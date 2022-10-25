Shopping People Tested The 7 Best Humidifiers of 2022, Tested and Reviewed Our favorite is the Levoit Classic 300S Ultrasonic Smart Humidifier By Theresa Holland Published on October 25, 2022 05:16 PM Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Things to Consider When to Buy How We Tested What Is People Tested? In This Article We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. PEOPLE / DERA BURRESON If you've got a stuffy nose, sore throat, or parched skin, dry indoor air could be the culprit. Luckily, there's a simple solution. Enter: the humidifier, a device that draws on a tank of water to release a moisturizing mist into your space. "Humidifiers can help soothe nasal passages and airways when [the air is] very dry," says allergist and immunologist Purvi Parikh, MD, of the Allergy & Asthma Network. She explains that they're a go-to in the winter when your furnace cranks out warm, dehydrated air all day. Ideally, indoor humidity levels should be somewhere between 40 and 50 percent. We took our time trying over two dozen humidifiers first-hand, narrowing it down to those that stood out for user-friendliness, easy cleaning, aesthetics, and of course, how well they moisturized the air. Our favorite is the Levoit Classic 300S, a reasonably priced model boasting app controls and a 500-square-foot coverage area. But we found several others that earned the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval. These are the best humidifiers of 2022 that PEOPLE Tested. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Levoit Smart Humidifier at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: GENIANI Portable Small Cool Mist Humidifiers 250ML at Amazon Jump to Review Best Splurge: Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde at Amazon Jump to Review Best Design: Honeywell Designer Series Cool Mist Humidifier at Amazon Jump to Review Best Temperature Control: Lasko Warm and Cool Humidifier at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Plants: Levoit Warm and Cool Mist Humidifier at Amazon Jump to Review Best Purifier-Humidifier Hybrid: Boneco Hybrid Humidifier and Air Purifier at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall: Levoit Classic 300S Ultrasonic Smart Humidifier 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Best Buy Pros Large coverage area Quiet operation Smart controls Easy to clean Cons App controls can be difficult to use After trying nearly 30 models in the lab and at home, Levoit Classic 300S was a clear winner. Earning perfect scores in all our tests, this humidifier was easy to set up and incredibly user-friendly. You don't have to assemble anything — just fill the tank, turn it on, and you're good to go. Our testers appreciated that the reservoir fills from the top, unlike others where you have to flip it upside down, which can lead to spills. This humidifier calls on ultrasonic technology to create an ultra-fine cool mist while making very little noise. Describing it as "practically silent," one tester said, "I could not hear so much as a faint hum of a fan." The vapor appears immediately after pressing the power button. You can adjust how much comes out and tilt the nozzle in the direction you want it to flow. After letting it do its thing for a little while, we didn't notice any leakage or surrounding dew. With a 6-liter tank, the Classic 300S can humidify spaces as large as 500 square feet — roughly the size of a small apartment or an entire great room — and run for up to 60 hours on the lower setting. Despite its generous capacity, the relatively compact design fits on a shelf, countertop, or desk and can be easily stored in a closet during the warmer seasons. It was also really easy to clean compared to others we tried. This smart humidifier can be controlled remotely through the VeSync mobile app or with Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands. While we appreciate these forward-thinking features, the digital control panel on the device might actually be more convenient. Plus, the display shows your indoor humidity level and can be set to turn off automatically when it reaches a certain percentage. Our testers liked the "modern and minimalistic" design, as well. All things considered, we think the price is more than fair and wouldn't hesitate to recommend this humidifier to just about anyone in the market for one. Price at time of publish: $79.99 Dimensions: 13.5 x 9.5 x 7.5 inches | Reservoir Capacity: 6 liters | Coverage Area: 500 square feet People / Dera Burreson Best Budget: GENIANI Portable Small Cool Mist Humidifiers 250ML 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon Pros A perfect on-the-go or desktop option Cordless Rechargeable battery Cons Water tank and coverage area are really small Interested in something more wallet-friendly? Check out the Geniani Erie. This affordable humidifier is extremely easy to use. Other than filling it with water and keeping the battery charged, there's not much to it. The included USB charging cable is kind of short, but you can use any USB cord with the right connector. Once we turned it on, it took a minute or so for the mist to appear, and even then, it wasn't very visible and made virtually no noise. Just 6 inches tall and about 4 inches in diameter, the super-compact, cordless design can be placed just about anywhere. It even fits in a cup holder if you want to humidify your car during a long drive. The Erie was easy to clean, but bear in mind you're supposed to change the cotton stick filter once a month. Since the water tank and coverage area (65 square feet) are really small, we think this is a good option to use on your desktop