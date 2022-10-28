Shopping The 26 Best Hostess Gifts of 2022 That Will Get You Invited Back Next Year From homemade spices to portable wine chillers, these unique gifts are sure to make your host smile By Erin Johnson Erin Johnson Instagram Erin Johnson is the senior commerce editor for PEOPLE. Before joining PEOPLE, she was a commerce editor for The Spruce. She also researched, tested, and wrote product guides for several digital outlets, including Real Simple, InStyle, Better Homes and Gardens, and Southern Living. When she's not raving about a new product, you can find Erin toting her dog named Pup around Brooklyn or planning a trip to the beach. Whether you're attending a dinner party or staying at a friend's place for a weekend getaway, it's always a good idea to gift the host or hostess with a thoughtful item as a small thank you. "Always match the formality or length of the time you are being hosted with what you bring as a host gift," says etiquette expert and best-selling author of Modern Etiquette Made Easy and Business Etiquette Made Easy Myka Meier. She adds that it's not about the money you spend; it’s the thoughtfulness behind the gift that counts. “No matter what you bring, the important part is that it is presented so it appears as a gift — even if it's as simple as a bow tied around it.” We asked some of our favorite friendly celebrities — from The Bachelor contestants to TV show hosts — what they plan on giving as hostess gifts this year, as well as some of their favorite gifts they’ve received from guests in years past. There was one common denominator amongst the gifts: Each one was thoughtful, personalized, useful, and something that the host might not necessarily splurge on for themselves. As the holiday season kicks into full gear, be prepared to gift your host or hostess with something unique that they’ll remember for years to come. “Remember the correct etiquette is to give the host gift upon arriving at someone's home,” adds Meier. We’ve rounded up celebrities' favorite gifts for every occasion (and budget) that are sure to get you invited back next year. Read on for the best 26 hostess gifts of 2022. Emmy-winning host and Open House star Sara Gore tells PEOPLE she's planning on gifting an ever–so-popular butter board to friends and family this year. "Partly as a joke, but also just because a board is a functional, timeless hostess gift no matter what you build on it," she says. We love that this board comes with a hidden drawer of utensils, so no matter what you or your hostess ends up putting on it (butter, cheese, or one of Gore's favorites — cannolis), this set is ready for the task. Price at time of publish: $34.97 We love that this board comes with a hidden drawer of utensils, so no matter what you or your hostess ends up putting on it (butter, cheese, or one of Gore’s favorites — cannolis), this set is ready for the task. Price at time of publish: $34.97 Pols Potten Roman Vases, Set of 4 Amara View On Amara.com Tamron Hall, TV personality and host of the nationally-syndicated daytime talk show Tamron Hall says she received a Pols Potten Vase set from Jung Lee, a friend and frequent guest of her show. “I love bud or small flower vases,” says Hall. “You don’t need a huge bouquet to add a small pop of beauty on your nightstand or in the kitchen.” She adds that the Pols Potten vase sets come in such eye-catching colors, you don’t even need to add flowers to appreciate their beauty. Price at time of publish: $255 French Kitchen Marble Wine Cooler Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise fan favorite Hannah Godwin tells PEOPLE she once received a marble wine cooler as a hosting gift, and it still sticks out in her mind as a favorite. “I loved it,” she says. “It was one of those items I would never go out of my way to buy for myself, but I use it all the time.” Price at time of publish: $39.95 The 8 Best Coolers of 2022 | Tested by PEOPLE Rhapsody Studio Ceramic Vase Amazon View On Amazon When it comes to giving gifts, Godwin likes to keep it classic. “I love bringing a seasonal flower arrangement because it can be used that evening while they’re entertaining,” she says. Godwin adds that if you pair the arrangement with a cute vase, even better. Price at time of publish: $39 Magnolia Terra Cotta Knot Earring Set Magnolia View On Magnolia.com Giving useful entertaining gifts is always a good idea, but that doesn’t mean you have to count out small personal items, like these Terra Cotta earrings from Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia