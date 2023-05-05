Whether you can achieve an at-home blowout but want something a little more convenient or are looking for a tool that makes DIY salon-worthy blowouts a total breeze, a hot air brush is a must-have for your hot tool arsenal. After testing several options — including a few crowd favorites — we narrowed it down to the seven best options.

“A hot air brush is a mix between the technology of a blow dryer and the appearance of a regular brush,” says Jerome Lordet, celebrity hairstylist and style director at Pierre Michel Salon, who has worked with Sandra Bullock and Jessica Simpson. “They are a timesaver that delivers a smooth and volumized result without needing extra tools, which is convenient,” he adds, noting that they are great for anyone looking to get a DIY blowout without needing multiple styling tools.

There are so many ways to style your hair and even more hot tools to get the job done — but when it comes to a voluminous blowout, it typically comes down to a really good blow dryer and an even better round brush (plus, you know, actually being able to blowout your hair). Enter hot air brushes, a.k.a. the beauty gods’ gift to those of us who struggle to achieve good-looking blowouts and home, and one of the must-have hot tools of the moment.

When styling fine hair, consider the Hot Tools One-Step Pro Blowout Styler, which has boar-tech bristles that grab the hair easily while drying and help create a silky and smooth finish. From start to finish, it offered a more user-friendly experience, thanks to details like the ergonomic handle that makes styling more comfortable and easier, three different heat settings, and Direct ION Technology for fast-drying. The brush also has a 24K gold styling surface, which provides even heat distribution and can help protect hair from heat damage, too. While it doesn’t come with all of the attachments that some other stylers have, we found that this one had less of a learning curve and was overall super easy to use, even if you’ve never used a hot air brush before.

The Dyson Airwrap Styling System is like the holy grail of hot air brushes, and hair styling tools in general. However, with a nearly $600 price tag, it’s a total splurge. Nonetheless, we found that — if you are considering an investment hair styler — this is worth every penny, plus the two-year warranty is a plus. Cost aside, this hot air brush lives up to the hype with six styling attachments that are compatible with hair that is shoulder length or longer and can help you achieve everything from a bouncy blowout to a wavy curl. While there is a bit of a learning curve to this hot air brush, once it clicks, the device feels super user-friendly with an easy-to-navigate temperature and airflow control on the handle as well as attachments that pop and lock in and out of place with ease.

A bit of a learning curve (but, once you get the hang of it, you’ll be obsessed like us)

After four years of using the Dyson Airwrap, we put the Bondi Boost Blowout Brush Pro to the test and were blown away (pun intended) by the results. Not only did it give us a blowout in 17 minutes (which is approximately three minutes less than the Dyson Airwrap), but it also did a phenomenal job at smoothing the hair and left us with sleek and shiny strands — no anti-frizz serum necessary. When using this product, we were surprised to learn it only costs $70, because we thought for sure that it was worth at least $130. Our only complaint is that we wish the cool setting (which is essential to getting that frizz-free style and setting the blowout in place) had a button, which would make it easier to activate compared to the nozzle.

Turning on the cool setting isn't super intuitive; we wish it had a button versus being activated via the nozzle

When blow-drying hair, one of the most challenging parts of maneuvering the device is the weight of the blow dryer. For a more lightweight solution, we loved the Drybar Reserve 3-in-1 Interchangeable Blow-Dryer, which weighs only one pound and has a super sleek design that is easy to hold and move around while styling strands. In addition to its weight, we love this hot air brush for a sleek and straight blowout look as it comes with a paddle brush (as well as an oval brush and concentrated dryer) attachment that allows you to essentially brush your hair until it dries straight. Also, the brush has ionic technology, which seals the hair cuticle, resulting in less frizz after styling (which is not always the case with a blow dryer). If you’re concerned about heat, we found that even the highest setting never felt too hot, which makes it less damaging and drying to the hair.

With four heat settings, you have a lot of control over the temperature and can even blast strands with a shot of cool hair to help set the style

Hot air brushes come in a range of prices, including more budget-friendly options. For a hot tool under $75, we recommend the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Styler. This brush is a mix between a round brush and a blow dryer and features four heat settings (including a cool one), so you can achieve a salon-worthy blowout in much less time. When testing out this hot air brush, we were most impressed by how quickly it blow-dried our hair, which was about 25 minutes and half the amount of time we normally spend under the blow dryer. While we did notice more flyaways with this tool, it’s nothing a little anti-frizz serum can’t fix. All of this to say, the blow dryer brush gets super hot and, from a hair health perspective, might not be ideal for everyday use, especially for those with dry strands. Overall, though, we were pleasantly surprised by this budget-friendly hot air brush and its impressive performance.

Can get really hot, which might not be ideal for daily use or anyone with sensitive scalps or dry strands

While the Shark Air Styling and Drying System is on the pricey side, you don’t have to splurge to achieve a salon-worthy blowout at home — which we discovered after testing the L'Ange Hair Le Volume 2-in-1 Titanium Brush Dryer. This round brush and blow dryer combination features 360-degree airflow with an oval-shaped round brush to smooth, straighten, and volumize hair while styling. Albeit a little heavy compared to the Shark and other hot air brushes we tested, it didn’t impact our experience significantly; not only we were able to blow out our hair on our own, but we also cut down our drying time by 15 minutes, which felt like a major win. Despite not coming with a bunch of attachments like the Shark and other hot air brushes, we loved that the barrel can be used as a blow dryer to dry strands to a damp finish before styling with the brush.

While the price tag is high compared to others on our list, this hot air brush is a competitor to the Dyson Airwrap (which costs around $600). Considering its performance and all of the extra attachment options it comes with, we think that the $280 price tag is well worth it — especially for those wanting something that can give them that salon-worthy look at home and save them money over time.

