firming and radiance-enhancing benefits. With its honey base, this serum is one of the best multitaskers on our list since the antioxidants not only contribute to the glow efforts, but also help shield the skin from environmental aggressors, including pollution and the sun’s UV rays. The consistency also has a nice thickness to it — much thicker than other options on our list — which we found added to the overall soothing factor (especially on dry skin), and while we didn’t really notice a plumping effect, we did see a difference in hydration and moisture balance after the testing period. Price at time of publish: $45.60 Key Ingredients: Proprietary Honey Blend, amino acids | Size: 1 ounce | Skin Type: All

Best for Mature Skin SkinCeuticals Hyaluronic Acid Intensifier Serum 4.4 Dermstore View On Bluemercury.com View On Dermstore View On Skinceuticals.com Our Ratings Absorption 5 /5

Skin Texture 4.8 /5

Consistency 5 /5

Hydration 5 /5

Overall Look 4.7 /5 Pros It’s formulated to enhance the skin’s hyaluronic acid levels by up to 30 percent.

The formula looks goopy at first but it goes on evenly and is actually super lightweight on the complexion.

We saw a difference in our skin’s texture after just one week and, after the eight-week testing period, our fine lines were less noticeable, and our complexion was more supple. Cons It is pricey for such a small amount (but we think it’s worth it for the results). Hyaluronic acid is recommended for most skincare regimens to support hydration, but it can really benefit mature skin types since all of the hydration creates a more supple effect and improves overall elasticity. Upon testing the SkinCeuticals Hyaluronic Acid Intensifier serum, we were wildly impressed by the results. After just one week of use, we saw a significant difference in our skin’s texture — it was so much softer — and by the time the eight-week testing period was up, our fine lines were less noticeable, our complexion was more supple, and our skin felt overall more hydrated and nourished. Albeit on the pricey side of the spectrum, this formula is well worth the cost, especially since it has such a potent blend of hyaluronic acid and hyaluronic-supporting ingredients such as licorice root and purple rice extract which work together to preserve natural hyaluronic acid levels. Price at time of publish: $110 Key Ingredients: Proxylane, licorice root extract, purple rice extract, hyaluronic acid | Size: 1 ounce | Skin Type: All, especially mature skin types

Best with Ceramides Paula's Choice Hyaluronic Acid Booster Amazon View On Amazon View On Cloud10beauty.com View On Dermstore Our Ratings Absorption 5 /5

Skin Texture 4.2 /5

Consistency 5 /5

Hydration 4 /5

Overall Look 4.6 /5 Pros This serum is formulated specifically for ultra-dry, dehydrated skin types.

The gel-like texture is easy to apply all over and absorbs quickly into the skin.

It left our skin feeling softer and more supple after the testing period. Cons It doesn’t really have an effect on fine lines and wrinkles (at least, not within the eight-week testing period).

Comes in a 0.5-oz bottle, which is smaller than most others we tested. For a hyaluronic acid with ceramides, consider Paula’s Choice Hyaluronic Acid Booster with Ceramides. As the name suggests, this formula features a potent blend of hyaluronic acid and ceramides, plus panthenol to add a deep conditioning effect. We love this formula because it has a gel-like texture that is lightweight yet has some structure to it, so it doesn’t drop down the face when applied and is a little easier to massage into the complexion. Additionally, it’s formulated for ultra-dry, dehydrated skin types, and the added ceramides help prevent water loss on the skin for a better-balanced moisture barrier. Price at time of publish: $37.05 Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and panthenol | Size: 0.5 oz. | Skin Type: Dry skin

Best Brightening Mad Hippie Vitamin C Serum 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On IHerb Our Ratings Absorption 4.9 /5

Skin Texture 4.4 /5

Consistency 4.5 /5

Hydration 4.5 /5

Overall Look 4.8 /5 Pros It’s formulated with vitamin C for antioxidant support and brightening benefits.

The formula also features ferulic acid which targets redness for a more even-looking complexion.