shop. “Lightweight and a little bold — the color and unique style of these earrings make them that ‘something special’ on a casual day,” Gaines tells PEOPLE. Price at time of publish: $24 Magnolia Homebody Loungewear Set Magnolia View On Magnolia.com If your host is a homebody like Gaines, then they’ll love cozying up in this loungewear set once all the guests have gone home. If you’re planning to stay over for the weekend, why not pick up a pair for you and your host? Price at time of publish: $78 Vinglacé White Wine Insulator Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Crate & Barrel Producer, recording artist, and Broadway star Lauren “LOLO” Pritchard tells PEOPLE she loves to give this portable wine chiller as a hostess gift. It’s unique, fun, and immediately useful for entertaining. Pair it with a bottle of your host’s favorite wine and a handwritten note, and you’ll definitely be invited back next time. Price at time of publish: $89.95 The 6 Best Wine Decanters of 2022 | Tested by PEOPLE Molton Brown Orange and Bergamot Hand Cream Molton Brown View On Moltonbrown.com If you’re looking for something a little more understated, Pritchard says you can’t go wrong with this classic hand cream set from Molton Brown. It’s perfect for a guest bathroom, and it’s one of those small luxuries that the host might not splurge on for themselves. Bonus points if you pick up a set with a memorable, seasonal scent. Price at time of publish: $60 Snif Pumpkin Smash Candle Snif View On Snif.co Tieghan Gerard of Half-Baked Harvest tells PEOPLE that she loves gifting the Snif Pumpkin Smash candle so that the hostess can kick their feet up, light the candle, and enjoy a cozy evening post-party. “It’s kind of like pumpkin spice but much, much better with cinnamon, cardamom, whiskey, brûléed orange, salted maple, and roasted chocolate,” says Tieghan. That sounds like the perfect blend to celebrate having your house to yourself again. Price at time of publish: $44 The 23 Best Fall Candles of 2022 | by PEOPLE Medina Mercantile French Market Basket Tote Food52 View On Food52 View On Medinamercantile.com Mari Llewellyn, founder of Bloom Nutrition and The Slay App, tells PEOPLE her favorite hostess gifts include produce and treats from the local farmer’s market. “The farmer's markets have some of the highest quality food around. Especially here in California, we're so lucky to have access to such fresh fruits and veggies.” Pair those fresh goodies with a gorgeous tote bag, and your host just might invite you over every weekend. As for gift giving, Llewellyn says her go-to is her Blooms Greens product because it’s excellent for digestion and the bloating that usually accompanies holiday dinners and special events. Price at time of publish: $60 Brightland The Duo Brightland View On Brightland.co Emily Ley, author and founder of Simplified (and the notorious Simplified planner), says her go-to hostess gift is the Brightland Olive Oil duo set because it includes one oil for hot dishes and one for chilled. “The olive oil itself is so tasty, and the bottles are just beautiful displayed in a kitchen,” she says. Ley adds that she always includes a personalized gift tag and a nice ribbon before gifting it to the hostess with a hug and a “thank you.” Price at time of publish: $74 Dogwood Hill Apres Ski Notepad Dogwood Hill View On Dogwood-hill.com Ley says one of her favorite gifts she’s received was a personalized notepad from Dogwood Hill. “It was perfect for keeping on my desk for quick notes to teachers or friends. Because it was personalized, I could tell so much thought had been put into it.” Price at time of publish: $28 Crosley CR8005-TW Cruiser Plus Vintage 3-Speed Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair The New York Times bestselling author and podcast host Jen Hatmaker tells PEOPLE she absolutely loves gifting a hostess with something unique, such as record player. “It is the cutest, most nostalgic, delicious hostess gift,” she says. "Level it up by including a fan favorite record you found in a thrift store: CCR, Bob Dylan, Ray Charles, Etta James. I have a stack of them in my office awaiting unsuspecting hostesses who don’t need another candle." Price at time of publish: $89.95 Rifle Paper Co Waterproof Pouch Rifle Paper Co View On Riflepaperco.com “Being hosted for a long weekend stay at someone's beach house? Then try a basket full of fun things to use over the weekend such as beach towels, a beautiful picture frame to put a memory from the weekend in, shatterproof beach glasses, and a fun beach game,” says etiquette expert Myka Meier. Attending a smaller, shorter