When Jessica Alba started The Honest Company in 2012, her goal was to offer shoppers a curated lifestyle brand. What began as a curated assortment of baby, personal care, and cleaning products eventually evolved into a massive empire. “The overall vision was always for a lifestyle brand that included clean beauty,” Alba tells PEOPLE. “My mom went to beauty school and I have been wearing makeup professionally since I was 12, so beauty has always been an important part of my life.” In 2015, Alba expanded The Honest Company with the launch of Honest Beauty. “I founded Honest Beauty with the goal of building a diverse, inclusive, and ethical company with products that truly perform,” she shares. “Trust is a value that I strongly believe in, so it was really important for me to create a company with transparency around the ingredients that we chose to use — or not use — in our products.” Where many beauty brands may claim to want to go the extra mile in the name of clean standards, Alba was one of the first to actually take action to prove she’s dedicated to the cause. In addition to having a "No List" of over 3,500 chemicals and materials the brand steers clear of, as well as an in-house toxicologist who audits every ingredient for safety, Alba has gone so far as to actually lobby on Capitol Hill for stronger chemical protections and ingredient safety testing in consumer products across the board. “I’m proud of where the brand is today, offering a wide range of makeup and skin care products that are clean, safe, and effective, at an accessible price point,” she says, noting that many of the brand’s products are EWG Verified. Ready to learn even more about what sets Honest Beauty apart? Ahead, find 10 of our favorite Honest Beauty products. The 7 Products Jessica Alba Can't Live Without Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream Honest Beauty View On Target View On Walmart View On Ecosmetics.com The Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream is beloved by shoppers for its gentle, ultra-hydrating effect. Formulated with hydrating squalane and jojoba oil, as well as plumping hyaluronic acid, this cream works well to lock moisture into skin. It’s thicker than your everyday hydrogel, but as soon as you begin to rub it in, it melts into skin for an instantly hydrated look and feel. And if you’re worried about scent, don’t be. This top-selling cream smells like, well, nothing — it’s as neutral as it gets in the world of skincare fragrances. Price at time of publish: $20 Size: 1.7 oz. | Key Ingredients: Jojoba oil, squalane, hyaluronic acid Honest Beauty Liquid Eyeliner - Black - 0.058 fl oz Ulta View On Target View On Ulta This über popular jet-black liquid eyeliner dries down within seconds of application for a smudge-proof matte finish that’s perfect for creating wings with its sharp felt tip. And it lasts for hours on end, without a single flake or hint of transfer in sight. It’s truly remarkable — especially considering how so many other clean eyeliners fail to perform. Price at time of publish: $13 Size: 0.05 oz. | Key Ingredients: Water, glycerin, and pullulan | Shades: 1 Honest Beauty Magic Beauty Balm Ulta View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ecosmetics.com Like the Calm & Heal Melting Balm, the Magic Beauty Balm is also meant to be applied to dry spots for instant relief. Designed for use all over the body, the Honest Beauty Magic Beauty Balm is one product that everyone can enjoy. The clear balm is ultra-hydrating and can be used on lips, cuticles, brows, elbows, and more — you can even use it as a dewy highlighter. Though, given the small size of the compact, you may be hesitant to use it on larger areas of the body. Price at time of publish: $13 Size: 0.1 oz. | Key Ingredients: Sunflower seed oil, olive fruit oil, coconut oil, and shea butter Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer 4.9 Target View On Amazon View On Target View On Honest.com One of Honest Beauty’s best-selling products — not to mention one of Alba’s top picks — the 2-in-1 Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer features a dual-ended tube for two simple steps to long, lifted lashes. Where the primer is white, the mascara is your typical inky black offering — but both are infused with jojoba esters to ensure that lashes not only look defined, but conditioned, too. Just keep in mind that this mascara, with its slim, lengthy wand, is best for everyday lashes as opposed to an ultra-thick, falsie flutter. Price at time of publish: $18 Size: 0.27 oz. | Key Ingredients: Jojoba Esters | Shades: 1 Honest Creme Cheek + Lip Color Ulta View On Honest.com View On Ulta View On Walgreens Who doesn’t love a cream blush that doubles as the prettiest matching lip color? The Honest Beauty Crème Cheek + Lip Color, which is sold in four rosy hues, is highly pigmented yet buildable, so you can customize the color to your complexion. The cheek and lip hybrid is a must for anyone looking for dewy, natural-looking color. It’s not glossy or matte, but more of a satin finish for a universally-flattering effect worthy of any makeup bag. It's also worthy noting that it has a very faint, sweet