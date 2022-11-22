The 28 Best Housewarming Gifts of 2022

Choosing a housewarming gift can be a daunting task — after all, it’s a lot less straightforward than finding a stocking stuffer or white elephant present. Luckily for you, we’ve already done most of the heavy lifting. We handpicked a wide range of gifts based on firsthand testing, customer reviews, and trending finds to suit almost anyone. Prices vary as widely as your loved ones’ interests, starting at $11 for a top-rated kitchen tool and reaching all the way to $1263 for a major home fitness splurge.

Beyond baking festive treats and watching back-to-back Hallmark movies, everyone knows the holidays are a time to reconnect with friends and family. Whether you’re invited to a housewarming party or just want to be a thoughtful guest, it’s always good to bring a little something special when you enter a new space.

Anecdote Candles Cocktail Candle Anecdote View On Anthropologie If you’ve ever deemed a candle an insufficient gift, Anecdote will prove you wrong. The small business’s conversation-starting scents feel truly personal — who doesn’t want a candle inspired by their favorite cocktail? Each one is hand-poured in the U.S. from a coconut soy wax blend, and their 55-hour burn time means they’ll set the mood for many winter nights. Price at time of publish: $32

Chamberlain Coffee The Full Coffee Collection Amazon View On Amazon View On Chamberlaincoffee.com YouTube mogul Emma Chamberlain is known for her charming internet presence, but her coffee company will impress even the pickiest connoisseurs. This bundle includes five 12-ounce, pre-ground bags of unique blends ranging from the rich, dark Night Owl to our favorite, the Early Bird light roast. All Chamberlain Coffee products are made from USDA organic ingredients, and they're freshly roasted in California. Plus, the packaging is downright adorable. Price at time of publish: $72

Goshi Exfoliating Shower Towel 5 Goshi View On Amazon View On Walmart This top-rated washcloth has a rip-resistant texture that sloughs off dead skin like nothing else. When paired with liquid soap, it creates the perfect lather to leave skin silky smooth with every wash. It’s easy to clean after every use with soap and warm water and can be stored just about anywhere. Consider buying one for each member of a household — once you see how much they love them, you'll probably want one for yourself, too. Price at time of publish: $14.99

Anyday Cookware The Starter Set Anyday View On Cookanyday.com Anyday’s glass bowls are ideal for the cooking-averse. They’re made for microwave-only cooking and baking, and the brand’s website features countless recipes that can be made almost as easily as instant noodles, from alfredo pasta to our favorite peanut butter chocolate lava cake. This set comes with one shallow and one deep dish that cater to different recipes and serving sizes. Plus, they’re completely dishwasher safe. Price at time of publish: $55

Venus ET Fleur The Classic Bundle Venus Et Fleur View On Venusetfleur.com This elegant gift set comes with a soy wax candle and two mini rose boxes, both of which will last a year or more (but we’ve witnessed them last more than three). It’s completely customizable, with 14 box colors, six rose colors, and three candle scents to choose from. The bundle arrives in a stunning display box, and it’s the perfect surprise for anyone who loves florals but lacks a green thumb. Price at time of publish: $179

Wthn Body Cupping Kit Nordstrom View On Nordstrom Cupping is a healing method from traditional Chinese medicine that suctions skin to increase circulation, which can relieve muscle tension and respiratory congestion (and it's beloved by celebs like Madonna and Haley Cuoco). It may sound complicated, but this kit from acupuncture studio WTHN makes it easy to safely perform the treatment at home. It comes with eight rubber cups and directions for applying them to different areas of the body. They’ll help your wellness-savvy friends and family create a spa-like experience from home. Price at time of publish: $68

Chiji Crystal Energy Protection Room & Body Mist Chiji View On Homeofchiji.com Put a luxe spin on a traditional room freshener with Chiji’s crystal-infused room and body mist. This particular scent is made from hibiscus extract, rose and cucumber waters, witch hazel, and aloe. At the bottom of the sleek glass bottle, you’ll find pebbles of amethyst, which the brand says dispels negative emotions and frustrations. Chiji recommends spritzing pillows before bed for an extra calm night’s sleep. Price at time of publish: $29

Milk Bar: Kids Only Cookbook Milk Bar View On Milkbarstore.com Looking for a kid-friendly housewarming gift? Legendary sweet shop Milk Bar has the perfect cookbook for families to enjoy together. It’s full of over 85 quirky-yet-delicious recipes — like PB&J cereal treats and apple pie waffles — that teach young chefs the tricks of the trade. Reviewers say it’s ideal for kids ages five and up, and it also makes an aesthetically-pleasing coffee table book. Price at time of publish: $22.99

