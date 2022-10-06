The 8 Best Home Printers of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Nothing is more frustrating than trying to set up a printer that's too smart for its own good, and we think the best home printers shouldn't require a tech degree to operate. We put 25 printers through their paces to see which ones were worthy of the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval , and whether you are looking to splurge on a high-end machine or want something for quick prints, there's an option for you. Our top choice, the Canon PIXMA MG3620 Wireless All-In-One Color Inkjet Printer , can print, scan, and copy through Alexa, an app on your smartphone, or from your computer.

Having a home printer is almost a necessity in today’s tech-driven world. Not only does it make accessing important documents easier, it can also save money if you need to print Amazon return slips, study guides, and other materials often. (And with the right home printer, you can finally get those selfies off your phone and into a frame.)

While this printer can print on photo paper, that slows it down some. Photos on glossy paper took 15 seconds for a single page. While not a big difference, if you are printing a lot of photos, there may be faster options or those that also print in color. Like other laserjet printers, this option is a bit pricey, especially considering it does not print in color. But given the long life of its cartridges and fast printing, it is still a good value.

This is a monochrome printer, which means it only prints in black and white. If you need to print documents without color and want them done quickly and efficiently, this is a great option. It prints at a whopping 32 pages per minute. Our tester printed a one page document in just 13 seconds, and a ten page file only took 32 seconds. Setup was also simple and fast. Overall, this printer got incredible marks during our tester, but we recognize that not everyone is interested in a monochrome printer.

This printer also has a slot for your memory card so that you can print photos directly. You can also connect your smartphone or tablet using the Canon app. The print quality is best for black and white documents but also decent for color and photos as well.

The design, print quality, and value of this printer make it a great choice for your home office. It is sleek matte black with rounded edges, a small design detail that gives it a high-end appearance. Our tester did note that all of the parts are also black, which made it hard to line up the paper tray at times. The rear paper tray extends up at an angle, cutting down on needed desk space overall.

You can use this printer to scan and print photos from your smartphone or computer. This is a nice touch and works well as long as you have a strong Wi-Fi connection. Initial setup was a bit tricky because the printer did not come with an instruction manual, but our tester found one online and was able to figure out all of the features through trial and error. The buttons and interface are intuitive, as long as you are willing to play around with it for a bit.

This printer is ideal for printing on photo paper, including glossy and matte papers. The print quality is only okay for standard black and white or color documents and photos printed on regular printer paper did not look ideal. But when our tester printed the same images on glossy photo paper — wow! She called them frame-worthy and was especially happy with how they came out given the price of the printer.

This printer worked best with standard printer paper when printing both black and white and color images and text. Our tester found a difference in color when printing photos on photo paper, saying that there were reddish tints to brown colors that weren’t there when using standard printer paper. Overall, it performed well when printing in color and was a very good value for all of its features.

The setup of the Epson Expression Home XP-4100 required our tester to refer to the instruction manual a few times but was still easy enough to do from the control panel of the printer itself. (The included instructions answered any questions that she had.) The same control panel can be used to select between printing, copying, and scanning as well as monitor paper and ink levels. This printer also works with smart devices, including phones, tablets, and Alexa.

The print quality is not the best, especially when it comes to photos and copies. Standard prints were fine and scans were clear. But printed photos on matte photo paper came out darker than their originals, according to our tests. Glossy photo paper did a bit better, but the photos were not as crisp as they could have been. In short, this printer is best for quickly printing documents rather than photos.

The print speed of the HP OfficeJet Pro 9025e is excellent if you are looking to print documents quickly. In our testing, single page black and white documents printed in just 12 seconds. Color documents and those with multiple pages took longer, which is typical of any printer. The output tray does not have a paper stop so your documents will get dispersed in front of the printer, so if you are printing pages that need to be in a particular order, this may be an issue if you do not monitor them closely.

You do need to use the HP app for setup. Fortunately, there is a computer version as well as one for your smartphone. The rest of the setup and printing process is pretty straightforward, according to our tester. Small design features also stood out in testing, such as the ideal length of the cord to keep office clutter to a minimum. However, this printer only prints and does not include scanning or copying functions.

The speed and print quality of the HP Color LaserJet Pro M255dw are some of the best. While it is pricey, the cartridges last through many, many prints. You won’t be spending as much time or money worrying about replacing your ink, not to mention getting the dreaded “low ink” alert when you are already pressed for time.

The printer comes in three different colors, which coordinate with many of the top tech trends today. It won’t be an eyesore on your desk or shelf, making it an even better choice if you have to keep your printer out. It’s best for printing and scanning; the copying was a bit dark in our tests. It can print photos on glossy paper, but take note that it will take a little bit longer.

If you need a small printer, this is the best option. Our tester said that it could fit even in small desk spaces and was ideal for a dorm (assuming college students still need to print things out). The input tray is angled up, making it less bulky overall, and it can hold up to 60 pages. It can also support different paper sizes, including 3 x 5-, 4 x 6-, and 5 x 7-inch photo paper. The output tray folds in when not in use, making it even more compact.