After testing this formula, we found that our complexion appeared brighter. Cons The formula doesn’t have a plumping effect and instead provides more lightweight hydration. If you want a hyaluronic acid serum that also brightens the complexion, we recommend the Mad Hippie Vitamin C Serum W/ Konjac Root, Ferulic Acid & Hyaluronic Acid. This is a vitamin C serum first and foremost, so it does a fabulous job of delivering antioxidants to the complexion and supporting a more even-looking skin tone. In fact, after eight weeks of testing, we noticed a major difference in our skin’s radiance. Although this doesn’t have the same plumping benefits as some of the more hyaluronic acid-rich formulas on our list, we found that the vitamin C serum still did a great job of delivering hydration to the skin, and the addition of ferulic acid and konjac root helped support hydration while also targeting any redness for a more even-looking glow. Price at time of publish: $32.99 Key Ingredients: Vitamin C, hyaluronic acid | Size: 1 oz. | Skin Type: Mature, sun-damaged, and acne-prone skin

Best Deeply Hydrating Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Glow Serum Ulta View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Target Our Ratings Absorption 4.5 /5

Skin Texture 4.7 /5

Consistency 5 /5

Hydration 4.6 /5

Overall Look 4.5 /5 Pros It’s formulated with three potent hydrating ingredients for deep hydration.

We saw a significant difference in hydration levels before and after testing this face serum.

The serum has a slightly creamy consistency that is easy to apply evenly on the skin. Cons We didn’t see a difference on some of our deeper wrinkles, but this formula still helped target some softer fine lines. It’s no secret that hyaluronic acid can provide excellent hydration. However, if you want something with a little more nourishment, we recommend the Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Glow Serum. This deeply hydrating formula features HydraFence™ for up to 120 hours of hydration, a hyaluronic acid complex for plumping, and a ceramide complex to target fine lines and wrinkles. After testing this formula for several weeks, we were most impressed by our skin’s overall hydration levels. We also liked the creamy consistency and found that this not only made the face serum easy to apply, but also absorbed quickly into our complexion, too. Price at time of publish: $72 Key Ingredients: HydraFence™, hyaluronic acid complex, ceramide complex | Size: 1 oz. | Skin Type: Normal, dry

Best with Peptides Olay Hyaluronic + Peptide 24 Hydrating Serum Ulta View On Target View On CVS View On Instacart.com Our Ratings Absorption 5 /5

Skin Texture 4.2 /5

Consistency 5 /5

Hydration 4.5 /5

Overall Look 4.8 /5 Pros It’s formulated with amino-peptide, which works as a skin cell building block and helps create a firming effect on the skin.

The formula also features niacinamide for its cellular turnover benefits.

It worked well as a layering formula, especially under moisturizer and makeup. Cons The serum is very thick, which can make getting enough product a little challenging. The best hyaluronic acid serum with peptides also happens to be a favorite drugstore formula. The Olay Hyaluronic + Peptide 24 Serum has a thick and creamy consistency that feels deeply nourishing on the complexion yet absorbs quickly so you don’t have to deal with any residue. With regular use, we found that it significantly impacted our complexion’s overall glow and left our skin feeling a lot more moisturized compared to before we started incorporating it into our skincare regimen. This amazing peptide serum also features niacinamide, which is a popular skincare ingredient for supporting the skin’s lipid barrier and cellular turnover for a more radiant and youthful-looking finish. Price at time of publish: $29.99 Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, amino-peptide | Size: 1.3 oz. | Skin Type: All

Best for Glowing Complexion Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Hyaluronic Marine Hydration Booster 4.6 Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales Our Ratings Absorption 4.7 /5

Skin Texture 4.5 /5

Consistency 5 /5

Hydration 5 /5

Overall Look 5 /5 Pros The formula has a lightweight consistency that feels good on all skin types, including oily.

With regular use, we experienced brighter, more radiant skin.