Lululemon Mirror and 1-Year Studio Membership Lululemon View On Mirror.co Lululemon’s Studio Mirror is a workout device like no other. When turned off, it functions as a standard mirror. Turn it on, and you’re transported to a one-of-a-kind fitness program through Lululemon Studios, which features personal training, yoga, boxing, and more from world-renowned instructors. Its HD display and surround-sound speakers will transport fitness lovers to the gym from the comfort of their home. When you purchase a one-year membership to Lululemon Studios with the device, you receive a discount; monthly membership payments begin as soon as the Mirror is delivered. Price at time of publish: $1263

Marimekko Räsymatto Terry Cotton Bath Towel Amazon View On Amazon Legendary home furnishings company Marimekko knows how to create a practical statement piece for everyday. This plush towel is equal parts bold and neutral, with one side featuring black dots and the other grey. At 58 by 29 inches, it’s the ideal accent piece to elevate any style of bathroom — and of course, its Portuguese cotton is soft and absorbent. Price at time of publish: $52 The 7 Best Bath Towels of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Opalhouse Designed with Jungalow 4-Pack Glass Goblets Target View On Target Bohemian decor brand Jungalow collaborated with Target’s Opalhouse on a line of products that preserves its fun-loving ethos at an impressively affordable price point. These textured, 8.5-ounce goblets look straight out of a high-end catalogue, but a four-pack will run you less than $25. It’s a must-have gift set for anyone who appreciates a creative table setting, whether for special occasions or everyday. Price at time of publish: $24.49

Lush Snow Fairy Gift Set Lush View On Lushusa.com No one does a gift set quite like Lush. The cruelty-free body care brand is ringing in the holiday season with this winter-ready bundle, which includes a colorful bath bomb, shimmery shower gel, creamy body lotion, and a Swiss roll-shaped bubble bar. Every product has a subtle cotton candy scent. When you’ve recently moved to a new home, what better way to recharge than with an aromatic bubble bath? Price at time of publish: $44

Levain Bakery 8 Cookies in a Holiday Tin Levain View On Levainbakery.com Levain is famous for its fluffy chocolate chip walnut cookies, but there are tons of other incredible flavors to explore. This holiday tin can be filled with an assortment of four classics (chocolate chip walnut, dark chocolate chocolate chip, dark chocolate peanut butter chip, and oatmeal raisin), a seasonal variety pack, a chocolate lovers’ pack, or even eight of one kind. No matter which you choose, all cookies are baked to order, gift-wrapped, and packaged in this festive box. Price at time of publish: $49

Utoplike Teak Wood Bath Mat Utoplike View On Amazon Unlike a traditional fabric bath mat, this one won’t grow mold or accumulate copious dirt and grime. It’s easy to wipe clean and only needs to be lifted to clean the floor underneath. The teakwood is bound to go with most styles of decor, and it’ll bring any bathroom one step closer to feeling like a resort getaway. One reviewer even uses it inside their shower to keep from slipping and says it works like a charm. Price at time of publish: $69.99

Ceremonia Guava Mini Hair Kit Sephora View On Sephora Ceremonia makes the best-smelling hair care you’ll find anywhere. This three-piece set comes with a texturizing spray, UV protectant and detangler, and hydrating leave-in conditioner. Each product centers antioxidant-rich guava extract, which protects hair from harmful UV rays, along with strengthening avocado oil and aloe vera. Their adorable bottles are made from post-consumer recycled plastic and will add a pop of color to any shower setup. Price at time of publish: $28

Bose Soundbar TV Speaker with Bluetooth Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Abt.com At 2.21 inches tall and 23.38 inches wide, this compact speaker is the ultimate low-footprint accessory for any home theater setup. It has two angled full-range drivers that create a realistic audio experience, with a specific focus on clarifying vocals and pronunciation. It easily connects to most TV models with an included optical audio cable, and it even comes with a remote control to add a bass boost or enable dialogue mode, which enhances speech quality. Price at time of publish: $199

JZD Un Día a La Vez Tea Towels JZD View On Shopjzd.com Latina-owned small business JZD creates products celebrating its founders’ heritage, but you don’t have to speak Spanish to enjoy the positive message of these colorful dish towels. They come in a set of two and feature the words “Un Día a La Vez,” meaning “One Day at a Time,” surrounded by cartoon graphics of flowers, birds, and cacti. They’ll look beautiful hanging from an oven handle or kitchen hooks. Price at time of publish: $22