beach gathering such as a day trip? Try gifting something fun (and useful) like this colorful waterproof phone case. Price at time of publish: $25 Kingrol 8 Pack 8 oz Swing Top Glass Bottles Amazon View On Amazon Zoe Francois, star of Magnolia network show Zoe Bakes says she loves to gift a bottle of her homemade vanilla extract when visiting friends and family. “It is super easy to make and will be a game-changer for any home baker,” she says. "You can make bottles ahead for giving during the holidays or leave a freshly-filled bottle with the hostess to attend to." View her famous recipe (featured on The Drew Barrymore Show) or bottle up a signature formula of your own to share with family and friends. Price at time of publish: $29.99 Bloomondo Empty Spice Jars with Labels Amazon View On Amazon View On Bloomondo.com Francois tells PEOPLE that the best hostess gift she recently received was a jar of Za'atar. “The Za'atar was a special family blend my friend uses when cooking and baking Middle Eastern recipes,” she explains. "It was such a unique and personal gift." We think these spice jars would make a perfect container for a thoughtful blend of spices. Price at time of publish: $44.99 Venus Et Fleur Le Mini Round Le Miniâ¢ Round. Courtesy of Venus Et Fleur View On Venusetfleur.com Celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Cardi B have housed a Venus et Fleur arrangement or two, and while the traditional box is gorgeous (and expensive), the brand also offers smaller arrangements at accessible price points, like this one for $44. A beautiful box with an eternity rose has never looked so good, and we’re positive your host would treasure it. Price at time of publish: $44 Anne Neilson Home Peace Tray Anne Neilson Home View On Anneneilsonhome.com Anne Neilson, artist and author of Entertaining Angels, lives by the “never show up empty-handed” rule and says this year her go-to hostess gift will be a combo of her decorative acrylic trays stacked with coordinating cocktail napkins or guest towels. It’s not only a beautiful gift but a useful one, too. “Our acrylic trays [with the angel image in the bottom] can always be used as a catch-all after napkins are all gone from a fun party,” she says. Price at time of publish: $40 Twisted Wares Please Leave By 9 PM Cocktail Napkins Amazon View On Amazon View On Thestandardgoods.com View On Twistedwares.com As far as receiving, Neilson says she loves to receive fun cocktail napkins, beautiful florals, or holiday-themed pieces. “Any entertainer loves to have these stocked in their bar or kitchen,” says Neilson. “You can never have enough.” We love these fun napkins with the “Please leave by 9 pm” phrase made famous by The Home Edit’s Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin. Price at time of publish: $9.99 Jose Gourmet Tinned Fish Gift Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Food52 Odette Williams, author of Simple Pasta: Pasta Made Simple. Life Made Better tells PEOPLE that this year, she’ll be gifting “a beautifully packaged tin of sardines, smoked mussels or anchovies.” If you’re hesitant to gift a tin of sardines, Jose Gourmet’s beautiful packaging is sure to change your mind. Price at time of publish: $42.99 Freesens Savon de Marsaille Bar Soap in Rose Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart As for receiving, Williams says she’s happy with everything from a bottle of wine or a nice bar of soap to a big hug. You can tell she’s already in the entertaining spirit as she tells PEOPLE, “I'll be wearing sequins. Bring on the holidays!" That’s the kind of energy (and gift-giving spirit) we’re hoping to bring into the season. Price at time of publish: $13.90 The 12 Best Perfumes of 2022 Skeem Match Cloche Amazon View On Amazon View On Anthropologie Noell Jett of Jett Set Farmhouse and author of From the Ground Up, says that this year, she’s focusing on self-care gifts for hosts, such as a basket of “deliciously scented bath salts, luscious bubble bath, an Anthropologie candle, and matches in a glass cloche so the hostess can relax after entertaining.” Price at time of publish: $34 Mark & Graham Cotton Guest Towels, Set of 2 Mark & Graham View On Markandgraham.com Jett says one of her favorite gifts she’s received was “a beautiful bouquet of flowers wrapped in a monogrammed tea towel that I could use for years to come.” These Mark & Graham tea towels are customizable, affordable, and a great way to show your host that you put some thought into your gift. “It’s not about how much you spend, it’s about finding something that communicates your gratitude for their hospitality and lets them