We took our time trying over two dozen humidifiers first-hand, narrowing it down to those that stood out for user-friendliness, easy cleaning, aesthetics, and of course, how well they moisturized the air. Our favorite is the Levoit Classic 300S , a reasonably priced model boasting app controls and a 500-square-foot coverage area. But we found several others that earned the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval .

"Humidifiers can help soothe nasal passages and airways when [the air is] very dry," says allergist and immunologist Purvi Parikh, MD, of the Allergy & Asthma Network . She explains that they're a go-to in the winter when your furnace cranks out warm, dehydrated air all day. Ideally, indoor humidity levels should be somewhere between 40 and 50 percent.

If you've got a stuffy nose, sore throat, or parched skin, dry indoor air could be the culprit. Luckily, there's a simple solution. Enter: the humidifier, a device that draws on a tank of water to release a moisturizing mist into your space.

Best Overall: Levoit Classic 300S Ultrasonic Smart Humidifier 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Best Buy Pros Large coverage area

Quiet operation

Smart controls

Easy to clean Cons App controls can be difficult to use After trying nearly 30 models in the lab and at home, Levoit Classic 300S was a clear winner. Earning perfect scores in all our tests, this humidifier was easy to set up and incredibly user-friendly. You don't have to assemble anything — just fill the tank, turn it on, and you're good to go. Our testers appreciated that the reservoir fills from the top, unlike others where you have to flip it upside down, which can lead to spills. This humidifier calls on ultrasonic technology to create an ultra-fine cool mist while making very little noise. Describing it as "practically silent," one tester said, "I could not hear so much as a faint hum of a fan." The vapor appears immediately after pressing the power button. You can adjust how much comes out and tilt the nozzle in the direction you want it to flow. After letting it do its thing for a little while, we didn't notice any leakage or surrounding dew. With a 6-liter tank, the Classic 300S can humidify spaces as large as 500 square feet — roughly the size of a small apartment or an entire great room — and run for up to 60 hours on the lower setting. Despite its generous capacity, the relatively compact design fits on a shelf, countertop, or desk and can be easily stored in a closet during the warmer seasons. It was also really easy to clean compared to others we tried. This smart humidifier can be controlled remotely through the VeSync mobile app or with Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands. While we appreciate these forward-thinking features, the digital control panel on the device might actually be more convenient. Plus, the display shows your indoor humidity level and can be set to turn off automatically when it reaches a certain percentage. Our testers liked the "modern and minimalistic" design, as well. All things considered, we think the price is more than fair and wouldn't hesitate to recommend this humidifier to just about anyone in the market for one. Price at time of publish: $79.99 Dimensions: 13.5 x 9.5 x 7.5 inches | Reservoir Capacity: 6 liters | Coverage Area: 500 square feet People / Dera Burreson

Best Budget: GENIANI Portable Small Cool Mist Humidifiers 250ML 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon Pros A perfect on-the-go or desktop option

Cordless

Rechargeable battery Cons Water tank and coverage area are really small Interested in something more wallet-friendly? Check out the Geniani Erie. This affordable humidifier is extremely easy to use. Other than filling it with water and keeping the battery charged, there's not much to it. The included USB charging cable is kind of short, but you can use any USB cord with the right connector. Once we turned it on, it took a minute or so for the mist to appear, and even then, it wasn't very visible and made virtually no noise. Just 6 inches tall and about 4 inches in diameter, the super-compact, cordless design can be placed just about anywhere. It even fits in a cup holder if you want to humidify your car during a long drive. The Erie was easy to clean, but bear in mind you're supposed to change the cotton stick filter once a month. Since the water tank and coverage area (65 square feet) are really small, we think this is a good option to use on your desktop during your workday or potentially on your nightstand while sleeping. Price at time of publish: $25.97 Dimensions: 6 x 4 x 3.5 inches | Reservoir Capacity: 0.25 liters | Coverage Area: 65 square feet People / Dera Burreson

Best Splurge: Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde - PH04 4.7 Best Buy View On Amazon View On Best Buy View On Dyson.com Pros Magnetized remote control

