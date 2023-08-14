There are a few types of hot tub covers you’ll see today, including soft and hard covers. Soft covers are generally more affordable and don’t offer insulating properties, while hard covers have a thick layer of foam to help keep the water warm. Other factors you’ll want to think about as you compare options include the materials, ease of installation, and safety certifications. To help you parse through all the options out there today, we tested five popular hot tub covers that can be used on inflatable hot tubs and researched top-rated options for traditional spas.

“Outdoor portable or above-ground hot tubs should have a cover for three primary reasons,” explains Alicia Toedter, pool and hot tub care education expert for Leslie’s Pool Supplies. “To help keep dust, dirt, leaves, and other debris out of the water, which reduces hot tub cleaning and water maintenance efforts; to efficiently maintain hot tub water temperature, which reduces energy costs; and to serve as a safety system, keeping children from entering the water without adult supervision.”

There’s nothing quite like soaking in a hot tub at the end of a long day, and one of the easiest ways to ensure your spa is ready for use at all times is to invest in a hot tub cover. These specially designed covers are important for both standard and inflatable hot tubs , and often, they do more than just keep debris out of the water.

In addition to a custom size, you can select from 11 different vinyl colors, and the material is UV-stabilized to prevent fading. There are a variety of upgrades available, as well, including a double-wrapped core to extend the cover’s lifespan, heavy-duty wind straps, or a continuous heat seal for better insulation in cool climates. Plus, all the brand’s custom covers are designed to meet ASTM safety standards, which is essential for households with children.

If you need to replace the hard cover on your standard hot tub, Leslie’s Custom Spa Covers can be fully customized to meet your needs. These covers are made using EPS foam, which has a closed cell structure to repel moisture, and you can select the size and foam thickness needed for your hot tub. You can input the dimensions of your hot tub manually, or the brand has a database of common hot tub models to choose from.

You’re able to customize the cover to suit your hot tub and needs, including add-ons for harsh weather.

These hot tub covers are custom made, so they can be designed to fit on spas of all sizes and shapes. They exceed ASTM cover safety standards, and you can add a variety of extra features to your purchase, such as specialty handles or insulated hinges.

For harsh winter climates, you’re going to need a heavy-duty hot tub cover, such as this one from The Cover Guy. The brand’s Extreme Hot Tub Cover is made using a 6-inch layer of high-density foam that can withstand having snow piled on top of it, and it also has aluminum reinforcement down the center for added strength. The foam is wrapped to prevent it from absorbing water when exposed to inclement weather, and you can choose to have the cover finished in a special weather-sheild fabric that won’t crack or fade as quickly as standard vinyl.

The inner foam is wrapped to prevent water absorption, preventing it from becoming water-logged.

This cover comes in four colors, as well as several sizes to fit round, square, and rectangular hot tubs. Just keep in mind that it doesn’t offer any heat retention, so you’ll need to use it in conjunction with a hard cover if you’re hoping to maintain the water temperature in your spa.

The Covermates Hot Tub Cover can be quickly put on or pulled off your hot tub, so it’s ideal for everyday use. The design is similar to a fitted bed sheet with an elastic band all the way around the edge, and you can simply stretch it over a traditional or inflatable hot tub. The vinyl fabric will keep bugs and debris from landing in the water, and it’s even water-resistant thanks to a polyester lining.

The lightweight design keeps debris out of the water between uses.

The cover comes in several shapes to fit most common hot tub sizes.

The all-around elastic hem makes this cover quick and easy to put onto your hot tub.

This cover is great for keeping debris out of the hot tub and protecting it against inclement weather, but the brand doesn’t recommend using it by itself. Instead, it should be placed over a hard spa cover for best resuts.

The ULTCOVER Hot Tub Cover is a top choice if you’re looking to protect a square hot tub. It’s made from a thick polyester canvas material with a waterproof backing, and it comes in two colors and several sizes to fit most standard hot tubs. There are air vents on the side to prevent the wind from pulling the cover off, and a heavy-duty elastic cord and strap buckles allow you to tighten the material for a more secure fit.

The brand recommends using this cover over a hard-top cover, not by itself.

There are air vents on the sides to help prevent the cover from being blown off in the wind.

You can secure the cover to your hot tub using its draw-string elastic and strap buckles.

The cover comes in several sizes to accommodate most square hot tubs.

In testing, this cover did a great job at keeping debris out of the water, and we loved that it has handles that make it easy to remove. It’s a great option if you use your hot tub on a frequent basis, as it’s quick to put on and take off, but we do wish the sides of the cover were a bit longer. Because they don’t extend all the way to the bottom of the hot tub, we were worried that the cover may come loose in windy conditions.