After testing several hot air brushes, we found that the Shark Air Styling and Drying System was super easy to use, only took us 20 minutes to achieve a salon-worthy blowout, and features an amazing no-heat-damage air technology that leaves hair feeling super healthy, which certainly isn’t always the case with a blow dryer. Another reason why we liked this system is all the attachments it comes with and how you can customize your tool to your styling preferences. There are eight compatible stylers for this hot air brush (including a diffuser and a wide-tooth comb, which isn’t common with its competitors), and at checkout, you can select three that meet your styling needs. If you decide you want more, you can purchase additional attachments separately. This way you can get exactly what you need rather than a bunch of attachments you rarely (if ever) will use. This hot air brush also features four heat settings, including a cool setting so you can set curls and waves. However, the hottest setting does get a little hot (especially when close to the face), so we preferred using it on a lower setting.

Took us only 20 minutes to style our hair — and it looked just as good as a salon blowout

Things to Consider When Buying Hot Air Brushes

Settings

When shopping for hot air brushes, it’s important to consider the different settings for a more unique styling experience. “You want to look for a brush that has multiple speeds [and] a cool button so you can customize the amount of heat,” says Aviva Jansen Perea, a celebrity hairstylist who has worked with Catherine Zeta-Jones, America Ferrera, and Chelsea Handler. She adds that a cool setting not only helps you control the heat exposure (similar to a blow dryer) but can also lock in a nice wave since cool air sets hair (several options we tested have cool settings, including the Shark FlexStyle and the Revlon One-Step). Having multiple speeds is beneficial, too, because it allows you more control over your blowout and gives you more styling flexibility.

Brush Type

It’s also important to look at the different brush types (and whether or not a hot air brush tool comes with different brush heads). “Thicker and coarse hair textures will most benefit from a mixture of boar and nylon or tufted bristles — this allows for more tension when stretching the hair to desired straightness,” says Darrius Peace, a hairstylist and natural hair expert with experience in the TV and movie industry. “Thinner and finer hair textures will most benefit from nylon bristles as they will not tug on the hair with the same necessity of a boar bristle." The Hot Tools 24K Gold One-Step Blowout and Volumizer is made from boar-tech bristles infused with activated charcoal for a quick and easy blowout.

With that said, Lordet says a brush with ceramic-coated bristles can also be an excellent choice since the bristles “distribute the heat from the brush when styling and smoothing the strands,” which can reduce damage.

Interchangeable Brush Heads

This isn’t a make-or-break detail, but having interchangeable brush heads in different sizes is preferred by some since it gives you more styling variety. “Depending on the look you want to achieve day to day, you might need a smaller brush head one day and a larger one the next,” says Lordet. “This is why I recommend choosing a brush with interchangeable brush heads.”

Heat Protection

While a hot air brush doesn’t quite replace a blow dryer or hairbrush, Fabio Scalia, artistic director and owner of Fabio Scalia Salons, says they can be more practical. That being said, he says to be cautious about the heat settings since regular use can cause damage (like using a curling iron or flat iron every day). With this in mind, Scalia says to look for a brush that allows you to manage the heat and temperature settings. “Research brushes that get the job done without going over 135 degrees Fahrenheit,” he notes, adding that the heat will provide a sufficient amount of smoothness and hold at the same time without causing damage.

Similar to using other hot tools, it also helps to use a heat protection spray on your hair before styling, since this can add a layer of protection between delicate strands and high heat.



How We Tested

To find the best hot air brushes, we put a variety of types to the test in our PEOPLE Tested lab, including ones at different price points and options with multiple attachments. We called in expert hairstylists to the lab in order to test each hot air brush in real time. We turned on our stopwatches and timed how long each brush took to complete the job, measured the cord length, took decibel readings for noise levels, and used temperature readers to record each heat setting. We also took thorough notes on how user-friendly each brush is, how easy it is to switch out attachments and change settings, and how heavy the devices felt in-hand.

Once the lab test with experts was complete, we took each hot air brush home for long-term testing, evaluating how they held up over time and noting any other benefits or drawbacks to each tool. After using each brush at least twice a week for a month, we compiled our testing insights and rated each hot air brush on a 1 to 5 scale for the following categories: ease of use, design, drying ability, effectiveness, durability, and value. The hot air brushes with the highest average ratings earned a spot on this PEOPLE Tested list.

Frequently Asked Questions Is a hot air brush better than a flat iron? This depends entirely on your desired result since both tools are used for different hairstyles. “If you want pin-straight hair, you will need a flat iron to get those results, but if you want volumized hair, you will get better results from a hot air brush,” says Lordet. In terms of hair health, Lordet says that a hot air brush is better than a flat iron because it’s healthier for your hair since it uses a lower temperature setting. This can keep hair looking shiny and is recommended for everyday styling over a flat iron.

What is the best hot air brush? After testing dozens of hot air brushes, we determined that the Shark Air Styling and Drying System is the best heated hairbrush because it’s super easy to use, only takes 20 minutes to achieve professional-level blowout, and you can choose from eight different attachments to create a more customized device (and not get stuck with a bunch of attachments you never us). For something a little less expensive, we also loved the L'ange Hair Le Volume 2-in-1 Titanium Brush Dryer, which is a combination of a round brush and blow dryer and helps you achieve a voluminous hairstyle with ease. If you’re looking to splurge, we also swear by the Dyson Airwrap Styling System which, albeit an investment, includes six different attachments and ways you can use this product to create several different styles, not only a bouncy blowout.