scent, but nothing too fragrant that it could come across as irritating. Pro tip: It’s best applied with your fingers, as the heat of your skin will make it melt into your cheekbones even more seamlessly. Price at time of publish: $16 Size: 0.1 oz. | Key Ingredients: Castor seed oil, candelilla wax, and carnauba wax | Shades: 4 Honest Get It Together Eyeshadow Palette Ulta View On Walmart View On Honest.com View On Ulta Eyeshadow palettes are so convenient, as they combine everything you need for one stunning lid look in a single compact. The Honest Beauty Get It Together Eyeshadow Palette is a best-seller with its blendable powder shadows, of which there are 10. With a series of neutral and mauve shades, as well as two larger matte black and white shadow pans, this palette has everything you need for daytime and evening looks alike. Price at time of publish: $23 Size: 0.6 oz. | Key Ingredients: Mica | Shades: 10 Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm Ulta View on Ulta View On Amazon View On Target Prefer a natural-looking pout over a precisely-lined matte lip look? The Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm can help. Made with hydrating avocado oil and antioxidant-rich açai and pomegranate sterola, the smooth, non-sticky balm — which is thicker than your typical balm — leaves lips looking and feeling moisturized and protected. Plus, it’s sold in seven shades (including clear) so you can match your tinted pout to your outfit. Price at time of publish: $9 Size: 0.1 oz. | Key Ingredients: avocado oil and acai and pomegranate sterola | Shades: 7 Honest Beauty The Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer Ulta View On Target View On Walmart View On Honest.com The Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer is thicker than what we would personally describe as lightweight, however, once rubbed in, it feels weightlessly divine. Recognized by the National Eczema Association, this cream is formulated with a calming phyto blend, along with plumping hyaluronic acid to leave skin feeling soothed and hydrated. It has a standard skincare scent that’s neither fruity nor sweet, nor extremely synthetic-laden — but it is noticeable. Price at time of publish: $30 Size: 1.7 oz. | Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid The 8 Best Face Moisturizers for Oily Skin of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Honest Beauty Invisible Blurring Loose Powder Ulta View on Ulta View On Amazon View On Walmart Whether you’re looking to set your makeup, mattify a shiny complexion, or create a more even-looking visage, the Honest Beauty Invisible Blurring Loose Powder is a great option. The ultra-lightweight loose powder has a slightly yellow tint, which offers a brightening effect on all skin types. And since it’s not white, you don’t have to worry about any dreaded flashback when being photographed with this powder on your face. For best results, apply the powder with a large fluffy brush (and if you wanted to keep it in the family, try the Honest Beauty Powder Brush, $17). Price at time of publish: $23 Size: 0.5 oz. | Key Ingredients: Cornstarch and silica | Shades: 1 Honest Beauty Calm & Heal Melting Balm Ulta View On Target View On Honest.com View On Ulta Like the Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer, the Honest Beauty Calm & Heal Melting Balm has a noticeable clean skincare scent, but it’s best described as neutral compared to the many heavily-fragranced products on the market. Upon first touch, the balm has a hard seal, but when you press your fingers down, the heat from them instantly begins melting the product for easy use. Although it seems greasy at first, it dries down quickly for a hydrated finish that doesn’t transfer. Now, while the name might make you think it’s a facial cleansing balm, this top-selling product is actually a skin barrier-supporting topical that can be used on any and all dry patches, whether it be on your face, elbows, knees, heels, or anywhere in between. Because of this — and due to how effective the product is — the Calm & Heal Melting Balm has earned the National Eczema Association Seal. Price at time of publish: $33 Size: 1.7 oz. | Key Ingredients: Sunflower seed oil, rice bran wax, and shea butter Frequently Asked Questions Does Jessica Alba own The Honest Company? Yes, Jessica Alba founded The Honest Company in 2012. She took the brand public in May 2021. Is Honest Beauty all-natural? The brand uses naturally-derived ingredients to formulate all of its products. Additionally, they adhere to a strict "No List" of over 3,500 chemicals and questionable ingredients. Is Honest Beauty good for sensitive skin? Yes! Many of the brand's products are even recognized by the National Eczema Association, signifying just how gentle they are. Take Our Word For It Rebecca Norris has worked in beauty and wellness journalism for over eight years. For this story, she spoke with Honest Beauty founder, Jessica Alba, to learn everything there is to know about the brand. Then, to suss out the best products the brand offers, she scoured user reviews and tested the formulas herself. These are the 10 best Honest Beauty products.