For round hot tubs, the Classic Accessories Veranda Hot Tub Cover is a durable and inexpensive option to keep debris out of the water. It’s designed to fit circular hot tubs up to 84 inches in diameter, and it’s made from a thick, water-resistant polyester material. The fabric reminded us of an outdoor furniture cover, and we liked that it has an elastic drawstring around the bottom edge to provide a more secure fit.

Because the sides of the cover don’t reach the bottom of the hot tub, we worry it could blow off in strong winds.

We quickly discovered that the bubbles need to be facing downward for this cover to be effective — if it’s put on upside down, it may have the opposite effect as intended. Overall, it’s an inexpensive option to boost the temperature of your water, but it’s not very effective at keeping debris out of the hot tub.

The In The Swim Hot Tub Solar Blanket is a special style of cover that helps insulate your spa. It’s made from a blue polyethylene material that resembles bubble wrap, and the brand claims that it’s able to increase water temperature up to 10 degrees over the course of a week if it gets consistent sunlight. We loved that the blanket can easily be cut to fit any spa shape, and because it just floats on top of the water, it’s quick to remove and set to the side when you want to use your hot tub.

The blanket needs to be used in conjunction with another cover to keep out debris.

When the blanket is exposed to sunlight, it retains warmth to help manage the spa temperature.

The blanket is easy to remove and put onto the hot tub, as it simply floats on top of the water.

This cover comes in an oversized sheet that you can cut down to fit your hot tub.

The biggest downside of this cover is that it doesn’t help retain heat or save energy. The fabric doesn’t offer any insulation, so it didn’t regulate the water temperature at all during testing.

During testing, we found that this cover is ideal for keeping leaves, bugs, and other debris out of the hot tub when it’s not in use, and because it’s so lightweight, one person can easily install or remove the cover by themselves. The cover has long sides to protect more of your spa — handy if you have an inflatable model — but we did have to fold the fabric over itself to prevent it from resting on the ground.

If you’re looking for an inexpensive cover for your spa, the UCARE Hot Tub Cover is about as budget-friendly as they come. It’s designed to fit round hot tubs and comes in three different sizes, and it’s made from a nylon material that’s weather-proof and rip-resistant.

The cover doesn’t offer any insulation, so it won’t help to keep your hot tub warm.

The cover has a drawstring to ensure it fits snugly around your hot tub.

One person can easily put on/remove this cover by themselves thanks to its light weight.

This cover was very effective at keeping bugs and debris out of the hot tub.

Because this cover has a layer of foam between 4 and 6 inches thick, it will help keep heat inside your hot tub and help you save energy on operation. Plus, there are many other features you can add on to make the cover more efficient, such as a heat seal, wind strap, or a hydraulic lift for effortless removal. These add-ons do incur an additional fee, but they’re often worth the upgrade to keep your hot tub in peak condition all year round.

For standard hard-sided hot tubs, the MySpaCover Custom-Made Hot Tub Cover will help keep the water clean and warm, no matter the weather outside. This cover can be fully customized to fit your hot tub — you’re able to choose the shape and size, as well as the cover’s thickness, material, and color. Just keep in mind that these measurements need to be precise, else the cover may not fit properly.

You may encounter longer shipping times because the cover is made to order.

There are many features and accessories you can add on to suit your needs.

Things to Consider Before Buying a Hot Tub Cover

Cover Type

There are a few types of hot tub covers available today, including hard covers, soft covers, and spa blankets.

Hard covers: For traditional hard-sided hot tubs, hard thermal covers offer insulation, as well as protection against the elements. These covers are generally a few inches thick with a tapered foam interior. “The insulating power of a hot tub cover is predominantly in its foam core,” explains Toedter. “Hot tub covers can be custom designed with a variety of thicknesses and densities to meet the needs of indoor requirements and range of outdoor climates.” Hard covers can be used alone or along with a soft cover.

For traditional hard-sided hot tubs, hard thermal covers offer insulation, as well as protection against the elements. These covers are generally a few inches thick with a tapered foam interior. “The insulating power of a hot tub cover is predominantly in its foam core,” explains Toedter. “Hot tub covers can be custom designed with a variety of thicknesses and densities to meet the needs of indoor requirements and range of outdoor climates.” Hard covers can be used alone or along with a soft cover. Soft covers: If you have an inflatable hot tub, you’ll likely end up using a soft cover, which are typically made from a synthetic fabric like polyester or nylon. Similar to patio furniture covers, these designs protect against the elements and keep debris out of your hot tub. However, they won’t help keep the water warm and may not be durable enough to withstand inclement weather.