Printing speed is decent but does lag for longer documents. During testing, a single page started printing right away and printed in around 30 seconds. A ten-page document took almost a full minute to begin printing. It was over five minutes before it was done. If you want something that prints quickly or at high volume, this may not be the best option for your needs. Because it uses Wi-Fi, the printer's speed can also be impacted by the speed of your internet connection.

The print quality is what sets this printer apart, especially gives its affordability. It is one of the best values on our list and takes care of most at-home printing needs. The printer comes with everything you need to get started, including a CD with setup software. You can also set it up using your Wi-Fi connection, and it will walk you through the steps. The printer can be connected to Alexa, some phones, and the Canon app to easily print photos.

This printer is one of the easiest and most intuitive that our testers encountered. It prints, scans, and copies, but you can use the same interface for all three functions. Long story short: It's really easy to use. It comes with ink cartridges, which are easy to switch out when you need to replace them, and it's also compact and sleek. The printer is available in black, white, and red, and the top lifts up when you need to use the scanner or copier but otherwise is flat.

Things to Consider Before Buying a Home Printer

Setup



Getting a new home printer means setting it up and connecting it to your computer, smart home devices, tablet, or phone. Most use Wi-Fi connectivity to operate, but a few do also include a CD-ROM setup disk. If this is the case, you will need to have a CD-ROM drive, which is hard to come by with new products. We recommend just sticking with the Wi-Fi connection. Some printers also require the use of an app for setup or use, so make sure you allow ample time to set up your new printer and troubleshoot any app issues.



Design



Printers tend to be utilitarian looking but a few do take extra steps to look great as well. Colors and finishes are two ways that some companies are trying to elevate the home printer to a piece of tech that goes with other items in your office. You can also look at the size and dimensions of your printer. Some are good for desktop use while others need a bit more space.

Speed and Effectiveness



If you will be printing a lot of documents, you want a printer that can keep up. Print speeds are fastest for black and white documents, slower for color documents, and slowest for photos. Check out our specifications to see the actual printing speed so you can get an idea of how long you will have to wait for your document to print. The Brother Compact Monochrome Laser Printer printed a black-and-white document in just 12 seconds, while some of the other printers we tested took up to a minute.

Resolution is one way to measure print quality and effectiveness. Higher resolution prints will have more detail and crisper edges. Photo printers tend to have the best output but may not work as well with standard documents and paper. Some printers made for printing documents rapidly and efficiently don’t work great with glossy or matte photo paper. Consider what kind of printing you plan to do (color, black and white only, or photo prints) and look for a printer that is effective in that area.



Value



You don’t want to spend a fortune on a home printer, and fortunately, there are plenty of options that are under $100. Our best overall pick, the Canon PIXMA Wireless All-in-One Printer, falls into that range and delivers incredible color and black and white prints. If you're looking for a printer for regular or occasional use, that is an excellent option. If you're planning to do a lot of printing, some of the more expensive printers are worth the higher cost for their improved features and performance. LaserJet printers tend to be the most expensive but don’t need replacement ink (which gets expensive) like their InkJet counterparts.

When to Buy

Tech deals are common during peak shopping seasons, including Black Friday and leading up to the winter holidays. You can also look for savings during Amazon Prime shopping days. Finally, don’t forget about rebates and rewards points from retailers. These are more common with tech products than in many other areas.

How We Tested

To figure out which printers were actually the best of the best for home use, we put 25 printers through a variety of tests. First, we rated the setup process. We found that Wi-Fi settings impacted setup time, as well as instructions and apps that some printers required for operation. The easier the printer was to set up, the higher we rated it.

Once each printer was connected and available for work, our testers printed out black and white single-page documents as well as color single-page documents. They timed the print job and compared the quality of the documents. They repeated the process for a 10-page document.

Photo testing was done on both standard paper using the photo setting on each printer and glossy photo paper, with the same image printed on each one. Again, testers recorded the time it took to print the photo and how the photos turned out.

For printers with additional functions, such as scanning, copying, or phone-to-printer connectivity, additional documents were scanned, copied, or printed. Each time, our testers recorded the time that it took to print as well as the quality of the output. They also went through the steps to replace the ink or toner, noting how easy it was to do so. All of their observations were recorded, and each printer was scored accordingly.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the difference between an inkjet and laser printer? The difference between an inkjet and laser printer comes down to what is used to create the printed image As their names suggest, inkjet printers use ink, and laser printers use a laser. Inkjet printers need replacement ink cartridges while laser printers need replacement toner cartridges.

Do all printers work with Macs and PCs? Each printer includes a list of compatible operating systems in its specifications sheet. Most support commonly used operating systems, including those in Mac and PC computers and laptops. You may need to update your operating system or other software to work with your printer, especially if your computer is older or has not been updated recently.

What is People Tested?

We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.

But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.