We love this as a layering formula since it supports hydration and is light enough to pair with heavier formulas. Cons There is a little bit of tackiness after applying, but it goes away within a minute. Hydration can really make the skin glow, but if you want something with some extra oomph, we recommend the Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Hyaluronic Marine Hydration Booster. This face serum is enhanced with a variety of deeply nourishing ingredients, including watermelon extract for its amino acid complex and ability to ward off damage-causing free radicals, saccharide isomerate to bind moisture, and hyaluronic chromospheres, which is a type of time-released hyaluronic acid that improves hydration over time. When testing out this formula, we did notice that it feels a bit sticky at first, but after around one minute, it fully absorbs into the skin as a nice base layer for the rest of your skincare routine. The formula also has a super lightweight consistency which soothes and refreshes the skin and pairs well with a variety of skin types, including oily complexions. After regular use, we didn’t notice changes to our fine lines and wrinkles, but we did see a shift in our skin tone, and our complexion appeared a lot brighter and more glowy than when we first started testing it. Price at time of publish: $68.40 Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic chromospheres, saccharide isomerate, watermelon extract | Size: 1 oz. | Skin Type: All

Best Plumping SkinMedica HA5 Rejuvenating Hydrator Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Beautifiedyou.com Our Ratings Absorption 5 /5

Skin Texture 4 /5

Consistency 5 /5

Hydration 4.5 /5

Overall Look 5 /5 Pros It has a lightweight, creamy formula that glides onto the skin for all-over application.

With regular use, our complexion experienced a softening and plumping effect.

It’s formulated with additional skincare ingredients, including antioxidants and peptides, for multitasking benefits. Cons It doesn’t work as well at targeting fine lines and wrinkles.

It costs almost $200, making it a more expensive option compared to others we tested — however, it does contain 2 oz. of product. We also recommend the SkinMedica HA5 Rejuvenating Hydrator for its plumping benefits. Formulated with a blend of hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, plus a peptide complex for promoting a more youthful-looking appearance, the face serum adds a nice dose of hydration to the skin while also enhancing the overall texture and creating a plumping effect. After several weeks of use, we noticed our skin looked and felt a lot softer and also had a more supple appearance, too. Plus, the addition of vitamin E gives this formula an antioxidant edge to it, which not only protects against environmental aggressors but also has anti-inflammatory properties to soothe stressed-out skin. Price at time of publish: $184 Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, peptide complex, vitamin E | Size: 2 oz. | Skin Type: All

Best for Barrier Repair Caudalie Vinosource-Hydra SOS Deep Hydration Serum Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Caudalie.com View On Sephora Our Ratings Absorption 4.9 /5

Skin Texture 4.3 /5

Consistency 5 /5

Hydration 4.5 /5

Overall Look 5 /5 Pros The face serum features prebiotic grape water to improve the skin’s moisture barrier and support its microbiome.

It’s fast-absorbing and doesn’t leave behind a residue.

It also helped clear our skin’s congestion and clogged pores. Cons We didn’t notice a difference in the appearance of our fine lines and wrinkles (but may need more than eight weeks to see these benefits) Dry skin types don’t just need a hydrating face serum — they need something that can actually target and improve the moisture barrier. After testing dozens of formulas, we were most impressed by the Caudalie Vinosource-Hydra SOS Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum’s ability to repair the moisture barrier and promote more balanced hydration overall. Enhanced by hyaluronic acid and prebiotic grape water, this face serum delivers plenty of hydration to the complexion while also supporting the skin’s microbiome and balancing the moisture barrier. Additionally, this potent formula also features an ingredient called Vinolevure which is an extract of wine yeast and helps rebalance skin. When using this formula regularly for two months, we not only experienced improved hydration, but we also saw our congestion and clogged pores clear up thanks to how this formula supports the skin’s barrier. Price at time of publish: $52 Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, prebiotic grape water, Vinolevure, antioxidants | Size: 1 oz. | Skin Type: Dry

Best for Elasticity Fresh Tea Elixir Skin Resilience Activating Serum Ulta View On Nordstrom View On Fresh.com View On Kohls.com Our Ratings Absorption 4.5 /5

Skin Texture 4.7 /5

Consistency 4.7 /5

Hydration 4.8 /5

Overall Look 5 /5 Pros It’s a multitasking anti-aging formula that hydrates with hyaluronic acid while also targeting signs of aging.