If you have an inflatable hot tub, you’ll likely end up using a soft cover, which are typically made from a synthetic fabric like polyester or nylon. Similar to patio furniture covers, these designs protect against the elements and keep debris out of your hot tub. However, they won’t help keep the water warm and may not be durable enough to withstand inclement weather. Solar blankets: Finally, there are “solar blankets,” which are often used with one of the other types of covers. Toedter explains that solar blankets are typically made from polyethylene material that closely resembles heavy-duty bubble wrap. “These covers float on the surface of the water to protect against water evaporation and reduce heat loss,” she says. “Most hot tub owners use them in conjunction with a traditional foam-core hot tub cover to help prevent the main cover from absorbing moisture or developing a mildew problem.”

Material

Hot tub covers can be made from a variety of materials, and you’ll want to consider where your hot tub is located when selecting a cover. For instance, if your hot tub is outdoors, you’ll likely need a cover that’s waterproof and also UV-resistant to prevent the color from fading over time. It may also need to be sturdy enough to withstand rain and snow on top of it, depending on your climate.

Covers for indoor spas generally don’t need to be as heavy duty: “Indoor hot tubs don’t require a cover, but many owners prefer them to help maintain hot tub water temperature, reduce evaporation and indoor humidity, as well as serve as a safety barrier,” explains Toedter.

Installation and Removal

When selecting a hot tub cover, you’ll want to think about how easy it is to put on and take off. Soft covers are ideal for this purpose, as they’re lightweight and able to be installed by just one person. The Covermates Square Hot Tub Cover is our pick for super easy installation.

On the other hand, hard covers tend to be heavier and may require multiple people to move. If you decide to go this route, you may also want to consider purchasing a lift, which makes it much easier to remove and replace the cover on your hot tub.

Safety Certification

If you have children, it’s especially important to select a cover that will keep them safe around the spa. “When choosing a hot tub cover, ensure you pick one that meets the standards of the American Society of Testing and Materials (ASTM), which rates hot tub covers to ensure they meet performance requirements to serve as a safety barrier,” recommends Toedter.

Keep in mind that these standards only apply to hard spa covers — soft covers and solar blankets aren’t sturdy enough to keep children from falling in.

How We Tested

While reviewing inflatable and standard hot tubs, the PEOPLE Tested team also tested a total of five hot tub covers, including the UCARE Hot Tub Cover, In the Swim Spa and Hot Tub Solar Blanket, and Classic Accessories Veranda Round Hot Tub Cover. Over the course of several weeks, we evaluated each cover based on the quality of material, fit, and effectiveness at keeping debris out of the spa and regulating water temperature. Using data from our tests, we scored these models on their quality, effectiveness, fit, and overall value.

We weren’t able to test any hard-top covers at this time, so the remaining models featured on this list were selected based on expert recommendations and customer reviews.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the best thickness for a hot tub cover? According to Toedter, the foam core of a hard cover can be anywhere from 2 to 6 inches thick, and the best option will depend on where your hot tub is located, as well as your climate.

Indoor hot tubs don’t need as thick of a cover, so 2 to 4 inches of foam is generally sufficient. For outdoor hot tubs in seasonal climates, a cover around 5 inches is best, and in harsh, snowy climates, you’ll generally want a cover that’s around 6 inches thick.

Is there a hot tub cover that doesn't absorb water? One common problem with hot tub covers is that they can become water-logged. As the exterior of the cover breaks down, water can seep into the inner foam, causing the cover to become heavier and less efficient.

To prevent this from happening, you may want to look for a cover with extra protection around the core: “Choosing a cover with a double-wrapped core can add extra protection against moisture, which will add years to your cover’s lifespan,” explains Toedter.

How long do hot tub covers last? If taken care of properly, hot tub covers will generally last five or more years. High-quality hard covers may last longer, especially if they have added protection against moisture. However, given that hot tubs can last for up to 20 years, chances are that you’ll need to replace your cover sometime during ownership.

Why trust PEOPLE?

Camryn Rabideau is a freelance writer and product tester who specializes in home products. While writing this article, she pulled insights from firsthand testing notes from the PEOPLE Tested team, and she also spent several hours researching different types of hot tub covers and top-rated models to provide additional product recommendations.

For further insights on the benefits of hot tub covers and what to look for in one, she spoke with Alicia Toedter, pool and hot tub care education and content for Leslie’s.

What Is People Tested?

We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.

But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.

In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.