during your workday or potentially on your nightstand while sleeping. Price at time of publish: $25.97 Dimensions: 6 x 4 x 3.5 inches | Reservoir Capacity: 0.25 liters | Coverage Area: 65 square feet People / Dera Burreson Best Splurge: Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde - PH04 4.7 Best Buy View On Amazon View On Best Buy View On Dyson.com Pros Magnetized remote control Sanitize with the press of a button Self-cleaning mode Cons Expensive Weighs 18 pounds If you can swing the price and want a sleek-looking, feature-rich design, you should definitely consider the Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool. This high-tech gadget was easy to fill up, thanks to the wide tank opening. It began working as soon as we turned it on. And while there was no visible mist and almost no noise, we could feel the cool, moist air coming out. You can adjust the intensity, select pre-set programs, and run the nighttime mode, all using the included remote, which attaches to the top of the machine via a magnet for convenient storage. This humidifier has a self-cleaning cycle and notifies you when it's time to change the easy-to-replace filter. At 18 pounds, it's one of the heaviest we tested, but the handle makes moving it around a breeze. This state-of-the-art purifier-humidifier hybrid looks nice just sitting out, too. The price is kind of hard to justify, especially since it's about ten times higher than most other humidifiers. But if it's within your budget, it might be worth treating yourself. Price at time of publish: $919.99 Dimensions: 36.5 x 12 x 11 inches | Reservoir Capacity: 4 liters | Coverage Area: 400 square feet People / Dera Burreson Best Design: Honeywell Designer Series Cool Mist Humidifier HUL430 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Honeywellstore.com Pros Sleek, compact design with heavy-duty feel Quiet operation Emits visible vapor Cons Cleaning the tank is time-consuming Initial run produced slight odor If you plan to leave your humidifier out on most days during the chilly season, it's worth getting something that's not an eyesore. In terms of appearance, our favorite is the Honeywell Designer Series, a sleek and sophisticated device with a user-friendly design and standout features. The tank was easy to fill, and while it was super quiet, we could see the cool vapor as soon as we turned it on. Though there was a slightly unpleasant smell at first, it went away quickly. You can adjust the intensity using the dial and see how much water is left through the narrow opening on the front. If you want an aromatherapy boost, add a few drops of essential oil to the pull-out tray. This compact humidifier easily fits on a countertop, shelf, dresser, or even a nightstand. And despite the polished exterior, it has a surprisingly heavy-duty feel. Cleaning isn't difficult per se, but it calls for a mixture of vinegar and bleach to remove mineral buildup, which could get time-consuming. In the end, we think the price is reasonable and would recommend it to anyone looking for a mid-sized model. Price at time of publish: $63.99 Dimensions: 13 x 9 inches | Reservoir Capacity: 6 liters | Coverage Area: 500 square feet The Spruce / Dera Burreson Best Temperature Control: Lasko LA10008 UH300 Warm and Cool Humidifier 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros Great features Quiet operation Modern, clean-lined appearance Blows warm or cool mist in the direction of your choice Cons "Warm setting" is similar to room temperature Difficult to clean some areas of the device This modern option from Lasko is an excellent choice for those who like warm and cool mist. Our testers said it was simple to set up and produced visible vapor as soon as they switched it on. The warm setting wasn't immediately noticeable, as it's more like room temperature, but it does feel different than the cool mode. We like that you can set the mist intensity to low, medium, or high and point the 360-degree dual nozzles in any direction. It's also whisper-quiet and doesn't leave any dew on the surrounding surface. But unfortunately, this humidifier isn't the easiest to clean, as the corners and recessed edges are tricky to access — at least without special tools. Still, our testers were big fans of the clean lines and high-tech appearance. And the 600-square-foot coverage area is among the largest of all the models we tested. All things considered, we wouldn't hesitate to recommend it to a friend. Price at time of publish: $65.56 Dimensions: 14.5 x 10 x 5.5 inches | Reservoir Capacity: 5 liters | Coverage Area: 600 square feet The Spruce / Dera Burreson Best for Plants: Levoit LV600HH 6-Liter Warm and Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Creates warm or cool mist to moisturize your houseplants Covers up to 750 square feet of space Cons Essential oil compartment is difficult to open A bit large for shelf placement Looking for something that'll help your houseplants thrive? The Levoit Aerapy might be your best bet. Its sizable water tank has to be filled from the bottom, which isn't the most convenient, though it didn't spill or leak during our tests. Plus, you only have to fill it every couple of days, and it covers up to 750 square feet of space. You can choose from warm or cool mist and three intensity levels, and even on the highest setting, it's nearly silent. The warm mode is great for tropical plants and flora. This humidifier is easy to control using the digital panel or included remote. You can also add essential oils for a dose of aromatherapy, though we found the tray tricky to open. While it comes with a handy cleaning brush, the directions call for soaking the tank in vinegar to remove mineral scale. This isn't a huge deal, but it's also not as