Jiggy 450-Piece Decorative Puzzle and Glue Kit Amazon View On Amazon Even if you did enough jigsaws for a lifetime in the early days of the pandemic, you’ll appreciate the creativity of Jiggy’s puzzle-turned-DIY projects. This set comes with everything you need to turn a finished puzzle into a permanent art piece. Its snowy cabin image feels perfectly seasonal, and like every Jiggy puzzle, the design was created by a female artist. Price at time of publish: $40

Amazon Basics 5.6L Cast Iron Dutch Oven Amazon View On Amazon A quality Dutch oven doesn’t need to cost hundreds, and this customer-loved Amazon model is proof. It holds six quarts and is oven-safe up to 400 degrees, so it’s the perfect option for making soup, frying chicken, or even tossing pasta in a homemade sauce. Not to mention, it’s microwave and dishwasher safe, which sets it apart from many other cast iron products on the market. It’s earned more than 5,500 five-star ratings from people who are “totally amazed” by its quality. Price at time of publish: $59.99 The 9 Best Dutch Ovens of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Korissa Seagrass & Sari Birdhouse Wolf and Badger View On Wolfandbadger.com Nature lovers will meet their match with this stylish birdhouse. It was handcrafted from seagrass and repurposed sari cuttings by Fair Trade artisans in Bangladesh, and its adorable acorn design is the icing on the cake. Not only will it brighten up any yard, but it’s a gift that will keep on giving as birds find a home in it for years to come. Price at time of publish: $39

Le Creuset Classic Demi Teakettle Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma This adorable kettle clocks in at just over nine inches tall and six inches wide. It’s fairly affordable compared to other popular Le Creuset products, and it makes a great gift for tea drinkers while taking up minimal space in a kitchen. Since it’s available in 10 bold colors, it doubles as a lovely display piece. Oh, and did we mention it ships free? Price at time of publish: $84

Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen with Clock Amazon View On Amazon Amazon’s new and improved Echo Dot is the perfect bedside companion, thanks to features like best-ever sound quality, Alexa capabilities, and an LED display that can show the weather, song titles, and more. It can be used as a music speaker, alarm clock, and everything in between, which explains why one reviewer remarked that “all devices should be this smart.” Price at time of publish: $39.99

IPOW Wing Corkscrew and Multifunctional Wine Beer Bottle Opener Amazon View On Amazon If any kitchen item is going to get lost when moving homes, it’s a wine opener. This top-rated option is made of solid zinc for a weighted feel that won’t slip. Its extra-sharp spiral prevents cork remnants from entering the bottle, and its rubber-grip wings allow for hassle-free removal. On the opposite side, you’ll find an attache beer opener, which makes it perfect for parties. Price at time of publish: $10.99

Dusen Dusen Porcini Stripe Apron Dusen Dusen View On Nordstrom A more fashionable apron may not exist. This 100 percent cotton style is one-size-fits all and can be machine washed and dried. No matter how often it’s used, signs of wear will hardly be seen thanks to its eye-catching colorblocked stripes. And since it doesn’t cater to a seasonal theme, it can be worn during any time of year — chef’s kiss. Price at time of publish: $48

Susan Alexandra Orchard Street Mezuzah Case Susan Alexandra View On Susanalexandra.com In Judaism, a mezuzah is a scroll of Torah verses often stored in a case like this one from Jewish-owned brand Susan Alexandra. Each one is handmade by New York City-based artist Michal Golan and meant to be affixed to the right side of a home’s doorpost. The design is so full of detail, you’ll notice something new every time you look at it. Price at time of publish: $188

Exclusivo Mezcla Waffle Textured Extra Large Fleece Blanket Amazon View On Amazon You can never go wrong with the gift of a large, fuzzy throw blanket. This dusty pink variety is 50 inches wide and 70 long, so it’s the ultimate snuggle companion. It’s earned a massive 16,000-plus perfect ratings, with customers raving that it’s lightweight but still impressively warm. Its waffle texture sets it apart from traditional fleece options, and at $15, what’s not to love? Price at time of publish: $14.99 The 16 Best Throw Blankets of 2022

Ceremonia 6 x 6 in. Beaded Bamboo Basket Shop LatinX View On Shoplatinx.com Shop Latinx is an online marketplace that features only Latinx-owned brands, including homeware company Ceremonia. This hand-beaded basket is perfect for storing keys, jewelry, spices, or random odds and ends. No matter what you put inside, its intricate colorblocked design makes it a standout accent piece for just about any area of the home, be it a coffee table or the top of a bookshelf. Price at time of publish: $58