Sanitize with the press of a button

Self-cleaning mode Cons Expensive

If you can swing the price and want a sleek-looking, feature-rich design, you should definitely consider the Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool. This high-tech gadget was easy to fill up, thanks to the wide tank opening. It began working as soon as we turned it on. And while there was no visible mist and almost no noise, we could feel the cool, moist air coming out. You can adjust the intensity, select pre-set programs, and run the nighttime mode, all using the included remote, which attaches to the top of the machine via a magnet for convenient storage. This humidifier has a self-cleaning cycle and notifies you when it's time to change the easy-to-replace filter. At 18 pounds, it's one of the heaviest we tested, but the handle makes moving it around a breeze. This state-of-the-art purifier-humidifier hybrid looks nice just sitting out, too. The price is kind of hard to justify, especially since it's about ten times higher than most other humidifiers. But if it's within your budget, it might be worth treating yourself. Price at time of publish: $919.99 Dimensions: 36.5 x 12 x 11 inches | Reservoir Capacity: 4 liters | Coverage Area: 400 square feet People / Dera Burreson

Best Design: Honeywell Designer Series Cool Mist Humidifier HUL430 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Honeywellstore.com Pros Sleek, compact design with heavy-duty feel

Quiet operation

Emits visible vapor Cons Cleaning the tank is time-consuming

Initial run produced slight odor If you plan to leave your humidifier out on most days during the chilly season, it's worth getting something that's not an eyesore. In terms of appearance, our favorite is the Honeywell Designer Series, a sleek and sophisticated device with a user-friendly design and standout features. The tank was easy to fill, and while it was super quiet, we could see the cool vapor as soon as we turned it on. Though there was a slightly unpleasant smell at first, it went away quickly. You can adjust the intensity using the dial and see how much water is left through the narrow opening on the front. If you want an aromatherapy boost, add a few drops of essential oil to the pull-out tray. This compact humidifier easily fits on a countertop, shelf, dresser, or even a nightstand. And despite the polished exterior, it has a surprisingly heavy-duty feel. Cleaning isn't difficult per se, but it calls for a mixture of vinegar and bleach to remove mineral buildup, which could get time-consuming. In the end, we think the price is reasonable and would recommend it to anyone looking for a mid-sized model. Price at time of publish: $63.99 Dimensions: 13 x 9 inches | Reservoir Capacity: 6 liters | Coverage Area: 500 square feet The Spruce / Dera Burreson

Best Temperature Control: Lasko LA10008 UH300 Warm and Cool Humidifier 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros Great features

Quiet operation

Modern, clean-lined appearance

Blows warm or cool mist in the direction of your choice Cons "Warm setting" is similar to room temperature

This modern option from Lasko is an excellent choice for those who like warm and cool mist. Our testers said it was simple to set up and produced visible vapor as soon as they switched it on. The warm setting wasn't immediately noticeable, as it's more like room temperature, but it does feel different than the cool mode. We like that you can set the mist intensity to low, medium, or high and point the 360-degree dual nozzles in any direction. It's also whisper-quiet and doesn't leave any dew on the surrounding surface. But unfortunately, this humidifier isn't the easiest to clean, as the corners and recessed edges are tricky to access — at least without special tools. Still, our testers were big fans of the clean lines and high-tech appearance. And the 600-square-foot coverage area is among the largest of all the models we tested. All things considered, we wouldn't hesitate to recommend it to a friend. Price at time of publish: $65.56 Dimensions: 14.5 x 10 x 5.5 inches | Reservoir Capacity: 5 liters | Coverage Area: 600 square feet The Spruce / Dera Burreson

Best for Plants: Levoit LV600HH 6-Liter Warm and Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Creates warm or cool mist to moisturize your houseplants

Covers up to 750 square feet of space Cons Essential oil compartment is difficult to open

A bit large for shelf placement Looking for something that'll help your houseplants thrive? The Levoit Aerapy might be your best bet. Its sizable water tank has to be filled from the bottom, which isn't the most convenient, though it didn't spill or leak during our tests. Plus, you only have to fill it every couple of days, and it covers up to 750 square feet of space. You can choose from warm or cool mist and three intensity levels, and even on the highest setting, it's nearly silent. The warm mode is great for tropical plants and flora. This humidifier is easy to control using the digital panel or included remote. You can also add essential oils for a dose of aromatherapy, though we found the tray tricky to open. While it comes with a handy cleaning brush, the directions call for soaking the tank in vinegar to remove mineral scale. This isn't a huge deal, but it's also not as low-maintenance as others we tested. After using it for a month, one tester said they thought it helped them recover from seasonal allergies and soothed a minor cough. Even if you don't have indoor foliage at home, the Aerapy is a solid choice for large spaces. Price at time of publish: $119.65 Dimensions: 11.5 x 10.5 x 7 inches | Reservoir Capacity: 6 liters | Coverage Area: 750 square feet The Spruce / Dera Burreson