low-maintenance as others we tested. After using it for a month, one tester said they thought it helped them recover from seasonal allergies and soothed a minor cough. Even if you don't have indoor foliage at home, the Aerapy is a solid choice for large spaces. Price at time of publish: $119.65 Dimensions: 11.5 x 10.5 x 7 inches | Reservoir Capacity: 6 liters | Coverage Area: 750 square feet The Spruce / Dera Burreson Best Purifier-Humidifier Hybrid: Boneco H300 Hybrid Humidifier and Air Purifier 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Pros Purifies and moisturizes your indoor air at the same time Exceptionally easy to clean Cons Expensive May be too large for shelf placement Interested in a device that cleans your air while moisturizing it? Check out the Boneco H300. With simple setup and a leak-free design, this air purifier-humidifier hybrid was a hit in the lab. Though it doesn't create visible mist, we could feel and hear the purified vapor come out the top and sides. It's pretty quiet on the low and medium settings, but you can hear it more on the higher modes. This air-purifying humidifier covers up to 540 square feet of space. Its rounded, boxy design has a modish, pared-down appeal and illuminates for nighttime use. The Boneco H300 is almost too large for shelf placement, but at 18.5 inches tall, it could work as a floor unit. Our testers said this was one of the easiest humidifiers to clean because of the wide tank mouth and dishwasher-safe parts. The price is undoubtedly steep. But if you see it on sale, we say go for it, and if not, it might still be worth the investment. Price at time of publish: $399.99 Dimensions: 18.5 x 11 x 11 inches | Reservoir Capacity: 4.5 liters | Coverage Area: 540 square feet The Spruce / Dera Burreson Things to Consider Before Buying a Humidifier Reservoir Capacity and Coverage Area When shopping around for a humidifier, pay attention to the reservoir (water tank) size. They can range anywhere from 0.25 to 6 or more liters, and the amount of water it can hold will affect how much indoor space it can cover. For instance, a 6-liter model can moisturize the air in spaces as large as 750 square feet. But a humidifier with a 1-ounce tank will likely only cover roughly 200 square feet (which is about the size of a bedroom or home office). Size and Placement The dimensions of the humidifier matter, too. If you plan to place yours on a shelf, desk, or nightstand, a smaller model is ideal. On the other hand, if you imagine it going on a countertop, free-standing cabinet, table, dresser, or potentially the floor, a larger one will work. While some humidifiers are cordless with rechargeable batteries, most plug into the wall. With this in mind, check the length of the power cord and make sure there's an outlet within reach of where you want to place it. Cleaning Requirements You'll also want to consider the cleaning requirements, which may involve wiping down the tank, soaking the parts, or scrubbing off hard-water scale. Dr. Parikh recommends cleaning your humidifier at least once a week, though some models call for daily cleaning. Additionally, many have replaceable filters, which you'll want to change out about once a month if you use yours daily. Our best overall pick, the Levoit 300S Humidifier, is super easy to clean and has a very user-friendly design. When to Buy a Humidifier Since humidifiers are most often used during the late fall and winter, you're wise to buy one before the chilly months hit. On the other hand, if you're hoping to score a discount, shop around in the spring or summer when last winter's models are likely to be on sale. People / Dera Burreson How We Tested Humidifiers Our editors searched high and low to find the top-rated, best-selling humidifiers on the market, then selected 27 to try first-hand both in the lab and at home. After unboxing them and reading through the manuals, our testers timed how long it took to set them up. Upon filling them up and switching them on, we observed the mist output and noise level and played around with different settings. We also cleaned the humidifiers according to the directions, as frequent cleaning is a big part of owning one. Finally, we assessed the design, including the size, appearance, and durability. Taking testing insights and price into consideration, we narrowed it down to the top seven models. Frequently Asked Questions What are the benefits of using a humidifier? According to Dr. Parikh, using a humidifier can help soothe your nasal passages when your indoor air gets dry. This often happens during the winter when your heating system continuously warms cold air from outside and releases it into your home.Some people also use them for skincare benefits, as the added moisture can help prevent a parched complexion. And others turn to humidifiers to help their houseplants thrive. What is the ideal humidity level inside a home? "Between 30 to 50 percent is good," says Dr. Parikh. Depending on who you ask, you might hear that the most comfortable indoor humidity level is more like 40 to 60 percent. But Dr. Parikh warns that inching toward 60 percent could encourage mold growth and potentially create a breeding ground for dust mites. What kind of humidifier is best for a bedroom? The size of a humidifier's tank is directly proportionate to its coverage area, so if you have a large bedroom, you'll want to choose a model like the Levoit 6-liter Warm and Cool Mist Humidifier that can cover up to 750 square feet. What Is People Tested? We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs. But we don't stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we've awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square. In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.