The formula features a creamy consistency that is easy to apply to the complexion and absorbs quickly.

With regular use, we noticed our skin looked a lot more supple and hydrated. Cons Since it’s so absorbent, you need to use a little extra product to cover the entire complexion. To improve overall elasticity, we recommend the Fresh Tea Elixir Niacinamide & Hyaluronic Acid Anti-Aging Serum. Formulated with the brand’s Adaptive Phytocompound Tea (APT) Technology, which supports the skin’s bioenergetic systems, plus niacinamide, Ceramide III, and 5kDA hyaluronic acid for long-lasting hydration and plumping, the Fresh face serum made our skin appear brighter and more radiant-looking over the two-month testing period while also promoting a little more bounce to our complexion for improved elasticity. We also love this formula for its creamy texture and the way it absorbs so easily into the skin — which is so fast that you might need to go back for seconds in order to cover the entire face. Plus, the added ceramides support the lipid barrier for long-lasting moisture retention. Price at time of publish: $80 Key Ingredients: Adaptive Phytocompound Tea (APT) Technology™, niacinamide, Ceramide III, 5kDA hyaluronic acid | Size: 1 oz. | Skin Type: All

Best for Under Makeup Dermalogica Circular Hydration Serum with Hyaluronic Acid Ulta View On Amazon View On Dermalogica.com View On Dermstore Our Ratings Absorption 4 /5

Skin Texture 4.7 /5

Consistency 4.5 /5

Hydration 5 /5

Overall Look 4.9 /5 Pros It has a very lightweight consistency that absorbs well and layers under makeup without pilling.

Since it preps the skin with extra moisture, skin appears more hydrated and glowy under makeup.

After eight weeks of testing, we noticed less acne breakouts and a smoother complexion overall. Cons In order to prevent a sticky residue, you need to apply this formula to damp skin. Some hyaluronic acid serums also work well as face primers since they add much-needed hydration. After testing dozens of options, we found that the Dermalogica Circular Hydration Serum With Hyaluronic Acid is the best face serum for under makeup: It has a lightweight and fast-absorbing formula that preps the skin and adds a natural-looking glow under foundation. Additionally, this hyaluronic acid serum also features lactic acid, which helps reduce acne breakouts and reduce the appearance of blemishes for an overall smoother complexion. The formula also creates a supple effect thanks to its elasticity support, and it prevents moisture loss, too. Price at time of publish: $64 Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, algae extract-infused moisturizing matrix, polyglutamic acid from fermented soybean | Size: 1 oz. | Skin Type: All

Best Absorption Tula Triple-Hydra Complex Day & Night Serum Ulta View On Amazon View On Tula.com View On Dermstore Our Ratings Absorption 5 /5

Skin Texture 5 /5

Consistency 5 /5

Hydration 4.6 /5

Overall Look 5 /5 Pros It’s a multitasking skincare formula that nourishes, hydrates, and deeply replenishes moisture reserves.

With regular use, our complexion appeared more even, with fewer acne breakouts and a natural-looking glow.

Since the formula is so lightweight, it absorbs quickly into the skin. Cons It’s not as absorbent on dry skin, so make sure to apply to a damp complexion in order to get the full experience. With its lightweight formula, the Tula 24-7 Ultra Hydration Triple-HydraTM Complex Day & Night Serum is the best formula on our list for fast absorption. The face serum is formulated with tons of amazing skincare ingredients to nourish the complexion and support moisture retention, including peptides, squalane, watermelon, and pre- and probiotics to maintain skin balance. During the testing period, we were not only impressed with how it evened out our skin tone and helped keep breakouts at bay, but we also loved how easy it was to apply. Since the formula is so lightweight, it absorbs almost instantly into a damp complexion, creating a nice base layer for the rest of your skincare regimen. Price at time of publish: $48 Key Ingredients: S6pro Complex®, peptides, apple, watermelon, blueberry, Triple-Hydra™ Complex, squalane, collagen | Size: 1 oz. | Skin Type: All