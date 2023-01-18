When Jessica Alba started The Honest Company in 2012, her goal was to offer shoppers a curated lifestyle brand. What began as a curated assortment of baby, personal care, and cleaning products eventually evolved into a massive empire.

“The overall vision was always for a lifestyle brand that included clean beauty,” Alba tells PEOPLE. “My mom went to beauty school and I have been wearing makeup professionally since I was 12, so beauty has always been an important part of my life.”

In 2015, Alba expanded The Honest Company with the launch of Honest Beauty. “I founded Honest Beauty with the goal of building a diverse, inclusive, and ethical company with products that truly perform,” she shares. “Trust is a value that I strongly believe in, so it was really important for me to create a company with transparency around the ingredients that we chose to use — or not use — in our products.”

Where many beauty brands may claim to want to go the extra mile in the name of clean standards, Alba was one of the first to actually take action to prove she’s dedicated to the cause. In addition to having a "No List" of over 3,500 chemicals and materials the brand steers clear of, as well as an in-house toxicologist who audits every ingredient for safety, Alba has gone so far as to actually lobby on Capitol Hill for stronger chemical protections and ingredient safety testing in consumer products across the board.

“I’m proud of where the brand is today, offering a wide range of makeup and skin care products that are clean, safe, and effective, at an accessible price point,” she says, noting that many of the brand’s products are EWG Verified.

Ready to learn even more about what sets Honest Beauty apart? Ahead, find 10 of our favorite Honest Beauty products.