know you truly care about them and their interests,” adds Jett. Price at time of publish: $29 The 6 Best Bath Towels of 2022 | Tested by PEOPLE Artifact Uprising Gallery Frame Artifact Uprising View On Artifactuprising.com With over fifteen seasons as the host of Open House, Sara Gore has seen inside quite a few homes where thoughtful gift inspiration abounds. “I remember seeing a framed spoon hanging in a kitchen, and it was from a special meal the couple shared together,” says Gore. “If you and the host have a place that’s special to the both of you, draw from that.” She adds that someone once gifted her a framed copy of the restaurant menu from her surprise birthday party. “It was a special event with all of the people I loved, and I love remembering that night every time I see it!” Price at time of publish: $69 Shutterfly Subtle Script Glass Ornament Shutterfly View On Shutterfly.com “I love Christmas trees (I put up 3 in my downstairs alone!) and decorating for the holidays, so I always love an ornament,” says Gore. She says that a family friend once handmade ornaments for her that included a picture of Gore’s family alongside other holiday adornments. “I love seeing them all hanging on the tree and reminiscing. They each have special meaning. I even took the idea and made custom ornaments for the people in my life last year.” If you love the idea of gifting a personalized ornament, but you aren’t so crafty, this Shutterly custom glass ornament is a great alternative. Price at time of publish: $34.99 Emile Henry Classic French Ceramic Pie Dish Emile Henry View On Food52 Knowing your host’s personal interest and lifestyle is key to giving a thoughtful gift, notes Gore. “If they love cooking or baking, get them something personal that they can use in the kitchen — it doesn’t need to be fancy.” She says she loves giving useful kitchen tools that the host may not have on hand. Price at time of publish: $42 The 9 Best Dutch Ovens of 2022 | Tested by PEOPLE Frequently Asked Questions When is it appropriate to give a host or hostess gift? It’s a nice gesture to give your host or hostess a gift when attending a dinner party, seasonal cocktail party or when staying at their home for the weekend. “If you are being welcomed into someone’s home, even the smallest token of appreciation is a nice gesture,” says Gore. Meier adds that you should give the gift upon arrival and consider sending a follow-up thank you card. “If you really want to blow someone away with your good manners, the perfect accessory to any host gift is a handwritten thank you note following being hosted,” she says. What’s a popular gift for a hostess? Candles, hand creams, and soaps are common hostess gifts because they are small indulgences likely to be appreciated by anyone. Baked goods are also very popular and thoughtful gifts. “That being said, sometimes the more unexpected gifts are what people remember,” says Meier. “If you know your host enjoys grilling, try gifting a set of marinades. If your host enjoys cocktail parties, picking up monogrammed cocktail napkins is a great choice.” Is it ever appropriate to give money to your host instead of a gift? In short, no. “Avoid giving money to your host as a gift and instead spend the same amount on something from a store you think they would enjoy,” says Meier. You can always include a gift receipt if you’re unsure of their tastes. What's a good price range for a hostess gift? “I always think a customized gift or something with sentimental value wins over anything that may be on the pricier side,” says Gore. She adds that if you feel most comfortable bringing a bottle of wine, consider personalizing the bag before you present it to your host. Meier adds that while your gift should match the length of your stay, there’s no price you can put on thoughtfulness. “You could bake a loaf of your favorite pumpkin bread or buy a gorgeous mohair throw,” says Meier. “While both have very different price points, both are equally wonderful host gifts.” Take Our Word For It Erin Johnson is a senior commerce editor at PEOPLE, specializing in home and lifestyle content. Before joining the PEOPLE team, she tested and wrote about the best home products for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more. For this piece, she interviewed a wide range of celebrities about their favorite gifts to give and receive as hosts. Erin believes you should never show up empty-handed to an event, and she loves to pair a handwritten note with a dried floral arrangement, freshly baked cookies, or a small offering of self-care, like Pink Moon Rose Mist, as a “thank you” to her hosts. 